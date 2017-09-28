Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home (21993 Views)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE





A man simply identified as Tolu has landed in trouble after he had sex with an epileptic woman and she died in his room during a sex romp in Lagos.



The incident happened at Oke Odo area of Lagos where both the woman and the man reside.

The man has been arrested and detained at Oke Odo Police Division and he is now being charged for murder.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the suspect secretly invited the deceased when his wife was not around and engaged her in sex romp that lasted for hours.



However, during the romp, the lady started breathing heavily and became unconscious on the bed. The suspect quickly wore his clothes, came out and raised alarm which attracted the neighbours.



She was rushed to a hospital. However, before the doctors would attend to her she passed on.



The doctors only certified her dead and her corpse was deposited at the morgue for autopsy report. The incident was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested and detained at the police cell.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the deceased’s family was contacted, they confirmed that she had epilepsy and she might have died due to suffocation during the romp. However, the police insisted that the suspect was culpable until the report proved otherwise.



Meanwhile, both the police and the suspect were waiting for the report to know the next line of action. When our reporter visited Oke Odo Police Division, the suspect was still detained there.



The DPO was said to have gone to the State Command at Ikeja for CP briefing. However, a police source said the matter will be transferred to SCID Panti for further investigation.





http://pmexpressng.com/woman-dies-sex-romp-married-man-home/

O ti gba penalty lo throw in 28 Likes 2 Shares

Report still pending and Nigeria police are already filing murder charge?

I thought suspects are innocent until proven otherwise!



Only in Nigeria where the average policeman is motivated by money more than crime solving



And the dumb Police won't hesitate to sustain the murder charge to maximize financial pay off.



Uniformed thugs. 56 Likes 4 Shares

Too much orgasm 8 Likes 3 Shares

... .... food for thought. Hmmm it's lyk d man na heavy okombolo... he pound d lady die... lawd have mercy.... I wonder if d lady go make heaven....... food for thought. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Once this man comes out from dis wahala, he will be forced to fear anything on skirt, including his own wife.



konji is a bastard 26 Likes 3 Shares

The woman must have told the fool to let her rest o, but e no go gree he go dey form stud. see where opaeyin, alomo and bajinatu poka don lead u now.



ole..... 12 Likes 2 Shares

Shameful, really don't know why people can't be faithful to their partners. 7 Likes

Chaiii!

He must have thought it's multiple orgasm. I can imagine her saying "stop, stop!" and he was like "let me cum first, I am almost cuming"



This can happen to anyone...I feel sorry for the man sha. RIP to her.





She died in active orgasm. Na wa o She died in active orgasm. Na wa o 4 Likes

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE...



The new Sahara reporters and Aljazeera.



Bears only bad news.



Only bad news. 2 Likes

It's a pity dat most men mistake every noise a woman makes during sex for pleasure. 1 Like

Nawao things dey happen

Cyriacus sef

Can you now see the disadvantages of too much sex 2 Likes

that's why I always tell my friends stay away from huge guys they are pu**y killers 2 Likes

Na wah oo... See work hazard

See yawa

coolebux:

sexkilz sexkilz sexkilz ooo

Eyah is a pity, with her condition she still do ikwokirikwo dance. RIP 1 Like

That's why when you are eating the forbidden fruit, no go alone, make it a party!







Wisdom go kee me one day! 3 Likes

Lmao! Olorun maje ka dobo daran. 7 Likes





