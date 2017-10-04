Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze (4612 Views)

Middle Belt will slug it out with far North in 2019 —Hon Kaze

Middle Belt will slug it out with far North in 2019 —Hon Kaze

Honourable Bitrus Kaze is a former member of House of Representatives, in this interview with ISAAC SHOBAYO, he speaks on the zoning of Presidency to the North, exclusion of the North-Central, restructuring and other issues. Excerpt:

Sir, from all indications the two major political parties in the country have zoned presidency to the North and most of those aspiring to be president in 2019 are either from the North East or North West, does it means the North Central has no presidential materials?



It is too early to come to the conclusion that the Middle Belt has no presidential aspirant merely because those who are indicating interest at the moment are either from the North East or North West. I am not aware for example that President Buhari has declared interest to contest in 2019 but I am unable to say that he will not contest just because he has not so indicated at the moment. From the history of Nigeria, the Middle Beltans have more than capable hands who are qualified and ready as always to provide leadership for Nigeria especially now that agitations for balkanisation of the country are being renewed.





Don’t you think the North Central should be given the opportunity to present a presidential candidate in 2019?



The Presidency of Nigeria is not a matter of chance and I am not sure the Middle Belt will assume Nigeria’s Presidency by chance. We will slug it out with the far North and Nigerians know better who among the two is more tolerant, accommodating and unifying when it comes to relating with fellow compatroits.





Quite a lot of people are of the opinion that Nigeria runs the most expensive democracy in the world and for this reason either the Senate or House of Representatives should be scrapped to reduce cost, do subscribe to this?



I don’t believe that Nigeria runs the most expensive democracy in the world neither do I subscribe to tampering with our bicameral National Assembly. Just because a lot of people share particular opinion doesn’t always justify such views. The Jews overwhelmingly opined that Christ be crucified but His crucifixion remains unjustified. The House overwhelmingly supported our suspension in June 2010 but the court held that our suspension was a tyranny of the majority. Surely a majority can be wrong. Given our military hangover, a lot of Nigerians don’t even see the need for the legislature in the first place, therefore, whatever is spent on the legislative arm of government amounts to waste to some people. Democracy is comparable to education; if anyone thinks education is too expensive let them try illiteracy. If despite our bicameral parliament we are still struggling with the overbearing tendency of the executive arm of government, you can be sure that a few people will pocket Nigeria if either of the chambers of our parliament is scrapped. We need both. Democratic rule may be expensive by nature but undemocratic rule is even more costly. I believe that over time most Nigerians will accommodate the legislature in their psyche when democracy becomes more entrenched.





Those clamouring for the restructuring of Nigeria see it as a solution to the structural imbalance and other problems confronting the country, can this address the problems?



A lot of semantics have been deployed in trying to resolve the national question. It was true federalism, then resource control and now it is called restructuring. Anyone may disagree that the age-long clamour for restructuring will solve Nigeria’s structural problems; surely however that Nigeria truly needs to squarely face our national structural imbalance now cannot be contemplated. I won my elections in 2007 with about 110,000 votes my four opponents scored a combined vote of about 50,000. There are some Senatorial Districts where elections are won and lost with less than 70,000 votes and there some Senatorial Districts that are exactly the same electoral constituency as the House of Representatives. The electoral constituencies in Nigeria was fashioned out by the military which put some parts of this country in vintage positions over others. For example, the North West geo-political zone is constituted by seven states while the South East has only five states. Kano State alone has 24 members in the House of Reps while the whole of the South-South geo-political zone, which produces the economic livewire of the country has 41 members. I can go on and on, we may continue to pretend only at our national peril.





Recently, the Federal Government posited that Nigeria is out of economic recession, from the indices on ground, can we say the country has exited recession?



Like you rightly said, all the indices on ground show a worsening economic situation. I don’t understand why after pumping billions of USD into the economy, the exchange rate is still hovering between N360 to N370 to a USD. To me this is false economy, what would have become of our foreign exchange rate had government not injected these billion into the market? Government should concentrate on the productive sectors and spend massively on infrastructure to create jobs. What has become of the billions recovered from treasury looters, how have the huge recovery been reinvested?A political party may win elections by propaganda but they cannot provide and sustain good governance by propaganda. They may continue to claim that we are out of recession, but the masses know better that things have changed but only for the worse.





Do you think entity called Nigeria should be renegotiated by all ethnic partners to chart a better course for the country?



Much as Nigerians feel very strongly about their ethnic roots, I am not sure that renegotiating Nigeria only purely on the basis of ethnicity will sort us out. All the key issues need to be taken into account, in addition to ethnicity, fundamental freedoms including that of religion and fair economic competition matter a whole lot. If negotiating Nigeria’s future is exclusively on the basis of ethnicity then those of us who are from the minority ethnic nationalities may be losers from the outset. The resources that have sustained Nigeria’s economy for long have been derived from ancestral lands of ethnic minorities but the majority ethnic nations have always deployed their numbers to force their way.



