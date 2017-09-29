₦airaland Forum

Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by ijustdey: 7:24pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE




A visit to a notorious jungle located at Nkutaku Community in the Ogbaru local government Area of Anambra State has shown that there were always good and ugly sides of a community and the security agencies appeared helpless because they seemed to be part of the system there.

This notorious place is popularly called “Kara” located along Atani Road in Ogbaru Local Government, very close to Uga junction in Onitsha metropolitan city.

P.M.EXPRESS investigation revealed that there were three major atrocities being committed there with the knowledge of the security agents has remained unabated.

According to some residents, apart from the fact that the place is haven and hide out for criminals, it also acts as their take off point for operations and drugs are peddled freely there.

The most dangerous trend there is that female and male prostitution strive like the biblical city of Sodom.

The few female sex workers who spoke to our correspondent expressed dissatisfaction over their predicament as the male sex workers have taken over the business meant for women.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that what makes this jungle unique was that the male sex workers were virtually from all the tribes in Nigeria mainly, Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, Ibibios and even Togolese.

The patrons who visit there daily to satisfy their sexual desires also cut across tribes and make choices from the varieties of men available.

P.M.EXPRESS visited the place in the night to find out what was really the motivation for men to embark on such unacceptable act in the society and those patronizing them.

Some of the patrons who spoke to our correspondent on condition that their names will not be published revealed how the place operate and that the major patrons visit there for sexual satisfaction mostly in the nights.

One of the patrons simply known as Steve said that the place has been in existence for several years because of the search for sexual satisfaction by both men and women patrons.

He said it was all started by a particular tribe but with time other tribes joined because it was a lucrative business.

Steve explained that a male sex worker collect between N10,000 and N20,000 for a round of sex because of the status of the patrons involved.

As for ‘take-away’ popularly known as day break, male sex worker charge between N20,000 to N50,000.

However, it was gathered that the workers prefer using the jungle because of the risk involved in following unknown clients to their homes.

A resident and patron simply called Timmy disclosed that the place operates from evening time till early in the mornings because the clients usually prefer to come in the night to avoid people seeing them.

He said all manners of people visit the place such as top politicians, senior civil servants and businessmen, who engaged homosexuals for various reasons.

Timmy also explained that there were men who do not have any sexual contact with women but preferred their male counterpart because of certain commitments.

He said the incidents of robbers using the place as their hideout have really reduced due to the booming male sex workers business that attracted people of various responsible status.

Besides some security personnel also come to the place for the same purpose who they popularly called ‘money business’ in the area.

Steve said that men who preferred sleeping only with men but found it difficult to lure young boys to sleep with, usually sneaked into the ‘Kara’, engaged young boys and settled them


http://pmexpressng.com/inside-anambra-jungle-femalemale-sex-workers-battle-clients/


Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by BiafranBushBoy: 7:25pm
Lol ..

Good development, we are gradually getting there. Do we have such places in Lagos? If yes, I need a detailed write- up about it.

I think those who would patronize the Male sex workers would be mostly malla.ms... (Gayism is a birth right)

Good development once more.

Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by adadike281(f): 7:29pm
OK now. gosi anyi photo or u know d rest

Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by DrObum(m): 7:31pm
Call me when this reaches front page.

E must make fp
Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by Adaumunocha(f): 7:34pm
50k for takeaway?? angry

Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by Chascop: 7:39pm
Naija is going somewhere..

Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by Chascop: 7:40pm
DrObum:
Call me when this reaches front page.
E must make fp

it's obvious

Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by ikp120(m): 7:41pm
Shìt just got real mehn! grin grin grin grin

Wetin concern me sef? undecided

I'm not homophobic sha.

Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:45pm
Nnamdi kanu Might be seeking asylum there, who knows

Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by agbonkamen(f): 7:46pm
Even Sodom and Gomorrah no do reach like this wey God take distroy them.... God is merciful

Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by dyze: 7:47pm
Adaumunocha:
50k for takeaway?? angry

grin interested ni?
Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by Slimzjoe(m): 7:50pm
And what exactly is our Law Enforcement doing? In sane countries, they would have cracked this place and arrested them Gay @ss dudes before exposing it to the media but in this my country, the media usually gets first hand Info cry


I just tire

Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by sammyogboso(m): 7:51pm
Nothing we no go see 4 this country

Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by Keneking: 8:07pm
Cyriacus don land oh grin
Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by Adaumunocha(f): 8:34pm
dyze:


grin interested ni?
Chukwu aju

Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by Mutuwa(m): 8:57pm
The evil that men do nowadays,sometimes scares even the devil.Yet they keep blaming him.
Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 9:21pm
ok
Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by aldexrio(m): 9:22pm
issokay
Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by designer01(m): 9:23pm
Who are those parading male sex workers? what are they selling?

Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by Brugo(m): 9:23pm
cheesy battle for clients? cheesy Anambra?

This thread will be very interesting.

Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by Chisom460(m): 9:24pm
pm express just dey talk yigi yaga......
just snapped a poor row of retail shops and tagged it jungle....smh

Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by daveP(m): 9:24pm
Nawa o.

Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by Samusu(m): 9:24pm
dustbins
Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by cstr1000: 9:25pm
Las vegas.
Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by Opakan2: 9:25pm
grin

That enclave alone breeds all kinds of vices for Nigeria and Africa as a whole. Babylon people
Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by SNIPER123: 9:26pm
embarassed
Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by KingCassy(m): 9:27pm
I can't believe this is happening in Anambra State... Can you imagine!??!!!


Ahbeg check my signature as to buy cheap mtn data
Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by hackman34: 9:27pm
I said it before now that Anambra has lot of these kind of jungles but no one believed me.
Re: Inside Anambra Jungle Where Female, Male Sex Workers Battle For Clients by Haphard(m): 9:27pm
Ghetto sex

