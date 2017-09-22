Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Kanu Brainwashed My Brother; Says Man Whose Relation Was Killed In Clash (5680 Views)

The man, one Onyema Isaac Ugo with Twitter handle @OnyemaIsaa, claims that his relation was killed by the soldiers in Umuahia last Friday.



In his social media lamentation which friends and other sympathisers reacted to, Mr. Ugo alleged that the late Kelechi was recruited into the Indigenous People of Biafra, but that he was felled by “the bullets of the army.”



Detailing the steps allegedly leading to Kelechi’s recruitment and eventual death, Ugo wrote, “I told Kelechi to stop this IPOB of a thing.



“But he didn’t listen, because he has been brainwashed by NK. I don’t know if he was under a spell by IPOB. Today, where is Kelechi?”



Continuing, Ugo said that for days now, Kelechi’s mum and his sisters have been crying because of their son’s death



He claimed that the late Kelechi Metuh was a butcher in Anara market, but that he left his successful business to go to Umuahia “to meet his death.”



Providing other facts about his late relation, Ugo claimed that Kelechi Metuh was a native of Anara, in Isiala Mbano Imo State.



He said that Kelechi’s mother said the late man left Anara for Umuahia last Friday morning at about 8pm; and that though his mother reportedly warned him earlier on Friday morning not to go to Umuahia that day, he refused.



“Today, where is Kelechi?” Ugo lamented.



Explaining how his allegedly bereaved family members were informed of Kelechi’s death, Ugo wrote, “We got the news from an unknown caller on Friday night by 9pm, that Kelechi was shot by army(sic) in NK (Nnamdi Kanu’s) community.



Reporting on Kelechi’s mother’s reaction to the news of her son’s death, Ugo said the mother cried, “We did not know that it was his last day for him on earth, Kelechi my son is dead, and I will not see him again.



“Nnamdi Kanu don’t know who my son is, but my son died because of him, he will pay for his blood, Nnamdi Kanu will pay for Kelechi’s blood.”



Ugo, too, unable to contain his grief, wrote, “I cannot still believe that Kelechi is dead, Kelechi that I saw on Monday last week is now dead. #Sad. Nnamdi will surely pay.”



He also said he wished other youths in southeast would Learn from Kelechi’s issue, concluding with a saying, “A stubborn fly follows the corpse to the grave.”



And, as Twitter users expressed doubts about his claims, with some insinuating that he was only looking for cheap fame using a spurious claim as basis, Ugo urged his critics to “come to Mbano in Imo State and confirm it.”





He tweeted, “When you get to Owerri, take a bus going to Anara in Isiala Mbano from Okigwe (motor) park.



“When you get to Anara junction, enter a bike going to Umuehie village in Anara, tell him to take you to the king’s palace, ask them of the family that their son was killed.”



When told to provide the photograph of the deceased, Ugo said he was not tweeting with an Android phone and that he could not upload photographs on Twitter.



“I am an Igbo man, flesh and blood, why will I use my brother’s name for propaganda?” he querried his critics.



Quoting a published news that IPOB burned down mosque in Abia, Ugo drew a parallel with the Boko Haram activities in the North, saying, “This is how Boko Haram started bombing churches in the North.”



He declared Kanu wanted.



I don't understand people..Human beings are strange!



Did Nnamdi kanu kill kelechi or did Buhari kill kelechi. Why are they not blaming the killers of the young man? The fulani soldiers massacred our people...they should and would be held responsible.



Kelechi is a great man. He died hoping for BIAFRA. He died because Nigeria is not a place he can call home. Like many of us kelechi was tired of this contrapment, kelechi didn't want to raise his children in this zoo!

Kelechi was a graduate, but 5years after graduating, no job for kelechi....kelechi might be died but his is very much alive, and he died knowing that BIAFRA would come. Kelechi did not die in vain. Kelechi is a hero.



God bless you my brother. Sleep on kelechi. We would not disappoint you. 26 Likes 7 Shares

What do you understand by brainwashing or being brainwashed? Nnamdi Kanu just told your brother the truth about himself and his enslavement in the country he called his! 10 Likes

rip. Kelechi 1 Like 1 Share

A news without a video of the man and his brother



Fake news from punch owned by Afonjas 7 Likes

May his soul rest.

1 Like

You are on your own.

Please someone should call that Facebook mod whom at the mention of IPOB or Nnamdi Kanu multiple orgasm is assured to come and move to this to front page as usual 2 Likes

I lost a relation too while Kanu's family dey for obodo oyibo. Rip Nwanem! 6 Likes

Nwodosis:

What do you understand by brainwashing or being brainwashed? Nnamdi Kanu just told your brother the truth about himself and his enslavement in the country he called his! you knew the truth but never went out to be killed for the truth..next to die in the foolishness of Biafra would be you or one of your loved one..its a prophecy. you knew the truth but never went out to be killed for the truth..next to die in the foolishness of Biafra would be you or one of your loved one..its a prophecy. 21 Likes 1 Share

Nigerian Army sebi UNA see? 1 Like

adadike281:

I lost a relation too while Kanu's family dey for obodo oyibo. Rip Nwanem! If Kanu was abroad now, una go say why is he talking from abroad. Why is he not in Nigeria. he came to Nigeria where his father and relations are and you care so much about his little children joining the fight. Some of you are just inherently silly with the way you reason. If Kanu was abroad now, una go say why is he talking from abroad. Why is he not in Nigeria. he came to Nigeria where his father and relations are and you care so much about his little children joining the fight. Some of you are just inherently silly with the way you reason. 19 Likes 4 Shares

adadike281:

I lost a relation too while Kanu's family dey for obodo oyibo. Rip Nwanem!



