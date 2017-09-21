₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 6:19pm
Flood Displaces Hundreds In Owerri
Channels Television
Updated September 21, 2017
￼Several residents of Owerri the Imo State capital have been displaced after a downpour that lasted over 12 hours and has left the city flooded.
Affected victims who placed sos calls to our correspondent in Imo State, say the areas mostly affected where properties worth millions have been damaged include the Federal Housing Estate at Chukwuma Nwoha road, old CBN quarters at Egbu road as well as Federal Housing World Bank Estate.
Displaced victims have called on the state government to come to their aid.
Several states in the country have witnessed heavy rains and flooding following earlier warnings by relevant government agencies for some states to brace up for heavy rains this year.
However, this is the first major rain to be recorded in Imo state this year
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/09/21/imo-rain-several-residents-displaced-heavy-downpour/
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by cummando(m): 6:21pm
Call on state govt to come to their aid? That's wrong , they should call on NK. Shebi them say na zoo Nigeria be?
On the other hand omo wa ni won. We go kuku help. For those affected sorry for your loss
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by Chinachriss(m): 6:24pm
They go wait tire for OKOROCHA
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by Beremx(f): 6:29pm
Rochas is still eating 27 infested sugar cakes, he is surely coming to their aid.
May the Lord see them through.
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by ojun50(m): 6:29pm
No be hausa case okorowusu no go show face, him still thy chop cake for house
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 6:32pm
NEMA and well meaning citizens should come to their aid. Time for IPOB and their sympathizers to show they truly love Igbos.
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by Abagworo(m): 6:35pm
Beremx:
No call Rochas here. Nobody called out Ambode for Lekki, Ugwuanyi for Enugu or Wike for Port Harcourt.
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by TheKingdom: 6:41pm
Flooding everywhere
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by vanndubi: 6:42pm
Town flooded like this? What happened?
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by abdelrahman: 7:22pm
Potopoto republic.
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:33pm
lalasticlala
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 7:37pm
No drainage
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 9:54pm
Damn! WTF..!
first, it was Lagos, then Benue, now owerri.. issokay...
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by countryfive: 9:55pm
abdelrahman:
bad belle people
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by missbeckykisses(f): 9:55pm
The flood should stay in owerri and drown those yahoo boys, meanwhile who knows how to make money using fetish means,, am tired of my hard life
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by TikaBodi: 9:55pm
Oya Jo bi mummy
Oya Jo bi daddy
Oya Jo bi olowo
Ma lo Jo bi oloshi
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by nictech: 9:55pm
I feel like crying
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by coolestchris(m): 9:55pm
nnamdi kanu will dry the flood
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by lightheart(m): 9:56pm
Our prayers are with them
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 9:57pm
God pls forgive us here in Nigeria cos we can't stand any Natural disaster.
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by Discharge(m): 9:57pm
Poor drainage channels
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by nunogomez(m): 9:57pm
I'm donating $1m USD to the affected.
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:58pm
Eya very sad., for the mumus typing trash about Kanu coming to Help them, just pray something Unfortunate doesn't strike u before the end of this year. internet commandos
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by MadCow1: 9:58pm
Hausa Fulani Terrorirsts sponsored by Rochas Okoroawusa are now using Flood to attack Ndi Igbo in Imo State.
- Nnamdi Kanu (From his place of hiding in Ogun State)
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:58pm
Is a pity blame Nnamdi Kanu for dis
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by Bari22(m): 9:58pm
nmandi kanu where are u
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by policy12: 9:58pm
Improper drainage or lack of it.
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 9:59pm
Minister of flood i greet.
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by Uceegal: 10:00pm
Hmmmm
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:00pm
Too bad
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by dignity33: 10:00pm
They have killed Kanu that is why Buhari sent Northern Governors, VP to Condolence with Ikpazue and quickly made IPOB terrorist organization as a way to cover up the crime commited by Nigeria army. All this News NK said this or that is a way to cover up, Kanu is not the type that hide away.
Re: Flood Displaces Residents In Owerri After 12-Hour Rain (Photos) by BEENUEL: 10:00pm
The gods in Owerri ain't happy with the displacement of their son........
I might be joking.
Bada Oyeyemi for Miss Nairaland 2017
