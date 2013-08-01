Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Zimbabwean Sex Maniac Dies: Girlfriends Mourn His Bedroom Stunts (Photos) (14492 Views)

Zimbabwean Man Caught Having Sex With Married Woman Flees Unclad (Photo) / Am I Becoming A Sex Maniac?? How Many Times Can One Have Sex In A Day?? / My Neighbor Is An Insane Sex Maniac. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

There was drama last Saturday at Goshen Hair Salon in the capital as female hairdressers mourned their colleague who they described as a sex maniac and hero in love.





Lazarus Kazembe, a barber better known as Lazzie, died last Friday with several female hair dressers saying they had had sex with him.



“Lazzie was a sweet man, ndivovanonzi varume ava,” one of the hairdressers was heard saying.



“He must be buried at a heroes acre of love and Lazzie must be in the Guinness Book of Records because of his love towards women.



“He was a comforter; he would comfort you taking you straight in bed and you would enjoy all your worries and ask for more.





“I will miss his big organ and will always retire to bed early for sweet dreams, may his soul rest in peace,” she was heard while performing sexually suggestive dance moves.



During the procession, his casket was taken to the salon where fellow hairdressers mimicked Lazzie who enjoyed Castle Lite.



Hairdressers who spoke to H-Metro described Lazzie as someone who was good in bed saying they will always miss the steamy sex bouts they had.



Clad in bum shots, the majority of the female hair dressers could be seen shaking their rear as they bid farewell to Lazzie.



A source said Lazzie would get into a bar and if he saw a girl he liked even if she was be in the company of her boyfriend, he would make sure that he wins her.



The salon was packed with women who all claimed they were loved by Lazzie and they danced the afternoon away, bringing business in the salon and neighbouring shops to a standstill.



He was buried at Mabvuku Cemetery on Sunday.

http://hmetro.co.zw/sex-maniac-dies/





lalasticlala 1 Like





My lawd na de Lazzie be this? My lawd na de Lazzie be this? 5 Likes





King Solomon's got nothing on him. At least, Lazzie has a legacy.King Solomon's got nothing on him. 2 Likes

Evablizin:





My lawd na de Lazzie be this? kikikikikiki uganda or kenya dis time.cheap hoes kikikikikiki uganda or kenya dis time.cheap hoes

Lol



Lazzie was not a Lazy man 2 Likes 1 Share

Is that the lazzie?

Is this man the renowned Lazzie?



No wonder he died. His skinny body couldn't cope with all the nacking related stress 5 Likes

newyorks:

kikikikikiki uganda or kenya dis time.cheap hoes i'm very very disappointed i swear their mumu never do. i'm very very disappointed i swear their mumu never do. 2 Likes

The Bible says :



" Spare the Rod and Spoil the Wife ( or GF / Concubine)"







Gentlemen, be merciless in bed. 7 Likes 1 Share

Something must kill a man 1 Like

His manhood will live on.. 2 Likes





girls wey dey find fine boys upandan..





instead of boys wey sabi kpansh well.





Thank God I'm gifted with both anyway. you see?girls wey dey find fine boys upandan..instead of boys wey sabi kpansh well.Thank God I'm gifted with both anyway. 1 Like

Kikikikikiki.... I cant stop laughing

space booked

Lazzie my Nizzle, legend....

This one strong oo

In a profession where majority of the guys in it are gay's or effeminate guys(I mean guys that are into female hairdressing oh) he was the real MVP 4 Likes





He died in Active Service



He's a Hero to Biafra



How many likes for LazzieHe died in Active ServiceHe's a Hero to Biafra

What a way to mourn

Issokay!

dre11:











http://hmetro.co.zw/sex-maniac-dies/





you die and didn't give your live to Christ!

devil will be sexing you in hell! you die and didn't give your live to Christ!devil will be sexing you in hell! 3 Likes

There is nothing weird about these other African Countries we share their "odd" news here rather it just that they are more comfortable being open with stuffs that also go in Nigeria but remain under the radar! 2 Likes

dre11:





“I will miss his big organ and will always retire to bed early for sweet dreams, may his soul rest in peace,” she was heard while performing sexually suggestive dance moves.



During the procession, his casket was taken to the salon where fellow hairdressers mimicked Lazzie who enjoyed Castle Lite.



Hairdressers who spoke to H-Metro described Lazzie as someone who was good in bed saying they will always miss the steamy sex bouts they had.



Clad in bum shots, the majority of the female hair dressers could be seen shaking their rear as they bid farewell to Lazzie.













.

3 Likes 1 Share

They didn't tell us what killed him to complete the story 1 Like

She will miss him but her honeypot will miss him more.

GeneralOjukwu:

The Bible says :

" Spare the Rod and Spoil the Wife ( or GF / Concubine)"



Gentlemen, be merciless in bed. is that what your bible told you? is that what your bible told you? 1 Like

Have you been dreaming and aspiring to work from home and earn online and make it big, you have found the right article.You can start earning big today just sitting at home and performing few task on the list of the website am going to give you.This list of websites is contained in my ebook.Everything you need to get done as for you to be successful. What and how you should do it and what you should aviod.Also how you set up payoneer account and link it up to be a usa account as to be able to receive paymentMy ebook is very affordable. Invest and get paid big for what you invested forGet it and start earning big today.

I can't believe I read this! God please, forgive me.