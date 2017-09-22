Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Igbos/Southern Christians Protest At CNN: "No Restructure, No One Nigeria" (6925 Views)

Protest To CNN ...

see video





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNdsMZkaP2I Happening Right Now As We Speak Igbos/Southern Christians Take TheirProtest To CNN ...see video

They are not IPOB members; they are Igbo. They are not demanding for secession, they are calling for restructuring. They are not engaged in hate speech. They are not calling for anybody to be killed. They are not threatening to kill anybody and they are not calling their country a zoo. They are different from Nnamdi Kanu. I allign myself with their position.

They should not make it a Christian versus Muslim thing, we have Igbo Muslims and Hausa Christians.



I also read IPOB release where they were abusing APC government thereby authenticating allegations that IPOB gained traction after PDP lost the Presidency.

They are not IPOB members; they are Igbo. They are not demanding for secession, they are calling for restructuring. They are not engaged in hate speech. They are not calling for anybody to be killed. They are not threatening to kill anybody and they are not calling their country a zoo. They are different from Nnamdi Kanu. I allign myself with their position.

Lol... Group of Mumus. You wan arouse religious sentiment u dey go world number one anti Christian station. Christians receive fairer report on Aljazeera than on CNN... U see fox there u no go. Wetin I dey talk sef... Who go take people wey dey call mudding... genocide serious sef

It's chaos everywhere. Something has to give.

After watching this video, I just laughed at the Igbo peeps in diaspora cos they don't actually know what happened down here. The ipob guys started this mess by looking for hausa people to kill. Only God knows how many hausas were killed last week. The army have now retaliated, u people are now shouting upadan. CNN won't be able to help u guys and for ur info, Donald trump hate CNN with passion. These diaspora peeps should just go back to ur legitimate duties before u all are deported down here.

I'm not igbo, I'm not a Christian but I wholeheartedly allying my position with yours







Please, how can one go forward in this country if all the tribes within are literally against each other?.. Someone said, divided we fall, together we stand. How can you stand together in ONE NIGERIA when deep within, you're miles apart? I'm not an advocate of Biafra, but I think secession will be cool since unity might never exist.

Ipob have embarked on a smear campaign, I just feel like the people in govt haven't read any books, historical and otherwise, the way they are allowing history to repeat itself. Look CIA have effected a lot of regime changes. And was never done through a process of trial and error

Unquote the guy, he has been reported and the post will be hidden. No need displaying that profanity

Make una dey fight go una leaders wey go still chop am all o What really is restructuring

We are stupidly abusing ourselves, when this country needs prayers

Interesting, this regime has really failed.

Did KANU call anybody to be killed? Or threaten to kill anybody? The foolani herdsmen that have been killing people, what have been done about them?

I no wan put mouth for this ipob matter, but the ill treatment on the Igbos is becoming serious.

we don't ve Igbo Muslim any Igbo person u see as a Muslim he or she is a Muslim to get northern and Yoruba Muslim customers ,Islam cannot work in Igbo land Angola as a country today banned islam

We want our nation Biafra not this please