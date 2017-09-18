Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook (2867 Views)

Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions / Kenyan Man Sleeping With His Sister-in-law Stuck During Sex (Photos/Video) / Nairobi Pastor Shares After-sex Photos With His "Lover” Online (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



According to the guy who shared it on IG, a Facebook user shared the photo with him and the girlfriend after having sex. although, he didnot disclose the location of the kiss and tell boyfriend, the dude blasted most Facebook users calling them "dumb". In recent times, we have seen similar incidents by users of Facebook.See photos that he posted on social media below....





http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-shares-aftersex-photos-with-his-girlfriend This guy has nothing to hide. He paraded his bedroom affairs on facebook to show everyone the meal he was feasting on. Although the “meal” was hot and sexy, Some guys out there are just imbeciles! How can you share an after sex photos with your girlfriend? And how the hell would a lady allow a man take their private photos?According to the guy who shared it on IG, a Facebook user shared the photo with him and the girlfriend after having sex. although, he didnot disclose the location of the kiss and tell boyfriend, the dude blasted most Facebook users calling them "dumb". In recent times, we have seen similar incidents by users of Facebook.See photos that he posted on social media below....

THE PICS ARE TO RAW FOR NAIRALAND, SEE THEM HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-shares-aftersex-photos-with-his-girlfriend











i]THE PICS ARE TO RAW FOR NAIRALAND, SEE THEM HERE>>[/i] i][/i] http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-shares-aftersex-photos-with-his-girlfriend

C'est la vie...

SOCIAL MEDIA HAS REALLY MADE A LOT OF PEOPLE DUMB. SOCIAL MEDIA HAS REALLY MADE A LOT OF PEOPLE DUMB. 2 Likes

So when a guy and a girl take selfies while lying on a bed, it automatically means they just had sex? What if they're still waiting on Junior who went to buy the condom to arrive? 4 Likes

Damola wetin be this I know this guy.Damola wetin be this

Just look at

They look either Kenyan or Zimbabwean. Definitely not Nigerian

wetin him dey feel like na?

kiss and tell guys, I hate them. 1 Like

GloriaNinja:

SOCIAL MEDIA HAS REALLY MADE A LOT OF PEOPLE DUMB.

Social media made then dumb or social media assisted them to make their stupidity publicized?





Some other sets are warming up as we read. Social media made then dumb or social media assisted them to make their stupidity publicized?Some other sets are warming up as we read.

IamSINZ:

So when a guy and a girl take selfies while lying on a bed, it automatically means they just had sex? What if they're still waiting on Junior who went to buy the condom to arrive?

You don't mean it? You don't mean it?

Foolish boy



do u have a boy friend?



Sabrina18:

kiss and tell guys, I hate them. who is kissing you?do u have a boy friend?

Typical Akwa Ibom man









Nairaland don Dey show nudes



. n

End time photo,shyiness has died long time ago.



MhizzAJ:

Foolish boy are you a princess?

is this not seun osewa

UEDIBO:

are you a princess?

Yes Yes

ULSHERLAN:

They look either Kenyan or Zimbabwean. Definitely not Nigerian

You just said my mind. You just said my mind.

lol

ULSHERLAN:

They look either Kenyan or Zimbabwean. Definitely not Nigerian yes it is actually from east africa or southern africa,cos bad news always from there,sex sex sex news. yes it is actually from east africa or southern africa,cos bad news always from there,sex sex sex news.

the idiot have no freaking business using social media.

See the girl yansh! Olboy, bring her na, let's do double morosonto.. she go sure leave u for me