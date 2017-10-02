Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" (10297 Views)

Among the notable voices who have given strong reactions against the speech is the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili.



Oby, took to her twitter handle to express her disappointment with President Buhari's speech.



She noted that the speech does not express tenets of nation building and at best divisive and lacks inspiration.



Read her tweet as attached above.



Didn't even bother listening to the speech.

Cos I know that baba won't disappoint. Always off point! 98 Likes 6 Shares

Lol such a pathetic soul and a looser thinking mingling with a fulani makes her one of them



Just look at yourself madam oby you was the cordinator of the famous apc scam BBOG but today all your fellow cordinator are appointed in one way or another starting from hadiza garba shehu etc

But what of you? Nothing for you because you allowed yourself to be a willing tool and i guess you cannot be trusted with any appointment because you've not proven enough to be a snitch among your people or support any anti igbo

You're only an anti GEJ which to them is not enough so meet prostitute laureta onochie and joe igbokwe for anti igbo 101 comprehensive course

Kiss the truth 73 Likes 8 Shares

Buhari is not a nation builder, history will remember him for plunging Nigeria into recession twice and for introducing hate speeches in Nigerian politics. 105 Likes 8 Shares

The dog is just a tyrant and a bigot! 31 Likes 1 Share

Hohohoho, used and Dumped, Hw Sad Same Goes fr All the BMC reptiles on Nairaland yr Day of Reckoning ix Coming 14 Likes

The Presidency should hasten up to find this woman job na! She hustle very well for APC during their campaign 8 Likes

buhari is a fool 23 Likes 2 Shares

Whatever is given to him to read is what he will read.........Buhari is not educated and never improved in anyway. His specialty is cows and guns. 48 Likes

Am Waiting fr BMc here... 3 Likes

One thing iz Sure, Only Hausa Muslimz banked on Tyrant Buhari and Smiled the odas are gnashing their teeth in secret 8 Likes 1 Share

The Presidency should hasten up to find this woman job na! She hustle very well for APC during their campaign no be small no be small

?? Who took your sense Cry me a river. You thought by betraying Jonathan you would become aboki darling?? Who took your sense 17 Likes

The president has succeeded in dividing Nigeria. God is in control. 5 Likes

The president has succeeded in dividing Nigeria. God is in control. Full time restructuring loading. 10 Likes





Let Nigerians see the leadership of a Northerner in our own time ...



I'm so wishing for Biafra as a country I thank God for buhari being the president of Nigeria...Let Nigerians see the leadership of a Northerner in our own time...I'm so wishing for Biafra as a country 20 Likes 1 Share





That's his only problem - Biafra! Can you imagine that?



Useless, gworo-chewing old bastard from Daura. The old terrorist Buhari ignored salient matters such as Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram members attacks, the fate of victims in IDP camps and the deplorable state of the economy to discuss IPOB and Biafra matter, blaming SE leaders for not putting a leash on the "hot-headed youths" fighting for secession.That's his only problem - Biafra! Can you imagine that?Useless, gworo-chewing old bastard from Daura. 35 Likes 2 Shares

Lol such a pathetic soul and a looser thinking mingling with a fulani makes her one of them



Just look at yourself madam oby you was the cordinator of the famous apc scam BBOG but today all your fellow cordinator are appointed in one way or another starting from hadiza garba shehu etc

But what of you? Nothing for you because you allowed yourself to be a willing tool and i guess you cannot be trusted with any appointment because you've not proven enough to be a snitch among your people or support any anti igbo

You're only an anti GEJ which to them is not enough so meet prostitute laureta onochie and joe igbokwe for anti igbo 101 comprehensive course

Kiss the truth So much sense in this post. God bless you, bro! So much sense in this post. God bless you, bro! 10 Likes 2 Shares





Lemme not talk before that mod will delete ma post again,mod you know yourself,you and buhari should continue. Lemme not talk before that mod will delete ma post again,mod you know yourself,you and buhari should continue. 7 Likes

We warned them but they didn't listen





Now it's too late to cry cuz the head is already off 3 Likes

Nigerians. We complain a lot. 1 Like

the voice didn't even sound like Him 4 Likes

Madam BBOG don dey blast her pay master? 1 Like

Didn't even bother listening to the speech.



Cos I know that baba won't disappoint. Always off point!



Guy, you no well... How hilarious ! As my guy would say, baba can never disappoint, because nothing significant was expected of him.. Guy, you no well...How hilarious ! As my guy would say, baba can never disappoint, because nothing significant was expected of him.. 5 Likes

When I read that line he said he was 'disappointed' with elders of the eastern region I just shook my head and said to myself, 'what a shame of a leader'. 5 Likes

I wonder how the people who fostered all these upon Nigerians feel now 4 Likes