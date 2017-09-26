Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) (5385 Views)

https://www.wotzup.ng/bed-bugs-oau-students-hostel/ It appears bed bugs are really troubling students of Obafemi Awolowo University as they are pictured below spreading their mattresses outside cos their hostel is getting fumigated.

This OAU is the most nauseating and dirtiest university in this rotten country called Nigeria. zero hygiene but they produce not too bad graduates.. 19 Likes 1 Share

UrennaNkoli:

This OAU is the most nauseating and dirtiest university in this rotten country called Nigeria. zero hygiene but they produce not too bad graduates.. ok I didn't attend OAU but what uni did u attend if I may ask? ok I didn't attend OAU but what uni did u attend if I may ask? 1 Like

jeyselassie:

ok I didn't attend OAU but what uni did u attend if I may ask? why does that matter? why does that matter? 9 Likes 1 Share

UrennaNkoli:



why does that matter? to be frank don't have any intent of insulting u. Just wondering why u tagged it the dirtiest and nauseating because I believe there are worse universites so wanted to know how far you have sourjourned to give it that "tag" to be frank don't have any intent of insulting u. Just wondering why u tagged it the dirtiest and nauseating because I believe there are worse universites so wanted to know how far you have sourjourned to give it that "tag" 4 Likes 1 Share

OAU and their dirtiness are like 5&6... 4 Likes 1 Share

Not surprise



West n dirt ness r like family n friends



Quote me I don't care 7 Likes

See building! Also trying to avoid the fact of the ugly surrounding What kind of hostel is that??See building! Also trying to avoid the fact of the ugly surrounding 1 Like 1 Share

jeyselassie:

to be frank don't have any intent of insulting u. Just wondering why u tagged it the dirtiest and nauseating because I believe there are worse universites so wanted to know how far you have sourjourned to give it that "tag" don't be me, be you don't be me, be you 2 Likes

Bed bugs creeps me

graphic photos 4 Likes 1 Share

Gawd! I hate this bugs.

Only one bedbug in this whole hostel can turn to millions and infest the whole hostel in less than a month 2 Likes



Who's surprised?

I'm not The pictures are not pleasantWho's surprised?I'm not 1 Like

great Ife indeed 1 Like

Jfrankination:

don't be me, be you I know u went to yabatech frank. I don't want to be you I know u went to yabatech frank. I don't want to be you 1 Like

Bedbugs still dey this world? E never go extinct? With that kind of dirty foams, I believe lices dey their head. Dirty!!! 1 Like

Dis is naija..... Bed bug or no bed bug ooo dem go still slp on top 2 Likes

Homeboiy:

Not surprise



West n dirt ness r like family n friends



Quote me I don't care You are too young to allow tribalism eat you up.



A simple Google Search will show you that there a hostels worse than these in other parts of Nigeria and even the south East where I believe you are from. But the prejudice planted in you by your people and their hate for Yorubas has blinded you from seeing that you also have a log of wood in your eyes.



OAU may have dirty hostels because of poor maintenance of those ancient facilities. For you to compare the school with newly built universities and even label a whole region dirty says a lot about you.



You don't need tribalism. It makes you stupid. You are too young to allow tribalism eat you up.A simple Google Search will show you that there a hostels worse than these in other parts of Nigeria and even the south East where I believe you are from. But the prejudice planted in you by your people and their hate for Yorubas has blinded you from seeing that you also have a log of wood in your eyes.OAU may have dirty hostels because of poor maintenance of those ancient facilities. For you to compare the school with newly built universities and even label a whole region dirty says a lot about you.You don't need tribalism. It makes you stupid. 11 Likes 2 Shares

See the old, dirty building 1 Like 1 Share

Ewwwww. Looks like a concentration camp 4 Likes

jeyselassie:

I know u went to yabatech frank. I don't want to be you lol..Proud Unilorin bro lol..Proud Unilorin bro



I don't know which looks dirtier: the hostel itself or the mattresses. 3 Likes

Omo is this one a hostel now.. Looks more of an abandoned home.. Too dirty and seems like it a dustbin Omo is this one a hostel now.. Looks more of an abandoned home.. Too dirty and seems like it a dustbin 1 Like

OMG!

are these hostels or a prison yard.

ewwwww nd to even think they opened their mouths to yab Unilorin amongst other universities last yr.

pls lemme vomit on dia behalf, cnt even date an OAU student again because of dis 2 Likes 1 Share

Someone should call woli arole... make her come see his school.

Jfrankination:

lol..Proud Unilorin bro see your toilets sef u wey dey shout unilorin. This toilet is even clean sef see your toilets sef u wey dey shout unilorin. This toilet is even clean sef 1 Like





Oba awon University indeed... Chaii see hostelOba awon University indeed...

That hostel should be renovated. The building should be more than 30 yrs.