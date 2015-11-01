₦airaland Forum

Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:28pm On Sep 26
How time flies!Check out this throwback photo of Sahara Reporters owner Sowore serving Nigeria as a Youth Corps member in Adamawa state.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/throwback-photo-of-sahara-reporters.html?m=1

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by ademasta(m): 8:30pm On Sep 26
Yea, Sowore, he was serving then...

Abeg what was he doing here grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Nogodye(m): 8:31pm On Sep 26
When the road was rough back then...Thank God it all end in praise.

2 Likes

Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Tolexander: 8:32pm On Sep 26
corper with no swagg!
Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by smardray(m): 8:38pm On Sep 26
inspiring.....


moral lesson.... don't slimfit your khaki if u wanna be great in life

36 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by snoopylinus(m): 8:38pm On Sep 26
He was serving the zoo...but now serving in the states
Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Naijashortcode(m): 10:13pm On Sep 26
Ok
Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Iloveafrica: 10:13pm On Sep 26
Lol
How many likes for Corper Adekunle Gold? grin

24 Likes

Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:13pm On Sep 26
So what should we do with this picture?

1 Like

Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by nairavsdollars: 10:13pm On Sep 26
Sowore my guy. Is that his mum beside him?

1 Like

Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by vheckthor1(m): 10:14pm On Sep 26
waow
Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by pesinfada(m): 10:14pm On Sep 26
From d pix u will know he is troublesom

1 Like

Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by IamFranco: 10:14pm On Sep 26
Hardword pays
Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by MustiizRaja(m): 10:14pm On Sep 26
elwyi gidigan kushe baba mi
Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Contumely: 10:14pm On Sep 26
How him come go yankee?
Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Florblu(f): 10:14pm On Sep 26
See mouth
Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by salbis(m): 10:14pm On Sep 26
Hustle + grace = success. God bless us all.
Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by yaqq: 10:15pm On Sep 26
best investigative journalism In naija at the moment!

6 Likes

Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:15pm On Sep 26
see him sahara nysc shirt..
Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by lonelydora(m): 10:16pm On Sep 26
Lol
Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by ladensmith(m): 10:16pm On Sep 26
please, how do i create a thread on nairaland
Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by peculiar20(f): 10:16pm On Sep 26
smardray:
inspiring.....



moral lesson.... don't slimfit your khaki if u wanna be great in life
smh for ur sense
Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:17pm On Sep 26
ladensmith:
please, how do i create a thread on nairaland
you can download the manual online wink

10 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by spidey77: 10:18pm On Sep 26
ok

Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by reyscrub(m): 10:19pm On Sep 26
Great

Great.

Naija and relegating attitude sha.

If this guy be American, sincerely he for don barg series of the best international investigative journalist but here for naija, na politics and bias criticism them go take rubbish am.

That is why we are stagnant and worshiping other nations.

I hate this country and her attitude of not cherishing her product with passion.

Great sahara
Great sowore
Higher you go bro

1 Like

Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Iloveafrica: 10:20pm On Sep 26
Adaumunocha:
So what should we do with this picture?

Mast**bate with it ni undecided
Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by hemsquare(m): 10:21pm On Sep 26
grin
ladensmith:
please, how do i create a thread on nairaland
Buy needle ! grin
ladensmith:
please, how do i create a thread on nairaland
Buy needle !
Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by loobby(m): 10:21pm On Sep 26
Ya
Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 10:21pm On Sep 26
ruggedtimi:
you can download the manual online wink
hemsquare:
grin
Buy needle ! grin
Buy needle !
grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by skyhadi16(m): 10:26pm On Sep 26
Nice. His baggy trouser though
Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by masada: 10:29pm On Sep 26
the fear of sowore by this politicians is d begging of wisdom

Opening up their best kept secret can of worms

