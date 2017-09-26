₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by newsynews: 10:06pm On Sep 25
It appears bed bugs are really troubling students of Obafemi Awolowo University as they are pictured below spreading their mattresses outside cos their hostel is getting fumigated.
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by newsynews: 10:07pm On Sep 25
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by UrennaNkoli(f): 10:15pm On Sep 25
This OAU is the most nauseating and dirtiest university in this rotten country called Nigeria. zero hygiene but they produce not too bad graduates..
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by jeyselassie(m): 10:17pm On Sep 25
UrennaNkoli:ok I didn't attend OAU but what uni did u attend if I may ask?
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by UrennaNkoli(f): 10:19pm On Sep 25
jeyselassie:why does that matter?
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by jeyselassie(m): 10:23pm On Sep 25
UrennaNkoli:to be frank don't have any intent of insulting u. Just wondering why u tagged it the dirtiest and nauseating because I believe there are worse universites so wanted to know how far you have sourjourned to give it that "tag"
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by Nogodye(m): 10:40pm On Sep 25
OAU and their dirtiness are like 5&6...
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by Homeboiy(m): 10:58pm On Sep 25
Not surprise
West n dirt ness r like family n friends
Quote me I don't care
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by boman2014: 11:11pm On Sep 25
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by Nellybobo(m): 11:14pm On Sep 25
What kind of hostel is that?? See building! Also trying to avoid the fact of the ugly surrounding
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by Jfrankination(m): 11:49pm On Sep 25
jeyselassie:don't be me, be you
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by Readonee35L(m): 11:50pm On Sep 25
Bed bugs creeps me
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by MedicalSamwise(m): 12:45am
graphic photos
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by MasterKim: 1:22am
Gawd! I hate this bugs.
Only one bedbug in this whole hostel can turn to millions and infest the whole hostel in less than a month
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by AuroraB(f): 3:11am
The pictures are not pleasant
Who's surprised?
I'm not
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by MrEgghead(m): 3:32am
newsynews:Uniben Hostels are far better than these dunkyards...And If you see their students bragging,you'll think OAU is on the same level with Oxford.
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by Supersuave2(m): 4:08am
great Ife indeed
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by jeyselassie(m): 4:24am
Jfrankination:I know u went to yabatech frank. I don't want to be you
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by Oyindidi(f): 4:50am
Bedbugs still dey this world? E never go extinct? With that kind of dirty foams, I believe lices dey their head. Dirty!!!
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by MVLOX(m): 5:51am
Dis is naija..... Bed bug or no bed bug ooo dem go still slp on top
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by alBHAGDADI: 5:52am
Homeboiy:You are too young to allow tribalism eat you up.
A simple Google Search will show you that there a hostels worse than these in other parts of Nigeria and even the south East where I believe you are from. But the prejudice planted in you by your people and their hate for Yorubas has blinded you from seeing that you also have a log of wood in your eyes.
OAU may have dirty hostels because of poor maintenance of those ancient facilities. For you to compare the school with newly built universities and even label a whole region dirty says a lot about you.
You don't need tribalism. It makes you stupid.
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by Criis(m): 5:56am
See the old, dirty building
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by careytommy7(m): 6:10am
Ewwwww. Looks like a concentration camp
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by Jfrankination(m): 6:18am
jeyselassie:lol..Proud Unilorin bro
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by LastMumu: 6:20am
I don't know which looks dirtier: the hostel itself or the mattresses.
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by starstunna1313(m): 6:34am
newsynews:
Omo is this one a hostel now.. Looks more of an abandoned home.. Too dirty and seems like it a dustbin
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by oyatmicah(m): 7:27am
OMG!
are these hostels or a prison yard.
ewwwww nd to even think they opened their mouths to yab Unilorin amongst other universities last yr.
pls lemme vomit on dia behalf, cnt even date an OAU student again because of dis
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by lowkey28(m): 7:40am
Someone should call woli arole... make her come see his school.
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by jeyselassie(m): 7:51am
Jfrankination:see your toilets sef u wey dey shout unilorin. This toilet is even clean sef
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by lenghtinny(m): 8:20am
Chaii see hostel
Oba awon University indeed...
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by encryptjay(m): 8:20am
That hostel should be renovated. The building should be more than 30 yrs.
|Re: Bed Bugs Invade OAU Students' Mattresses In Hostel (Pictures) by donblazer10(m): 8:23am
Looks more like an abandoned prison to me...
