Source; Sagesse gumsu, daughter of late military Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha,held a colorful birthday celebration in Abuja as she turned a year older. Former First Lady of Nigeria Hajia Maryam Abacha and other members of the Abacha household were spotted at the birthday dinner in Abuja. See photos below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/sani-abachas-daughter-holds-colorful-celebration-marks-birthday-abuja-photos.html

PEPPERified:

Mehn money dey craze



Mehn money dey craze

Okay

Should i wish her a happy birthday or what

make we dey look as dem dey spend our money.... 3 Likes

why You De Vex For The Girl? She Steal Your Boyfriend?

Omg. . Money in Action. afta all d seized wealth dey are jus unveiling the one under the rug!. Ah dinur tok oo. b4 DSS starts following me on Instagram.

Looted money 1 Like

No matter how much we lose, we can never be as poor as Dangote......Maryam Abacha





Wishing her a funfilled celebration

No be Arya sword she dey use cut cake so?

The "loot" still plenty na

Till eternity Abachas loot can feed his generation yet unborn 2 Likes

Hmm that's all I can say ... when your dad was the head of state I was just a little boy running on the street of mile 2 in pants but at the same time I fear your fada die 1 Like

Happy birthday to her

Is she supposed to be celebrated? 2 Likes

How does this concern the economic situation in bubu country

Happy birthday to her

Happy birthday



Your father is among the best leaders we ever had in this country. He was eating at dsam time growing our economy unlike the dullard that knows nothing abt growing an economy but only know how to use power to intimidate innocent Igbo ppl n travel around the world



If your father had continued, we won't be puppets in the hands of British overlord.



God bless Abacha, God bless you n increase you more.. 1 Like

Na wa oooo happy birthday. See our national cake

God of heaven



Money be like A4 paper for their side

She is beautiful