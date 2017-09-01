₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,884,766 members, 3,814,905 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 September 2017 at 01:01 AM

Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) (24081 Views)

Fayose Plays Drum At The Lying-In-State Of Adebayo (Photos) / Iara Oshiomhole Plays Tennis With Refugee Children At An IDP Camp In Edo. Photo / Solomon Dalung Plays Tennis With Nollywood Big Shots In Lagos.Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:30pm On Sep 25
Governor Ayodele Fayose 'ping-ponging' at Ekute Street, Ado-Ekiti on Sunday 24th September, 2017.Fayose can play table tennis for Africa.This man no go kill me.Always very close to his subjects.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/fayose-pictured-playing-table-tennis-in.html?m=1

7 Likes

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:31pm On Sep 25
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/fayose-pictured-playing-table-tennis-in.html?m=1

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Demmzy15(m): 6:31pm On Sep 25
Namadi Kanu is a terrorist, we Yoruba Muslims shall root him out from wherever he seeks refuge!

In other news, I saw an Hausa Albino today grin grin

33 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Celcius: 6:32pm On Sep 25
He should contest LGA chairman next, in order to be closer to the people.
I admire this his leadership style.

58 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:32pm On Sep 25
Election is here again, now he wants their votes once more........

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by paiz(m): 6:41pm On Sep 25
The governor from the street
The nightmare of the president
Ride on sir
We are solidly behind you

44 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by ifeanyibxt: 6:43pm On Sep 25
Support Governor FAYOSE For our next president..

Click Like if you support.

Click SHARE if you dont support.



130 Likes 14 Shares

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by yarimo(m): 6:43pm On Sep 25
Mtcheeew that is what FAYOSE is good at, but to provide good infrastructural development in Ekiti State is a problem undecided

11 Likes

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 7:12pm On Sep 25
See my guy, BT na so u one take rule 9ja?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by dumie(f): 7:22pm On Sep 25
This is what he does best
The Show man

5 Likes

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by DaudaAbu(m): 7:43pm On Sep 25
Go and pay your workers

Playing ping pong wont put food on their table

10 Likes

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Omeokachie: 8:03pm On Sep 25
Many politicians wants to be like Fayose.

Photocopy ko easy!

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by giftedheart1(m): 8:07pm On Sep 25
if i talk now, they will say my own too much... we shall collect table tennis allowance
Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Nostradamu(m): 9:08pm On Sep 25
Hey! Look what we have here. It's the M.oron-in-Chief of Ekiti state.

6 Likes

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Oshoko(m): 9:09pm On Sep 25
dats my dad. nice wan dad

3 Likes

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:09pm On Sep 25
"Mr Fayose" and "Mr Atiku", these two men will do just about anything to become president.......

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:10pm On Sep 25
Oshoko for all

3 Likes

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 9:10pm On Sep 25
Operation 2019 trick

1 Like

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Sebastine1994(m): 9:11pm On Sep 25
Please hire me to assassinate this man
Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 9:11pm On Sep 25
Fun loving governor.

3 Likes

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by princemidon(m): 9:11pm On Sep 25
Nice one from dis amiable governor

3 Likes

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by femo122: 9:11pm On Sep 25
grin Street
Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Nostradamu(m): 9:11pm On Sep 25
Demmzy15:
Namadi Kanu is a terrorist, we Yoruba Muslims shall root him out from wherever he seeks refuge!

In other news, I saw an Hausa Albino today grin grin

Lmaooooo! Bwahahahaha! Odee ni e, walai. grin grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by zoedew: 9:11pm On Sep 25
His hold on the people is slipping and its time to crank up His gimmicks! Trust Ekiti citizens to lap it all up!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by ObamaOsama: 9:11pm On Sep 25
is because his a governor. is Now a news
nairaland!
Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 9:11pm On Sep 25
Its ok
Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by KunkAcid: 9:12pm On Sep 25
Governor of the street a.k.a street governor!
Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by ceeroh(m): 9:12pm On Sep 25
Where Buhari reach na? Is London that far?

1 Like

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:12pm On Sep 25
Mztarstrechy:
Governor Ayodele Fayose 'ping-ponging' at Ekute Street, Ado-Ekiti on Sunday 24th September, 2017.Fayose can play table tennis for Africa.This man no go kill me.Always very close to his subjects.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/fayose-pictured-playing-table-tennis-in.html?m=1

he will never organize a tourney to attract budding talents

shameful

1 Like

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by mikeczay: 9:12pm On Sep 25
Nigerian president. Lol. So he will rather be cutting pomo and sharing rice allover the country instead of only ekiti. Ok

1 Like

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by Originality007: 9:13pm On Sep 25
soberdrunk:
Election is here again, now he wants their votes once more........


are u new in this country?

1 Like

Re: Fayose Plays Table Tennis With Guys On The Street Of Ekiti (Photos) by itsandi(m): 9:13pm On Sep 25
Him sabi play?

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

An Average Black Man Not All Black Men / Court Orders Banks To Hand Over $153.3m Diezani Fund To FG / Adenuga Offers Keshi 2 Cars, A House,& N160M To Eagles

Viewing this topic: adamooye, Geeoriginal, holluwai(m), prinxpalax(m), offshoreking, Vehon, Nwobosi, kurtisblue, vickysolo(m), mentro, OrangeDream(m) and 25 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.