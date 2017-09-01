₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,884,655 members, 3,814,513 topics. Date: Monday, 25 September 2017 at 07:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations (3169 Views)
Bolanle Ambode Donates Motorized Wheelchair To A Physically Challenged Boy (Pics / Bolanle Ambode Donates Conveniences For Children At Ndubuis Park (photos) / Ambode Donates 50million Naira To IDPs In Three State For Upkeep (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by money121(m): 4:15pm
Ambode donates 120 5KVA generating sets to power police formations
...We’ll utilise facility to ensure effective law enforcement - CP assures
Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday handed over 120 new 5KVA generating sets to the Lagos State Police Command to power all police formations across the State, with a pledge of continuous support to security agencies to ensure optimal performance.
Speaking at Lagos House in Ikeja while handing over the generating sets to the police, the Governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure the enforcement of rule of law and safety of lives and property in the State, just as he said that his vision was for the State to be among the safest places to live and work in Africa.
Governor Ambode, who was represented at the brief handing over ceremony by the Chairman of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Mr Oye-Hassan Odukale, said the security of residents and investors remain one of the cardinal objectives of his administration, and that government would not relent in coming up with initiatives and programmes to guarantee safety of the people.
He said the generating sets were procured by the Fund to ensure that police formations in the State work optimally in their mandate of safeguarding lives and property.
According to him: “Lagos State is the safest State and we hope to make the State to be among the safest States in Africa which is our objective at the Fund. Anything about security is given high priority by our administration. Lagosians are now feeling safe. The safety that we are experiencing don’t come cheap but I like to assure that at the Fund, we are always willing to move at any time to ensure that we keep Lagos safe,” he said.
The Governor also congratulated the new Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Imohimi Edgal, and pledged to work with him to ensure the safety of the people.
He said aside the provision of the generating sets, the LSSTF had also been mandated to carry out the installations of the new equipment in all the Divisions and Area Commands in the State.
Besides, Governor Ambode urged police officers to take good care of the generating sets and use them for the purpose meant for the overall benefit and safety of the people.
Earlier, in his welcome address, Executive Secretary of LSSTF, Dr Abdulrazak Balogun said the generating sets would be distributed across the 107 Police Divisions and 13 Area Commands in the State.
He said the procurement of the generating sets was in furtherance of the Light Up Lagos Project of the present administration aimed at ensuring that every nook and cranny of the State are well lit.
He said: “The procurement is also in tandem with Governor Ambode’s vision of a secured and investment-friendly Lagos. Police formations are critical to securing lives and property in the State and it is very important that these stations function optimally. This is why the Lagos State Security Council recommended the provision of power generating sets for these stations and the State Security Trust Fund expeditiously approved the expenditure.”
Responding, the State’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Imohimi Edgal thanked Governor Ambode for the gesture, saying that the generating sets could not have come at a better time.
While assuring that the generating sets would be put to optimal use, Edgal said that the facility would go a long way to ensuring that the divisional and area commands are well lit up to enable them effectively enforce the laws of the land.
“You can imagine the confidence members of the public will have if divisional headquarters and area commands are lit with the confidence that their matters would be earnestly addressed.
“Power is very essential. Our communication gadgets, especially phones need to be charged. You cannot function anywhere, you can't take complains, you can't give directives to field officers when there is no power. These generating sets are very valuable to us,” the CP said
Sources: http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2017/09/lagos-gov-ambode-donates-120-5kva.html?m=1
lalasticlala, Mynd44
1 Share
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by money121(m): 4:15pm
Nice one
Eko Oni baje ooo 9ja ooo ni daruu ooo
Infact Ambode is Working
SEE MORE PHOTOS @: http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2017/09/lagos-gov-ambode-donates-120-5kva.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by money121(m): 4:16pm
Eko Oni baje
"I don't think our amiable Governor is aware of the adverse effects these generating sets have on our Eco system. I would have preferred the installations of solar powered inverters"
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by Ekugbeh(m): 4:36pm
God jus blex only one state wid gud leaders
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by ikorodureporta: 4:38pm
& we are thinking of steady power supply?? Wondering how much was budgeted & spent for this....
5 Likes
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by Keneking: 4:39pm
Ambode sef
- SUMEC Genset 2.5KVA is N68.5K on online malls.
- LASG purchased 120 units * N68.5K = N8.22mil
- Assuming petrol consumption is 15 litres per genset = N2,145 (full tank) * 120 units = N257,400 daily
- Total fuel to be consumed by gensets per annum is 670,000 litres or 21 trailers of PMS
- Monthly is approximately N8mil / Annum is N96mil
- Ikeja Electric monthly bill per station is approximately 400 units per month or N10,800 or N1,296,000 (120 stations)
- Annual payments to Ikeja Electric is N15,552,000
Total energy cost for police stations across the 120 stations is N111,552,000 or average of N9,300,000 per station.
Benefits of energy at the Stations:
- DPO can stay in his office and read confessional statements.
- Inmates can take fresh air
- Collection of weapons at armoury would be visible : bullet counts, testing of rifles and entry in registers.
- Complaints can be taken at any time.
- Bail can be conducted seamlessly.
- Headcounts can be taken at any time.
- Walkie talkie can be charged at any time and used effectively
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by baralatie(m): 4:41pm
120 units!
na so
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by baralatie(m): 4:41pm
120 units!
na so
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by money121(m): 4:43pm
ikorodureporta:
Another Century
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by Fineman87: 5:46pm
money121:
Did you say nice one. Gosh. Nigeria is doomed. A governor who should be building power plants to support national capacity is now dashing generators. Is the business of governance to dash generators? Does the police need power more than yourself? Do they need electricity more than SMEs. Gosh, i weep fir our collective stupidity.
