There are two sections in the TPA act that may be deployed into making such declarations: Section 2 and; Section 9.





source: http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/137586-jonathan-officially-declares-boko-haram-a-terrorist-organisation.html

The president approved the gazette on Tuesday.

President Goodluck Jonathan has formally approved the proscription of Boko Haram and authorized the gazetting of an order declaring the group’s activities as acts of terrorism.

The order, which has been gazetted as the Terrorism (Prevention) (Proscription Order) Notice 2013, affects both Boko Haram (Jamaatu Ahlis-Sunna Liddaawati Wal Jihad) and Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis Sudan (Ansaru). The order was approved by President Jonathan pursuant to section 2 0f the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011 (As Amended).

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Rueben Abati, said this “officially brings the activities of both groups within the purview of the Terrorism Prevention Act and any persons associated with the two groups can now be legally prosecuted and sentenced to penalties specified in the Act”.

The statement said the proscription order warns the general public that any person “participating in any form of activities involving or concerning the collective intentions of the said groups will be violating the provisions of the Terrorism Prevention Act”.



The TPA act makes provision for the declaration of a group as being a Terrorist group on a number of grounds.



It is very easy to refer to[b] Section 2 of the act[/b] which makes provision for a process that involves judicial processes, procedures and pronouncement. Most applicable to local terrorism.



However [b]Section 9 of the act[/b]makes express approval for the executive arm to immediately declare a group as a Terrorist group. This is specifically in relation to international affiliations and sponsorship.



In the case of IPOB, there is reliable Intel available to the Nigerian Army suggesting the foreign links and backings of IPOB to certain international terrorism networks.



The move by the Nigerian Govt. is therefore in order and can only be upturned by any aggrieved person who takes the matter to a court of competent jurisdiction. In the mean time, the declaration remains in full force and anybody (either physically or over the internet), found to be soliciting for a terrorist group may be found culpable.



Let us be enlightened.



Regards,



CACAWA2





CRAP



You obviously lack basic comprehension skills.



***Edit



Mynd44, geez, did you seriously push this nonsense to the front page?



For goodness sake what are you mods thinking or doing? Geez!!!!



1. For Pete's sake, the quoted section of this crap said that:



President Goodluck Jonathan has formally approved the proscription of Boko Haram and authorized the gazetting of an order declaring the group’s activities as acts of terrorism.

It did not say that Jonathan just woke up one morning and issued the order.



2. The section 9 which the demented OP is ranting about was clearly about AN INDIVIDUAL who's proven to have links with an EXISTING international terror organization.



a) IPOB is NOT an individual or A PERSON. IPOB is a PEOPLE of a SPECIFIC geographic location.



b) Neither IPOB nor Nnamdi Kanu has ever been linked to any international terror group.



c) You guys should stop feeding Nigerians with falsehood.



I think Nairaland pushed this nonsense to the frontpage just to dilute the effect of Senate President's comment on the matter. You also did it to confuse the gullible Nairalanders. Otherwise, this crap should have had no spot on the front page.



#StopThisMadnessPlease



Seun, Mynd44



boostdom:

Do not fall victim to the dangers of false narratives as it's clearly now seen on Nairaland.



Go through the act in full here http://www.lawnigeria.com/LawsoftheFederation/Terrorism-(Prevention)-(Amendment)-Act,-2013.html



Under Jonathan, the FG approached the Federal High Court, Abuja for the proscription of Boko Haram as a terrorist group;



" In compliance with the foregoing provisions, and particularly Section 2(1)(c), the Federal Government (under Fmr. President G.E. Jonathan) approached the Federal High Court in Suit No.FHC/ABJ/CS/368/2013 on 24/05/2013 for the declaration/proscription of the notorious Boko Haram. That was granted (per Kafarati J of Federal High Court No.2 Abuja) and Boko Haram was officially “proscribed” by the COURT on the APPLICATION of the then ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE FEDERATION. Not the Army or the Governors. Not in the Court of Public Opinion (Media) but in the Court of Law.



Consequent upon that proscription and in compliance with Section 9(4) & (7) of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011, the Federal Government proceeded to Gazette same in Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No. 34, Volume 100.



That Gazette was successfully relied upon in the cases of Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Mustapha Fawaz & 4 Ors (Unreported Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/112/13 (a Judgment delivered on 29/11/2013 per Hon. Justice A.F.A. Ademola of Federal High Court No. 6 Abuja) and Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Murktar Ibrahim (Unreported Charge No:FHC ABJ/CR/178/2017) per Justice G.O. Kolawole (of the Federal High Court No. 5 Abuja) on 20/11/2015."



