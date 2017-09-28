₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by dre11(m): 4:02pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/woman-dies-sex-romp-married-man-home/
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by BreezyCB(m): 4:04pm
O ti gba penalty lo throw in
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by WrathOfHadez(m): 4:05pm
Report still pending and Nigeria police are already filing murder charge?
I thought suspects are innocent until proven otherwise!
Only in Nigeria where the average policeman is motivated by money more than crime solving
And the dumb Police won't hesitate to sustain the murder charge to maximize financial pay off.
Uniformed thugs.
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by coolebux(m): 4:14pm
Too much orgasm
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by abelprice(m): 4:15pm
Hmmm it's lyk d man na heavy okombolo... he pound d lady die... lawd have mercy.... I wonder if d lady go make heaven ... .... food for thought.
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by izaray(f): 4:20pm
Once this man comes out from dis wahala, he will be forced to fear anything on skirt, including his own wife.
konji is a bastard
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by Skain(m): 4:45pm
The woman must have told the fool to let her rest o, but e no go gree he go dey form stud. see where opaeyin, alomo and bajinatu poka don lead u now.
ole.....
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by Olalan(m): 5:08pm
Shameful, really don't know why people can't be faithful to their partners.
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by pocohantas(f): 5:10pm
However, during the romp, the lady started breathing heavily and became unconscious on the bed.
Chaiii!
He must have thought it's multiple orgasm. I can imagine her saying "stop, stop!" and he was like "let me cum first, I am almost cuming"
This can happen to anyone...I feel sorry for the man sha. RIP to her.
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by OrestesDante(m): 5:39pm
She died in active orgasm. Na wa o
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by Jagermeister(m): 6:00pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE...
The new Sahara reporters and Aljazeera.
Bears only bad news.
Only bad news.
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by IAMSASHY(f): 6:02pm
It's a pity dat most men mistake every noise a woman makes during sex for pleasure.
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by agbonkamen(f): 6:04pm
Nawao things dey happen
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by ericlove4all: 6:43pm
coolebux:
My brother na true ooo
I had almost a similar experience some years ago. The lady in question then was someone
i liked so much and would have made a good partner (career-wise dr+ double qualified nurse)
she was and still so beautiful with very good back-view, nice and decent personality.
But her orgasms was like fire..... she passed out during some sessions like after 20 minutes action.
i had to start resuscitating her, giving her injections etc .. after about 10 minute she came back
her pulse and breathing were normal again. i was damn scared thinking how will i explain to the
world wat actually happened if i were not a dr. after that day i started running from her and giving her excuses even though
it was painful leaving her.
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by AkProsper(m): 6:48pm
ok . .. . ... . . . . check my signature ⬇️⬇️⬇️
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by Keneking: 7:46pm
Cyriacus sef
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by coolebux(m): 7:49pm
ericlove4all:Lol o boy you nearly enter o
Dem for put your matter for front page here
Thank God sha she was revived.
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by Danielmoore(m): 7:58pm
Can you now see the disadvantages of too much sex
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by biacan(f): 8:43pm
that's why I always tell my friends stay away from huge guys they are pu**y killers
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by ndiboy01(m): 9:29pm
dre11:Meanwhile, Trouble is when you're in class and your dick decides to stand up for no reason then your teacher calls you to clean the blackboard. Lord of mercy
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by Kora74: 9:30pm
Na wah oo... See work hazard
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by Lucas10: 9:30pm
See yawa
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by ndiboy01(m): 9:30pm
coolebux:Meanwhile, Trouble is when you're in class
and your dick decides to stand up for no
reason then your teacher calls you to clean
the blackboard.
Lord of mercy
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by frustratedrat: 9:30pm
sexkilz sexkilz sexkilz ooo
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by asawanathegreat(m): 9:31pm
Eyah is a pity, with her condition she still do ikwokirikwo dance. RIP
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by ndiboy01(m): 9:31pm
abelprice:Meanwhile, Trouble is when you're in class
and your dick decides to stand up for no
reason then your teacher calls you to clean
the blackboard.
Lord of mercy
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by DrObum(m): 9:31pm
That's why when you are eating the forbidden fruit, no go alone, make it a party!
Wisdom go kee me one day!
3 Likes
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by Chanchit: 9:31pm
Lmao! Olorun maje ka dobo daran.
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 9:31pm
In Runtown’s voice ;
That girl for the corner
Tell somebody make them call am o
Way she dey whine am i see fire for her body o
|Re: Epileptic Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Married Man In His Lagos Home by oluwatymylehyn(m): 9:31pm
Rip to her
