|Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by Cacawa2: 1:58pm
In June 2013, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan proscribed Boko Haram as a terrorist Organisation. This, he did, without any recourse to the High Court as most people would expect; and reasonably so.
There are two sections in the TPA act that may be deployed into making such declarations: Section 2 and; Section 9.
The TPA act makes provision for the declaration of a group as being a Terrorist group on a number of grounds.
It is very easy to refer to[b] Section 2 of the act[/b] which makes provision for a process that involves judicial processes, procedures and pronouncement. Most applicable to local terrorism.
However [b]Section 9 of the act[/b]makes express approval for the executive arm to immediately declare a group as a Terrorist group. This is specifically in relation to international affiliations and sponsorship.
In the case of IPOB, there is reliable Intel available to the Nigerian Army suggesting the foreign links and backings of IPOB to certain international terrorism networks.
The move by the Nigerian Govt. is therefore in order and can only be upturned by any aggrieved person who takes the matter to a court of competent jurisdiction. In the mean time, the declaration remains in full force and anybody (either physically or over the internet), found to be soliciting for a terrorist group may be found culpable.
Let us be enlightened.
Regards,
CACAWA2
source: http://www.lawnigeria.com/LawsoftheFederation/Terrorism-(Prevention)-Act,-2011.html
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by paschu: 2:01pm
CRAP
You obviously lack basic comprehension skills.
***Edit
Mynd44, geez, did you seriously push this nonsense to the front page?
For goodness sake what are you mods thinking or doing? Geez!!!!
1. For Pete's sake, the quoted section of this crap said that:
President Goodluck Jonathan has formally approved the proscription of Boko Haram and authorized the gazetting of an order declaring the group’s activities as acts of terrorism.
It did not say that Jonathan just woke up one morning and issued the order.
2. The section 9 which the demented OP is ranting about was clearly about AN INDIVIDUAL who's proven to have links with an EXISTING international terror organization.
a) IPOB is NOT an individual or A PERSON. IPOB is a PEOPLE of a SPECIFIC geographic location.
b) Neither IPOB nor Nnamdi Kanu has ever been linked to any international terror group.
c) You guys should stop feeding Nigerians with falsehood.
I think Nairaland pushed this nonsense to the frontpage just to dilute the effect of Senate President's comment on the matter. You also did it to confuse the gullible Nairalanders. Otherwise, this crap should have had no spot on the front page.
#StopThisMadnessPlease
Seun, Mynd44
boostdom:
83 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by BudeYahooCom: 2:02pm
CACAWA2 is muslim, your views should not be held as objective.
78 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by wakaman: 2:03pm
Tell them, tell them!
3 Likes
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by Cacawa2: 2:04pm
BudeYahooCom:well at least you have not called me an ewedu muslim.
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by PointZerom: 2:04pm
Must you people continue to deceive yourselves?. You said that GEJ was clueless yet every mistake he made your APC and Buhari will do the same. Pls you lots should cover your faces in shame.
70 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by tooth4tooth: 2:07pm
PointZerom:You guys never dissapoint. Always shifting goalpost
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by Jesusloveyou(m): 2:08pm
Is OK
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by nwabobo: 2:09pm
Cacawa2:
No wonder JAMB reduced cut off mark to 120
64 Likes
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by babyfaceafrica: 2:09pm
I agree
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by richidinho(m): 2:10pm
So when is Buhari coming out to declare IPOB a terrorist group?
Some went to school but lack common sense
7 Likes
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by Dollabiz: 2:10pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by Chiedu4Trump: 2:11pm
IPOB never killed anybody, yet they are hated more than Fulani Herdsmen l.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by bamite(m): 2:12pm
trash
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by BUHARItesticles: 2:12pm
Most youths are very dull mentally, how do you justify proscription of armless group as terrorist?
Does demonstration or call for referendum makes a group terrorist?
