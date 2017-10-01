₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:07pm
Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian man who has been honored in Malaga, Spain for saving the life of a Spanish citizen. The man who revealed that he's a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) - flew the biafran flag at the ceremony after being recognized by city authorities and bagging his award.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/ipob-member-honored-in-malaga-spain.html
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by baybeeboi: 8:08pm
I hope they can save a Fulani man here in Nigeria
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by prospero5(m): 8:09pm
Catalonia and Biafra!
Madrid be looking at both of them like..
modified: somebody help me with the pic of that dog
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by thesicilian: 8:12pm
The post says it was a Nigerian man.
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by Israeljones(m): 8:13pm
cheap recognition....
we know an international award when we see one not an ordinary paper..
The only thing that deserves any recognition is that shoe
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by CaptainGOOD: 8:14pm
Nice!
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by temblor1(m): 8:19pm
If to say na dugs.... Sha no comment.
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by Tolexander: 8:21pm
Unfortunately, The Spanish government wey give am the award does not recognize and regard the flag he is holding.
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by whitebeard(m): 8:26pm
Ipob voted Catalonia out of Spain, now ipob receive award from Spain....arrrr...dey don get ipob..forget them just dey use ipob dey play...like tennis ball..from one player to another : KANU...trump...ffk...fayose..turkey...EU..UN...Spain..Catalonia.. No body get their time at all...!!
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by gidgiddy: 8:38pm
Nice one
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 9:06pm
He probably scammed them ft or that recognition/ award.Ipobarecriminals
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:40pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by DanielsParker(m): 9:41pm
lovely
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by poksmahn(m): 9:41pm
Thank God for him
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by jeeqaa7(m): 9:41pm
Yy
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by cytell56: 9:42pm
dainformant:
See his shoes like Nnamdi Kanu's own!!!
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by oshe11(m): 9:42pm
I CANT STOP LAUGHING
wooow
Thats 9ce
A FRIEND JUST TOLD ME THAT "ET AL" IS ONE OF THE MOST INTELLIGENT PERSON HE HAS SEEN, BECAUSE HE IS REFERENCED IN ALL PROJECT WORKS, BE IT ART, SCIENCE, ETC
Hit like if U gt the JOKE
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by Foodforthought(m): 9:42pm
Continue to read comments. Don't go and comment ur own... mtcheeew
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by obasivic: 9:43pm
That shoe tho
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by itiswellandwell: 9:43pm
Good. This thread will be hot. Lemme quickly get out of here
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by Sexy20: 9:43pm
Israeljones:
I just fell off my chair reading this...
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by Odianose13(m): 9:43pm
Good one. But no need for the flag na. You still use a Nigerian passport and not Biafra for now. Wait until you get the Biafran independence. But first let's search for the whereabouts of your leader.
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by RexEmmyGee: 9:44pm
Biafra.
Afonjas killing themselves right now
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by Ayo4251(m): 9:45pm
Must he now show the Biafra flag......You ended your good deed with foolishness
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by MrBigiman: 9:45pm
Miscreant he is.
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by gospelchimez: 9:45pm
Israeljones:I know you don't even have international passport talk of traveling to Spain, you will remain doomed.
|Re: Nigerian Man Honoured In Spain For Saving Life Of A Spanish Citizen. Photos by kagari: 9:46pm
oshe11:.
