Governor Ayodele Fayose used the occasion to reassure the people of his administration’s commitment to development of the state.



Those who spoke to Fabinfos.com at the event expressed total support for the Ayo Fayose presidential ambition.



Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, returned to the state on Friday afternoon after his presidential declaration event held at Abuja to a tumultuous welcome and show of solidarity by supporters of his administration.

Governor Ayodele Fayose used the occasion to reassure the people of his administration's commitment to development of the state.

Those who spoke to Fabinfos.com at the event expressed total support for the Ayo Fayose presidential ambition.





President of federal republic of Ekiti 11 Likes 1 Share

Osoko the clown of the century.Someone has to tell him to wake up from his dream...Magu is after you,watch your back. 9 Likes 1 Share

Control the food and you’ll control the people 3 Likes 1 Share

I don't just like dz man.

He will spend d whole 4yrs talking, playing tennis upandan and cutting pomo.

North Korea Kim is way far better 12 Likes 2 Shares





This guy deserves an award for the best jester of the century. 7 Likes 1 Share

i gbos own half of ekiti 3 Likes 1 Share







you this man, media no go help your career it will bastardize you nii o!

you this man, media no go help your career it will bastardize you nii o!

staying on media for stupid reason.. Mtcheeeeeeeeeew...

let him continue leading them 1 Like 1 Share

The only man from south west with balls , I mean very strong balls in between his leg 4 Likes

when his time comes to go to Like, surely they will accompany him there



My worry is the money he wastes on these shenanigans 2 Likes

This man has really lost the plot. A sitting governor for that matter. Ekiti people which way? 1 Like

This guy has just given buhari the opportunity to win 2019 election again!!! 1 Like

oshoko the APC slayer. All is not what you see people, its a board game #chess. Anticorruption has brought unending hunger to the ppl of Nigeria. I can authoritatively tell you that the devil is amazed at the looting currently going on under Buhari. PDP should hurriedly "do and #bringbackourcorruption". 1 Like

The only man from south west with balls , I mean very strong balls in between his leg

There's a very thin line between bravery and stupidity. Only an intelligent person can decipher it.

President of federal republic of Ekiti







I was wondering whether Ekiti has seceeded fron Nigeria?



Otherwise, why are they electing thier own President over there?



Independence Joke!







Mazi Nnamdi must hear this, once he is found. 2 Likes

The biggest aspiration of a comedian

With this whole suffering. You guys are not still smart

Hopefully, he will won the primaries...



Then, even if APC fielded a maize, the maize would surely win 1 Like

Yoruba are looking for trouble. Allow the court north to complete their tenure. PDP zoned it to the north. We are yet to learn from the greedy Abiola

Ekiti pple will never change. They just cease to amaze me with this their backwardness

good lock MR GOVERNOR