Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 7:58pm
Sagesse gumsu, daughter of late military Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha,held a colorful birthday celebration in Abuja as she turned a year older. Former First Lady of Nigeria Hajia Maryam Abacha and other members of the Abacha household were spotted at the birthday dinner in Abuja. See photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/sani-abachas-daughter-holds-colorful-celebration-marks-birthday-abuja-photos.html
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by NorthSide: 8:01pm
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by PEPPERified: 8:05pm
how many cakes can you see?
Mehn money dey craze
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 8:19pm
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 8:23pm
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:31pm
Should i wish her a happy birthday or what
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 8:43pm
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by frbona: 8:58pm
DeadRat:if you can't upload your books here for peeps to read then shove it down your throat
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 9:04pm
frbona:you Can As Well Shove Your Opinion In Your Dick... Cant you See Am Tryin To Raise Money For My Career. Nonsense
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by thedondada(m): 9:05pm
make we dey look as dem dey spend our money....
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 9:08pm
MhizzAJ:why You De Vex For The Girl? She Steal Your Boyfriend?
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by Pascalberry(m): 9:37pm
Omg. . Money in Action. afta all d seized wealth dey are jus unveiling the one under the rug!. Ah dinur tok oo. b4 DSS starts following me on Instagram.
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by giftq: 9:38pm
Looted money
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 9:40pm
No matter how much we lose, we can never be as poor as Dangote......Maryam Abacha
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 9:40pm
Enough to eat and drink
Wishing her a funfilled celebration
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by leksmedia: 9:40pm
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by cokiek(f): 9:40pm
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by Adaumunocha(f): 9:40pm
No be Arya sword she dey use cut cake so?
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by Yomzzyblog: 9:41pm
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by YelloweWest: 9:42pm
The "loot" still plenty na
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 9:42pm
Till eternity Abachas loot can feed his generation yet unborn
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by devigblegble: 9:43pm
Hmm that's all I can say ... when your dad was the head of state I was just a little boy running on the street of mile 2 in pants but at the same time I fear your fada die
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by fk001: 9:43pm
Happy birthday to her WLLNP
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 9:43pm
Is she supposed to be celebrated?
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by ArcSEMPECJ(m): 9:43pm
How does this concern the economic situation in bubu country
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by fk001: 9:43pm
Happy birthday to her WLLNP.
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by Joephat(m): 9:43pm
Happy birthday
Your father is among the best leaders we ever had in this country. He was eating at dsam time growing our economy unlike the dullard that knows nothing abt growing an economy but only know how to use power to intimidate innocent Igbo ppl n travel around the world
If your father had continued, we won't be puppets in the hands of British overlord.
God bless Abacha, God bless you n increase you more..
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 9:44pm
Na wa oooo happy birthday. See our national cake
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 9:44pm
God of heaven
Money be like A4 paper for their side
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by silasweb(m): 9:44pm
She is beautiful
Re: Sagesse Gumsu Sani Abacha's Birthday Celebration In Abuja (Photos) by Jimmy231: 9:45pm
Remember this people said they can never be as poor as dangote