Read the full details here http://thenigerialawyer.com/neither-the-military-nor-governors-has-the-legal-vires-to-declareproscribe-any-organization-as-terrorist-group-in-nigeria/



Tell them, tell them! 3 Likes

BudeYahooCom:

Must you people continue to deceive yourselves?. You said that GEJ was clueless yet every mistake he made your APC and Buhari will do the same. Pls you lots should cover your faces in shame. 70 Likes 3 Shares

PointZerom:

I agree





So when is Buhari coming out to declare IPOB a terrorist group?



IPOB never killed anybody, yet they are hated more than Fulani Herdsmen l. 13 Likes 1 Share

Most youths are very dull mentally, how do you justify proscription of armless group as terrorist?

Does demonstration or call for referendum makes a group terrorist?

The truth is, Buhari acted poorly, the same mistake with Shia in Kaduna. We your child is crying, you shouldn't beat that child rather call passionately to listen to the cause. Buhari will not be the president forever, he is not God. The summary of the truth is the fulfillment of his vowed punishment to the south east for election loss in that region. Nagode! 12 Likes 1 Share





Illiterates now fault law makers.. The zoo cannot even obey her own constitution.





The terrorism Act, 2011 provides ground on which groups or persons can be classified or declared terrorists. See section 1 (1)(2)(a) and (b).

Secondly, to declare a group a terrorsit group and effectively proscribe it is an order only a judge pursuant to an application by the Attorney General of the Federation, can make. See section 2 (1)(c). Illiterates now fault law makers.. The zoo cannot even obey her own constitution. 7 Likes

and the only reason this thread is on front page is because nairaland is anti-igbo...otherwise, how does cacawa's opinion matter in the grand scheme of things? 37 Likes 1 Share

Do you think that will stop future agitations? biafra will always be a problem to Nigeria unless the burning issues is addressed. stop fulani herdsmen, stop sentiments in appointments, let us feel govt presence in the east. 9 Likes

Of course "The Epitome" of corruption misfired. He was just playing to the gallery, and trying to curry the favour of Igbos. He was just trying to make Buhari look bad. 1 Like

paschu:

CRAP



You obviously lack basic comprehension skills.

You that do not lack of it, let's have your view.



Note if such view is poorer than that which is expressed herein, then you should be castrated You that do not lack of it, let's have your view.Note if such view is poorer than that which is expressed herein, then you should be castrated 5 Likes 1 Share

Most of us are just too brave on social media, you think war is all about pressing iPhone and other gadgets we use to promote war and violence on social media? Have you ever get stabbed or got into any serious street fight? can you even stab a goat? have you ever held a � in your life? you think you will have the opportunity to be facebook, twitter snap and others during war? You think you can still slay when there is war? And all the ballers, do you think Friday nights would still be the same? What will happen to all the cc top up, wire wire western union, moneygram and your iTunes cards? Do you think hunger is the same with fasting? If you have elders around you that can actually give you details of the biafran war honestly you will switch your attentions from violence to hustling hard, making good money and leaving a legacy behind for your unborn child. Youths pls don't get brainwashed by people that will eventually fly their families abroad when they use you to ignite war. ah don talk ma own oo. insult me or say whatever ever, I don't care but I promise you will remember my words one day. Biko- Dualla- Ejo make una think oo. #wakeupyouths #wakeupnigerians #ilovemycountry 7 Likes

Can we just work on education in Nigeria so posts like this would be only heard in beer parlours and among fat old ladies planting corn somewhere in Zamfara in March .Very intelligent lawyers like Falana et al have condemned Buhari's invasion of Umuahia as illegal, the Senate president- the very head of the arm of govt that makes the law have declared concured. The EU spoke with the same voice, and so have tens of well educated scholars with enviable portfolio interpreted the contents of section 217 and 271 of the Constitution. Why then should we give ear to a well known bigot armed with nothing but hate for everyone east of Ore and less than 50mb free data from MTN hardly enough to educate him through a simple internet search and intelligent arguments on YouTube. Your post is only on the front page cos nairaland generates traffic through trending controversies of which the most current is IPOB.Can we just work on education in Nigeria so posts like this would be only heard in beer parlours and among fat old ladies planting corn somewhere in Zamfara in March 15 Likes 3 Shares

PointZerom:

Must you people continue to deceive yourselves?. You said that GEJ was clueless yet every mistake he made your APC and Buhari will do the same. Pls you lots should cover your faces in shame.

You killed It. They are coping all his mistakes. You killed It. They are coping all his mistakes. 4 Likes

Are you sure you went to school or are you among those fortunate kids that got hold of an Internet enabled phone at a young age? Are you sure you went to school or are you among those fortunate kids that got hold of an Internet enabled phone at a young age? 8 Likes