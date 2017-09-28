₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by contactmorak: 4:48pm
According to Hmetro Zimbabwe, a woman believed to be a lady of the night is alleged to have leaked her photograph with a married lover in order to extort money from him.
Trisha Dzuro, who brags over snatching married men, is alleged to have asked a freelancer photographer at Zindoga Shopping Centre to capture her downing ‘wise waters’ with her married lover Taperesu Zhou recently.
Trisha is alleged to have later leaked the photograph to Zhou’s wife Tabeth by sending a love message and the photograph with the intention to extort her lover’s money, impeccable sources told H-Metro.
Contacted for comment, Zhou confirmed receiving calls from an anonymous female voice threatening to embarrass him if he failed to pay her money.
“To be honest I was cheating with Trisha for some time but I have since stopped after discovering something I cannot disclose,” said Zhou.
“I do not remember how and when the photographs were taken because I was drunk but I smelt a rat after an anonymous caller demanded US$300 threatening to embarrass me using the photographs.
“I informed a police officer and the lady who identified herself as Jackie failed to show up to where we had agreed to meet for payment.
“The lady was after extorting me,” said Zhou.
Trisha confirmed bedding Zhou saying Tabeth has no right to disturb her affair since she is not legally married to Zhou.
“Zhou is my boyfriend and Tabeth must not disturb my peace because she is not legally married although they have children together,” said Trisha.
“I do not see myself having Zhou’s kids but as we speak we are in love zvekuti mukadzi wake haafanirwe kuramba kutindivewo naye murume uyu haamupedze ega.
“I am not a sex worker as what she want people to believe, izvezvi ndiripaZindoga madeko ano, that photograph shows that I am in love with Zhou so let people including H-Metro shut up about it.
“I never planned to extort Zhou his money because he can give me any amount I want since we are in love.
“Tabeth’s young sisters are up against me but their actions will never stop my affair with Zhou asi mari haaunze yese kumba kwangu vanodyawo wani. “Zhou’s friend is the one who took the photographs in question and I want to believe that he is the one who leaked them not me,” said Trisha.
Tabeth told H-Metro that Trisha’s messages on her mobile over Zhou is disturbing her family peace daily.
“I want to suspect that Trisha used love potions on my husband and her messages are so provocative semunhu wemubhawa mhuri haichisina mufaro uye mari yose yavakuperera kwaari,” said Tabeth.
Reports were that Trisha organized with her friend in sending a message to Zhou using a South Africa mobile contact threatening to expose Zhou to extort him.
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by contactmorak: 4:49pm
Zimbabwe is even crazier than
Kenya
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by GavelSlam: 4:56pm
A Kevin Hart story.
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by AkProsper(m): 6:52pm
OK. . . . check my signature ⬇️⬇️⬇️
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by Fernandowski(m): 9:33pm
Their problem
Got a joint to roll and get high
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by CosmeticChemist(m): 9:33pm
We live in a fallen world, no more respect for marriage. What a shame.
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by ChuksEpells: 9:33pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by aktolly54(m): 9:33pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by 9jvirgin(m): 9:33pm
The Mods should be careful in putting all kinds of junks on front page. This is total nonsense and should be stopped.
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by mikool007(m): 9:34pm
This happens in the club everynight who gives a f*ck
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by kindnyce(m): 9:34pm
Kenya Zimbabwe Zambia...
Nothing good can ever come out of those countries.
Weirdos everywhere
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by osuofia2(m): 9:34pm
Kenya &Zimbabwe... Which one one worst pass
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by mimicious(f): 9:34pm
$300 in zimbabwe and you expect make the man no call police..LOL
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by TechEnthusiast(m): 9:34pm
First Kenya,now Zimbabwe has taken over
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by DrObum(m): 9:36pm
From the depth of my heart, I don't know what to say.
Wisdom go finally kee me one day!
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 9:37pm
1st rule of cheating,NEVER take pictures with a ho/sidechick
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by hahn(m): 9:37pm
osuofia2:
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by oluwatymylehyn(m): 9:38pm
Zimbabweans are always in the news these days
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by sisisioge: 9:38pm
Chai! Imagine the said incriminating picture! Whew!
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by hokafor(m): 9:38pm
The hustle is real ,miss no opportunities.after the man has paid you, bought free drinks for u. your greed.still push you to the poor wife.
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by WIZGUY69(m): 9:44pm
what's up with Nairaland & Zimbabwe
no news in Nigeria anymore
seriously.. any time I read Zimbabwe & Kenya weird news coupled with the pics... I always have the thought & feelings that birth countries are still stuck in early 2000s
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by josephine123: 9:44pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by chloride6: 10:10pm
This isn't hard evidence
The man should be able to wiggle out of this story at home .
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by dfrost: 11:01pm
Africa and sex related news. What ever happened to us?
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by DaBullIT(m): 11:26pm
So , who took the picture ?
that's not a selfie
|Re: Zimbabwean Man Hangs Out With Prostitute, She Shares Pics With Wife As Blackmail by Mouthgag: 11:28pm
