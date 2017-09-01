₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by PointB: 9:55am
Senate President Bukola Saraki says the categorisation of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organisation by the defence headquarters and proscription of the group by south-east governors did not follow due process.
https://www.thecable.ng/ipob-ban-unconstitutional-says-saraki
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by paschu: 9:56am
How on earth do you designate an entire PEOPLE as terrorists simply because THEY ARE DARN DETERMINED TO GET A REFERENDUM to allow everyone decide FOR THE FIRST TIME if or not they want to continue in this island of fraud and social/political/economic injustice called "One Nigeria".
You kill and maim innocent civilians in cold blood, yet you expect God, their friends, family and relatives to support your agenda. No, you've lost me already.
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by Nasa28(m): 9:57am
Mumu country
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by Blue3k(m): 9:57am
Interesting but isn't the court supposed to judge on constitutionality? I guess the lawyers against the DHQ declaration are probably right. They need to get this approved by highcourt judge If Saraki is correct.
Senate President Bukola Saraki, in a statement he personally signed today, said the proscription and the designation did not follow due process, as stated in the law.
According to the Section 2 (c) of the terrorism prevention act, in setting up or pursuing acts of terrorism, the judge in chambers may on an application made by the Attorney-General, National Security Adviser or Inspector-General of Police on the approval of the President; declare an entity to be a proscribed organisation and the notice should be published in official gazette.
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by nototribalist: 9:58am
SMH up till now this is not on the front page? Na wa o
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by giftq: 9:59am
PointB:Saraki is funding IPOB
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by BrokenTV: 9:59am
I will start my own boycott of elections with anambra state governorship election. the south eastern governors has shown that they do not have the interest of their people at heart, but only serve their own interest, especially when they felt threatened. they forgot that they are serving their people there, that is their people that put them in that position to the present them.
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by SLIDEwaxie(m): 10:00am
Where is the override?
But in the real sense, we know that the military cannot declare any group as terrorists until the law does so.
And we know that the SE govnrs cannot ban a group's activities, unless of course, the group is hell bent on causing civil unrest...
iPods, pls, where is Kanu
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by IkpuMmiri(f): 10:01am
Saraki Is A Comedian!
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by PointZerom: 10:03am
SLIDEwaxie:
Kanu has gone the way of Buhari when Lt. Col. Oscar Ibibibo of the royal brigade army declared operation RAT DANCE in Aso rock.
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by wizzyrich(m): 10:04am
The president and his forces keeps making a fool out of themselves. They dont know the difference between secessionists and terrorists. And some yoruba's who claimed to be a educated are supporting him and jubiliating at the sad incident.
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by Celcius: 10:04am
I trust them. You approved nonsense, it can come around and plague you.
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by Kazim88: 10:06am
Buhari government is just disgracing themselves...
Every step they take is a colossal failure...
Now that kanu has gone underground... how do you dialogue with the group...
How do you explain to Igbos, Nigeria and the world you did not attempt genocide
How would you handle the situation When North inevitably start to burn.
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by Jesusloveyou(m): 10:07am
Override what.
Saraki is on his own, northern senator cannot agree with him.
What else did you want before it can be declared a terrorist group.
A group that is violent and has their own secret security service, has drone to monitor Nigeria security outfits.
So the army has plenty right
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by luvinhubby(m): 10:08am
Even an ordinary Customary court judge can upturn that nonsense proscription by both the millitary & governors as the law is clear and explicit on how to pronounce a body as a terrorist organization.
It is only the judiciary, upon application that can pronounce a group as terrorists and not the executive, both at federal or state level.
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by SLIDEwaxie(m): 10:08am
PointZerom:as expected, senseless group...
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by 2nitexclusive(m): 10:08am
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by PointB: 10:08am
Blue3k:.
I've always maintained that Nnamdi Kanu was wrong to call Nigeria a Zoo, the proper classification is Jungle. At least the Zoo has some semblance of order. In Nigeria nothing is done orderly.
