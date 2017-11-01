₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by Towncrier247: 3:34pm On Oct 31
A 34 year-old female soldier who made headlines for cheating with her neighbour's son has eloped to the neighbour's son.
There was commotion when Eulogy Jaya went to her lover Lovemore Nyamukapa, 24's home with her belongings before his mother refused to accept the married woman.
Eulogy was forced to pack by her husband John Simbi after she gave birth to a baby identical to Lovemore leaving the flight sergeant with no option other than eloping to a man 10 years younger than her, impeccable sources told H-Metro.
"I want to believe that Eulogy is regretting bedding her neighbour's son because it cost her nekuda kwekusakudzikana nemurume wake chete," said the source.
Contacted for comment Lovemore's mother Mbuya Nyamukapa threatened to commit suicide if the story sees the light of the day confirming the incident.
"The issue has emotionally affected me that if you publish it this will UnCloth me to the point that taking my life will be better," said Mbuya Nyamukapa.
"It is disheartening to learn that my neighbours are ever informing you about my family zvichireva kuti mucamp medu munevanhu vanemukuhwa musadaro mukuwasha inyaya inonyadzisa iyi ndapota zvangu musaibudisa zvakare," she said.
Eulogy's illicit affair with Lovemore came to light after their photographs kissing each other leaked to John and unconfirmed reports were that her maid was behind the leakage after she clashed with her.
In an interview with H-Metro on the first story, John confirmed discovering the photographs saying he has since resolved the matter and forgiven Eulogy.
His forgiveness might have been waiting for the birth of the child since the photographs were discovered the time Eulogy was expecting.
Eulogy and John could not be reached for comment after H-Metro was denied entry into the Manyame Airbase Camp.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/34yr-old-married-female-soldier-impregnated-by-neighbours-24yr-old-son
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by Towncrier247: 3:34pm On Oct 31
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by RoyalBlak007: 3:36pm On Oct 31
♤ Good for
♤ ém
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by ouzo1(m): 3:45pm On Oct 31
Am speechless nd confused
5 Likes
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by gqboyy(m): 3:47pm On Oct 31
Ewwww
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by RETIREDMUMU(m): 3:47pm On Oct 31
nothing good in news to read these time
1 Like
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by cyndy1000(f): 3:49pm On Oct 31
See their black face
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by mrdickhead: 3:50pm On Oct 31
Sex is sweet not until it puts you in trouble
14 Likes
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by ELdaar55(m): 3:54pm On Oct 31
NOW THAT THEY HAVE TOLD US WHAT DO THEY EXPECT THE PUBLIC TO DO...FRY EGG FOR THEM??
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by olaleks007(m): 3:54pm On Oct 31
Chai see dat guy leg in d first pix.
Love in smellos
1 Like
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by Heartmender1: 4:02pm On Oct 31
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by Oma307: 4:04pm On Oct 31
let them continue, or what can I say
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by Paulosky1900: 4:20pm On Oct 31
THE GUY GET MIND OO..BLEEPING A FEMALE SOLDIER....anyway not a nigerian soldier though NA RIP WE FOR THEY TYPE HERE
4 Likes
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by pointblank247(m): 6:20pm On Oct 31
thats why i dont like to see them female soldiers carry gums, women are very emotional beings and they take life confusing and important decisions under emotions without recouse to common sense. if you meet a female armd rubber with authomatic weapons you will know that human heing dey and dey again. and for the married stupid female soldier wey run follow another boy. that goes to show that Nigerian forces. both army and police have class small becausebe this will not allowed here. abi i lie ?
1 Like
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by Alwaysking: 7:42pm On Oct 31
ugly things *spit*
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by geozone: 9:17pm On Oct 31
smelling shameless idiot
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by kennygee(f): 10:04pm On Oct 31
Anything happens in Zimbabwe.
But how can you name your child "Lovemore"?
1 Like
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by AntiGod: 10:04pm On Oct 31
Na wah o
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by bro4u: 10:05pm On Oct 31
@first pic.... Why is she kissing as if she's drinking a bottle of eva water
2 Likes
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by 9jayes: 10:05pm On Oct 31
AntiGod:
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by Groovenaija360(m): 10:06pm On Oct 31
Shock As Married Woman Births Carbon Copy Of Neighbor's 24 Year Old Son (photo)
http://www.nairaland.com/4136943/shock-married-woman-births-carbon
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by tollytexy(m): 10:06pm On Oct 31
AGE IS JUST A NUMBER
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by itsIYKE(m): 10:08pm On Oct 31
PUCCI and the problems it brings..
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by sylviaeo(f): 10:09pm On Oct 31
Lovemore Nyamukapa MORE LOVING
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:10pm On Oct 31
Zimbabwe and Kenya are the headquarters of weird news in Africa
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by gsparks01(m): 10:10pm On Oct 31
Just shocked that her name is Eulogy
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by adisabarber(m): 10:10pm On Oct 31
See as she be. Her husband must be very happy right now.
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by Kobicove(m): 10:11pm On Oct 31
I just knew it would be Zimbabwe before I even opened the thread
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by abiolag(m): 10:11pm On Oct 31
Married woman and landlord son for ogba and this one again (married woman and neighbor son)
D next will b tenant and lanlord’s wife
2 Likes
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by finnestdope(m): 10:11pm On Oct 31
and someone will say the world is not about to .....?
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by NwaIgboBoy(m): 10:11pm On Oct 31
Buh, like serozly that boy dick no get respect .......I HATE NIGERIA!!!
|Re: 34-Year-Old Married Zimbabwean Soldier Impregnated By 24-Year-Old Neighbour (Pic by Daeylar(f): 10:14pm On Oct 31
pointblank247:
It's not about lying, what you posted is trash
1 Like
