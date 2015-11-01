₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:28pm On Sep 26
How time flies!Check out this throwback photo of Sahara Reporters owner Sowore serving Nigeria as a Youth Corps member in Adamawa state.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/throwback-photo-of-sahara-reporters.html?m=1
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by ademasta(m): 8:30pm On Sep 26
Yea, Sowore, he was serving then...
Abeg what was he doing here
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Nogodye(m): 8:31pm On Sep 26
When the road was rough back then...Thank God it all end in praise.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Tolexander: 8:32pm On Sep 26
corper with no swagg!
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by smardray(m): 8:38pm On Sep 26
inspiring.....
moral lesson.... don't slimfit your khaki if u wanna be great in life
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by snoopylinus(m): 8:38pm On Sep 26
He was serving the zoo...but now serving in the states
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Naijashortcode(m): 10:13pm On Sep 26
Ok
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Iloveafrica: 10:13pm On Sep 26
Lol
How many likes for Corper Adekunle Gold?
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:13pm On Sep 26
So what should we do with this picture?
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by nairavsdollars: 10:13pm On Sep 26
Sowore my guy. Is that his mum beside him?
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by vheckthor1(m): 10:14pm On Sep 26
waow
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by pesinfada(m): 10:14pm On Sep 26
From d pix u will know he is troublesom
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by IamFranco: 10:14pm On Sep 26
Hardword pays
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by MustiizRaja(m): 10:14pm On Sep 26
elwyi gidigan kushe baba mi
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Contumely: 10:14pm On Sep 26
How him come go yankee?
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Florblu(f): 10:14pm On Sep 26
See mouth
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by salbis(m): 10:14pm On Sep 26
Hustle + grace = success. God bless us all.
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by yaqq: 10:15pm On Sep 26
best investigative journalism In naija at the moment!
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:15pm On Sep 26
see him sahara nysc shirt..
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by lonelydora(m): 10:16pm On Sep 26
Lol
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by ladensmith(m): 10:16pm On Sep 26
please, how do i create a thread on nairaland
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by peculiar20(f): 10:16pm On Sep 26
smardray:smh for ur sense
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:17pm On Sep 26
ladensmith:you can download the manual online
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by spidey77: 10:18pm On Sep 26
ok
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by reyscrub(m): 10:19pm On Sep 26
Great
Great.
Naija and relegating attitude sha.
If this guy be American, sincerely he for don barg series of the best international investigative journalist but here for naija, na politics and bias criticism them go take rubbish am.
That is why we are stagnant and worshiping other nations.
I hate this country and her attitude of not cherishing her product with passion.
Great sahara
Great sowore
Higher you go bro
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by Iloveafrica: 10:20pm On Sep 26
Adaumunocha:
Mast**bate with it ni
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by hemsquare(m): 10:21pm On Sep 26
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by loobby(m): 10:21pm On Sep 26
Ya
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 10:21pm On Sep 26
ruggedtimi:
hemsquare:
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by skyhadi16(m): 10:26pm On Sep 26
Nice. His baggy trouser though
|Re: Omoyele Sowore As A Corper In Adamawa (NYSC Throwback Photo) by masada: 10:29pm On Sep 26
the fear of sowore by this politicians is d begging of wisdom
Opening up their best kept secret can of worms
