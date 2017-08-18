Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ebenator Erosion Gully In Anambra Now A Death Trap (6711 Views)

@VIVIANGIST





It is said that he who it pinches harder cries out aloud, and that whatever makes a full man cry aloud has grown beyond his cap.



On that note, the people of Ebenator community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, yell out for an immediate rescue as a leviathan erosion gully warms to wipe off the community.



The erosion gully, which is one of the (if not) the deepest and widest erosion gully in the entire Local Government area, and in the whole Anambra South senatorial zone in general, has witnessed its most dangerous escalation, following a heavy rain that badgered in the community last week. And this quivered the entire community as it hideously exposed the citizens to their untimely death.



According to an indigen of the town who simply himself as Mr. Okafor, this perilous erosion gully popularly known as 'Ibo Ebenator' has claimed many innocent lives of the industrious citizens, cracked and shoved down so many houses, destroyed farm crops and damaged so many other property worth millions of Naira.





"The erosion gully has pauperized a lot of people in this community, rendered many homeless and vagrant, even as it has destroyed crops and other property worth millions of Naira" Mr. Okafor said.



The erosion gully was said to have been commissioned in 2014 by the Anambra State government under Governor Willie Obiano to the tune of about N300 Million. But ever since then, after a few paroxysm of activities and a wee crude work at the site, the Consultant (Nest Engineering Ltd.) and the Contactor (Mastek Construction Ltd) handling the work left only their signboard at the site and disappeared to the air. And since that time the erosion gully has been left to the worst as it has now worn its most hideous outfit, pull down many houses, blocked many roads and even currently escalates to a death trap craving for blood. It has also claimed many lives in the past.



According to the President General of the town, Chief Cletus Esomonu, the erosion gully has its origin from Osumenyi and stretches down to the popular 'Ofala Okechukwu' river, and is about 100 ft deep from the normal topographical land surface. He said that even the deepest well in the community which was the first project constructed by the then British Government in the community is now under a serious threat as the erosion gully now escalates closer to it, and that this would be very dangerous to the indigenes of the community as unquenchable water may forever gush out of it when finally affected.





The PG also said that due to its recent escalations, the gully is now about to cut off the only tarred road in the community which would then amount to disintegration and fragmentation of the community as people from the other side would no longer cross to the other side.

The people of Ebenator Community in Nnewi South Local Government Area are therefore calling on the government at all level and the concerned authorities to as a matter of urgency quickly run to their rescue as this ferocious and dangerous erosion gully is about to swallow up or wipe out the community and its inhabitants.



The indigenes in conjunction with the traditional ruler of the community H.R.H. Igwe Chinewubeeze Ezejiburu also call upon governor Willie Obiano to please respond to the plight of the people and extend his giant developmental strides to the community as a popular Igbo adage says that ''e mee nwata ka e mere ibe ya, obi adị ya mma''.



This plea is further justified by the fact that for about three years now, there has never been a shine or even a scintillation of electric light in the Ebenator town as well as some other neighbouring communities in the Local Government area, even after series of complaints and letters to the men of the EEDC in charge of the zone.



Also the only access road to 'in and out' of the community which is Amannalu--Ebenator--Ukpor road is now in its ugliest and most shabby condition. Although the short road is said to be a federal road and is covered under the ''Ihembosi--Ozubulu--Ukpor--Ebenator--Osumenyi" road project which has been commissioned by the Federal Government; but since then, no sign of work is ongoing on any of these roads, thereby keeping the people in hopeless condition. Even the Ofala Ebe Bridge in the community was also said have been deserted for many years.



Finally, on behalf of the indigenes, the President General of the Ebenator community call upon the government of Anambra state to come and harness to "Utokpiri Lake" which is located in the Western part of the community proximal to the popular Ofala River as this would be one of the tourist centers in the state as well as create employment opportunities for the citizens, when properly harnessed and explored.



We believe that our dear governor Willie Obiano will come to our rescue as he does always.



By Izunna Okafor



SOURCE -



Caused by excavation

Jonathan will not know peace. Upon all the supports and votes he got from these people. How can you leave an entire tribe that supported you without life, love and any means of enjoying good living?