Nigeria runs a federal system more by name than in practice, we run a powerful unitary system coated in the garb of a federal system. What is missing to my mind is the will to pursue a true federal system and the will is not there because what obtains favours some particular sections of the country and they would do anything to maintain the status quo.

















When your name is evils, and you have been doing these for a long time and you probably thought you had lots of companies who are ready to die for you, one day those closest to you will fight you dirty..



I think the North have done a lot of things without conscience, example PMB appointments so far. Truth be told..



The lord God Almighty allows us to do our own best and then he shows us he is the all powerful and without equal...Fear God Almighty my people 1 Like 2 Shares

Dumb ideas from shady politicians Notice me mentality Rubbish 3 Likes

Okay

richeeyo:

Dumb ideas from shady politicians

Notice me mentality

Rubbish what is dumb about what he said. look if you don't understand certain things don't condemn it. The Middlebelt should also insist of presenting the president in 2019 at least the NE and NW has been using their numbers to their advantages all the time. In fact it should be a president from Taraba and VP from SE or a president from SE and VP from Benue. if the NE and NW will not accede to this, then we can clearly understand that they think others are 2nd class citizens what is dumb about what he said. look if you don't understand certain things don't condemn it. The Middlebelt should also insist of presenting the president in 2019 at least the NE and NW has been using their numbers to their advantages all the time. In fact it should be a president from Taraba and VP from SE or a president from SE and VP from Benue. if the NE and NW will not accede to this, then we can clearly understand that they think others are 2nd class citizens 17 Likes 1 Share

If we igbos had good politicians we should already have a candidate from the medle Belt that's Would be loyal



How can a Fulani tribe with a population of less than 10 million control Nigeria in a democratic setting when you have igbos and Yorubas 9 Likes

dealslip:



what is dumb about what he said. look if you don't understand certain things don't condemn it. The Middlebelt should also insist of presenting the president in 2019 at least the NE and NW has been using their numbers to their advantages all the time. In fact it should be a president from Taraba and VP from SE or a president from SE and VP from Benue. if the NE and NW will not accede to this, then we can clearly understand that they think others are 2nd class citizens And can you point out just when did their region even benefited from them been vice or president, Obasanjo did nothing in Ogun, iwela Village does not have roads and electricity, David marks home town nko, Jonathans region nothing significant than the two schools he built in the niger delta, about the idiot that 9 million dollars was recovered from him, see his home town, who is the cbn governor and yet IPOB had no chill,

It's rubbish because they don't represent you nor the nation but their selfish interests And can you point out just when did their region even benefited from them been vice or president, Obasanjo did nothing in Ogun, iwela Village does not have roads and electricity, David marks home town nko, Jonathans region nothing significant than the two schools he built in the niger delta, about the idiot that 9 million dollars was recovered from him, see his home town, who is the cbn governor and yet IPOB had no chill,It's rubbish because they don't represent you nor the nation but their selfish interests 1 Like

IMO, the core North i.e the NW see the other north as instrument of electoral victory, nothing more! And I will not blame the core north too much, the Middle Belt has not done much in producing leaders with national clout, leaders who at least, people can count on their legacy for years to come.



The way Benue, Kogi and Kwara have been governed since 1999 has left much to be desired. No one in his right senses will consider past and current governors from these states for any presidential position. 4 Likes 1 Share

mrvitalis:

If we igbos had good politicians we should already have a candidate from the medle Belt that's Would be loyal



How can a Fulani tribe with a population of less than 10 million control Nigeria in a democratic setting when you have igbos and Yorubas

it amazes me bruv, we are just too politically naive, even those who say they hate PMB are still rooting for another northerner in 2019.



As for me I got no vote for another northerner in the next elections,don't believe in the zoning rubbish. Am ready to vote for any other candidate but not from the north at least for the next 16 -20 yrs, wanna see candidates from other sections of the country. it amazes me bruv, we are just too politically naive, even those who say they hate PMB are still rooting for another northerner in 2019.As for me I got no vote for another northerner in the next elections,don't believe in the zoning rubbish. Am ready to vote for any other candidate but not from the north at least for the next 16 -20 yrs, wanna see candidates from other sections of the country. 6 Likes

Bolustical:

ok HAVE YOU WORSHIPED PROPHET BUHARI S.A.W MAY PISS AND POO BE UPON HIM HAVE YOU WORSHIPED PROPHET BUHARI S.A.W MAY PISS AND POO BE UPON HIM 8 Likes

Goke7:





it amazes me bruv, we are just too politically naive, even those who say they hate PMB are still rooting for another northerner in 2019.



