₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,625 members, 3,807,019 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 08:12 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders (4495 Views)
We’re Not Part Of Ipob’s Sit-home Order To Mark Biafra Day – Anglican Clerics / Why We’re Not Probing APC Members – SGF / Military To Lai Mohammed: We’re Not Fighting Boko Haram With Substandard Weapons (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by KingMicky3286: 2:51am
APC restructuring c’ttee to submit report Oct 31 – El-Rufai
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/restructuring-not-afraid-wont-stampeded-northern-elders/
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by agog: 3:03am
k
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by KingMicky3286: 3:23am
agog:
Northern People are parasites
25 Likes
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by Sunky200(m): 4:01am
expecting this people to let go of quota system easily is like expecting an adult to resign from a well paying job without an alternative.
I can see some of their conditional submision and refrence.
If the south refuses to unite their forces, make their voices one and set a definite goal in this restructure saga, the entire south will still be in disadvantage even after the long desired restructuring or separation
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by KingMicky3286: 4:40am
Sunky200:
You said it all... Only those who benefits from one system or the other will not see anything bad in the same system . how can a section of a country hold the whole nation to a ransom , Northers are hiding under the name of One Nigeria, Actually they are Northern Country( Arewa Country). They know the games they are playing..
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by PointZerom: 5:45am
KingMicky3286:
They have their Sharia court, police and constitution but will kill any other tribe that tries to establish same.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by KingMicky3286: 5:51am
PointZerom:
There are things that Nnamdi Kanu is not even talking about...
A section of a country have a sharia Court , While others dont have, they have Sharia Police, while others dont have. They say changed the constitution and the whole Nigeria kept quite.
Is that not an intimidation ??
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by PointZerom: 6:06am
KingMicky3286:
The North wrote the constitution they didn't accommodate Christianity but Islam, they turn their villages into states and their kitchens into LGAs thereby having more sinators and RAPES to checkmate the south and to loot from her. They moved the capital to their region thereby forcing the south to come to them. They control the Army, Airforce, Navy, Custom etc. They invaded Tompolo and Nk's houses but never do such to Shakou's house, they went to Shakou's camp and discover flag and koran but in Nk's house they discover "Petrol Bomb". The SE governors sold NK to them and I am sure, they've killed him and his father.
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by baby124: 7:03am
They are afraid. They have mismanaged their region for years. Now, they will have to face the people who put them in leadership positions. No more blaming other tribes and making excuses.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by KingMicky3286: 7:16am
baby124:You are right. But it seems that other regions are afraid of the north. No politicians are opposing their adamant refusal to restructure Nigeria.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by Paperwhite(m): 7:17am
But when it comes to coup-plotting your previous military leaders never hesitate right? The fear of restructuring is the beginning of wisdom.The core north must face the consequences of failing to develop it region despite being in power for a long time.The host-parasite relationship is no longer feasible.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by baby124: 7:19am
KingMicky3286:No one is afraid of the north. Everyone is afraid of the uncertainties of change. But the truth is that Nigeria must change for us to move forward. The current structure is very very bad. This is unacceptable because Nigeria has become a joke. A very promising country on all angles
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by Bari22(m): 7:20am
confirm
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by KingMicky3286: 7:20am
Lala, this Northern Elders no gree ooo.
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by Anticqz: 7:26am
I swear I don't know what to say....
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by MuyiRano(m): 7:27am
They are not afraid my foot. mah hear
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by Finstar: 7:27am
Please, let all tribes solve their differences. I love our Hausa and Yoruba brothers.. Secession doesn't mean we're leaving you guys behind. We'll still be meeting on NL
Check my signature for business ideas
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by JoshMedia(m): 7:27am
Alright Nice One
Check my signature
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by wildcatter23(m): 7:27am
This country is owned and ran by certain elite
1 Like
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 7:27am
Anticqz:
MuyiRano:
Finstar:
JoshMedia:
wildcatter23:
agog:
THESE ARE THE ONES DISRUPTING THE PLAN OF NIGERIA'S RESTRUCTURING, hABA!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by chinoxstock: 7:27am
Nigeria is a joke.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by DaudaAbu(m): 7:27am
KingMicky3286:
Y dem go gree
1 Like
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by joelens007(m): 7:27am
space booked
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by DaudaAbu(m): 7:28am
Getting interesting
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by joelens007(m): 7:28am
space for rent
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by divicoded: 7:28am
Ok
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by joelens007(m): 7:28am
space for sell
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by DaudaAbu(m): 7:28am
Ghen ghen
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by joelens007(m): 7:29am
space for lease
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by PSVITA: 7:29am
u guys are not afair? Oya implement it na!
1 Like
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by Yomzzyblog: 7:29am
Ok
|Re: Restructuring: We’re Not Afraid, But Won’t Be Stampeded — Northern Elders by joelens007(m): 7:29am
space space space
Police Stories Part 2……a Journalist Experience / Best President Nigeria Ever Had / Nigeria And Bribry In Face Of Mordern Politics
Viewing this topic: searay(m), hotmum, 0lumide, debonairprinx(m), casiraghi, okenwa(m), malawi101(m), micky77(m), VitaminB12(m), sureheaven(m), maj007(m), jadyclem(m), SpecialAdviser(m), reciprokal, wolexieus, Sukakma, valentineuwakwe(m), guterMann, Nobleking2000(m), ekpeye(m), blizzers(m), anonimi, femynho(m), lordmanuel, olaNL, kosire(m), bestpunterever, soldierdollar(m), boostdom, emeka20091, Tyrese80, mrworldwide1(m), Adexchelsea19(m), ifeanyija(m), Chukwudi4naija(m), x2lambo(m), aminho(m), Elukapendragon(m), Spidermon, krixik(m), freeman777(m), MerryPlus, baby124, YoungDaNaval(m), tobadeyemi89(m), philfearon(m), gbagyiza, ishakuadamu, 9jaAmerican, kynbasil01, Maniashow, paulynpen(m), Aboguede, fergie001(m), anthony86(m), rajinet(m), mekyno777(m), positivetaught, Abbey247, Albedo27(m), ogemore(f), trustee20, Atouba, Godsfavour001(m), lilmax(m), Richkid97(m), Tonygeesm, dbblessboy(m), fuckingAyaya(m), Olamide887(m), MoreWahala, millik(f) and 114 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23