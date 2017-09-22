Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics (17504 Views)

Music executive, Ubi FRanklin shared the video on Instagram and wrote;



So for a second I thought my staff in abuja Were messing with me. But to my surprise her fiancé sent the engagement ring through another member of my staff to help him present it . Ladies all hope is not lost ask him to DHL that Ring NOW Congratulations Nicole We are having an Instant Wedding.



why not wait till he comes back...is it a must to be engaged!!! WTF

Lol, this is how some ladies end up marrying themselves. If the engagement was as important to him as it's to you; he'd have come down to engage you himself and do some marriage rites.



The same person that handed her the engagement ring would also be the one to represent the guy on their set wedding day. Is that one marriage?. 36 Likes

ladies and "abroad based" ar like bread and butter, na hot cake

Send the ring and it'll be a done deal . Distance is no longer a barrier when it comes to proposing again

And on the wedding day, she'll be standing next to a jumbo-sized picture of him and then his best friend signs the marriage certificate on his behalf.



when naija women hear that you're based in chad...



*Niggah please bless us for we are loyal





1st pix: babe looking elated pre-wedding





1st pix: babe looking elated pre-wedding

2nd Pix: babe deflated post-wedding E-divorce would be appropriate too

I have finally seen it all











To the girl, congrats ooo..U have sumtin to pawn while he is not around I dunno but i like the idea...





Will he send someone to have sex with his wife on his behalf too



Mr busy Busy or lack of ballsWill he send someone to have sex with his wife on his behalf too

Lol, this is how some ladies end up marrying themselves. If the engagement was as important to him as it's to you he'd have come down to probably engage you himself and do some marriage rites.



The same person that handed her the engagement ring would also be the one to represent the guy on their set wedding day. Is that one marriage?. gbam



Even during sex gbamEven during sex

Would he also expect someone to help consummate the marriage on their wedding night ？ 7 Likes

gbam



Even during sex She'll buy herself a dìldo for self-service. She'll buy herself a dìldo for self-service.

She'll buy herself a dìldo for self-service. no I doubt that, because they have to consider having kids

It seems the husband like to out source his responsibilities

So I think he will just get a male friend to service her no I doubt that, because they have to consider having kidsIt seems the husband like to out source his responsibilitiesSo I think he will just get a male friend to service her 2 Likes

Distance is no longer a barrier when it comes to proposing again

Send the ring and it'll be a done deal .

Yes, he can send the semen to you too

Irunu radarada





Irunu radarada

no I doubt that, because they have to consider having kids

It seems the husband like to out source his responsibilities

Anything to be "Mrs".



I expect several rings in the post ..... no more excuses na wa o and she is happy omashe .. O pari

oh my gosh!!things keep springing up everyday!!..you can aswel send someone to go have sex with her on your wedding day.

wireless network wedding proposal

thats a nice way to avoid the embarrassment of possibly being rejected.... kudos to this smart dude! 1 Like

Such an ingenious way to propose. Such an ingenious way to propose. 1 Like

Busy or lack of balls



Will he send someone to have sex with his wife on his behalf too



Mr busy ok ok

I won't say what's on my mind I swear 1 Like

insane

Even if he's in Mars, if the proposal was truly important to him he would be there doing it himself, not send someone to do it for him. How ridiculous! 2 Likes

The picture evidence presents a Lesbian proposing to her partner. But the truth may be otherwise.



All for social media.

People will burn themselves one day by their quest to trend unnecessarily.

When people start fvcking her on his behalf, he shouldn't complain too 2 Likes