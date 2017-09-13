Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rivers Clash: 32 IPOB Members Arrested, 1 Officer Killed And 2 Police Vans Burnt (17404 Views)

Speaking to journalists at the command headquarters in Port-Harcourt, Zaki said that the area has been restored to normalcy and vowed that all those responsible for the unrest will be severely dealt with.



He also debunked reports that a mosque was burned down.He said: "The said group who had no justification for their action also attacked a Police van from Training School Nonwa en route Port Harcourt International Airport and burnt the Police van to ashes.



The driver Inspr. Emaikwu Ochochi was badly injured and is now on admission. They also carted away one AK 47 riffle with sixty rounds of live Ammunition and one Berretta Pistol with 8 rounds of live Ammunition.



At the end of their rampage, many vehicles were damaged and stores burnt.The timely response of the Police restored normalcy and brought the situation under control as I made adequate deployment to arrest the situation. The mob were dispersed with minimum force thereby restoring law and order. At the end of which 23 IPOB members were arrested.



However, the Command was awaken to yet another sad incident today at about 0010hrs, where the same dare devil IPOB members regrouped and launched a surprise attack on the Mobile Policemen stationed at Oyigbo junction, killing a Police Sergeant identified as Sgt. Steven Daniel attached to 19 PMF, injuring two and set a patrol vehicle ablaze as a result of which a Sterling SMG Riffle belonging to the deceased Sgt. was taken by the hoodlums.



They were however repelled by the Police, where about 9 of them were arrested, bringing the total number of suspects arrested to 32. They are helping us in Investigation and will be due in Court as soon as our Investigation is concluded."



meanwhile Nnamdi dey house dey chop...

43 Likes 1 Share

This is the time that THERE'LL be lots of blackmail against the IPOB. Just passing sha 26 Likes 2 Shares

The biggest mistake made by the FG was to release Nnamdi Kanu. He will definitely be re-arrested and this time around sentenced to life imprisonment or exiled for treason and inciting nationwide violence.



The Ipob guys are so bold to kill a policeman in Rivers, injure a soldier in Abia and attack innocent hausas who are just trying to make a living.



The Biafra they are agitating for is a lost cause as Igbos are now stakeholders with properties in all parts of Nigeria, gone are the days when Igbos majorly reside in the east. The devil is just trying to use Nnamdi Kanu as a tool for nationwide destabilization, but he alone will bear the brunt. Pride comes before downfall, this time around he won't smell freedom. 116 Likes 8 Shares

nawa for u o..

you guys won't make heaven for this...

nawa for u o..



E concern you

What is an Hausa commissioner of police doing in Rivers state?





Any Hausa commissioner of police in SS/SE states are northern stooges,they are there to cause more problems, to study our weaknesses. We don't want them! 33 Likes 1 Share

Speaking to journalists at the command headquarters in Port-Harcourt, Zaki said that the area has been restored to normalcy and vowed that all those responsible for the unrest will be severely dealt with.



I'm gradually losing hope that Nigeria will get any better. Who exactly are the ones causing the unrest? Were the secessionists going around terrorizing people?



Since the Fulani herdsmen has been ravaging communities with all inhumane vices, what exactly has the government done about the communities affected?



The president was on TV hours ago commending secessionists from another nation and yet he deployed forces that are needed somewhere else to a place irrelevant just to confirm the animosity towards Igbos. Now all they're trying to do is put a label on IPOB as a violent group.



Just because of a proposed election boycott, the FG is already pissing in their pants and doing sth stupid.



Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa called Nigeria a 1914 mistake, late Chief Awolowo also said Nigeria is a mere Geopraghical expression



We know we're all different but if you can't keep your bigotry in check then it's only best you let Igbos be on their own. I'm gradually losing hope that Nigeria will get any better. Who exactly are the ones causing the unrest? Were the secessionists going around terrorizing people?Since the Fulani herdsmen has been ravaging communities with all inhumane vices, what exactly has the government done about the communities affected?The president was on TV hours ago commending secessionists from another nation and yet he deployed forces that are needed somewhere else to a place irrelevant just to confirm the animosity towards Igbos. Now all they're trying to do is put a label on IPOB as a violent group.Just because of a proposed election boycott, the FG is already pissing in their pants and doing sth stupid.We know we're all different but if you can't keep your bigotry in check then it's only best you let Igbos be on their own. 60 Likes 11 Shares

kontinu

kontinu

What is an Hausa commissioner of police doing in Rivers state?



because he is a Nigerian and rivers state is under Nigeria. because he is a Nigerian and rivers state is under Nigeria. 57 Likes 4 Shares

What is an Hausa commissioner of police doing in Rivers state? They own Nigeria They own Nigeria 3 Likes

PMB CALL YOUR MEN IN ORDER. 2 Likes

Ipobs and violence are like 5 and 6 14 Likes 1 Share

Arrest the miscreants/terrorists 3 Likes

or i don bliv it! pics of the killed officers and the burnt vehicles. . .or i don bliv it! 9 Likes

The biggest mistake made by the FG was to release Nnamdi Kanu. He will definitely be re-arrested and this time around sentenced to life imprisonment or exiled for treason and inciting nationwide violence.



The Ipob guys are so bold to kill a policeman in Rivers, injure a soldier in Abia and attack innocent hausas who are just trying to make a living.



Boo

Odi okayyyy. Ndi Obigbo adiro achi ochi. Hapu ndi iwuruoha ka ha nolu na lalu ula. Oga-eme ha voom! 3 Likes

because he is a Nigerian and rivers state is under Nigeria.

I see...

Boo

Your children are abroad with their scattered teeth, drawing with crayon under cool conditions, but you wish the poor kids in the south war and starvation. Heartless human being. Your children are abroad with their scattered teeth, drawing with crayon under cool conditions, but you wish the poor kids in the south war and starvation. Heartless human being. 9 Likes 2 Shares

"When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn." - Proverbs 29:2 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmm. . .Na small small, clap dey turn dance. The authorities won't do the needful peacefully na by addressing the matter arising. Even in peaceful times, development is a challenge let alone. . . .

My peaceful oyigbo!

No mosque was burnt and no hausa was killed,

where are the rumour mongers? 6 Likes

you guys won't make heaven for this... Lol Lol 1 Like