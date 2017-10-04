₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by lightblazingnow(m): 10:45am
Middle Belt will slug it out with far North in 2019 —Hon Kaze
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/middle-belt-will-slug-far-north-2019-hon-kaze/?amp_markup=1
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by lightblazingnow(m): 10:45am
When your name is evils, and you have been doing these for a long time and you probably thought you had lots of companies who are ready to die for you, one day those closest to you will fight you dirty..
I think the North have done a lot of things without conscience, example PMB appointments so far. Truth be told..
The lord God Almighty allows us to do our own best and then he shows us he is the all powerful and without equal...Fear God Almighty my people
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by richeeyo(m): 10:47am
Dumb ideas from shady politicians Notice me mentality Rubbish
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by MasterofNL: 11:45am
Okay
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by dealslip(f): 1:20pm
richeeyo:what is dumb about what he said. look if you don't understand certain things don't condemn it. The Middlebelt should also insist of presenting the president in 2019 at least the NE and NW has been using their numbers to their advantages all the time. In fact it should be a president from Taraba and VP from SE or a president from SE and VP from Benue. if the NE and NW will not accede to this, then we can clearly understand that they think others are 2nd class citizens
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by mrvitalis(m): 1:28pm
If we igbos had good politicians we should already have a candidate from the medle Belt that's Would be loyal
How can a Fulani tribe with a population of less than 10 million control Nigeria in a democratic setting when you have igbos and Yorubas
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by richeeyo(m): 1:30pm
dealslip:And can you point out just when did their region even benefited from them been vice or president, Obasanjo did nothing in Ogun, iwela Village does not have roads and electricity, David marks home town nko, Jonathans region nothing significant than the two schools he built in the niger delta, about the idiot that 9 million dollars was recovered from him, see his home town, who is the cbn governor and yet IPOB had no chill,
It's rubbish because they don't represent you nor the nation but their selfish interests
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by Bolustical: 1:33pm
IMO, the core North i.e the NW see the other north as instrument of electoral victory, nothing more! And I will not blame the core north too much, the Middle Belt has not done much in producing leaders with national clout, leaders who at least, people can count on their legacy for years to come.
The way Benue, Kogi and Kwara have been governed since 1999 has left much to be desired. No one in his right senses will consider past and current governors from these states for any presidential position.
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by Goke7: 1:38pm
mrvitalis:
it amazes me bruv, we are just too politically naive, even those who say they hate PMB are still rooting for another northerner in 2019.
As for me I got no vote for another northerner in the next elections,don't believe in the zoning rubbish. Am ready to vote for any other candidate but not from the north at least for the next 16 -20 yrs, wanna see candidates from other sections of the country.
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by IJOBA2: 1:44pm
Bolustical:HAVE YOU WORSHIPED PROPHET BUHARI S.A.W MAY PISS AND POO BE UPON HIM
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by IJOBA2: 1:46pm
Goke7:PROPHET BUHARI FIRST SON
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by abdelrahman: 1:47pm
dealslip:Taraba is not north central,they are north east,and also north east and north and south east are marginalized in time of presidency candidates!
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by Bolustical: 1:48pm
IJOBA2:
I will do that as soon as Mazi Nnamumu Hunchback is back from Jamaica where he went to tutor Usain Bolt on the fastest way to run like a coward.
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by tuniski: 1:51pm
richeeyo:Truth hurts and surely painment is yours!
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by izaray(f): 2:08pm
Middle belt, na now una eyes clear abi You people should better sit-up fast hence, if the Igbos suceeded in going their way with South south as a country...Una name go be sorry...The north and south west go use the middle belt do yeye...
You guys should wake-up and wise up for once.
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by dealslip(f): 2:47pm
richeeyo:Anyhow, it is not too much for them to also have such ambition. They are not different from other regions.
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by ZKOSOSO(m): 3:08pm
Yes ke... no be only HausaFulaniKanuris-Muslims waka come for North o..
Let Zuru or Kaduna man from NW contest too. All core Northern States have indigenous minority that are barred from political office by their oppressors cos of their religion. Most southerners don't know this fact.
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by ZKOSOSO(m): 3:17pm
mrvitalis:
Pure Fulanis are less than 5 Million in Nigeria. But as green snakes they are usually attached and breed with locals they migrate to, overtime they claim all the people there are Fulanis but when royals and political posts are opened ...they carefully manipulate the system through deceit and violence to pick the Real Fulanis amongs the people to lead.
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by Blackfire(m): 3:25pm
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by Omeokachie: 3:25pm
Demystifying the so-called core north.
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by ahnaija: 3:25pm
Middle belt.. who are they?
middle belt ko, centre shoe ni
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by quiverfull(m): 3:27pm
Like Isaac told Esau just before he died "when you get restless, you will break your brother's yoke from your neck". The Middle Belt seems to be delivering itself from the shackles of the core North in recent times. That's a good development.
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by OyiboOyibo: 3:28pm
No sensible Nigerian will vote any1 4rm North again.... they are failures
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by Chiefbuddle1: 3:31pm
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by okerekeikpo: 3:35pm
Just shut the Bleep up, who people mouth to talk to ur slave masters?
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by ratcockoduduwa: 3:36pm
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by Reference(m): 3:37pm
Thinking of Kogi, Kwara, Benue, Niger, Plateau and Nassarawa states and gently turning my head from side to side....which one of the drama kings do we want replicated at the national stage.....but how come we have had two presidents from not only one geopolitical zone but from one state, Katsina in the space of five odd years or so. Can Nigeria stomach another Ijaw president from Bayelsa even if he came from heaven with an angelic cabinet and divine mandate.
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by Allee90: 3:37pm
Nonsense. Even for middle belt they will still brink one Aboki as their candidate. What we want is full blooded Christian candidate. But the idiots won't do that
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by NwaJozi: 3:38pm
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by NaijaEfcc: 3:47pm
Hahahahahha at least you are better than the chief zombie, who is a zombie for BMC peanuts
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Will Slug It Out With Far North —Hon Bitrus Kaze by Mgvd: 3:49pm
This Ade Will Not Kill his father one day
