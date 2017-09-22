₦airaland Forum

Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by aminulive: 11:33am
Foremost Novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has stated that the harsh criticisms being faced by Nigeria's former minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison Madueke, from Nigerians over her corruption trial is because she is a 'woman'.

Adichie believes that if Madueke was a man she wouldn't face this much ridicule from Nigerians. She says that Diezani's case would not be capitalised on if she was a man because stealing money was normal for Nigerian politicians. Speaking at the University of Edinburgh recently, Adichie said;

"We shouldn’t assume, that because a person is born a woman, that person is somehow is just one step lower than an angel.

I find it quite dehumanizing for women because what is means is that women cannot be judged on the same terms as men.

I remember once a politician in Nigeria who was a woman had stolen money which is an exercise most Nigerian politicians are very adept at. she was pilloried, I remember a journalist saying and she’ s a woman.

Somehow the assumption was it will be better if she was a man because then Nigerians would not judge her harshly since we expect men to steal.

I think the idea of women being another specie of angel is bad for both women and men because it makes the standards uneven. I dream of a world in which women are seen as women where women are allowed to be many things."

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by nwabobo: 11:34am
Beauty and brains.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Ore000: 11:34am
ok, what are you trying to say
Ibori that went to prison is now a haemaphrodite

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Timbuktuo: 11:37am
Yes, just like Sambo Dasuki and Nnamdi Kanu who are also women.

I am yet to see what this woman contributes to the public sphere asides storytelling. In terms of logic and critical thinking, she is seriously deficient.

Abeg, carry your useless identity politics stay for Yankee or Europe or wherever you choose to be. We have too many problems for you to come and start chatting trash here.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by BlackDBagba: 11:40am
Ok Sir
Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Afam4eva(m): 11:45am
Ore000:
ok, what are you trying to say
Ibori that went to prison is now a haemaphrodite
It's because Ibori was from the Niger Delta.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Mynd44: 11:45am
It is sad that politicsngr wants to join the likes of *insert names of thrash news agencies*

Where did she mention Diezani? Whe might have been talking about Paticia Etteh for all you know. Please lets not post things that will mislead people

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by kimbraa(f): 11:47am
Timbuktuo:
Yes, just like Sambo Dasuki and Nnamdi Kanu who are also women.

I am yet to see what this woman contributes to the public sphere asides storytelling. In terms of logic and critical thinking, she is seriously deficient.

Abeg, carry your useless identity politics stay for Yankee or Europe or wherever you choose to be. We have too many problems for you to come and start chatting trash here.
You're the deficit one in logical and critical thinking.

She didn't say Diezani should've been exonerated from the theft she was alleged to have committed but the notion that because "She's a woman" then more was expected of her. A man could steal but women can't. Both should be treated equally when found guilty of any crime instead of shaming the woman because she's a woman.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Mynd44: 11:48am
Timbuktuo:
Yes, just like Sambo Dasuki and Nnamdi Kanu who are also women.

I am yet to see what this woman contributes to the public sphere asides storytelling. In terms of logic and critical thinking, she is seriously deficient.

Abeg, carry your useless identity politics stay for Yankee or Europe or wherever you choose to be. We have too many problems for you to come and start chatting trash here.
I think she was talking about Patricia Etteh who holds the record of the highest rank any woman has held in Nigerian politics and she messed up. I remember people raised up the sex issue with her because they felt she spoilt the chances for women.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Intrepid01(m): 11:49am
The major reasons why I've never fancied this lady are; she's an extreme feminist, Igbo conservative despite the level of exposure and in doing that she appears unreasonable. So Ibori that wen to jail for looting na Woman abi.....wait, is she trying to defend corruption? OMG! she wont stop to annoy me

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Theakthedream: 11:49am
Afam4eva:

It's because Ibori was from the Niger Delta.
Dasuki and Tafa balogun are from Anambra... Right?

Anyway,Nnamdi Kanu must Resume or Resign
#ourmumudondo

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Afam4eva(m): 11:51am
Theakthedream:

Dasuki and Tafa balogun are from Anambra... Right?

Anyway,Nnamdi Kanu must Resume or Resign
#ourmumudondo
It was because Dasuki wronged Buhari in the past.

