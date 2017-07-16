₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,841,659 members, 3,663,031 topics. Date: Monday, 17 July 2017 at 09:16 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President (9970 Views)
Middle Belt Won’t Follow North If Nigeria Splits – Jerry Gana / Nothing Must Happen To Fani-kayode, South/middle Belt Group Replies North / David Mark's Look When Amaechi Said He's Never Taken Bribe Before. (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by OKDnigeria: 7:01pm On Jul 16
As clock ticks for the 2019 presidential election, the campaign posters of former Senate President and the senator representing Benue South, David Mark have flooded the social media.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/16/2019-middle-belt-presents-david-mark-president-photo/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by Danielmoore(m): 7:03pm On Jul 16
You mean David mark that saraki asked to write names of noisemakers in the senate
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by edoyad(m): 7:04pm On Jul 16
President of What, Retired Army Politicians Union or what ?
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by LoveMachine(m): 7:07pm On Jul 16
I'm not familiar with his accomplishments but with ethnic sentiments and religious mudslinging being the order of the day he just might win...
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by thesicilian: 7:08pm On Jul 16
edoyad:Middle Belt President of course. Definitely not Nigeria.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by OKDnigeria: 7:08pm On Jul 16
He will make a good president
12 Likes
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by naijaking1: 7:22pm On Jul 16
If GEJ had been a smart person, he would have easily handed over to Mark, instead of loosing everything!
11 Likes
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by oyegbe: 7:26pm On Jul 16
our one and only leader
6 Likes
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by Homeboiy(m): 7:32pm On Jul 16
Under which platform
I see
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by Paperwhite(m): 7:58pm On Jul 16
This serial coup plotter who had all his adventure with Babangida Are we really curse in Nigeria? Have anyone been to this man's hometown to see the deplorable state of infrastructure esp.road? This is just another Buhari loading.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by Jlow2: 8:14pm On Jul 16
Danielmoore:bros so u hear am?lol
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:23pm On Jul 16
His ambition is DEAD ON ARRIVAL!!!... Likewise his party
4 Likes
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by Jlow2: 8:24pm On Jul 16
so dat chika ike will go and be competing with Beyonce and rihanna,she is d reason why otukpo-ugbokolo road is an eyesore, infact d small money meant for little patches dis year has been used to pay her tuition fee at Harvard recently, middle belt disappoint me on dis one.
11 Likes
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:55pm On Jul 16
He can't even win a Gubernatorial election in Benue State
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:57pm On Jul 16
SamuelAnyawu:Is Samuel Anyawu still contesting for Imo guber?
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by vedaxcool(m): 9:03pm On Jul 16
Mad people boku for this country.
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by blackfase(m): 9:47pm On Jul 16
Na wa o. Who did this to Nigeria?
*Smh*
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by PenSniper: 9:50pm On Jul 16
D o A. A most useless fellow.
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:04pm On Jul 16
TonyeBarcanista:
yes oh my brother.....
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by john4reala(m): 8:04am
SEE THEM.. Canoe masters
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by Originality007: 8:04am
if Someone like Ortom can become governor in benue, u should not b surprise seem dem presenting David Mark as the next President, Benue plpp think with their Anus, if u dey doubt me ask Omenka
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by kingPhidel(m): 8:05am
We want 40 to 45years not 70 to 80years....
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by eyeview: 8:05am
The same Mark who had been military governor of two different states, been a minister, been a senator since 1999 till date and a senate president since 2007 to 2015 with nothing to show to his people as infrastructural development is the same person they are throwing forward?
Please, who did this to us?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by choky26(m): 8:05am
Ok
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by tjskii(f): 8:05am
Mad people everywhere msctheeeww
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by SmartMugu: 8:05am
Dead on arrival.
1 Like
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by Cutezt(m): 8:05am
I am from the middle belt and I like the fact that we are trying to distinguish ourselves from the core northerners, but recycling another criminal and presenting him is useless to me..
If only GNS Pwajok was alive, if only...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by madridguy(m): 8:05am
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by fergie001(m): 8:06am
Hmmmmmmm,
Speechless
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by inventor432(m): 8:06am
stomach infrastructure everywhere.
na only God fit deliver us from this people.
|Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by richybankx: 8:07am
We don't want another coaching staff (buhari) ooh who will seat and look as others do his work... MBA biko kwanu
Lagos, Oando Complete N3.2b Power Plant / Police Deny $1billion Ransom For Okonjo-iweala’s Mom / Governor Uduaghan And Wife Renew Marriage Vows
Viewing this topic: agarawu23(m), Yoshy, Slymonster(m), sholamat, Liturgy(m), oruma19, brosasamy(m), lorbar42(m), Comradetega(m), EnuguDadImoMom, smdays(m), jamesedeh26, Ozovehe65(m), Gidson05(m), researcherdotcom(m), lakezone67(m), tommylee(m), amalunweze, smacher(m), Iamzik, onunwa21(m), dheaven, shorlar771, 2n2k(m), kesmiraAutos(m), nnaemeka38(m), bodik(m), karlz(m), DeRuggedProf, Goddex, martinztayo, Ademat7(m), adeblow(m), Naughtytboy, Furrylow, UmmuHanif(f), Vladdo, DTaj, Nehemz(m), PREMHENRY(m), Idango(m), Henrycharles(m), slex(m), jimlat77, WOLEX411(m), Headboyschtwo, Integrityfarms(m), malware, SlayQueenSlayer, NDPVF(m), nuttyhnic(m), olaoge(m), Totech1, Petroz, LeakPlug(m), kstyle2(m), ocheejemb, kenyd(m), Princelumide, martinsaba, ocdaniels and 121 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14