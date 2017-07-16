Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: Middle Belt Presents David Mark For President (9970 Views)

As clock ticks for the 2019 presidential election, the campaign posters of former Senate President and the senator representing Benue South, David Mark have flooded the social media.



The posters show Mark in a red and black traditional Idoma cap, clad in a grey agbada.



The development came four days after the PDP zoned its presidency slot to north.



An inscription of ‘WANTED’ is boldly written over the top of the poster with PDP logo and another write up entitled ‘change the change.’



Below the poster, sponsored by Middle Belt Volunteers, is another inscription which reads, “Senator Dr. David Mark Alechenu Bonaventure Mark (GCON) for President 2019.”



Aside social media, DAILY POST reports that the posters have been spotted in some places in Abuja, Igah Ikeje, Okpo in Kogi State, as well as some parts of Kaduna State.



Speaking with our correspondent, an official of the group, Sunday Argah said Mark happened to be the strongest person that would challenge the current government.



“Yes, we are presenting him (Mark) as our candidate in 2019. He is the man to beat,” he told DAILY POST

Reacting to the campaign, James Oche, the coordinator of Mark campaign organisation, Door to Door, said, though the posters did not come from them it was a clear indication that Nigerians were yearning for a change.



He said, “it is a testimony of his eight years of unblemished leadership he gave to Nigerians in the senate.



“He has no doubt shown that he is one of the Nigerians that can manage and provide real leadership in a country that has numerous ethnic groups



“For now, he is more concerned with ensuring that PDP put their house together so as to play their role of opposition perfectly.”



The Idoma people in Benue State had in 2015 asked Mark to join the presidential race.



His ambition reverberated during a reception in his honour by the Idoma League of Professors, ILP, led by Prof. Owoicho Akpa where they asked the former military general to run for president.

You mean David mark that saraki asked to write names of noisemakers in the senate 24 Likes 1 Share

President of What, Retired Army Politicians Union or what ? 12 Likes 2 Shares

I'm not familiar with his accomplishments but with ethnic sentiments and religious mudslinging being the order of the day he just might win... 15 Likes 1 Share

edoyad:

President of What, Retired Army Politicians Union or what ? Middle Belt President of course. Definitely not Nigeria. Middle Belt President of course. Definitely not Nigeria. 5 Likes 1 Share

He will make a good president 12 Likes

If GEJ had been a smart person, he would have easily handed over to Mark, instead of loosing everything! 11 Likes

our one and only leader 6 Likes

Under which platform



I see 1 Like

Are we really curse in Nigeria? Have anyone been to this man's hometown to see the deplorable state of infrastructure esp.road? This is just another Buhari loading. This serial coup plotter who had all his adventure with BabangidaAre we really curse in Nigeria? Have anyone been to this man's hometown to see the deplorable state of infrastructure esp.road? This is just another Buhari loading. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Danielmoore:

You mean David mark that saraki asked to write names of noisemakers in the senate bros so u hear am?lol bros so u hear am?lol 1 Like

His ambition is DEAD ON ARRIVAL!!!... Likewise his party 4 Likes

so dat chika ike will go and be competing with Beyonce and rihanna,she is d reason why otukpo-ugbokolo road is an eyesore, infact d small money meant for little patches dis year has been used to pay her tuition fee at Harvard recently, middle belt disappoint me on dis one. 11 Likes

He can't even win a Gubernatorial election in Benue State 3 Likes

SamuelAnyawu:

He can't even win a Gubernatorial election in Benue State Is Samuel Anyawu still contesting for Imo guber? Is Samuel Anyawu still contesting for Imo guber? 2 Likes

Mad people boku for this country. 3 Likes

Na wa o. Who did this to Nigeria?



*Smh* 2 Likes

D o A. A most useless fellow.

TonyeBarcanista:

Is Samuel Anyawu still contesting for Imo guber?

yes oh my brother..... yes oh my brother.....

SEE THEM.. Canoe masters 1 Like

if Someone like Ortom can become governor in benue, u should not b surprise seem dem presenting David Mark as the next President, Benue plpp think with their Anus, if u dey doubt me ask Omenka 3 Likes

We want 40 to 45years not 70 to 80years.... 2 Likes

The same Mark who had been military governor of two different states, been a minister, been a senator since 1999 till date and a senate president since 2007 to 2015 with nothing to show to his people as infrastructural development is the same person they are throwing forward?

Please, who did this to us? 13 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Mad people everywhere msctheeeww 1 Like

Dead on arrival. 1 Like

I am from the middle belt and I like the fact that we are trying to distinguish ourselves from the core northerners, but recycling another criminal and presenting him is useless to me..



If only GNS Pwajok was alive, if only... 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmmmm,

Speechless

stomach infrastructure everywhere.



na only God fit deliver us from this people.