In the first place, the Military (reduced to merely doing police work) overreached their mandate by declaring IPOB a terrorist organisation. Secondly, the clueless South-East governor tried to capitalised on this by proscribing the group and announcing ban on rallies and protests, directing aggrieved citizen to channel grievances through Ohaneze. And there is the question of Ohaneze. In which way is Ohaneze more representative of Igbos than say IPOB or even MASSOB? Where do they derive their mandate from?
And as if the litany of clueless act was not enough, a police commissioner criminalizes the possession of Biafra paraphernalia.
One recurring decimal in all these is that the elites are trying to suppress freedom through exercise of power they do not possess. This is characteristic of jungle behaviour. This qualifies Nigeria as a Jungle!
For the avoidance of doubt only the Judiciary has the right to pronounce IPOB as terror organisation. Yet I doubt if the same judiciary has the power to ban protest or agitation. That's where the South East governors got it wrong.
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by Kazim88: 10:10am
Nigeria Army and Government need to be sued to Court....
Nobody is above the law... they are due processes... What they did was pure criminality and rogue.
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by Goke7: 10:12am
IkpuMmiri:
na politics nah, senators from the SE will need votes for 2019
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by Blue3k(m): 10:13am
PointB:
I agree they are wrong because the didn't follow due process. The law says you need a judge to sign off on it. The lawyers opinions I read on opposition seemed more convincing.
According to the Section 2 (c) of the terrorism prevention act, in setting up or pursuing acts of terrorism, the judge in chambers may on an application made by the Attorney-General, National Security Adviser or Inspector-General of Police on the approval of the President; declare an entity to be a proscribed organisation and the notice should be published in official gazette.
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by PointB: 10:15am
giftq:
Somebody has to fund them. And there is nothing wrong in that. Had I the funds they need, why not?
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by ekesimo(m): 10:18am
that is what u get wen u vote in clueless and illiterate set of people as governors.
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by nnabyke042: 10:19am
I have nothing to say,pending when kanu will come out his hiding place.
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by ChangetheChange: 10:19am
Nigeria military is confused like Buhari
Who gave Nigerian Military the constitutional power to declare IPOB a terrorist group-
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by fergie001(m): 10:19am
Saraki,you could be termed IPOB,
this is because some might say you are PDP and have leanings of your DSP.
I will not shout my hearts out,on whether this is constitutional or not?
I believe even "Pinky" in the 'Pinky and Brain show" knows that,let alone the President of the World's most populated black nation,his Dubai army chief,his security operative,and the akpu-headed Governors of the S/E.
What is Osinbajo's input to this Government,as a Professor of Law?
Let us assume Malami is a figurine,what is the VP saying?
Hasn't he read the Anti-Terrorism Act,2011 as amended?
Why do this FG like to continuously stretch the instruments of our constitution? Buhari...What did you learn in 1985?
What did you learn about democracy?
Why do you revel in unconstitutionality?
The Army takes order from you as the C-in-C,so please call them to order.IPOB is not a terrorist organization.
Do not push those 5 traitors to nodding their agama heads to you.
Be a President and not a Shiekh.
This is democracy,not fascism.
Pls after the UNGA,come back and deny this.
If you do not,know you have graduated from been a tyrant to a super-tyrant.
And you know how super-tyrants end?
Please don't be.
God Bless us all.
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by prolificJosh(m): 10:20am
Naso
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by PointZerom: 10:21am
SLIDEwaxie:
Buhari ran away from rats while NK ran away from assassinators, who's a coward here?.
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by lordimmaogidi(m): 10:22am
This country is cursed under the nose of buhari,I must confess may de spirit of the forgone terrors n de innocent bloods split on a cold blood,hurt them all and all their family members .they will never no peace,all the days of their lives.
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by Ikology(m): 10:23am
Interesting.I maintained the Nigerian Army was wrong in their hasty declaration. In a bid to end operation python dance, southeast governors scored an on goal. lets see how it pans out.
|Re: Saraki: Banning Of IPOB By Military & South-East Governors Is Unconstitutional by paschu: 10:23am
Good thoughts. Why not take a moment to make it readable? Just add proper spaces to the text as I just did below:
ekesimo:
