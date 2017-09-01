₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:30pm On Sep 25
Governor Ayodele Fayose 'ping-ponging' at Ekute Street, Ado-Ekiti on Sunday 24th September, 2017.Fayose can play table tennis for Africa.This man no go kill me.Always very close to his subjects.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/fayose-pictured-playing-table-tennis-in.html?m=1
7 Likes
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:31pm On Sep 25
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Demmzy15(m): 6:31pm On Sep 25
Namadi Kanu is a terrorist, we Yoruba Muslims shall root him out from wherever he seeks refuge!
In other news, I saw an Hausa Albino today
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Celcius: 6:32pm On Sep 25
He should contest LGA chairman next, in order to be closer to the people.
I admire this his leadership style.
58 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:32pm On Sep 25
Election is here again, now he wants their votes once more........
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by paiz(m): 6:41pm On Sep 25
The governor from the street
The nightmare of the president
Ride on sir
We are solidly behind you
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by ifeanyibxt: 6:43pm On Sep 25
Support Governor FAYOSE For our next president..
Click Like if you support.
Click SHARE if you dont support.
130 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by yarimo(m): 6:43pm On Sep 25
Mtcheeew that is what FAYOSE is good at, but to provide good infrastructural development in Ekiti State is a problem
11 Likes
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 7:12pm On Sep 25
See my guy, BT na so u one take rule 9ja?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by dumie(f): 7:22pm On Sep 25
This is what he does best
The Show man
5 Likes
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by DaudaAbu(m): 7:43pm On Sep 25
Go and pay your workers
Playing ping pong wont put food on their table
10 Likes
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Omeokachie: 8:03pm On Sep 25
Many politicians wants to be like Fayose.
Photocopy ko easy!
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by giftedheart1(m): 8:07pm On Sep 25
if i talk now, they will say my own too much... we shall collect table tennis allowance
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Nostradamu(m): 9:08pm On Sep 25
Hey! Look what we have here. It's the M.oron-in-Chief of Ekiti state.
6 Likes
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Oshoko(m): 9:09pm On Sep 25
dats my dad. nice wan dad
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:09pm On Sep 25
"Mr Fayose" and "Mr Atiku", these two men will do just about anything to become president.......
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:10pm On Sep 25
Oshoko for all
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 9:10pm On Sep 25
Operation 2019 trick
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Sebastine1994(m): 9:11pm On Sep 25
Please hire me to assassinate this man
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 9:11pm On Sep 25
Fun loving governor.
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by princemidon(m): 9:11pm On Sep 25
Nice one from dis amiable governor
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by femo122: 9:11pm On Sep 25
Street
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Nostradamu(m): 9:11pm On Sep 25
Demmzy15:
Lmaooooo! Bwahahahaha! Odee ni e, walai.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by zoedew: 9:11pm On Sep 25
His hold on the people is slipping and its time to crank up His gimmicks! Trust Ekiti citizens to lap it all up!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by ObamaOsama: 9:11pm On Sep 25
is because his a governor. is Now a news
nairaland!
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 9:11pm On Sep 25
Its ok
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by KunkAcid: 9:12pm On Sep 25
Governor of the street a.k.a street governor!
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by ceeroh(m): 9:12pm On Sep 25
Where Buhari reach na? Is London that far?
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:12pm On Sep 25
Mztarstrechy:
he will never organize a tourney to attract budding talents
shameful
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by mikeczay: 9:12pm On Sep 25
Nigerian president. Lol. So he will rather be cutting pomo and sharing rice allover the country instead of only ekiti. Ok
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Originality007: 9:13pm On Sep 25
soberdrunk:
are u new in this country?
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by itsandi(m): 9:13pm On Sep 25
Him sabi play?
