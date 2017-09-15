₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by Towncrier247: 4:11pm
Comedian and Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself dancing with bare-breasted elderly women while singing Beyonce's Single Ladies on set. The women looked like they were having fun and didn't appear to mind that the cameras were recording them.
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by Towncrier247: 4:11pm
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by ariyebaba(m): 4:23pm
Not a new thing
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by nairavsdollars: 6:35pm
Her headache
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by Narldon(f): 6:35pm
When She begins to have issues Later
She starts to blame Village People
But she's indirectly creating a covenant with them now
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by doctorkush(m): 6:36pm
thank God they blurred those breasts. I for get cataract ...
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by divicoded: 6:36pm
Why did she cover her chest Na?
I am not happy she did?
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by HomesOfLife(m): 6:36pm
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by Rrankdonga(m): 6:36pm
To what end?
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by fpeter(f): 6:37pm
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by Benjom(m): 6:37pm
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by Tamass: 6:40pm
What's he even shading.. Boobs that have surrendered
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by ojimmu: 6:40pm
I like what am seeing
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by Sweetmom: 6:43pm
Why are they all wearing red bras?
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by kabakaauu: 6:44pm
austonclint:
Hmmm ... Kontunu... Python dance on their way
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by mofeoluwadassah: 6:46pm
op why you cover bwest wey don tired already
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by luminouz(m): 6:48pm
doctorkush:N u call ursef a doctor
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by dsocioemmy(m): 6:50pm
Why she no open her own breast na?
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by gurunlocker: 6:52pm
I just enter IG, those bress you censor no get any hope..... It is "Olympus is dead"
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by GrandFinale2017(m): 6:56pm
Those brest flat like the heads of our brothers from the Eastern Region. The Flat Head Brothers
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by free2ryhme: 7:02pm
Na so fame dey hungry dis one
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by Billyonaire: 7:02pm
"Buhari MUST obey Biafra."
"For Buhari to temper with Nnamdi Kanu, he is finished"
Not my words, I heard it on the video....
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by WowSweetGuy(m): 7:04pm
but she cover her own bweast wey i sure say don less as usual fr all ladies her age
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by wildchild02: 7:06pm
Skiborokibo
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by mrwonlasewonie: 7:09pm
Dead brezs
Op thanks for editing it.at least you've saved my eyes from an eye sore
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by fergie001(m): 7:12pm
mrwonlasewonie:
U won't make heaven ooooo
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by sunshineV(m): 7:13pm
So even old women bwest we kannot see
|Re: Etinosa Idemudia Dances Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' With Bare-Breasted Old Women by mrwonlasewonie: 7:15pm
fergie001:I will o
I don't want to have nightmares seeing those ugly flabby brez in my dreams abeg.they can gladly flash them to melaye or buhari who will gleefully stare and feast on them.not interested abeg