Kanu lost his own relatives also.





Stop being mischievous. Kanu lost his own relatives also.Stop being mischievous. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Not only his brother but many people I hitherto thought were wise. This IPOB issue has made me put some low IQ friends where they belong. No intelligent person could have believed all the nonsense that came off the pig's mouth. I know PDP were supporting him for political reasons but anybody who isn't a PDP member that sided him is stupid. 9 Likes 2 Shares

But Nnamdi Kanu never forced anybody to join IPOB



#caseclosed 3 Likes

Abagworo:

Not only his brother but many people I hitherto thought were wise. This IPOB issue has made me put some low IQ friends where they belong. No intelligent person could have believed all the nonsense that came off the pig's mouth. I know PDP were supporting him for political reasons but anybody who isn't a PDP member that sided him is stupid. IPOB fought GEJ administration under PDP & their members that invade SE radio station were arrested. IPOB is not PDP so please don't try to mix kerosene with water. I know you to be pro buhari & APC but we should reason beyond political parties IPOB fought GEJ administration under PDP & their members that invade SE radio station were arrested. IPOB is not PDP so please don't try to mix kerosene with water. I know you to be pro buhari & APC but we should reason beyond political parties 5 Likes 1 Share

The Blood Of These Innocent Youths Will Forever Be On The Head Of Nnamdi Kanu And His Family! They Will Never Know Peace Till They Breath Their Last! 2 Likes 1 Share

A stubborn fly will also follow casket enter grave. That's the case of kelechi.

HiddenShadow:

A news without a video of the man and his brother





Fake news from punch owned by Afonjas bros the way punch just dey write fake fake news dis days eh..



ike gwuru. bros the way punch just dey write fake fake news dis days eh..ike gwuru.

kanu u will never know Peace 2 Likes

Hofbrauhaus:

I don't understand people..Human beings are strange!



Did Nnamdi kanu kill kelechi or did Buhari kill kelechi. Why are they not blaming the killers of the young man? The fulani soldiers massacred our people...they should and would be held responsible.



Kelechi is a great man. He died hoping for BIAFRA. He died because Nigeria is not a place he can call home. Like many of us kelechi was tired of this contrapment, kelechi didn't want to raise his children in this zoo!

Kelechi was a graduate, but 5years after graduating, no job for kelechi....kelechi might be died but his is very much alive, and he died knowing that BIAFRA would come. Kelechi did not die in vain. Kelechi is a hero.



God bless you my brother. Sleep on kelechi. We would not disappoint you. WHY are you still alive? We're you not aware that Python dance was going on in Abia state? Why didn't you go lay down your life for your terrorist Lord Nnamdi cownu?... Rubbish talk from an Ipob miscreant.

Better send your brothers and yourself to go face the Army with ordinary stick and bottles..Don't you want to be an Hero? .. Yeye Internet worrior WHY are you still alive? We're you not aware that Python dance was going on in Abia state? Why didn't you go lay down your life for your terrorist Lord Nnamdi cownu?... Rubbish talk from an Ipob miscreant.Better send your brothers and yourself to go face the Army with ordinary stick and bottles..Don't you want to be an Hero? .. Yeye Internet worrior 18 Likes 1 Share

Afam4eva:



If Kanu was abroad now, una go say why is he talking from abroad. Why is he not in Nigeria. he came to Nigeria where his father and relations are and you care so much about his little children joining the fight. Some of you are just inherently silly with the way you reason. WHY didnt you not go face the Army as instructed by your terrorist lord nnamdi cownu? Go and die for him Na.. Keyboard warriors. WHY didnt you not go face the Army as instructed by your terrorist lord nnamdi cownu? Go and die for him Na.. Keyboard warriors. 11 Likes 1 Share

HiddenShadow:

A news without a video of the man and his brother





Fake news from punch owned by Afonjas Where is terrorist nnamdi cownu? Where is terrorist nnamdi cownu? 2 Likes 1 Share





what you want from us now..??...sorry??..condolenses??...



nonesense...



you have your area in the east,what the fvck do you igbos still want??..... when we warned una that cownunu was brainwashing una,una didnt listen...what you want from us now..??...sorry??..condolenses??...nonesense...you have your area in the east,what the fvck do you igbos still want??..... 1 Like 1 Share

Theakthedream:



WHY didnt you not go face the Army as instructed by your terrorist lord nnamdi cownu? Go and die for him Na.. Keyboard warriors.

Strong Army!

I hail ooo!

Shekau is waiting you in Sambissa.

Stop quaffing goof and whiskey in Aba,

And roger your sef straight to Yobe or Borno Strong Army!I hail ooo!Shekau is waiting you in Sambissa.Stop quaffing goof and whiskey in Aba,And roger your sef straight to Yobe or Borno 1 Like

tit:





Strong Army!

I hail ooo!

Shekau is waiting you in Sambissa.

Stop quaffing goof and whiskey in Aba,

And roger your sef straight to Yobe or Borno





and you call yourself a woman..you are not a woman...you are a monster....!!!



nonesense... and you call yourself a woman..you are not a woman...nonesense... 1 Like

tit:





Strong Army!

I hail ooo!

Shekau is waiting you in Sambissa.

Stop quaffing goof and whiskey in Aba,

And roger your sef straight to Yobe or Borno YOU haven't been relevant sundeck Gej lost 2015 election.. Hope you are still getting crumbs.. The fight against corruption is real.. Abi you don join Ipob terrorist group? YOU haven't been relevant sundeck Gej lost 2015 election.. Hope you are still getting crumbs.. The fight against corruption is real.. Abi you don join Ipob terrorist group?

Lalasticlala Mynd44