|Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by Kolababe: 12:29pm
This guy has nothing to hide. He paraded his bedroom affairs on facebook to show everyone the meal he was feasting on. Although the “meal” was hot and sexy, Some guys out there are just imbeciles! How can you share an after sex photos with your girlfriend? And how the hell would a lady allow a man take their private photos?
According to the guy who shared it on IG, a Facebook user shared the photo with him and the girlfriend after having sex. although, he didnot disclose the location of the kiss and tell boyfriend, the dude blasted most Facebook users calling them "dumb". In recent times, we have seen similar incidents by users of Facebook.See photos that he posted on social media below....
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by Kolababe: 12:29pm
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by McBrooklyn(m): 12:31pm
C'est la vie...
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by GloriaNinja(f): 12:34pm
SOCIAL MEDIA HAS REALLY MADE A LOT OF PEOPLE DUMB.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by IamSINZ(m): 12:39pm
So when a guy and a girl take selfies while lying on a bed, it automatically means they just had sex? What if they're still waiting on Junior who went to buy the condom to arrive?
4 Likes
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by muller101(m): 12:40pm
I know this guy. Damola wetin be this
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by fuckingAyaya(m): 12:49pm
Just look at
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by ULSHERLAN(m): 1:05pm
They look either Kenyan or Zimbabwean. Definitely not Nigerian
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by ufuosman(m): 1:06pm
wetin him dey feel like na?
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by Sabrina18(f): 1:06pm
kiss and tell guys, I hate them.
1 Like
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by decatalyst(m): 1:15pm
GloriaNinja:
Social media made then dumb or social media assisted them to make their stupidity publicized?
Some other sets are warming up as we read.
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by Evablizin(f): 1:17pm
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by Evablizin(f): 1:22pm
IamSINZ:
You don't mean it?
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by samuel988: 2:02pm
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by MhizzAJ(f): 2:03pm
Foolish boy
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by UEDIBO: 2:03pm
who is kissing you?
do u have a boy friend?
Sabrina18:
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by thundafire: 2:03pm
Typical Akwa Ibom man
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by falconey(m): 2:03pm
Nairaland don Dey show nudes
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by GeneralOjukwu: 2:03pm
. n
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by abdelrahman: 2:04pm
End time photo,shyiness has died long time ago.
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by UEDIBO: 2:04pm
are you a princess?
MhizzAJ:
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by AfricanElite: 2:04pm
is this not seun osewa
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by MhizzAJ(f): 2:05pm
UEDIBO:Yes
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by Silvertrinity(f): 2:05pm
ULSHERLAN:
You just said my mind.
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by jobbers: 2:05pm
lol
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by abdelrahman: 2:05pm
ULSHERLAN:yes it is actually from east africa or southern africa,cos bad news always from there,sex sex sex news.
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by nwaUrasi: 2:05pm
the idiot have no freaking business using social media.
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by elmagnifico411(m): 2:06pm
See the girl yansh! Olboy, bring her na, let's do double morosonto.. she go sure leave u for me
|Re: Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook by destiny322(m): 2:06pm
Wetin b all those red things for dia body?
