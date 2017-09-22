₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by NEHLIVE: 1:54pm
Guess this is a new trend. A Nigerian lady got proposed to in a rather unusual manner as her boyfriend who isn't around, sent the engagement ring to a co-worker to propose to her on his behalf. An excited Nicole accepted the ring with all pleasure.
Music executive, Ubi FRanklin shared the video on Instagram and wrote;
So for a second I thought my staff in abuja Were messing with me. But to my surprise her fiancé sent the engagement ring through another member of my staff to help him present it . Ladies all hope is not lost ask him to DHL that Ring NOW Congratulations Nicole We are having an Instant Wedding.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-abroad-sends-ring-to-coworker-to-propose-to-his-gf-on-his-behalf
1 Share
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by NEHLIVE: 1:54pm
lol
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by kallmemrB: 1:56pm
WTF why not wait till he comes back...is it a must to be engaged!!!
47 Likes
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by Cope1(m): 1:57pm
Oluwa
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by kimbraa(f): 2:00pm
Lol, this is how some ladies end up marrying themselves. If the engagement was as important to him as it's to you; he'd have come down to engage you himself and do some marriage rites.
The same person that handed her the engagement ring would also be the one to represent the guy on their set wedding day. Is that one marriage?.
36 Likes
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by TINALETC3(f): 2:00pm
ladies and "abroad based" ar like bread and butter , na hot cake
3 Likes
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by lilmax(m): 2:01pm
ayam not understanding
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by Divay22(f): 2:01pm
Distance is no longer a barrier when it comes to proposing again
Send the ring and it'll be a done deal .
4 Likes
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by IamLEGEND1: 2:01pm
And on the wedding day, she'll be standing next to a jumbo-sized picture of him and then his best friend signs the marriage certificate on his behalf.
when naija women hear that you're based in chad...
*Niggah please bless us for we are loyal
13 Likes
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by decatalyst(m): 2:02pm
E-divorce would be appropriate too
1st pix: babe looking elated pre-wedding
2nd Pix: babe deflated post-wedding
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by 7footre(m): 2:04pm
I have finally seen it all
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:04pm
I dunno but i like the idea...
To the girl, congrats ooo..U have sumtin to pawn while he is not around
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by sunshineG(m): 2:04pm
Busy or lack of balls
Will he send someone to have sex with his wife on his behalf too
Mr busy
2 Likes
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by sunshineG(m): 2:06pm
kimbraa:gbam
Even during sex
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by CaroLyner(f): 2:06pm
Would he also expect someone to help consummate the marriage on their wedding night ？
7 Likes
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by kimbraa(f): 2:15pm
sunshineG:She'll buy herself a dìldo for self-service.
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by sunshineG(m): 2:19pm
kimbraa:no I doubt that, because they have to consider having kids
It seems the husband like to out source his responsibilities
So I think he will just get a male friend to service her
2 Likes
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by decatalyst(m): 2:21pm
Divay22:
Yes, he can send the semen to you too
Irunu radarada
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by kimbraa(f): 2:24pm
sunshineG:Anything to be "Mrs".
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by Lalas247(f): 2:25pm
O pari
I expect several rings in the post ..... no more excuses na wa o and she is happy omashe ..
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by sekxy(f): 2:30pm
oh my gosh!!things keep springing up everyday!!..you can aswel send someone to go have sex with her on your wedding day.
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by GreenMavro: 2:38pm
wireless network wedding proposal
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by MrBrownJay1(m): 2:40pm
thats a nice way to avoid the embarrassment of possibly being rejected.... kudos to this smart dude!
1 Like
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by Tahra: 2:42pm
Such an ingenious way to propose.
1 Like
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by Naijashortcode(m): 2:49pm
sunshineG:ok
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by Moluwah: 2:50pm
I won't say what's on my mind I swear
1 Like
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by DanielsParker(m): 2:50pm
insane
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by Not0fThis: 2:50pm
Even if he's in Mars, if the proposal was truly important to him he would be there doing it himself, not send someone to do it for him. How ridiculous!
2 Likes
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by TrumpDonald2(m): 2:50pm
The picture evidence presents a Lesbian proposing to her partner. But the truth may be otherwise.
All for social media.
People will burn themselves one day by their quest to trend unnecessarily.
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by mekstaniac(m): 2:51pm
When people start fvcking her on his behalf, he shouldn't complain too
2 Likes
|Re: Man Abroad Sends Ring To Co-worker To Propose To His Abuja Gf On His Behalf(Pics by Naijashortcode(m): 2:51pm
kallmemrB:Lol
