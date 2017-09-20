Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ebonyi Flyover : Umahi, The Infrastructure Master (9996 Views)

Governor Obiano Transforms Nkpor Flyover Under Bridge. See Before And Now Photos / Fayose Climbs Ladder To Inspect Flyover Construction (Photos) / Is Governor Umahi The Best Performing In Terms Of Salary Payment? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

EBONYI FLYOVER: UMAHI, THE INFRASTRUCTURE MASTER.



BY Philip Nweze



If there is any monument that will clinch the outstanding structure award for 2017, it is the recently built twin flyover bridge at the Akanu Ibiam junction, in Abakaliki. To anyone who has been to the scene, this probably comes as no surprise. Built as a solution to the traffic snarl at the ever busy junction, the structure remains one of d greatest engineering feats of the 21st century. The bridge which situates at the heart of the city is simply a marvel to behold. Built, along two others for a reported 700 million naira, which seems remarkable value for money, it opened for traffic this year.



An estimated 10, 000 motorists use the route daily. The twin bridge is beautifully defined by installation of decorative lights adorning the bridge and a water fountain which reflects myriads of colours that dazzles passersby, especially by nightfall..



The Akanu Ibiam Flyover Bridge was conceived to reduce the surging traffic pressure along the Trans-Sahara Highway, amidst criticisms from the opposition camp. Unknown to these people, cities are measured by the volume of infrastructure they possess.Flyovers are not only the superstars of the engineering world. They influence the development of cultures, environments and lives in more ways than we can count. Its structure also shapes our lives, aiding commerce, social life and urban development.



A flyover in Ebony will help the state zoom ahead in development and pave the way to our progress. To the citizens, it will minimize congestion, reduce travel time.



Today, even the governor's most trenchant critics have joined in the beautiful refrain hailing this architectural masterpiece.



Akubaraoha is working, Ebonyi is on the rise.



#Share 3 Likes

There are 13 local government areas in Ebonyi state,but U ppl want to suffocate us with propaganda just because Umahi tarred some roads and did street lighting in d state capital,which is a tiny part of Abakaliki and Ebonyi local government areas.

Meanwhile, even hawkers whose whole wares amount to less than 1000naira now pay tax in Ebonyi state now,civil servants have their salaries slashed into 2 with d same tax and yet nothing is happening in any other place in d state apart from d state capital and Uburu where U and the governor comes from.

In everything you are doing, remember diaris Godu oooo. 35 Likes 1 Share

infrastructural master just because 2 flyovers at most. amosun built 10 in Ogun state and we didn't give him title. we are still bashing him



now umahi is about to mortgage ebonyi with the proposed heavy loan. let me keep my mouth shut before the bite me 15 Likes 1 Share

The op is chief propagandanist of Dave umahi,

i am yet to see the aim of building 3 flyovers in low populated Ebonyi,

he should have used that money to build a world class secondary schools in the 13 LGAS or build the 3 mega general hospitals in the 3 senatorial districts in the state. 24 Likes

Nice ..Its a step in the right direction. .I rep Ebonyi state. ..in other news abeg you people should beg lalasticlala and mynd44 to unban me abeg..imagine after spending hours writing a post and the spambot banned me and deleted my thread



Cc honsule puskin



SOS 2 Likes

Infrastructure Master indeed! I am sure this is his best achievement

Why cant he provide job for the numerous fla.tties selling gala and coke on the traffic congestion every evening at Osborne 3 Likes

did you just say a master, he's a criminal

Well I don't like to compare with other governors. But with one flyover, maybe the first in Ebonyi, you can't call him infrastructure master.

What then do you call people like Ambode.



A little development here, a little development there.



That is how Nigeria will develop. 2 Likes

is dis for real?

nice 1....

So we should do wat wit dis. Only 1 bridge, na him papa money?

nice one

Light no even gree us see the flyover....nawa o 3 Likes

good

dokiOloye:

There are 13 local government areas in Ebonyi state,but U ppl want to suffocate us with propaganda just because Umahi tarred some roads and did street lighting in d state capital,which is a tiny part of Abakaliki and Ebonyi local government areas.

Meanwhile, even hawkers whose whole wares amount to less than 1000naira now pay tax in Ebonyi state now,civil servants have their salaries slashed into 2 with d same tax and yet nothing is happening in any other place in d state apart from d state capital and Uburu where U and the governor comes from.

In everything you are doing, remember diaris Godu oooo. i seems to wonder so too. ur in Ai ? i seems to wonder so too. ur in Ai ?

captleonerd:

infrastructural master just because 2 flyovers at most. amosun built 10 in Ogun state and we didn't give him title. we are still bashing him



now umahi is about to mortgage ebonyi with the proposed heavy loan. let me keep my mouth shut before the bite me Amosun started 10. How many did he finish? Iranu Amosun started 10. How many did he finish? Iranu

captleonerd:

infrastructural master just because 2 flyovers at most. amosun built 10 in Ogun state and we didn't give him title. we are still bashing him



now umahi is about to mortgage ebonyi with the proposed heavy loan. let me keep my mouth shut before the bite me

Go and open a thread for that and stop hating Go and open a thread for that and stop hating 1 Like

Good to see. States are working.

Nice one....kudos! At least a governor should b seen doin something, either paying salaries or building infrastructures... unlike my governor in Delta dat is still owin salaries n infrastructure is nothing to write home about . 1 Like

Poli trick tians don start again oo make una fear them na so Rochas start him own today imo are suffering and sweating.

All I can see is just an hall decorated with lots of lights pls don't quote me am not feeling fine 1 Like

2019 please come

Ladyjumong:

i seems to wonder so too. ur in Ai ? Lol.No.

But its my home state and I visit often,and I'm also very very politically conscious, so e go hard make Umahi fit deceive me wt those him disco lights like he deceived others.lol Lol.No.But its my home state and I visit often,and I'm also very very politically conscious, so e go hard make Umahi fit deceive me wt those him disco lights like he deceived others.lol

Meanwhile, in OWERRI...



I reserve my comment.

baike:

did you just say a master, he's a criminal nothing good can ever come out out somebody like you. enemy of progress nothing good can ever come out out somebody like you. enemy of progress

It seems our governors now buy plenty lights of all colors..before even deciding what to build

You people are easily impressed

Leaders should have a heart for their people.



Does Abia state have a flyover ?