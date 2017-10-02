₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,888,587 members, 3,828,706 topics. Date: Monday, 02 October 2017 at 10:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" (10297 Views)
Hausa Audio Message: Buhari's Speech Is Impaired - Sahara Reporters / Oby Ezekwesili Slams Aisha Alhassan 4 Her Insensitivity 2 Chibok Girls Plight / What Oby Ezekwesili Tweeted After Amaechi Was Confirmed As A Minister (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by Youngadvocate: 7:56pm
The Independent National Broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to draw wide condemnation.
Among the notable voices who have given strong reactions against the speech is the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili.
Oby, took to her twitter handle to express her disappointment with President Buhari's speech.
She noted that the speech does not express tenets of nation building and at best divisive and lacks inspiration.
Read her tweet as attached above.
http://igbobia.com/?q=your-independence-day-speech-is-divisive-oby-ezekwesili-blasts-president-buhari.html
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by Tolexander: 8:00pm
Didn't even bother listening to the speech.
Cos I know that baba won't disappoint. Always off point!
98 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by potipher7: 8:04pm
Lol such a pathetic soul and a looser thinking mingling with a fulani makes her one of them
Just look at yourself madam oby you was the cordinator of the famous apc scam BBOG but today all your fellow cordinator are appointed in one way or another starting from hadiza garba shehu etc
But what of you? Nothing for you because you allowed yourself to be a willing tool and i guess you cannot be trusted with any appointment because you've not proven enough to be a snitch among your people or support any anti igbo
You're only an anti GEJ which to them is not enough so meet prostitute laureta onochie and joe igbokwe for anti igbo 101 comprehensive course
Kiss the truth
73 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by mbaboy(m): 8:07pm
Buhari is not a nation builder, history will remember him for plunging Nigeria into recession twice and for introducing hate speeches in Nigerian politics.
105 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by Lomprico2: 8:11pm
The dog is just a tyrant and a bigot!
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by Isokowadoo: 8:13pm
Hohohoho, used and Dumped, Hw Sad Same Goes fr All the BMC reptiles on Nairaland yr Day of Reckoning ix Coming
14 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by ourema(f): 8:15pm
The Presidency should hasten up to find this woman job na! She hustle very well for APC during their campaign
8 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by MasterofNL: 8:16pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by Karlman: 8:17pm
buhari is a fool
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by morbeta(m): 8:17pm
Whatever is given to him to read is what he will read.........Buhari is not educated and never improved in anyway. His specialty is cows and guns.
48 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by Isokowadoo: 8:17pm
Am Waiting fr BMc here...
3 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by Isokowadoo: 8:18pm
One thing iz Sure, Only Hausa Muslimz banked on Tyrant Buhari and Smiled the odas are gnashing their teeth in secret
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by Isokowadoo: 8:20pm
Cc:
Sarrki
Yarimo
Omenka
Yyeske
U guys come and Complete yr Days Job here
9 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by baralatie(m): 8:20pm
ourema:no be small
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by newbornmacho(m): 8:21pm
Cry me a river. You thought by betraying Jonathan you would become aboki darling?? Who took your sense
17 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by Oracle16(m): 8:23pm
The president has succeeded in dividing Nigeria. God is in control.
5 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by Oracle16(m): 8:23pm
The president has succeeded in dividing Nigeria. God is in control. Full time restructuring loading.
10 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by Daniel2060(m): 8:23pm
I thank God for buhari being the president of Nigeria...
Let Nigerians see the leadership of a Northerner in our own time ...
I'm so wishing for Biafra as a country
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by HITTED(m): 8:25pm
The old terrorist Buhari ignored salient matters such as Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram members attacks, the fate of victims in IDP camps and the deplorable state of the economy to discuss IPOB and Biafra matter, blaming SE leaders for not putting a leash on the "hot-headed youths" fighting for secession.
That's his only problem - Biafra! Can you imagine that?
Useless, gworo-chewing old bastard from Daura.
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by HITTED(m): 8:27pm
potipher7:So much sense in this post. God bless you, bro!
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by Evablizin(f): 8:39pm
Lemme not talk before that mod will delete ma post again,mod you know yourself,you and buhari should continue.
7 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by Promismike(m): 8:39pm
Ok
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by Jacksparr0w127: 8:40pm
We warned them but they didn't listen
Now it's too late to cry cuz the head is already off
3 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by sandland: 8:40pm
Nigerians. We complain a lot.
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by Annie2059: 8:40pm
the voice didn't even sound like Him
4 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by Jobab11: 8:40pm
tru talk
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by rawpadgin(m): 8:41pm
Madam BBOG don dey blast her pay master?
1 Like
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by supersystemsnig: 8:42pm
Tolexander:
Guy, you no well... How hilarious ! As my guy would say, baba can never disappoint, because nothing significant was expected of him..
5 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by Bayajidda1: 8:42pm
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by clefstone(m): 8:42pm
When I read that line he said he was 'disappointed' with elders of the eastern region I just shook my head and said to myself, 'what a shame of a leader'.
5 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by aolawale025: 8:42pm
I wonder how the people who fostered all these upon Nigerians feel now
4 Likes
|Re: Oby Ezekwesili: "Buhari's Independence Day Speech Is Divisive & Uninspiring" by InfinixMine(m): 8:42pm
All opinions are not equal. Some are a very great deal more robust, sophisticated and well supported in logic and argument than others.
Douglas Adams
2 Hours Shut Down Of Airport For Patience Jonathan Caused The Crash - Breaking / Babatunde Ogunnaike. Elected Fellow Of National Academy Of Engineering / Does Anyone Knows Why Ibb (sap) Structural Adjustment Program Was A Failure?
Viewing this topic: Tonero231(m), Skizzy(m), pessotto(m), babatee1985(m), pboy247(m), NewNigeriaMind, lanresz(m), GreatNegro, sammoe(m), babankd, Raziii(m), Musaf(m), Jumbo92(m), Ossaic66(m), mtim14(m), Bysolar2013(f), Mikexploits(m), iykee101(m), Hyfer(m), davereal(m), blesseddiddy10, Pray(m), motivationspika(m), kelvin1151(m), Grundig, Aji2012, kennyblack94, Princehakeem, ebezojo(m), UmuEri(m), Guyman02, onedream(m), spankyflex(m), saucespecies, Ikology(m), MaziUchea, chiefololade, kisstaye(m), chinwezdasilva, VeeVee87(f), Adaomalight(f), Princewilla(m), datron2944, Agentsmith002, Ngokafor(f), fertilewomb, anthonydunamis, bassey78, abiderx, dimanche4real(m), papoose180(m), dokiOloye(m), horlabiyi(m), Agenda20, Ate247(m), 86bee(f), homegirl1, Pita99(m), LydayBobo(m), lordyugo(m) and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20