As for me I got no vote for another northerner in the next elections,don't believe in the zoning rubbish. Am ready to vote for any other candidate but not from the north at least for the next 16 -20 yrs, wanna see candidates from other sections of the country. PROPHET BUHARI FIRST SON PROPHET BUHARI FIRST SON 4 Likes 1 Share

dealslip:



what is dumb about what he said. look if you don't understand certain things don't condemn it. The Middlebelt should also insist of presenting the president in 2019 at least the NE and NW has been using their numbers to their advantages all the time. In fact it should be a president from Taraba and VP from SE or a president from SE and VP from Benue. if the NE and NW will not accede to this, then we can clearly understand that they think others are 2nd class citizens Taraba is not north central,they are north east,and also north east and north and south east are marginalized in time of presidency candidates! Taraba is not north central,they are north east,and also north east and north and south east are marginalized in time of presidency candidates! 1 Like

IJOBA2:

HAVE YOU WORSHIPED PROPHET BUHARI S.A.W MAY PISS AND POO BE UPON HIM

I will do that as soon as Mazi Nnamumu Hunchback is back from Jamaica where he went to tutor Usain Bolt on the fastest way to run like a coward. 2 Likes

richeeyo:

Dumb ideas from shady politicians

Notice me mentality

Rubbish Truth hurts and surely painment is yours! Truth hurts and surely painment is yours!

You people should better sit-up fast hence, if the Igbos suceeded in going their way with South south as a country...Una name go be sorry...The north and south west go use the middle belt do yeye...





You guys should wake-up and wise up for once. Middle belt, na now una eyes clear abiYou people should better sit-up fast hence, if the Igbos suceeded in going their way with South south as a country...Una name go be sorry...The north and south west go use the middle belt do yeye...You guys should wake-up and wise up for once. 1 Like

richeeyo:



And can you point out just when did their region even benefited from them been vice or president, Obasanjo did nothing in Ogun, iwela Village does not have roads and electricity, David marks home town nko, Jonathans region nothing significant than the two schools he built in the niger delta, about the idiot that 9 million dollars was recovered from him, see his home town, who is the cbn governor and yet IPOB had no chill,

It's rubbish because they don't represent you nor the nation but their selfish interests Anyhow, it is not too much for them to also have such ambition. They are not different from other regions. Anyhow, it is not too much for them to also have such ambition. They are not different from other regions.

Yes ke... no be only HausaFulaniKanuris-Muslims waka come for North o..



Let Zuru or Kaduna man from NW contest too. All core Northern States have indigenous minority that are barred from political office by their oppressors cos of their religion. Most southerners don't know this fact.

mrvitalis:

If we igbos had good politicians we should already have a candidate from the medle Belt that's Would be loyal



How can a Fulani tribe with a population of less than 10 million control Nigeria in a democratic setting when you have igbos and Yorubas

Pure Fulanis are less than 5 Million in Nigeria. But as green snakes they are usually attached and breed with locals they migrate to, overtime they claim all the people there are Fulanis but when royals and political posts are opened ...they carefully manipulate the system through deceit and violence to pick the Real Fulanis amongs the people to lead. Pure Fulanis are less than 5 Million in Nigeria. But as green snakes they are usually attached and breed with locals they migrate to, overtime they claim all the people there are Fulanis but when royals and political posts are opened ...they carefully manipulate the system through deceit and violence to pick the Real Fulanis amongs the people to lead.

A

Demystifying the so-called core north.

Middle belt.. who are they?

middle belt ko, centre shoe ni

Like Isaac told Esau just before he died "when you get restless, you will break your brother's yoke from your neck". The Middle Belt seems to be delivering itself from the shackles of the core North in recent times. That's a good development.

No sensible Nigerian will vote any1 4rm North again.... they are failures 2 Likes

Story

Just shut the Bleep up, who people mouth to talk to ur slave masters?

Good

Thinking of Kogi, Kwara, Benue, Niger, Plateau and Nassarawa states and gently turning my head from side to side....which one of the drama kings do we want replicated at the national stage.....but how come we have had two presidents from not only one geopolitical zone but from one state, Katsina in the space of five odd years or so. Can Nigeria stomach another Ijaw president from Bayelsa even if he came from heaven with an angelic cabinet and divine mandate.

Nonsense. Even for middle belt they will still brink one Aboki as their candidate. What we want is full blooded Christian candidate. But the idiots won't do that 4 Likes

K 1 Like

Hahahahahha at least you are better than the chief zombie, who is a zombie for BMC peanuts