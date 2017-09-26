₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by Kolababe: 11:16am
According to H-Metro, a member of the Zimbabwe National Army knelt down begging for mercy from a hooker after stealing her money and cellphone in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza on Friday.
Ernest Taderera, 28, of Glen View was reported to have hooked up with the lady of the night only identified as Marble for a ‘quickie’ at her lodgings.
Taderera is alleged to have snatched Marble’s phone and stole the money he had paid to quench his sexual appetite and took to his heels forcing the latter to run after him Unclad around midnight.
Marble could not be out done in the marathon and Taderera found refuge at a house in Zengeza where he received instant justice from residents after they learnt his evil act from Marble.
“Andibira mari yangu nephone mumba mangu musechei,” Marble was heard saying.
In an interview with H-Metro, Marble said Taderera just left her house unnoticed with her belongings and the cat and mice game started.
“I heard the noise of my door from the bathroom where I had gone to ease myself.
“I don’t even know how he managed to open the door since I had locked it, zvekuti hapana anobuda kana kupinda.
“I went to my bedroom where I had left him and that is when I noticed that my phone which I had left on the charger was missing as well as the money that he had given me which was on my table was also missing.
“I chased after him from St Mary’s only to be helped here in Zengeza one.
“I am going to the police station, to file my complaint ndiwo masoja enhema aya anoita basa rekuba uchisvibisa zita remasoja,” she said.
Taderera confirmed stealing the money saying he lost the cellphone to one of the residents who meted instant justice during the melee.
I met Marble at Huriyadzo shopping center and we agreed to go to her place that is when I stole her phone and money, asi kutaura chokwadi handizive changa chandibata hama dzangu ndiregerereiwo.
“I had no bus fare to go home since I stay in Glenview so I decided to take some from the money that I had given her.
One of the residents told H-Metro that Taderera jumped over the precast wall and hid in a toilet where he was later found.
“I saw someone jumping over my wall, when I went to check I noticed that there was someone in my toilet.
“That is when I called out not realising that this man was being chased by other people.”
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/zimbabwe-soldier-disgraced-after-sleeping-with-prostitute-unable-to-pay
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by Kolababe: 11:17am
Zimbabwean prostitutes are savages. See them here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/zimbabwe-soldier-disgraced-after-sleeping-with-prostitute-unable-to-pay
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by Fidelismaria(m): 11:23am
I honestly dint read the write up
but blame buhari
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by TGoddess(f): 11:24am
This one just weak me.To the poster above me,abeg shift lemme faint.
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by DanielsParker(m): 8:17pm
okay
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by Chibuhealth(f): 8:17pm
do it to Nigeria soldier and face operation python dance or python crawl
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by fpeter(f): 8:18pm
This one bad gan
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by MaryKaku007(m): 8:18pm
Olosho!
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by okerekeikpo: 8:18pm
I'm very sure this is a zoo soldier that ran away from sambisa forest, hmmmmmm wisdom will not kill me
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by veacea: 8:18pm
This is one weak me abeg no be lie
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by enemyofprogress: 8:18pm
Why is Buhari cursing problems all over the world?
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by eddieguru(m): 8:18pm
I give up
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by dyze: 8:18pm
Soldier that cannot run after sex. Is that one a soldier
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by bobolizim(m): 8:18pm
Lol ... Guess , the country's army are not well paid or that he's a chronic thief.
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by veacea: 8:19pm
Zimbabwe and pervert news be like
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by ceejay80s(m): 8:19pm
na prostitute news dey reign for Nairaland today?
even snake news no get mouth today
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by fortunechy(m): 8:19pm
chai!!! what a soldier......
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by gurunlocker: 8:19pm
Please where's the army? I am seeing vigilante up there...
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by project2022(m): 8:19pm
Here in divided Nigeria the soldier enjoys free rape and looting
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by Gwaihir: 8:20pm
It's like prostitutes/sex worker is the code word for frontpage now.
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:20pm
The kind hunga wey go dey for dat country ehn, see soldier... See Bleep up
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by solpat(m): 8:21pm
Very shameful
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by dtruth50(m): 8:21pm
Fidelismaria:even if u caught ur wife cheatin, u wil still blame buhari
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by Franco2017(m): 8:22pm
shame
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by Pweetyjuddy(f): 8:22pm
Yeye dey smell..come Nigeria.. Python dance go end for ur head
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by lovingyouhun: 8:23pm
Good for him
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by zico530(m): 8:23pm
I doubt if this guy is a soldier. If he is, then naija civilian is ten times better than Zimbabwean soldier.
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by iluvpomo(m): 8:23pm
That's the lowest of low, stealing from a ....
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by ademasta(m): 8:24pm
Haaaaaa... Oga soja
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by Danny287(m): 8:25pm
Konji na bastard lol
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by ZeroShenanigan(m): 8:26pm
This one weak me
|Re: Zimbabwean Soldier Steals Prostitute's Money & Phone After Sex; Gets Disgraced by mansakhalifa(m): 8:26pm
Just stopped by to salute our comerade in arms.
