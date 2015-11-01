Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) (15735 Views)

Source: How time flies!Check out this throwback photo of Sahara Reporters owner Sowore serving Nigeria as a Youth Corps member in Adamawa state.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/throwback-photo-of-sahara-reporters.html?m=1 1 Like 2 Shares





When the road was rough back then...Thank God it all end in praise. 2 Likes

inspiring.....





moral lesson.... don't slimfit your khaki if u wanna be great in life 36 Likes 3 Shares

He was serving the zoo...but now serving in the states

How many likes for Corper Adekunle Gold? LolHow many likes for Corper Adekunle Gold? 24 Likes

So what should we do with this picture? 1 Like

Sowore my guy. Is that his mum beside him? 1 Like

From d pix u will know he is troublesom 1 Like

Hardword pays

How him come go yankee?

Hustle + grace = success. God bless us all.

best investigative journalism In naija at the moment! 6 Likes

Naija and relegating attitude sha.



If this guy be American, sincerely he for don barg series of the best international investigative journalist but here for naija, na politics and bias criticism them go take rubbish am.



That is why we are stagnant and worshiping other nations.



I hate this country and her attitude of not cherishing her product with passion.



Nice. His baggy trouser though