2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by OKDnigeria: 7:01pm On Jul 16
As clock ticks for the 2019 presidential election, the campaign posters of former Senate President and the senator representing Benue South, David Mark have flooded the social media.

The posters show Mark in a red and black traditional Idoma cap, clad in a grey agbada.

The development came four days after the PDP zoned its presidency slot to north.

An inscription of ‘WANTED’ is boldly written over the top of the poster with PDP logo and another write up entitled ‘change the change.’

Below the poster, sponsored by Middle Belt Volunteers, is another inscription which reads, “Senator Dr. David Mark Alechenu Bonaventure Mark (GCON) for President 2019.”

Aside social media, DAILY POST reports that the posters have been spotted in some places in Abuja, Igah Ikeje, Okpo in Kogi State, as well as some parts of Kaduna State.

Speaking with our correspondent, an official of the group, Sunday Argah said Mark happened to be the strongest person that would challenge the current government.

“Yes, we are presenting him (Mark) as our candidate in 2019. He is the man to beat,” he told DAILY POST
Reacting to the campaign, James Oche, the coordinator of Mark campaign organisation, Door to Door, said, though the posters did not come from them it was a clear indication that Nigerians were yearning for a change.

He said, “it is a testimony of his eight years of unblemished leadership he gave to Nigerians in the senate.

“He has no doubt shown that he is one of the Nigerians that can manage and provide real leadership in a country that has numerous ethnic groups

“For now, he is more concerned with ensuring that PDP put their house together so as to play their role of opposition perfectly.”

The Idoma people in Benue State had in 2015 asked Mark to join the presidential race.

His ambition reverberated during a reception in his honour by the Idoma League of Professors, ILP, led by Prof. Owoicho Akpa where they asked the former military general to run for president.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/16/2019-middle-belt-presents-david-mark-president-photo/

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by Danielmoore(m): 7:03pm On Jul 16
You mean David mark that saraki asked to write names of noisemakers in the senate

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by edoyad(m): 7:04pm On Jul 16
President of What, Retired Army Politicians Union or what ?

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by LoveMachine(m): 7:07pm On Jul 16
I'm not familiar with his accomplishments but with ethnic sentiments and religious mudslinging being the order of the day he just might win...

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by thesicilian: 7:08pm On Jul 16
edoyad:
President of What, Retired Army Politicians Union or what ?
Middle Belt President of course. Definitely not Nigeria.

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by OKDnigeria: 7:08pm On Jul 16
He will make a good president

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by naijaking1: 7:22pm On Jul 16
If GEJ had been a smart person, he would have easily handed over to Mark, instead of loosing everything!

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by oyegbe: 7:26pm On Jul 16
our one and only leader

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by Homeboiy(m): 7:32pm On Jul 16
Under which platform

I see

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by Paperwhite(m): 7:58pm On Jul 16
This serial coup plotter who had all his adventure with Babangida Are we really curse in Nigeria? Have anyone been to this man's hometown to see the deplorable state of infrastructure esp.road? This is just another Buhari loading.

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by Jlow2: 8:14pm On Jul 16
Danielmoore:
You mean David mark that saraki asked to write names of noisemakers in the senate
bros so u hear am?lol

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:23pm On Jul 16
His ambition is DEAD ON ARRIVAL!!!... Likewise his party

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by Jlow2: 8:24pm On Jul 16
so dat chika ike will go and be competing with Beyonce and rihanna,she is d reason why otukpo-ugbokolo road is an eyesore, infact d small money meant for little patches dis year has been used to pay her tuition fee at Harvard recently, middle belt disappoint me on dis one.

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:55pm On Jul 16
He can't even win a Gubernatorial election in Benue State cool

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:57pm On Jul 16
SamuelAnyawu:
He can't even win a Gubernatorial election in Benue State cool
Is Samuel Anyawu still contesting for Imo guber?

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by vedaxcool(m): 9:03pm On Jul 16
Mad people boku for this country.

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by blackfase(m): 9:47pm On Jul 16
Na wa o. Who did this to Nigeria?

*Smh*

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by PenSniper: 9:50pm On Jul 16
D o A. A most useless fellow.
Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:04pm On Jul 16
TonyeBarcanista:
Is Samuel Anyawu still contesting for Imo guber?

yes oh my brother.....
Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by john4reala(m): 8:04am
SEE THEM.. Canoe masters

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by Originality007: 8:04am
if Someone like Ortom can become governor in benue, u should not b surprise seem dem presenting David Mark as the next President, Benue plpp think with their Anus, if u dey doubt me ask Omenka

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by kingPhidel(m): 8:05am
We want 40 to 45years not 70 to 80years....

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by eyeview: 8:05am
The same Mark who had been military governor of two different states, been a minister, been a senator since 1999 till date and a senate president since 2007 to 2015 with nothing to show to his people as infrastructural development is the same person they are throwing forward?
Please, who did this to us?

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by choky26(m): 8:05am
Ok
Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by tjskii(f): 8:05am
Mad people everywhere msctheeeww

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by SmartMugu: 8:05am
Dead on arrival.

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by Cutezt(m): 8:05am
I am from the middle belt and I like the fact that we are trying to distinguish ourselves from the core northerners, but recycling another criminal and presenting him is useless to me..

If only GNS Pwajok was alive, if only...

Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by madridguy(m): 8:05am
grin
Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by fergie001(m): 8:06am
Hmmmmmmm,
Speechless
Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by inventor432(m): 8:06am
stomach infrastructure everywhere.

na only God fit deliver us from this people.
Re: 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President by richybankx: 8:07am
We don't want another coaching staff (buhari) ooh who will seat and look as others do his work... MBA biko kwanu

