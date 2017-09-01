₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by itzsauce: 1:52pm
Curvy Ghanaian actress, Moesha Buduong, has reacted to the trending topic of women leaving and staying with cheating men in relationships and marriages..
According to the actress, who is known to be among the well-endowed celebrities in the country, in an interview with Akumaa Mama Zimbi on Adom TV, she is not going to leave her husband just because he cheated on her.
The actress then went further to reveal that she believes that men will always cheat because it is their nature; as a result she will not leave her boyfriend or marriage because he cheated, cause even Kim Kardashian or Beyonce will be cheated on by their partners..
According to her, the most important thing is for her husband to take care of her and the children.
However, she stated that the only way she will leave is when the husband disrespects her.
Watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gx9fv9DgGQM
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by Nwodosis(m): 1:53pm
Marry first na!
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by Evablizin(f): 1:54pm
My Lawd nah she be dis?
Well i will take you serious when you are married with kids,some ladies will say so many things in order to get married.
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by Silvertrinity(f): 1:55pm
Whatever gives her joy. It's her decision to make
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by itzsauce: 1:58pm
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by ibkkk(f): 2:02pm
Men!!!
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by Evablizin(f): 2:03pm
The second pix looks real than the first pix.
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by ecoeco(m): 2:16pm
...
So in summary
1. U will not leave if he cheats
2. But u will leave if he disrespects u
So its possible 4 a guy to respect u nd still cheat on u abi?
Its either u don't know Wat RESPECT means
Or
d hip growing medicine u ar taking has transferred some of ur brain cells to ur hips
Meanwhile new line 4 f*uk boys wen de cheat
" Baby, i may cheat on you daily but you are the only one i love n respect"
Women sef
Fish brain is now even an understatement
Dis is now Crayfish brain
#Eco99#
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by LesbianBoy(m): 3:08pm
This girl's pvssy will be sweet to fvck
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by babyfaceafrica: 3:12pm
Your choice
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by Odianose13(m): 3:12pm
U get mind? Though many ladies leave for lesser cases. Marry first my dear.
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by modelmike7(m): 3:12pm
You have your reasons
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by Macdawid(m): 3:13pm
Na her type dey run go their mama hauz wen small palava start.
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by PROPUNTER(m): 3:13pm
I will like to marry a Celeb after na money ego cost .....
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by emmabest2000(m): 3:13pm
Confuse people everywhere...
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by folakemigeh(f): 3:13pm
She's right, Men will surely cheat on you no matter how you look.. My EX BF was a chronic and serial cheat like he chases anything is skirt, though codedly in a way that if you aren't close to him you won't know..
He went too far by sleeping with my friend and that was when i called it quit
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by Saheed9: 3:14pm
omo see free ticket
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by FSunderrated111: 3:15pm
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by kimbraa(f): 3:15pm
ecoeco:You dey mind the dumb thing. Perhaps she has another definition of "Respect".
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by AntiWailer: 3:15pm
wise woman.
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by awa(m): 3:15pm
He has money abi? Why would you leave him?
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by rasis: 3:16pm
OPINION
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by silasweb(m): 3:16pm
Well, that is not a bad decision
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by MrOwonikoko: 3:17pm
Babu ilakaye....come marry me my dear!
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by Adaumunocha(f): 3:17pm
True or false?
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by Ifedith(m): 3:18pm
You're a gold digger and a b*tch, you can't leave a man if he cheats but you will hurriedly dump him when he's broke. Olosho!
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by suremanpatriot: 3:19pm
How can he cheat where u hav got all this assets. Be grateful because you are gifted with extras
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by Atlantia(f): 3:19pm
Yeah Yeah...Same old shii
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by MrOwonikoko: 3:19pm
folakemigeh:
So, wuz asking for explanation here
Oya...
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by columbus007(m): 3:19pm
now thats the new trend ,e be like say women eyes don dey clear
|Re: Moesha Buduong: I Will Not Leave My Husband If He Cheats by joenor(m): 3:21pm
U nor use fuel rob he sugar stick?
folakemigeh:
