Updated September 21, 2017



￼Several residents of Owerri the Imo State capital have been displaced after a downpour that lasted over 12 hours and has left the city flooded.



Affected victims who placed sos calls to our correspondent in Imo State, say the areas mostly affected where properties worth millions have been damaged include the Federal Housing Estate at Chukwuma Nwoha road, old CBN quarters at Egbu road as well as Federal Housing World Bank Estate.



Displaced victims have called on the state government to come to their aid.



Several states in the country have witnessed heavy rains and flooding following earlier warnings by relevant government agencies for some states to brace up for heavy rains this year.



However, this is the first major rain to be recorded in Imo state this year