The truth is, Buhari acted poorly, the same mistake with Shia in Kaduna. We your child is crying, you shouldn't beat that child rather call passionately to listen to the cause. Buhari will not be the president forever, he is not God. The summary of the truth is the fulfillment of his vowed punishment to the south east for election loss in that region. Nagode!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by Hofbrauhaus: 2:12pm
Illiterates now fault law makers.. The zoo cannot even obey her own constitution.
The terrorism Act, 2011 provides ground on which groups or persons can be classified or declared terrorists. See section 1 (1)(2)(a) and (b).
Secondly, to declare a group a terrorsit group and effectively proscribe it is an order only a judge pursuant to an application by the Attorney General of the Federation, can make. See section 2 (1)(c).
7 Likes
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by FTrebirth: 2:12pm
and the only reason this thread is on front page is because nairaland is anti-igbo...otherwise, how does cacawa's opinion matter in the grand scheme of things?
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by Ngene44: 2:12pm
Do you think that will stop future agitations? biafra will always be a problem to Nigeria unless the burning issues is addressed. stop fulani herdsmen, stop sentiments in appointments, let us feel govt presence in the east.
9 Likes
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by quiverfull(m): 2:12pm
Of course "The Epitome" of corruption misfired. He was just playing to the gallery, and trying to curry the favour of Igbos. He was just trying to make Buhari look bad.
1 Like
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by Ekakamba: 2:13pm
BUHARItesticles:J Jimmy Jatt
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by awa(m): 2:13pm
2 wrongs cannot make a right... We voted PMB because he is an honest and upright man....
2 Likes
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by davodyguy: 2:13pm
paschu:
You that do not lack of it, let's have your view.
Note if such view is poorer than that which is expressed herein, then you should be castrated
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by Lincoln275(m): 2:13pm
Most of us are just too brave on social media, you think war is all about pressing iPhone and other gadgets we use to promote war and violence on social media? Have you ever get stabbed or got into any serious street fight? can you even stab a goat? have you ever held a � in your life? you think you will have the opportunity to be facebook, twitter snap and others during war? You think you can still slay when there is war? And all the ballers, do you think Friday nights would still be the same? What will happen to all the cc top up, wire wire western union, moneygram and your iTunes cards? Do you think hunger is the same with fasting? If you have elders around you that can actually give you details of the biafran war honestly you will switch your attentions from violence to hustling hard, making good money and leaving a legacy behind for your unborn child. Youths pls don't get brainwashed by people that will eventually fly their families abroad when they use you to ignite war. ah don talk ma own oo. insult me or say whatever ever, I don't care but I promise you will remember my words one day. Biko- Dualla- Ejo make una think oo. #wakeupyouths #wakeupnigerians #ilovemycountry
7 Likes
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by arowstev2000: 2:13pm
Una too like wahala
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by Segadem(m): 2:14pm
ok
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by UfuomaUN(m): 2:14pm
.Very intelligent lawyers like Falana et al have condemned Buhari's invasion of Umuahia as illegal, the Senate president- the very head of the arm of govt that makes the law have declared concured. The EU spoke with the same voice, and so have tens of well educated scholars with enviable portfolio interpreted the contents of section 217 and 271 of the Constitution. Why then should we give ear to a well known bigot armed with nothing but hate for everyone east of Ore and less than 50mb free data from MTN hardly enough to educate him through a simple internet search and intelligent arguments on YouTube. Your post is only on the front page cos nairaland generates traffic through trending controversies of which the most current is IPOB.
Can we just work on education in Nigeria so posts like this would be only heard in beer parlours and among fat old ladies planting corn somewhere in Zamfara in March
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by SageTravels: 2:14pm
PointZerom:
You killed It. They are coping all his mistakes.
4 Likes
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by Beehshorp(m): 2:14pm
Cacawa2:
Are you sure you went to school or are you among those fortunate kids that got hold of an Internet enabled phone at a young age?
8 Likes
|Re: Saraki Misfired: The Proscription Of IPOB Was Not Against The Law - CACAWA2 by attackgat: 2:15pm
Cacawa2:
But neither the executive arm of Government nor did the Presidency declare IPOB a terrorist organisation, the Nigerian Army did
7 Likes
