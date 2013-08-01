₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by dre11(m): 8:20am
There was drama last Saturday at Goshen Hair Salon in the capital as female hairdressers mourned their colleague who they described as a sex maniac and hero in love.
http://hmetro.co.zw/sex-maniac-dies/
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:30am
My lawd na de Lazzie be this?
5 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by NeeKlaus: 8:35am
At least, Lazzie has a legacy.
King Solomon's got nothing on him.
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by newyorks(m): 8:38am
Evablizin:kikikikikiki uganda or kenya dis time.cheap hoes
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 8:40am
Lol
Lazzie was not a Lazy man
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by mhizesther(f): 9:05am
Is that the lazzie?
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by Ishilove: 9:10am
Is this man the renowned Lazzie?
No wonder he died. His skinny body couldn't cope with all the nacking related stress
5 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:23am
newyorks:i'm very very disappointed i swear their mumu never do.
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 10:59am
The Bible says :
" Spare the Rod and Spoil the Wife ( or GF / Concubine)"
Gentlemen, be merciless in bed.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by lelvin(m): 12:51pm
Something must kill a man
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by iambabaG: 12:51pm
His manhood will live on..
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 12:52pm
you see?
girls wey dey find fine boys upandan..
instead of boys wey sabi kpansh well.
Thank God I'm gifted with both anyway.
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by Sirambassador(m): 12:52pm
Kikikikikiki.... I cant stop laughing
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by joelens007(m): 12:53pm
space booked
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by countsparrow: 12:53pm
Lazzie my Nizzle, legend....
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by RomeSankara: 12:53pm
This one strong oo
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 12:54pm
In a profession where majority of the guys in it are gay's or effeminate guys(I mean guys that are into female hairdressing oh) he was the real MVP
4 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by Holyfield1(m): 12:54pm
How many likes for Lazzie
He died in Active Service
He's a Hero to Biafra
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 12:54pm
What a way to mourn
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by Noblebrown7(m): 12:54pm
Issokay!
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by goingape1: 12:54pm
dre11:you die and didn't give your live to Christ!
devil will be sexing you in hell!
3 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by Pavore9: 12:55pm
There is nothing weird about these other African Countries we share their "odd" news here rather it just that they are more comfortable being open with stuffs that also go in Nigeria but remain under the radar!
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by HottestFire: 12:55pm
dre11:
.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by atilla(m): 12:56pm
They didn't tell us what killed him to complete the story
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by kayjay007: 12:56pm
She will miss him but her honeypot will miss him more.
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by goingape1: 12:56pm
GeneralOjukwu:is that what your bible told you?
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by Claimsfit: 12:57pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by Swiftlee(m): 12:57pm
I can't believe I read this! God please, forgive me.
|Re: Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) by goingape1: 12:57pm
GeneralOjukwu:is that what your bible told you?