We are doomed as a nation, i swear. Both the government and the governed are very useless.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by Fineman87: 5:47pm
Ekugbeh:
See your life. Who is the good leader.
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by Fineman87: 5:48pm
ikorodureporta:
Imagine. Govt now distrubuting generators. This shows that govt has given up on Steady power supply. We are a useless country.
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by AngelicBeing: 5:50pm
Keneking:You have started again with your analysis, Hian, your submission made sense though but that will also increase the risk of added pollution to the atmospheric environment, Na wao
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by money121(m): 6:00pm
Fineman87:
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by Walelavender(m): 6:29pm
Commendable but....
If not for the cost, a clean energy- Solar, would have been better. To power a police post effectively, with solar energy, would be close to #1m if not more. The ozone layer won't get depleted the more.
This is why we need a new constitution. Not the panel beating the National Assembly is doing to it now. States should be able to build power plants, generate and distribute electricity.
Can't figure out when this country would be out of the woods!
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by SweetJoystick(m): 7:02pm
Kudos to the state government. Make each police station boss no divert am go their various houses as well as not give targets to policemen on duty to raise money for fuel.
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by modelmike7(m): 7:34pm
My governor is working
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by EkpeyJ: 7:34pm
...This simply means we should take our minds off steady electricity for now, indirectly.
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by Holuwahyomzzy: 7:35pm
Ok
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by Financialfree: 7:36pm
.
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by dust144(m): 7:36pm
And Nigeria is not a dumping ground? Give those gen 3wks and see them at baba hasfat shop for repair. I tire for these country.
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by talk2percy(m): 7:36pm
Good governor, unlike Rochas....
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by iWasNotHere(m): 7:37pm
POLICE. Bad market, They will sell all the parts from the Carburetors to the fuel tank & all.
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by Daviddson(m): 7:38pm
Ambode is a high performer, no doubt, but I dislike this word "Donate" Was the money from his private pocket?
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by gurunlocker: 7:38pm
When we are suppose to be enjoying 24 hrs light, they are donating generator.... So called giant of Africa!
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by wristbangle(m): 7:39pm
Fineman87:
Nigeria is not doomed neither we the citizens but the other points u made are true. Celebrating 120 units of generator is a mediocrity and a huge slap to Nigerian govt
3 Likes
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by soberdrunk(m): 7:40pm
Op i reckon you have to rephrase "Lagos state government buys generators for police formations" because i am very sure Mr Ambode did not buy it with his salary and i even wonder why this is news, who else is supposed to buy it if not 'government' whether state or Federal.......
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by reality17(m): 7:41pm
Ambode just introduced a new business to d CP.... Generator sales.... Get a shop, employ sales boy and sell everything
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by oshe11(m): 7:41pm
normal naija way
well.....
Shout out to the mod wen ban me ooo
U THINK U ARE DOING ME BUT U ARE DOING URSEF.....
Atleast my Data save, Lawbeech
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by AkupeMBANO(m): 7:42pm
when fashola a former governor of Lagos is already minister of power promising us heaven on earth? this simply means nigerians stable electricity supply is unachievable. Nigeria can never have stable electricity till Christ comes!
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by stevnwigw: 7:43pm
op Lagos state donated and not ambode donated is it ambodes money
|Re: Ambode Donates 120 5KVA Generating Sets To Power Police Formations by AkupeMBANO(m): 7:43pm
this simply means no stable power till Christ comes. nigerians sorry!
Fg Sends Bomb Fragments To Us, Uk Labs / Group Declares ‘War’ Against Nigeria As MEND Plans Massive Bombings / Former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, Today’s Termination Good Faith
Viewing this topic: emirate0(m), kayode1759(m), Mibellconsult, heryurh(m), rajsol(m), JayZeus(m), Saintsammy59, Adegokenath(m), Jibabs2(m), Nhklanka, Pludo, KaizenO(m), ubox, soberdrunk(m), sundilazo(m), legalwealth(m), sherifadekola, IgboticGirl(f), aabiola008, Skelel, justice2017, 12fb, oasky1, Hove, Onyema1(m), LordAdam16, Josh44s(m), dust144(m), codecyan(m), atiku2019manager, MTKbudapest(m), Broderick555, Theakthedream, gistking22(m), Yinkay, sirdjay1, gratiaeo, lemonys(m), SPRINDID, Meckzy81, Maydfourth, Rocketmaster(f), bobkezel(m), Benekruku(m), zylla(m), Miles300, coolshegs10(m), kongobros, Spuggie, abdulahi001, Donyswit, Brownville007, FrenchPeter(m), Liketocomment(m), femijay8271(m), haryorbarmie83(m), tensazangetsu20(m), Horlaidex(m), Ladymacbee(f), navada99, Jamesboola, Dieumerci(m), Lekwandoskii(m), moyinoluwabun(m), IYIMAN, Egein(m), Danileinado(m), Millichamp(m), linuses, docconceptscom, mocash, smartty68(m), Oildichotomy(m), toptop, byna, Machiny, buchionwuazor(m), goodspeed1, blackedwin, optimist1412, rubi96(f), life4rent, Jadmchris(m), YoungDenzel(m), H8ta(m), hfc80, bibelo, orgzeyn(m), Neiy, lungimiranza, peggycious(f), kgbala, Micahd11(m), down4bj, femlordus(m), feyimen, dhardline(m), Dreamword24, Emusson24, adioolayi(m), omowolewa, EkpeyJ, GEORGEDOLLAR, destinyachiever, WASMOG(m), MMMw, hisgrace090, haykayCheddah(m), abiolagiwa(m), Afriface, money121(m), Tunna202(m), kingwill2050(m), walesalak(m) and 147 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15