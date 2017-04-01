Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Must Restructure — Bola Tinubu (8904 Views)

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu, has linked the secession agitations agitations in the country to the “chronic failure of government to meet basic aspirations” of the citizens.







Tinubu has consequently advised the Federal Government to dialogue with the agitators rather than embrace confrontational approach, warning that the “cry of separation has gained traction among the average people.”



He posited that if successive governments had delivered on their promises of abundant life and justice for the citizenry, those rooting for secession would not have been taken seriously.



Tinubu spoke in Lagos in a keynote addressed entitled “A New Nigeria or a Better One: The Fitting Tools of a Great Repair,” at the 2017 annual dinner of the King’s College Old Boys Association.



“Thus, we have people clamouring for secession in one part of the country and the murmur of such a course grows stronger in other sections. These other areas resent that some have advocated secession. Blame and recrimination become the political currency. Statesmanship falls in short supply. The dominant urge is to confront instead of reconcile.



“It would be wrong to mistake this for a tempest in a teapot. If not careful, we may be tossed about like a teapot in a tempest. We must listen to what is being said so that we can determine what is really meant.



“Let us be frank. Many who cry separation do so because their personal ambitions will be better served by such a thing. They believe they will have greater chance at political power under a different arrangement.



“Yet the cry for separation has gained traction among average people; this is due to the chronic failure of government to meet basic aspirations.



“If over the years, government had delivered on the promise of growth, prosperity, and justice, those calling for such extreme remedies would be but a small fringe of little consequence.



“Our task is not to condemn but to listen and understand. I care not at all for this proposed solution. But I dare not discount the concerns and problems that have led many people into advocating such a thing,” he said.



Tinubu opposed the dismemberment of the country as canvassed by the secessionists, and in its stead suggested a roundtable discussion of the problems militating against the growth and development of the country.



“Being more pragmatic, separating the nation into small pieces resolves nothing and creates additional problems…Such a thing would make us more vulnerable to outside influences. We would forfeit our rightful place on the world stage and as a leader of this continent.



“Moreover, not every split solves a problem. The political mentality, either good or bad, that defined a group before the split will remain after the divide. If one is imbued with factionalism, that perspective will remain even when the immediate problem is surmounted. Division will manifest differently, but manifest it will,” he said.



He suggested a rethinking of the national economic model, which he described as not only old but crumbling and presented the greatest challenge, suggesting a national industrial policy that would foster the development of strategic industries, create jobs and ginger economic growth.



e don set

If not for Nnamdi KANU

#dey Don dey talk, one by one 63 Likes 5 Shares

fairplay90:

If not for Nnamdi KANU



#dey Don dey talk, one by one 13 Likes 1 Share

Restructuring all the way.. jagaban don talk 12 Likes

In as much as i see nothing wrong with the current military approach, i am not against federal government negotiating with Kanu and IPOB if they are open to negotiation.



Tinubu and his party also need to do more. Restructuring was a dominant part of APC manifesto and by now, the APC government should have taken concrete steps towards restructuring the country. 16 Likes

D 2019 political scam is restructure lol. The majority in the house would be disadvantaged so they cant vote. How do we share nigerians debt too. Jokers 7 Likes

seunmsg:

In as much as i see nothing wrong with the current military approach, i am not against federal government negotiating with Kanu and IPOB if they are open to negotiation.



Tinubu and his party also need to do more. Restructuring was a dominant part of APC manifesto and by now, the APC government should have taken concrete steps towards restructuring the country.

Changing your views so soon because jagaban has spoken? Thanks be to Almighty Allah. Changing your views so soon because jagaban has spoken? Thanks be to Almighty Allah. 37 Likes 4 Shares

Restructure the hunger in SW first 31 Likes 2 Shares

Tinubu always finds his voice when Buhari travels 42 Likes 5 Shares

seunmsg:

In as much as i see nothing wrong with the current military approach, i am not against federal government negotiating with Kanu and IPOB if they are open to negotiation.



Tinubu and his party also need to do more. Restructuring was a dominant part of APC manifesto and by now, the APC government should have taken concrete steps towards restructuring the country.



This matter has gone beyond Nnamdi kanu and IPOB. Ipob was a catalyst to the struggle we all had in mind but refused to speak nor act.



It's not about dialogue with Nnamdi kanu or IPOB, It's about reconfiguration of the Nigerian system for justice, equality, productivity, growth and progress which the present system doesn't support.



Truth be told, wrong or right, Nnamdi kanu and his group emboldened everyone to demand for what is right without fear as was the case.



Call them terrorists, call them names, the question begging for answer won't automatically erase from the peoples mind.



