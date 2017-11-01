



There was commotion when Eulogy Jaya went to her lover Lovemore Nyamukapa, 24's home with her belongings before his mother refused to accept the married woman.



Eulogy was forced to pack by her husband John Simbi after she gave birth to a baby identical to Lovemore leaving the flight sergeant with no option other than eloping to a man 10 years younger than her, impeccable sources told H-Metro.



"I want to believe that Eulogy is regretting bedding her neighbour's son because it cost her nekuda kwekusakudzikana nemurume wake chete," said the source.



Contacted for comment Lovemore's mother Mbuya Nyamukapa threatened to commit suicide if the story sees the light of the day confirming the incident.



"The issue has emotionally affected me that if you publish it this will UnCloth me to the point that taking my life will be better," said Mbuya Nyamukapa.



"It is disheartening to learn that my neighbours are ever informing you about my family zvichireva kuti mucamp medu munevanhu vanemukuhwa musadaro mukuwasha inyaya inonyadzisa iyi ndapota zvangu musaibudisa zvakare," she said.



Eulogy's illicit affair with Lovemore came to light after their photographs kissing each other leaked to John and unconfirmed reports were that her maid was behind the leakage after she clashed with her.



In an interview with H-Metro on the first story, John confirmed discovering the photographs saying he has since resolved the matter and forgiven Eulogy.



His forgiveness might have been waiting for the birth of the child since the photographs were discovered the time Eulogy was expecting.



Eulogy and John could not be reached for comment after H-Metro was denied entry into the Manyame Airbase Camp.



