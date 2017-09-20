₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by Africonji: 6:07pm
Anambra: Ekwueme’s Daughter Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy
By Vincent Ujumadu
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/pdp-ekwuemes-daughter-unveiled-obazes-deputy/
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by Africonji: 6:09pm
globemoney, it is game over for your propaganda government. I know you are already jittering. This is a technical knockout for you and your ugu propaganda, igr embezzlement, substandard flyover and infrastructure neglection boss.
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by duby017: 6:09pm
perfect match! my vote is for #OHO
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by brownsugar23: 6:15pm
if you like pick the father as your running mate PDP will not win
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by Danielmoore(m): 6:17pm
anybody but apc
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by globemoney: 6:23pm
Africonji:hahaha, africonji una wicked oh, look at how you people deceived adaobi lol... Pdp is now an empty shell in Anambra,, All the heavyweights have left, Obaze will not even win his ogbaru because Stella oduah has joined APga lmaoo, but ifeanyi uba will remain in pdp to finally destroy the party.. Great plot.. At the end of the day obaze may try his luck in you lg in abia state
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by Africonji: 6:26pm
globemoney:
Mechionu there you this propaganda foool. Your paymaster is owing former local council workers salaries, has incurring the largest debt in Anambra history, commissioning private people's investment and fake rice that Ndi Anambra citizens cannot even see to buy in the market, propagandering fake ugu farm. And you are here defending failure. You are a big fooolll!!! It is game over for you and your boss. Mark my words.
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by globemoney: 6:34pm
Africonji:Obianos first tenure is better than adaobis entire wasted 8 years.. If obaze sees 2nd in this election I will know he really tried, infact if he wins obiano in his ogbaru I will know he tried.. Tell peter obi that the only way he can get his 7 billion now is by starting kidnapping business.. lmaoo
http://www.nairaland.com/4067082/anambra-least-foreign-domestic-indebted#60648688
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by prodigy24: 6:38pm
This guy is not going anyway! Obaze is peter obi's pet. We don't want babies again.....
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by Africonji: 6:43pm
globemoney:
When will your thief governor account for Okwute's N75 billion naira? You are talking nonsense and rubbish. Ndi Anambra will meet you thieves and embezzlers at the polls. Anumanu.
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by LasGidiOwner: 6:57pm
This clown why have you neglected your dead Abia state instead you are focused on the progressive Anambra. Tufiaa
Africonji:
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by greatiyk4u(m): 7:46pm
Waste of time
Peter Obi thinks Anambra is his business empire where he tests/ decides who heads the Government
He should go and rest and thank his God for being the first Gov to complete 2 tenures since 1999
Tony Nwoye all the way!
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by Zico5(m): 7:50pm
Ok, the wise among igbo are setting pace for their children while the fools among them are dying like chicken. Foolish set of people.
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 7:50pm
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by Finstar: 7:51pm
Waste of time..
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by dtruth50(m): 7:52pm
hahaha no election in Anambra but they are doing campaign and INEC said more than a million have registered. My question is "those that registered, are they ghosts?"
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by Mrkumareze: 7:52pm
globemoney:
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by Franco2017(m): 7:53pm
This old man should simply go and rest
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by asawanathegreat(m): 7:53pm
Road to failure is close to u people in this election.
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by AuroraB(f): 7:54pm
Onyemelukwe
Wow!
Got me thinking
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by martineverest(m): 7:54pm
Obaze name sounds edo
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by drizslim(m): 7:54pm
Ndi Wayo
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by GavelSlam: 7:55pm
Erection in Anambala?
Wonderful!
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by Amarabae(f): 7:56pm
Congrats to the incoming governor of Anambra, obiano the fake MOUs signing man must go! Anambra deserves better, Henry Obaze is the right man!
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by omenka(m): 7:57pm
Right..
And her father was busy frolicking with terrorists..
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by months: 7:57pm
Clearly, my state is positioning itself to produce a female Gov.
We dont just have beautiful women but Beauty with brians.
I envisage Alexandra, Bianca Ojukwu and Stella Oduah slugging it out for Governor in the not so distant future.
Bianca Ojukwu should be Soludo Vice, if and wen he does emerge under APGA first and their after Gov.
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by YourTerror: 7:58pm
Dead
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by pentax: 8:02pm
Obiano will still win
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by loneatar: 8:14pm
Waste of resources
|Re: Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy by Chiedu4Trump: 8:15pm
Danielmoore:That's it
I no mind donkey sef.
