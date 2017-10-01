Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos (5194 Views)

IPOB Member Voting For Catalonia Referendum In Spain Pictured / 17-Year-Old IPOB Member Killed During Trump Rally In Port-Harcourt. Graphic Pics / Professor Chukwuka Okonjo Honoured In ghana (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source;



Watch video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQqgNpx-bs0 Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian man who has been honored in Malaga, Spain for saving the life of a Spanish citizen. The man who revealed that he's a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) - flew the biafran flag at the ceremony after being recognized by city authorities and bagging his award.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/ipob-member-honored-in-malaga-spain.html Watch video

I hope they can save a Fulani man here in Nigeria 2 Likes 1 Share

Catalonia and Biafra!



Madrid be looking at both of them like..





modified: somebody help me with the pic of that dog 1 Like

The post says it was a Nigerian man. 3 Likes 2 Shares

cheap recognition....

we know an international award when we see one not an ordinary paper..

The only thing that deserves any recognition is that shoe 27 Likes 3 Shares

Nice! 2 Likes

If to say na dugs.... Sha no comment. 1 Like

Unfortunately, The Spanish government wey give am the award does not recognize and regard the flag he is holding. 6 Likes 1 Share

Ipob voted Catalonia out of Spain, now ipob receive award from Spain....arrrr...dey don get ipob..forget them just dey use ipob dey play...like tennis ball..from one player to another : KANU...trump...ffk...fayose..turkey...EU..UN...Spain..Catalonia.. No body get their time at all...!!

Nice one

He probably scammed them ft or that recognition/ award.Ipobarecriminals He probably scammed them ft or that recognition/ award.Ipobarecriminals 1 Like

1 Like

lovely

Thank God for him

Yy

dainformant:

Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian man who has been honored in Malaga, Spain for saving the life of a Spanish citizen. The man who revealed that he's a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) - flew the biafran flag at the ceremony after being recognized by city authorities and bagging his award.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/ipob-member-honored-in-malaga-spain.html



Watch video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQqgNpx-bs0

See his shoes like Nnamdi Kanu's own!!! See his shoes like Nnamdi Kanu's own!!!





wooow





Thats 9ce









A FRIEND JUST TOLD ME THAT "ET AL" IS ONE OF THE MOST INTELLIGENT PERSON HE HAS SEEN, BECAUSE HE IS REFERENCED IN ALL PROJECT WORKS, BE IT ART, SCIENCE, ETC







Hit like if U gt the JOKE I CANT STOP LAUGHINGwooowThats 9ceA FRIEND JUST TOLD ME THATIS ONE OF THE MOST INTELLIGENT PERSON HE HAS SEEN, BECAUSE HE IS REFERENCED IN ALL PROJECT WORKS, BE IT ART, SCIENCE, ETCHit like if U gt the JOKE 4 Likes

Continue to read comments. Don't go and comment ur own... mtcheeew

That shoe tho

Good. This thread will be hot. Lemme quickly get out of here



Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank

Israeljones:

cheap recognition....

we know an international award when we see one not an ordinary paper..

The only thing that deserves any recognition is that shoe

I just fell off my chair reading this... I just fell off my chair reading this...

Good one. But no need for the flag na. You still use a Nigerian passport and not Biafra for now. Wait until you get the Biafran independence. But first let's search for the whereabouts of your leader. 1 Like

Biafra.



Afonjas killing themselves right now 3 Likes

Must he now show the Biafra flag......You ended your good deed with foolishness 4 Likes

Miscreant he is.

Israeljones:

cheap recognition....

we know an international award when we see one not an ordinary paper..

The only thing that deserves any recognition is that shoe I know you don't even have international passport talk of traveling to Spain, you will remain doomed. I know you don't even have international passport talk of traveling to Spain, you will remain doomed. 6 Likes 1 Share