Welcome to the land of the gully infested and rising poto poto

Hp they fix this fast before e swallow person..

1 Like

What about that of OKO & Ekwulobia?





AutoReportNG:

Vivian, why do you always watermark your pictures? Imagine if all bloggers were like you... Hmmm

i'm Sure she's reading this and will make amends in the future,watermarking your pics won't increase traffic instead it'll make you look like a random hungry blogger.



9jvirgin:

Jonathan will not know peace. Upon all the supports and votes he got from these people. How can you leave an entire tribe that supported you without life, love and any means of enjoying good living?



Haba!!

Ewo lépé

This shows that you're fresh off the village,cursing him won't make him less great or make you greater bro

Grow up!!!! Chai make them fill the thing up sharply oi'm Sure she's reading this and will make amends in the future,watermarking your pics won't increase traffic instead it'll make you look like a random hungry blogger.Haba!!Ewo lépéThis shows that you're fresh off the village,cursing him won't make him less great or make you greater broGrow up!!!!

Vivian, why do you always watermark your pictures? Imagine if all bloggers were like you... Hmmm



I can still see some of my stories on your blog without credits... Imagine if we bloggers decided to be watermarking every of our contents..

This is the type of developmental efforts we want to see, to attract development to the erosion ravaged south east region. Not cry of Pigs and Idiots polluting cyberspace with hate.

Wow.. 1 Like

someone has pocket the money for this construction without doing anything

This is really sad

free2ryhme:

This is no joke. Use your brain for once

sweetval:

Hp they fix this fast before e swallow person..

Person or house!

AutoReportNG:

Vivian, why do you always watermark your pictures? Imagine if all bloggers were like you... Hmmm



I can still still some of my stories on your blog without credits... Imagine if we bloggers decided to be watermarking every of our contents..

She dont want you to know that this is happening in her village

THE GOVERNMENT IS DEAD!!!! i say this cos no reasonable leader will see this and walk away

So many gully erosion sites like this one are appearing and widening across the Southeast. Don't know what their leaders are waiting for. I travelled to Ovim in Abia recently, and from what I saw, I know very soon we will hear in the news that the main road linking the town to other places like Uturu has been divided into two by erosion.Too bad.





For further reading and research, one wonder why the South east Governors overtime refused to address this challenge.



In 2014/2015 before the election, GEJ disbursed $2b to these PDP Governors to fight ecological disasters. The question is where are these monies?



https://guardian.ng/features/focus/gully-erosion-eating-away-south-east/ Where are the Ecological funds over years?For further reading and research, one wonder why the South east Governors overtime refused to address this challenge.In 2014/2015 before the election, GEJ disbursed $2b to these PDP Governors to fight ecological disasters. The question is where are these monies?

AutoReportNG:

Vivian, why do you always watermark your pictures? Imagine if all bloggers were like you... Hmmm



I can still still some of my stories on your blog without credits... Imagine if we bloggers decided to be watermarking every of our contents..

Watermark ya own. Na de correct tin be dat.

Queendoncom:



This is no joke. Use your brain for once

I should be crying for you people



someone must have collected money for that construction and see what they are doing in the picture using hand to pack stones.



continue to dey deceive una sef I should be crying for you peoplesomeone must have collected money for that construction and see what they are doing in the picture using hand to pack stones.continue to dey deceive una sef

"The erosion gully was said to have been commissioned in 2014 by the Anambra State government under Governor Willie Obiano to the tune of about N300 Million. But ever since then, after a few paroxysm of activities and a wee crude work at the site, the Consultant (Nest Engineering Ltd.) and the Contactor (Mastek Construction Ltd) handling the work left only their signboard at the site and disappeared to the air"...... Sad such scam is not in the conversation.

They don't deserve help or pity if it anambra it is cause by pure greediness u just need to come see where these guys are excavating u just weep seeing how they are destroying thier land

Buhari why?

OK.

dignity33:

Create a thread for this.



This here thread is about a HUGE gully eating up people's houses.