Restructure or disintegrate. This matter has gone beyond Nnamdi kanu and IPOB. Ipob was a catalyst to the struggle we all had in mind but refused to speak nor act.It's not about dialogue with Nnamdi kanu or IPOB, It's about reconfiguration of the Nigerian system for justice, equality, productivity, growth and progress which the present system doesn't support.Truth be told, wrong or right, Nnamdi kanu and his group emboldened everyone to demand for what is right without fear as was the case.Call them terrorists, call them names, the question begging for answer won't automatically erase from the peoples mind.Restructure or disintegrate. 70 Likes 6 Shares

Alcatraz005:





Changing your views so soon because jagaban has spoken? Thanks be to Almighty Allah.

I have never spoken against restructuring, my major concern is for it to be properly defined. Restructuring means different things to different people hence, the need for all well meaning agitators to harmonise their positions.



In addition, restructuring won't give us a different result if the same people with the same mindset who are operating the current structure will operate the new structure. We have a societal and value problem that cannot be changed by mere restructuring. We need more than structural changes to make this country work for everybody.



Cc: Reptile1 I have never spoken against restructuring, my major concern is for it to be properly defined. Restructuring means different things to different people hence, the need for all well meaning agitators to harmonise their positions.In addition, restructuring won't give us a different result if the same people with the same mindset who are operating the current structure will operate the new structure. We have a societal and value problem that cannot be changed by mere restructuring. We need more than structural changes to make this country work for everybody.Cc: Reptile1 10 Likes

Day Don break Abi?



Good morning... 2 Likes

Restructure or not, balkanize or maintain; how does it benefit the dispossessed Nigerians who have had their rights stolen for so long?



I sometimes feel ashamed on behalf of those educated people who long for a return to an imaginary structure where everyone has a seat at the head of the table.



In Nigeria, and everywhere else in the world, bar some Scandinavian countries, those seats are reserved for the elites. Rather than seeking clearly how a government intends to bring progress and growth, we are concerning ourselves with what benefits the elites only. 3 Likes 1 Share

seunmsg:





I have never spoken against restructuring, my major concern is for it to be properly defined. Restructuring means different things to different people hence, the need for all well meaning agitators to harmonise their positions.



In addition, restructuring won't give us a different result if the same people with the same mindset who are operating the current structure will operate the new structure. We have a societal and value problem that cannot be changed by mere restructuring. We need more than structural changes to make this country work for everybody.



Cc: Reptile1

I disagree with the second leg of your post. Post restructuring, any graft carried out by the elected representatives would be sternly/forcefully rejected by the people of the new regions. Let us all face our respective leaders since there won't be any tribal differences. I disagree with the second leg of your post. Post restructuring, any graft carried out by the elected representatives would be sternly/forcefully rejected by the people of the new regions. Let us all face our respective leaders since there won't be any tribal differences. 8 Likes 1 Share

I have been a die-hard critic of Tinubu over the years but this statement just got me liking him 4 Likes

So you are now ready to talk about restructuring finally. Tinubu has been silent on restructuring for a long time and even did not attend the Yoruba Summit on restructuring in Ibadan. He is only speaking now because he's losing credibility over his silence. He has benefiting from the rot in Nigeria that is why he kept quiet and did not support restructuring all the while. Tinubu is not a worthy leader in Yoruba land and must not be regarded as such. He is only after his own selfish interest to amass wealth for himself and unborn generation. 2 Likes

Say no to parasitism.



I think the best is secession tho because this country can never move forward with the north. 4 Likes

Tinubu on point.



Only bubu is against restructuring because of his almajiri brothers. 6 Likes 1 Share

Restructuring is the only way to go

This present situation won’t move Nigeria ahead 1 Like

Now i understand why the elite/govt is not giving us beta education. So that pple wud not be able to think. After the so called restructure these same politicians go chop all d proceeds. 2019 we shall not be deceived by this gimmicks 8 Likes

Anyway this thing goes, I am game.



Break up, no wahala.



Restructure, no wahala.



What exactly is this restructuring by the way? Seems to me like the latest political fancy word. 3 Likes

for real? are u sure tinubu uttered dz?

Ok

Restructure.... are we there yet

This thief wants to restructure!! If this man can't be arrested then No need restructuring.. 5 Likes

IPOB youths would be wondering whether to asslick him or rant as always

Quote me anywhere Nigeria will never be restructured, the North will never allow that!! The call for restructuring will fail right in our own very eyes then we will now begin to understand Nnamdi Kanu better. 8 Likes

So you can take over SW. wehdone