As for Tafa Balogun, it was because he fell out with Obasanjo.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Walelavender(m): 11:55am
Feminism rubbish. Not a single sense from her submission. Diezani theft was a record one,hence, her 'victimization' should be proportional to the volume of the loot in her kitty. So we should celebrate her right?
#Iskanchi

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Jesusloveyou(m): 11:55am
And a man will not steal the way she robbed us.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by deomelo: 11:59am
Ore000:
ok, what are you trying to say
Ibori that went to prison is now a haemaphrodite


I was wondering too.

I'd love to believe that ignorant and unintelligent rubbish didn't come from her.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Jesusloveyou(m): 12:02pm
Afam4eva:

It was because Dasuki wronged Buhari in the past.

As for Tafa Balogun, it was because he fell out with Obasanjo.
so you also belong to the class that believe dansuki stole because he wrong buhari.
What an endtime thinking

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by deomelo: 12:03pm
Afam4eva:

It was because Dasuki wronged Buhari in the past.

As for Tafa Balogun, it was because he fell out with Obasanjo.


Afam no dey carry last with his upside down and 2 year old baby thinking and nonsense. grin

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Toskinizzle(m): 12:17pm
undecided[color=#990000][/color] some level of truth though
Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by omenka(m): 12:22pm
I'd rather not believe an acclaimed scholar made this statement.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by StainlessH(m): 12:26pm
Tell your fantasies and while staying off politics. Just an advice.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by dammiecool(m): 12:32pm
Afam4eva:

It was because Dasuki wronged Buhari in the past.

As for Tafa Balogun, it was because he fell out with Obasanjo.

U n dis ur thinking sha shocked so who did Bode George fall out with

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Afam4eva(m): 12:33pm
dammiecool:


U n dis ur thinking sha shocked so who did Bode George fall out with
It was because Bode George was trying to overshadow Obasanjo in the South West.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by dammiecool(m): 12:35pm
Afam4eva:

It was because Bode George was trying to overshadow Obasanjo in the South West.
U will neva stop to amaze me cheesy

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Goke7: 12:39pm
o yea tell me more, that's why alamaesigha dressed like a woman to get more insults and ridicules abi? grin

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by dammiecool(m): 12:41pm
Goke7:
o yea tell me more, that's why alamaesigha dressed like a woman to get more insults and ridicules abi? grin
Make i answer for am:cos na nigerdelta grin

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Goke7: 12:41pm
omenka:
I'd rather not believe an acclaimed scholar made this statement.


she is following chinua achebe's footsteps who goofed at the end with the last book he wrote, any surprise?

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Goke7: 12:45pm
Intrepid01:
The major reasons why I've never fancied this lady are; she's an extreme feminist, Igbo conservative despite the level of exposure and in doing that she appears unreasonable. So Ibori that wen to jail for looting na Woman abi.....wait, is she trying to defend corruption? OMG! she wont stop to annoy me
Ibori de tie wrapper like woman nah grin

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by Okoroawusa: 12:48pm
kimbraa:
You're the deficit one in logical and critical thinking.

She didn't say Diezani should've been exonerated from the theft she was alleged to have committed but the notion that because "She's a woman" then more was expected of her. A man could steal but women can't. Both should be treated equally when found guilty of any crime instead of shaming the woman because she's a woman.
You nailed it.Exactly what is on my mind.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by bakila: 12:51pm
Afam4eva:

It was because Dasuki wronged Buhari in the past.

As for Tafa Balogun, it was because he fell out with Obasanjo.
Na wa for this man ohh.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by babyfaceafrica: 12:54pm
Lolz..this lady can do better than this nah..sees what she is spewing?...she is too gender specific..everything should not be man vs woman......na she sabi

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by ayampissed: 1:00pm
Madam chimamanda Adichie should stay off political talks cos she sucks at it. Shikena.

Re: Chimamanda Adichie: A Female Politician Was Judged Harshly For Stealing As Woman by ayampissed: 1:02pm
Afam4eva:

It was because Bode George was trying to overshadow Obasanjo in the South West.

cheesy cheesy you are an amazing fella cool

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

