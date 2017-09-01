Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats (13000 Views)

According to the actress, who is known to be among the well-endowed celebrities in the country, in an interview with Akumaa Mama Zimbi on Adom TV, she is not going to leave her husband just because he cheated on her.



The actress then went further to reveal that she believes that men will always cheat because it is their nature; as a result she will not leave her boyfriend or marriage because he cheated, cause even Kim Kardashian or Beyonce will be cheated on by their partners..



According to her, the most important thing is for her husband to take care of her and the children.



However, she stated that the only way she will leave is when the husband disrespects her.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gx9fv9DgGQM



Marry first na! 28 Likes 1 Share

My Lawd nah she be dis?



Well i will take you serious when you are married with kids,some ladies will say so many things in order to get married. 4 Likes

Whatever gives her joy. It's her decision to make 1 Like

Men!!!



The second pix looks real than the first pix. The second pix looks real than the first pix. 1 Like

...



So in summary



1. U will not leave if he cheats

2. But u will leave if he disrespects u



So its possible 4 a guy to respect u nd still cheat on u abi?



Its either u don't know Wat RESPECT means

Or

d hip growing medicine u ar taking has transferred some of ur brain cells to ur hips



Meanwhile new line 4 f*uk boys wen de cheat

" Baby, i may cheat on you daily but you are the only one i love n respect"



Women sef



Fish brain is now even an understatement



Dis is now Crayfish brain

#Eco99# 35 Likes

This girl's pvssy will be sweet to fvck 1 Like

Your choice

U get mind? Though many ladies leave for lesser cases. Marry first my dear. 1 Like

You have your reasons

Na her type dey run go their mama hauz wen small palava start.

I will like to marry a Celeb after na money ego cost .....

Confuse people everywhere... 14 Likes 2 Shares

She's right, Men will surely cheat on you no matter how you look.. My EX BF was a chronic and serial cheat like he chases anything is skirt, though codedly in a way that if you aren't close to him you won't know..



He went too far by sleeping with my friend and that was when i called it quit 3 Likes

omo see free ticket





Free State underrated



wise woman.

He has money abi? Why would you leave him? 2 Likes

OPINION

Well, that is not a bad decision 1 Like

Babu ilakaye....come marry me my dear!

True or false? 5 Likes

You're a gold digger and a b*tch, you can't leave a man if he cheats but you will hurriedly dump him when he's broke. Olosho! 2 Likes

How can he cheat where u hav got all this assets. Be grateful because you are gifted with extras

Yeah Yeah...Same old shii

folakemigeh:

She's right, Men will surely cheat on you no matter how you look.. My EX BF was a chronic and serial cheat like he chases anything is skirt, though codedly in a way that if you aren't close to him you won't know..



He went too far by sleeping with my friend and that was when i called it quit



So, wuz asking for explanation here



Oya... So, wuz asking for explanation hereOya... 2 Likes

,e be like say women eyes don dey clear now thats the new trend,e be like say women eyes don dey clear 2 Likes