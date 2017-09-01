Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) (24081 Views)

Source: Governor Ayodele Fayose 'ping-ponging' at Ekute Street, Ado-Ekiti on Sunday 24th September, 2017.Fayose can play table tennis for Africa.This man no go kill me.Always very close to his subjects.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/fayose-pictured-playing-table-tennis-in.html?m=1 7 Likes

In other news, I saw an Hausa Albino today

He should contest LGA chairman next, in order to be closer to the people.

I admire this his leadership style. 58 Likes 5 Shares

Election is here again, now he wants their votes once more........ 6 Likes 2 Shares

The governor from the street

The nightmare of the president

Ride on sir

We are solidly behind you 44 Likes 2 Shares

Mtcheeew that is what FAYOSE is good at, but to provide good infrastructural development in Ekiti State is a problem 11 Likes

See my guy, BT na so u one take rule 9ja? 2 Likes 1 Share

This is what he does best

The Show man 5 Likes

Playing ping pong wont put food on their table 10 Likes

Many politicians wants to be like Fayose.



Photocopy ko easy! 15 Likes 1 Share

if i talk now, they will say my own too much... we shall collect table tennis allowance

Hey! Look what we have here. It's the M.oron-in-Chief of Ekiti state. 6 Likes

dats my dad. nice wan dad 3 Likes

"Mr Fayose" and "Mr Atiku", these two men will do just about anything to become president....... 1 Like 1 Share

Oshoko for all 3 Likes

Operation 2019 trick 1 Like

Please hire me to assassinate this man

Fun loving governor. 3 Likes

Nice one from dis amiable governor 3 Likes

Street Street

Lmaooooo! Bwahahahaha! Odee ni e, walai. Lmaooooo! Bwahahahaha! Odee ni e, walai. 1 Like

His hold on the people is slipping and its time to crank up His gimmicks! Trust Ekiti citizens to lap it all up! 1 Like 1 Share

Governor of the street a.k.a street governor!

Where Buhari reach na? Is London that far? 1 Like

he will never organize a tourney to attract budding talents



shameful he will never organize a tourney to attract budding talentsshameful 1 Like

Nigerian president. Lol. So he will rather be cutting pomo and sharing rice allover the country instead of only ekiti. Ok 1 Like

are u new in this country? are u new in this country? 1 Like