Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by Yarnvibes(f): 2:43am
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, returned to the state on Friday afternoon after his presidential declaration event held at Abuja to a tumultuous welcome and show of solidarity by supporters of his administration.
Governor Ayodele Fayose used the occasion to reassure the people of his administration’s commitment to development of the state.
Those who spoke to Fabinfos.com at the event expressed total support for the Ayo Fayose presidential ambition.
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by Yarnvibes(f): 2:43am
See More photos
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by Yarnvibes(f): 2:46am
More
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by Baawaa(m): 2:46am
President of federal republic of Ekiti
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by Nogodye(m): 3:00am
Osoko the clown of the century.Someone has to tell him to wake up from his dream...Magu is after you,watch your back.
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by EzeEbira(m): 3:02am
Wow
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 3:18am
Control the food and you’ll control the people
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by MasterKim: 3:36am
I don't just like dz man.
He will spend d whole 4yrs talking, playing tennis upandan and cutting pomo.
North Korea Kim is way far better
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by SillyMods: 3:37am
This guy deserves an award for the best jester of the century.
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by boman2014: 4:17am
metchewwww
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by planetzoom: 4:18am
i gbos own half of ekiti
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by tayebest(m): 4:30am
Mtcheeeeeeeeeew...
you this man, media no go help your career it will bastardize you nii o!
staying on media for stupid reason..
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by Bari22(m): 4:44am
let him continue leading them
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by femo122: 5:17am
The only man from south west with balls , I mean very strong balls in between his leg
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by AburoBuhari: 5:29am
when his time comes to go to Like, surely they will accompany him there
*AburoBuhari*
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by fyneguy: 5:44am
My worry is the money he wastes on these shenanigans
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by Bhella5(m): 6:54am
This man has really lost the plot. A sitting governor for that matter. Ekiti people which way?
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by Jidesam01: 8:21am
This guy has just given buhari the opportunity to win 2019 election again!!!
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by yeyerolling: 8:22am
My reaction to his declaration
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by elChapo1: 8:23am
oshoko the APC slayer. All is not what you see people, its a board game #chess. Anticorruption has brought unending hunger to the ppl of Nigeria. I can authoritatively tell you that the devil is amazed at the looting currently going on under Buhari. PDP should hurriedly "do and #bringbackourcorruption".
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by Hotfreeze: 8:23am
femo122:
There's a very thin line between bravery and stupidity. Only an intelligent person can decipher it.
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by Daboomb: 8:25am
Baawaa:
I was wondering whether Ekiti has seceeded fron Nigeria?
Otherwise, why are they electing thier own President over there?
Independence Joke!
Mazi Nnamdi must hear this, once he is found.
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by nazzy1908: 8:25am
The biggest aspiration of a comedian
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by Abdulrahman4858: 8:25am
With this whole suffering. You guys are not still smart
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by KINGwax007(m): 8:26am
Hopefully, he will won the primaries...
Then, even if APC fielded a maize, the maize would surely win
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by Ngene44: 8:26am
Yoruba are looking for trouble. Allow the court north to complete their tenure. PDP zoned it to the north. We are yet to learn from the greedy Abiola
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by Romanreign2: 8:26am
Ekiti pple will never change. They just cease to amaze me with this their backwardness
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by ORACLE1975(m): 8:27am
good lock MR GOVERNOR
Re: Fayose Receives Rousing Welcome In Ikere Ekiti [PHOTOS] by omogin(f): 8:27am
Nogodye:Magu will die for nothing
