Foremost Novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has stated that the harsh criticisms being faced by Nigeria's former minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison Madueke, from Nigerians over her corruption trial is because she is a 'woman'.



Adichie believes that if Madueke was a man she wouldn't face this much ridicule from Nigerians. She says that Diezani's case would not be capitalised on if she was a man because stealing money was normal for Nigerian politicians. Speaking at the University of Edinburgh recently, Adichie said;



"We shouldn’t assume, that because a person is born a woman, that person is somehow is just one step lower than an angel.



I find it quite dehumanizing for women because what is means is that women cannot be judged on the same terms as men.



I remember once a politician in Nigeria who was a woman had stolen money which is an exercise most Nigerian politicians are very adept at. she was pilloried, I remember a journalist saying and she’ s a woman.



Somehow the assumption was it will be better if she was a man because then Nigerians would not judge her harshly since we expect men to steal.



I think the idea of women being another specie of angel is bad for both women and men because it makes the standards uneven. I dream of a world in which women are seen as women where women are allowed to be many things."

Beauty and brains. 8 Likes 1 Share

ok, what are you trying to say

Ibori that went to prison is now a haemaphrodite 52 Likes 3 Shares

Yes, just like Sambo Dasuki and Nnamdi Kanu who are also women.



I am yet to see what this woman contributes to the public sphere asides storytelling. In terms of logic and critical thinking, she is seriously deficient.



Abeg, carry your useless identity politics stay for Yankee or Europe or wherever you choose to be. We have too many problems for you to come and start chatting trash here. 71 Likes 8 Shares

Ok Sir

Ore000:

ok, what are you trying to say

Ibori that went to prison is now a haemaphrodite It's because Ibori was from the Niger Delta. It's because Ibori was from the Niger Delta. 4 Likes

It is sad that politicsngr wants to join the likes of *insert names of thrash news agencies*



Where did she mention Diezani? Whe might have been talking about Paticia Etteh for all you know. Please lets not post things that will mislead people 7 Likes

Timbuktuo:

Yes, just like Sambo Dasuki and Nnamdi Kanu who are also women.



I am yet to see what this woman contributes to the public sphere asides storytelling. In terms of logic and critical thinking, she is seriously deficient.



Abeg, carry your useless identity politics stay for Yankee or Europe or wherever you choose to be. We have too many problems for you to come and start chatting trash here. You're the deficit one in logical and critical thinking.



She didn't say Diezani should've been exonerated from the theft she was alleged to have committed but the notion that because "She's a woman" then more was expected of her. A man could steal but women can't. Both should be treated equally when found guilty of any crime instead of shaming the woman because she's a woman. You're the deficit one in logical and critical thinking.She didn't say Diezani should've been exonerated from the theft she was alleged to have committed but the notion that because "She's a woman" then more was expected of her. A man could steal but women can't. Both should be treated equally when found guilty of any crime instead of shaming the woman because she's a woman. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Timbuktuo:

Yes, just like Sambo Dasuki and Nnamdi Kanu who are also women.



I am yet to see what this woman contributes to the public sphere asides storytelling. In terms of logic and critical thinking, she is seriously deficient.



Abeg, carry your useless identity politics stay for Yankee or Europe or wherever you choose to be. We have too many problems for you to come and start chatting trash here. I think she was talking about Patricia Etteh who holds the record of the highest rank any woman has held in Nigerian politics and she messed up. I remember people raised up the sex issue with her because they felt she spoilt the chances for women. I think she was talking about Patricia Etteh who holds the record of the highest rank any woman has held in Nigerian politics and she messed up. I remember people raised up the sex issue with her because they felt she spoilt the chances for women. 3 Likes

The major reasons why I've never fancied this lady are; she's an extreme feminist, Igbo conservative despite the level of exposure and in doing that she appears unreasonable. So Ibori that wen to jail for looting na Woman abi.....wait, is she trying to defend corruption? OMG! she wont stop to annoy me 19 Likes 1 Share

Afam4eva:



It's because Ibori was from the Niger Delta. Dasuki and Tafa balogun are from Anambra... Right?



Anyway,Nnamdi Kanu must Resume or Resign

#ourmumudondo Dasuki and Tafa balogun are from Anambra... Right?Anyway,Nnamdi Kanu must Resume or Resign#ourmumudondo 17 Likes 2 Shares

Theakthedream:



Dasuki and Tafa balogun are from Anambra... Right?



