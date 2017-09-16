₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by jesselicious(m): 6:28pm
A nairalander ebene4nija a CO-CEO of Jamz.ng, a nairalander, a blogger, and an internet marketer, just got wedded! See picture below:
Pre-Wedding photos here http://www.nairaland.com/4053562/nairalander-just-found-wife
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by Josephjnr(m): 6:34pm
Congratulation! I be FTC and thank God e no be Nigeria crime story,na good news,so make dedication start. With all sincerity,I dedicate this FTC in totality to all good,straightforward, opened minded,working, matured and none-tribalistic Nairalanders.
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by Oyindidi(f): 6:34pm
Congratulation
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by UnknownT: 6:34pm
JW.org
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by akinade28(f): 6:36pm
Congratulations, wishing u a happy married life
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by OrestesDante: 6:37pm
congratulations
Neimar:
If you don't have something meaningful to say why don't you close the thread and leave.
Must you show us that you have a retrogressive intelligence?
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by Neimar: 6:41pm
dix 1 na wedding??
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by greatmarshall(m): 6:47pm
Correct guy
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by lilmax(m): 6:47pm
what kind of "meh" look is the man putting on?
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:51pm
some aged, used,loser, desperate lady won't like this news
btw happy matrimonial life
nothing sweet like being with the person u love
chai everlasting journey
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by IamSINZ(m): 6:52pm
Your wife looks quite lovely.
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by falconey(m): 6:56pm
IamSINZ:
Uncle sinz when you go marry?
you and my landlord dey share birthday.
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by FortifiedCity: 6:56pm
lilmax:He's looking lost
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by VeeBuzzer(f): 6:58pm
They look good. Congrats
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by IamLEGEND1: 6:58pm
Finally!
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by RuthDaniels(f): 7:02pm
Lol!!!
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by ebene4nija: 7:02pm
Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by Sabrina18(f): 7:18pm
Beautiful bride, funny groom.
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by IamAirforce1: 7:18pm
Congrats
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by eponoloyin: 7:19pm
They will cheat on this one joor.. see him looking like odoyo
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by Homeboiy(m): 7:20pm
After bleeping her for years?
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by doctorkush(m): 7:23pm
damn babe fine pass this bros by far. he must have fought many wars to maintain this lady oo.... see as his face don tire
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by braimeddy: 7:29pm
Ur wife is beautiful. Congratulations!
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by hazandino(m): 7:30pm
Why ain't we always invited to occasions like dis... Its only for to cum and inform us abt d party and expecting us to always say CONGRATULATION
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by Tahra: 7:30pm
eponoloyin:Zero sense.
Congrats to them btw.
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by MhizzAJ(f): 7:33pm
Congrats
May God bless your union
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by IamSINZ(m): 7:41pm
falconey:
I'm waiting on RuthDaniels. I'll get hitched when she says "yes".
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by ojun50(m): 8:03pm
Congrate to them
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by princ007(f): 8:51pm
hazandino:Lolz, but you have already.. Funny you
|Re: CONGRATULATIONS! A Nairalander Just Got Wedded! by princ007(f): 8:53pm
RETIREDMUMU:Yes oo.. Love is beautiful i think. Lol
