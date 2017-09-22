₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by joseph6071: 2:56am
Happening Right Now As We Speak Igbos/Southern Christians Take Their
Protest To CNN ...
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNdsMZkaP2I
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by kitaatita: 5:28am
They are not IPOB members; they are Igbo. They are not demanding for secession, they are calling for restructuring. They are not engaged in hate speech. They are not calling for anybody to be killed. They are not threatening to kill anybody and they are not calling their country a zoo. They are different from Nnamdi Kanu. I allign myself with their position.
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by kitaatita: 5:38am
They should not make it a Christian versus Muslim thing, we have Igbo Muslims and Hausa Christians.
I also read IPOB release where they were abusing APC government thereby authenticating allegations that IPOB gained traction after PDP lost the Presidency.
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by keishik: 6:10am
kitaatita:
And how are they going to achieve all that on CNN? Una well so?
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by Nalikedis: 6:29am
Lol... Group of Mumus. You wan arouse religious sentiment u dey go world number one anti Christian station. Christians receive fairer report on Aljazeera than on CNN... U see fox there u no go. Wetin I dey talk sef... Who go take people wey dey call mudding... genocide serious sef
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by BabaRamotu1988: 7:15am
LionDeLeo:
Religious card won't help ipobs terrorists out of their self-inflicted wahala.
Nnamdiot cownu and his fellow ipigs are foolish terrorists.
[/s]
Buhari is a terrorist
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
Osibanjo is a vagabond
awolowo is a rat poison king
abiola of cursed memory is a rifraf
kudirat of cursed memory is a rifraf prostitute
kiss the truth
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by wildcatter23(m): 7:17am
It's chaos everywhere. Something has to give.
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by LionDeLeo: 7:17am
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by DanielsParker(m): 7:18am
Ok
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by braimeddy: 7:19am
After watching this video, I just laughed at the Igbo peeps in diaspora cos they don't actually know what happened down here. The ipob guys started this mess by looking for hausa people to kill. Only God knows how many hausas were killed last week. The army have now retaliated, u people are now shouting upadan. CNN won't be able to help u guys and for ur info, Donald trump hate CNN with passion. These diaspora peeps should just go back to ur legitimate duties before u all are deported down here.
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by TundeHashim(m): 7:19am
kitaatita:I'm not igbo, I'm not a Christian but I wholeheartedly allying my position with yours
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by Benekruku(m): 7:19am
Who re they protesting to?
Comedians!
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by Finstar: 7:19am
Please, how can one go forward in this country if all the tribes within are literally against each other?.. Someone said, divided we fall, together we stand. How can you stand together in ONE NIGERIA when deep within, you're miles apart? I'm not an advocate of Biafra, but I think secession will be cool since unity might never exist.
Anyway, check my signature
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by vcente(m): 7:19am
Ipob have embarked on a smear campaign, I just feel like the people in govt haven't read any books, historical and otherwise, the way they are allowing history to repeat itself. Look CIA have effected a lot of regime changes. And was never done through a process of trial and error
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by Oladipo1166(m): 7:20am
Cc: l_______________
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by chinoxstock: 7:20am
Nice one.
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by Tyche(m): 7:20am
LionDeLeo:
Unquote the guy, he has been reported and the post will be hidden. No need displaying that profanity
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by yeyerolling: 7:20am
What really is restructuring Make una dey fight go una leaders wey go still chop am all o
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by Anticqz: 7:20am
terrorist group in Nigeria
1 boko haram
2 Fulani herdsmen
3 IPOB PIGS AND ALLIGATORS.
THANK YOU.
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by Chizmickey(m): 7:20am
We are stupidly abusing ourselves, when this country needs prayers
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by nwaUrasi(m): 7:20am
they should go and sit aside please.
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by aku626(m): 7:21am
Interesting, this regime has really failed.
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by Shortyy(f): 7:22am
kitaatita:Did KANU call anybody to be killed? Or threaten to kill anybody? The foolani herdsmen that have been killing people, what have been done about them?
I no wan put mouth for this ipob matter, but the ill treatment on the Igbos is becoming serious.
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by elopee3000(m): 7:22am
kitaatita:we don't ve Igbo Muslim any Igbo person u see as a Muslim he or she is a Muslim to get northern and Yoruba Muslim customers ,Islam cannot work in Igbo land Angola as a country today banned islam
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by Naziridamos: 7:22am
We want our nation Biafra not this please
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by NOETHNICITY(m): 7:22am
Religion in Nigeria is our greatest undoing
|Re: Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" by Joephat(m): 7:22am
