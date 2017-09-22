₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,883 members, 3,807,949 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 02:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Literature / Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman (4610 Views)
It’s Risky For Buhari To Be Treated In Nigeria —omole / Nigeria Stinks, I Didn’t Believe It Can Be This Bad —bode George / "Buhari Can't Stop Me BSc-ED" Picture Trending On Social Media. Gotten This Bad? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by aminulive: 11:33am
Foremost Novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has stated that the harsh criticisms being faced by Nigeria's former minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison Madueke, from Nigerians over her corruption trial is because she is a 'woman'.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/22/diezani-wouldnt-treated-bad-man-chimamanda-adichie/
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by nwabobo: 11:34am
Beauty and brains.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Ore000: 11:34am
ok, what are you trying to say
Ibori that went to prison is now a haemaphrodite
52 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Timbuktuo: 11:37am
Yes, just like Sambo Dasuki and Nnamdi Kanu who are also women.
I am yet to see what this woman contributes to the public sphere asides storytelling. In terms of logic and critical thinking, she is seriously deficient.
Abeg, carry your useless identity politics stay for Yankee or Europe or wherever you choose to be. We have too many problems for you to come and start chatting trash here.
71 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by BlackDBagba: 11:40am
Ok Sir
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Afam4eva(m): 11:45am
Ore000:It's because Ibori was from the Niger Delta.
4 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Mynd44: 11:45am
It is sad that politicsngr wants to join the likes of *insert names of thrash news agencies*
Where did she mention Diezani? Whe might have been talking about Paticia Etteh for all you know. Please lets not post things that will mislead people
7 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by kimbraa(f): 11:47am
Timbuktuo:You're the deficit one in logical and critical thinking.
She didn't say Diezani should've been exonerated from the theft she was alleged to have committed but the notion that because "She's a woman" then more was expected of her. A man could steal but women can't. Both should be treated equally when found guilty of any crime instead of shaming the woman because she's a woman.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Mynd44: 11:48am
Timbuktuo:I think she was talking about Patricia Etteh who holds the record of the highest rank any woman has held in Nigerian politics and she messed up. I remember people raised up the sex issue with her because they felt she spoilt the chances for women.
3 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Intrepid01(m): 11:49am
The major reasons why I've never fancied this lady are; she's an extreme feminist, Igbo conservative despite the level of exposure and in doing that she appears unreasonable. So Ibori that wen to jail for looting na Woman abi.....wait, is she trying to defend corruption? OMG! she wont stop to annoy me
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Theakthedream: 11:49am
Afam4eva:Dasuki and Tafa balogun are from Anambra... Right?
Anyway,Nnamdi Kanu must Resume or Resign
#ourmumudondo
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Afam4eva(m): 11:51am
Theakthedream:It was because Dasuki wronged Buhari in the past.
As for Tafa Balogun, it was because he fell out with Obasanjo.
7 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Walelavender(m): 11:55am
Feminism rubbish. Not a single sense from her submission. Diezani theft was a record one,hence, her 'victimization' should be proportional to the volume of the loot in her kitty. So we should celebrate her right?
#Iskanchi
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Jesusloveyou(m): 11:55am
And a man will not steal the way she robbed us.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by deomelo: 11:59am
Ore000:
I was wondering too.
I'd love to believe that ignorant and unintelligent rubbish didn't come from her.
1 Like
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Jesusloveyou(m): 12:02pm
Afam4eva:so you also belong to the class that believe dansuki stole because he wrong buhari.
What an endtime thinking
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by deomelo: 12:03pm
Afam4eva:
Afam no dey carry last with his upside down and 2 year old baby thinking and nonsense.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Toskinizzle(m): 12:17pm
[color=#990000][/color] some level of truth though
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by omenka(m): 12:22pm
I'd rather not believe an acclaimed scholar made this statement.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by StainlessH(m): 12:26pm
Tell your fantasies and while staying off politics. Just an advice.
2 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by dammiecool(m): 12:32pm
Afam4eva:
U n dis ur thinking sha so who did Bode George fall out with
4 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Afam4eva(m): 12:33pm
dammiecool:It was because Bode George was trying to overshadow Obasanjo in the South West.
3 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by dammiecool(m): 12:35pm
Afam4eva:U will neva stop to amaze me
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Goke7: 12:39pm
o yea tell me more, that's why alamaesigha dressed like a woman to get more insults and ridicules abi?
3 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by dammiecool(m): 12:41pm
Goke7:Make i answer for am:cos na nigerdelta
1 Like
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Goke7: 12:41pm
omenka:
she is following chinua achebe's footsteps who goofed at the end with the last book he wrote, any surprise?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Goke7: 12:45pm
Intrepid01:Ibori de tie wrapper like woman nah
2 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Okoroawusa: 12:48pm
kimbraa:You nailed it.Exactly what is on my mind.
1 Like
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by bakila: 12:51pm
Afam4eva:Na wa for this man ohh.
2 Likes
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by babyfaceafrica: 12:54pm
Lolz..this lady can do better than this nah..sees what she is spewing?...she is too gender specific..everything should not be man vs woman......na she sabi
1 Like
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by ayampissed: 1:00pm
Madam chimamanda Adichie should stay off political talks cos she sucks at it. Shikena.
1 Like
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by ayampissed: 1:02pm
Afam4eva:
you are an amazing fella
1 Like 1 Share
Helon Habila's New Novel "Measuring Time" Is Selling Fast / Proudly Nigerian? Win A Free Gift / The Literature Fun Thead: Take Two - Siren Call To All Harry Potter Fans.
Viewing this topic: cgniyi, Oche211(m), sainttobs(m), karashita, Adebimpe0(m), SmartByki(m), Ggee(m), Odunharry(m), somanze, Kenad, Blaiseikenna50, poeticgig(m), Bakbillz44(m), mahjor(m), VIPERVENOM(m), fredoooooo, anthony86(m), Jibabs2(m), humantoy(m), djmadridal, InyinyaAgbaOku(m), agrocentric, emmaoyes(m), GoldNiagara(m), Oshea4eva(m), leobrownish(m), johnugwu, ginggerxy, Laveda(f), xixzler(m), xavier047, MichaelGood17(m), Jomazy, evagolden(f), mablie, muyiwa22(m), testarossa, lorhema(f), KevinDein, Teejaay2014, fran6co(m), prejulsuc(f), Iamvictor(m), stancod(m), mrMeen(m), WhiskeyTangoFox, elobyobi, mediocre(m), blessedken92, IAMTHEHERO, Gamesmart, mfolarin(m), hakimi1974(m), Emeluejc, Jesusloveyou(m), jerikoyan(m), Atamo, olaboy1, therealsalasi, issy4vic, jerseyboy, portableamy, keximus(m), dlinglos(f), datribune, 0lumide, domack99(m), PMWSpirit(m), Phatty10, muyinet, tsmith(f), drey076(m), hothire, TheMainMan, Marotzke(m), Noblechykk(m), tictack, erekaa(m), webcalculator, JeffreyJamez(m), meedx, Yinka93(m), Timbuktuo, olayinkaboss11(m), Davoneskay(m), lollypeezle(m), HarmonyDee(f) and 129 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3