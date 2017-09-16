Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! (6131 Views)

A Nairalander Just Found A Wife / Couple Who Wedded In Lagos Enjoy Their Honeymoon In The Village (Photos) / 63 Years Old Woman Just Got Wedded Today In Bonny (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Pre-Wedding photos here A nairalander ebene4nija a CO-CEO of Jamz.ng, a nairalander, a blogger, and an internet marketer, just got wedded! See picture below:Pre-Wedding photos here http://www.nairaland.com/4053562/nairalander-just-found-wife 7 Likes

Congratulation! I be FTC and thank God e no be Nigeria crime story,na good news,so make dedication start. With all sincerity,I dedicate this FTC in totality to all good,straightforward, opened minded,working, matured and none-tribalistic Nairalanders. 4 Likes

Congratulation 2 Likes

JW.org 7 Likes

Congratulations, wishing u a happy married life 3 Likes





Neimar:

dix 1 na wedding??

If you don't have something meaningful to say why don't you close the thread and leave.



Must you show us that you have a retrogressive intelligence? congratulationsIf you don't have something meaningful to say why don't you close the thread and leave.Must you show us that you have a retrogressive intelligence? 7 Likes 1 Share

dix 1 na wedding?? 1 Like

Correct guy

what kind of "meh" look is the man putting on? 1 Like

some aged, used,loser, desperate lady won't like this news



btw happy matrimonial life



nothing sweet like being with the person u love



chai everlasting journey 1 Like

Your wife looks quite lovely. 1 Like

IamSINZ:

Your wife looks quite lovely.





Uncle sinz when you go marry?

you and my landlord dey share birthday.

7 Likes

lilmax:

what kind of "meh" look is the man putting on? He's looking lost He's looking lost

They look good. Congrats 1 Like

Finally! 6 Likes 1 Share

Lol!!!

Lalasticlala mynd44

Beautiful bride, funny groom.

Congrats





They will cheat on this one joor.. see him looking like odoyo 1 Like 1 Share

After bleeping her for years?

damn babe fine pass this bros by far. he must have fought many wars to maintain this lady oo.... see as his face don tire 1 Like

Ur wife is beautiful. Congratulations!

Why ain't we always invited to occasions like dis... Its only for to cum and inform us abt d party and expecting us to always say CONGRATULATION

eponoloyin:

They will cheat on this one joor.. see him looking like odoyo Zero sense.



Congrats to them btw. Zero sense.Congrats to them btw.

Congrats

May God bless your union

falconey:





Uncle sinz when you go marry? you and my landlord dey share birthday.

I'm waiting on RuthDaniels. I'll get hitched when she says "yes". I'm waiting on RuthDaniels. I'll get hitched when she says "yes".

Congrate to them

hazandino:

Why ain't we always invited to occasions like dis... Its only for to cum and inform us abt d party and expecting us to always say CONGRATULATION Lolz, but you have already.. Funny you Lolz, but you have already.. Funny you