Anyway,Nnamdi Kanu must Resume or Resign

#ourmumudondo It was because Dasuki wronged Buhari in the past.



As for Tafa Balogun, it was because he fell out with Obasanjo. It was because Dasuki wronged Buhari in the past.As for Tafa Balogun, it was because he fell out with Obasanjo. 7 Likes

Feminism rubbish. Not a single sense from her submission. Diezani theft was a record one,hence, her 'victimization' should be proportional to the volume of the loot in her kitty. So we should celebrate her right?

#Iskanchi 7 Likes 1 Share

And a man will not steal the way she robbed us. 1 Like 1 Share

Ore000:

ok, what are you trying to say

Ibori that went to prison is now a haemaphrodite



I was wondering too.



I'd love to believe that ignorant and unintelligent rubbish didn't come from her. I was wondering too.I'd love to believe that ignorant and unintelligent rubbish didn't come from her. 1 Like

Afam4eva:



It was because Dasuki wronged Buhari in the past.



As for Tafa Balogun, it was because he fell out with Obasanjo. so you also belong to the class that believe dansuki stole because he wrong buhari.

What an endtime thinking so you also belong to the class that believe dansuki stole because he wrong buhari.What an endtime thinking 14 Likes 1 Share

Afam4eva:



It was because Dasuki wronged Buhari in the past.



As for Tafa Balogun, it was because he fell out with Obasanjo.



Afam no dey carry last with his upside down and 2 year old baby thinking and nonsense. Afam no dey carry last with his upside down and 2 year old baby thinking and nonsense. 22 Likes 1 Share

[color=#990000][/color] some level of truth though [color=#990000][/color] some level of truth though

I'd rather not believe an acclaimed scholar made this statement. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Tell your fantasies and while staying off politics. Just an advice. 2 Likes

Afam4eva:



It was because Dasuki wronged Buhari in the past.



As for Tafa Balogun, it was because he fell out with Obasanjo.

U n dis ur thinking sha so who did Bode George fall out with U n dis ur thinking shaso who did Bode George fall out with 4 Likes

dammiecool:





U n dis ur thinking sha so who did Bode George fall out with It was because Bode George was trying to overshadow Obasanjo in the South West. It was because Bode George was trying to overshadow Obasanjo in the South West. 3 Likes

Afam4eva:



It was because Bode George was trying to overshadow Obasanjo in the South West. U will neva stop to amaze me U will neva stop to amaze me 6 Likes 1 Share

o yea tell me more, that's why alamaesigha dressed like a woman to get more insults and ridicules abi? 3 Likes

Goke7:

o yea tell me more, that's why alamaesigha dressed like a woman to get more insults and ridicules abi? Make i answer for am:cos na nigerdelta Make i answer for am:cos na nigerdelta 1 Like

omenka:

I'd rather not believe an acclaimed scholar made this statement.





she is following chinua achebe's footsteps who goofed at the end with the last book he wrote, any surprise? she is following chinua achebe's footsteps who goofed at the end with the last book he wrote, any surprise? 5 Likes 1 Share

Intrepid01:

The major reasons why I've never fancied this lady are; she's an extreme feminist, Igbo conservative despite the level of exposure and in doing that she appears unreasonable. So Ibori that wen to jail for looting na Woman abi.....wait, is she trying to defend corruption? OMG! she wont stop to annoy me Ibori de tie wrapper like woman nah Ibori de tie wrapper like woman nah 2 Likes

kimbraa:

You're the deficit one in logical and critical thinking.



She didn't say Diezani should've been exonerated from the theft she was alleged to have committed but the notion that because "She's a woman" then more was expected of her. A man could steal but women can't. Both should be treated equally when found guilty of any crime instead of shaming the woman because she's a woman. You nailed it.Exactly what is on my mind. You nailed it.Exactly what is on my mind. 1 Like

Afam4eva:



It was because Dasuki wronged Buhari in the past.



As for Tafa Balogun, it was because he fell out with Obasanjo. Na wa for this man ohh. Na wa for this man ohh. 2 Likes

Lolz..this lady can do better than this nah..sees what she is spewing?...she is too gender specific..everything should not be man vs woman......na she sabi 1 Like

Madam chimamanda Adichie should stay off political talks cos she sucks at it. Shikena. 1 Like