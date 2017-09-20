Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy (13069 Views)

Anambra: Ekwueme’s Daughter Unveiled As Obaze’s Deputy





By Vincent Ujumadu







Awka- MRS. Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe, daughter of second republic vice president, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, was yesterday unveiled as the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the November 18, 2017 election in Anambra State. Governorship candidate of PDP, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, who introduced Mrs. Onyemelukwe to a large crowd of PDP members at a ceremony at the party’s state secretariat in Awka, said that as his deputy, Onyemelukwe would be his partner in turning Anambra State around and returning her to the trajectory, where the state would not just be working, but would be an example that other states to emulate.



He explained that Mrs. Onyemelukwe’s selection signified a strong public pronouncement of his commitment to gender mainstreaming, women empowerment and a 60-40 percentage targeted ratio in political appointments, saying that he looked forward towards collaborating and sharing responsibilities in delivering good governance and dividends of democracy to the people in Anambra State.



Obaze said: “Lady Chidi has the requisite administrative experience to drive our broad vision of taking our dear state to the very zenith where it truly deserves to be. Obaze with MRS. Alexandria Chidi Onyemelukwe, daughter of second republic vice president, Dr. Alex Ekwueme “She is a promoter of excellent and qualitative education and has a great passion for the advancement of women affairs and for female gender mainstreaming in governance. Accordingly, she has run a foundation that is critically focused on development of human capital via education. “Lady Chidi also had the opportunity and privilege in the past to serve this country as the Chairman, Board of Directors, Federal Housing Authority and also as Special Assistant to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).



“Her experience on SME is vital to our vision of creating employment for our large number of teeming youths and also for women empowerment. “I am glad about these qualities that she is bringing on board and I must say that it is a privilege to have her on our team. She is certainly among the very best, because Anambra deserves the best.”



In her acceptance speech, Onyemelukwe promised to assist Obaze in turning around Anambra State, assuring that they would provide selfless service to the people. “I charge all our party members, our women in particular, to join hands to get our state to pick up the gauntlet and get out to the field to win the trust of Anambrarians that this PDP ticket of Obaze/Onyemelukwe, indeed, presents a better alternative to take our state to the Promised Land,” she said.



Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe is a graduate of Law from the University of Wales, United Kingdom and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1990. She also bagged a Masters Degree in International Law and Diplomacy and Master of Business Administration from the University of Lagos and Duquesne University, Pittsburg in the United States of America respectively. She had a brief stint as an Adjunct Professor of Finance in Florida, USA and is currently involved in Real Estate Law Practice and International Business. PDP candidate, Mr. Oseloka Obaze and his running mate, Mrs. Alexznadria Onyemelukwe (Standing) during her introduction to PDP members yesterday in Awka.



I know you are already jittering. This is a technical knockout for you and your ugu propaganda, igr embezzlement, substandard flyover and infrastructure neglection boss. globemoney, it is game over for your propaganda government.I know you are already jittering. This is a technical knockout for you and your ugu propaganda, igr embezzlement, substandard flyover and infrastructure neglection boss. 13 Likes

perfect match! my vote is for #OHO 11 Likes 1 Share

if you like pick the father as your running mate PDP will not win 9 Likes 1 Share

anybody but apc 5 Likes 1 Share

Mechionu there you this propaganda foool. Your paymaster is owing former local council workers salaries, has incurring the largest debt in Anambra history, commissioning private people's investment and fake rice that Ndi Anambra citizens cannot even see to buy in the market, propagandering fake ugu farm. And you are here defending failure. You are a big fooolll!!! It is game over for you and your boss. Mark my words. Mechionu there you this propaganda foool. Your paymaster is owing former local council workers salaries, has incurring the largest debt in Anambra history, commissioning private people's investment and fake rice that Ndi Anambra citizens cannot even see to buy in the market, propagandering fake ugu farm. And you are here defending failure. You are a big fooolll!!! It is game over for you and your boss. Mark my words. 6 Likes

This guy is not going anyway! Obaze is peter obi's pet. We don't want babies again..... 1 Like

Waste of time





Peter Obi thinks Anambra is his business empire where he tests/ decides who heads the Government





He should go and rest and thank his God for being the first Gov to complete 2 tenures since 1999





Tony Nwoye all the way! 5 Likes

Ok, the wise among igbo are setting pace for their children while the fools among them are dying like chicken. Foolish set of people. 3 Likes 1 Share

hahaha no election in Anambra but they are doing campaign and INEC said more than a million have registered. My question is "those that registered, are they ghosts?" 4 Likes 1 Share

This old man should simply go and rest 1 Like

Road to failure is close to u people in this election.



Wow!

Got me thinking OnyemelukweWow!Got me thinking 1 Like

Obaze name sounds edo 3 Likes 2 Shares

Ndi Wayo

Erection in Anambala?

Wonderful! 1 Like

Congrats to the incoming governor of Anambra, obiano the fake MOUs signing man must go! Anambra deserves better, Henry Obaze is the right man! 3 Likes 2 Shares





And her father was busy frolicking with terrorists.. Right..And her father was busy frolicking with terrorists.. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Clearly, my state is positioning itself to produce a female Gov.



We dont just have beautiful women but Beauty with brians.



I envisage Alexandra, Bianca Ojukwu and Stella Oduah slugging it out for Governor in the not so distant future.



Bianca Ojukwu should be Soludo Vice, if and wen he does emerge under APGA first and their after Gov. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Dead

Obiano will still win 1 Like 1 Share

Waste of resources