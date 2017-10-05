₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,152 members, 3,837,235 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 01:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight (18299 Views)
News Flash: Nigerian Moji Solar-percy Marries Her Lesbian Partner In Us / Nigerian Moji Solar-Percy Marries Her Lesbian Partner In US (Photo) / "Nigerian Lady Dumps Her Fiance After Helping Her Arrive America" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by NEHLIVE: 10:24pm On Oct 05
Moji Solar-Percy made news in August when she got married to her lesbian partner in the US. Last night, Moji took to her IG page to praise her wife for helping her lose weight. She shared the photo on the right and wrote;
"That feeling of joy when you can fit into a pair of jeans from 2014 . No miracle in loosing weight , no teas , no drugs... High protein low carbs and calorie counting !!! My wife is a winch!! Her formula works !!! 18 pound down in 8 weeks !!!! #liveandletlive #reallgbtlives #africanlgbtq#breakingthesteriotype".
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/usbased-nigerian-lesbian-thanks-her-wife-for-helping-her-lose-weight
1 Like
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by NEHLIVE: 10:24pm On Oct 05
See more romantic photos of the couple here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/usbased-nigerian-lesbian-thanks-her-wife-for-helping-her-lose-weight
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by optional1(f): 10:29pm On Oct 05
who is wife who is husband..
God punish devil
57 Likes
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by RoyalBlak007: 10:31pm On Oct 05
♤ how do they
♤ themselves?
1 Like
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by Evablizin(f): 10:37pm On Oct 05
My Wife!!
1 Like
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by Oyindidi(f): 10:47pm On Oct 05
Keep deceiving yourselves, if e no be rod e no fit be like rod. Rubber no be skin
34 Likes
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:50pm On Oct 05
Oyindidi:u go like rod sha
4 Likes
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by moshood521: 11:03pm On Oct 05
chesu olohun mi oooo
2 Likes
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by pocohantas(f): 11:13pm On Oct 05
Oyindidi:
LOL.
It's not just by the rod, but the connection with the owner of the rod and the satisfaction gotten from the application of the rod. This applies to every other form of intercourse and sexual orientation.
Penetration by the rod is pretty much overrated to me, a good head will make a sister satisfied and paralysed. Only guys wey sabi use the rod well go confirm say woman no dey do shakara for experienced prick. These kinda guys are not that much...
Very important thing is the orgasm. ahbeg, let them enjoy
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by Oyebee91(m): 11:15pm On Oct 05
Oyindidi:you must have used lotta dildos and also had unprotected sex
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by Mznaett(f): 11:32pm On Oct 05
pocohantas:
Wonders of our land!
Soooo raw and undiluted
5 Likes
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by mhizesther(f): 1:36am On Oct 06
pocohantas:
Oh bless u sis
U really understand
It's not about the rod
8 Likes
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by Thegamingorca(m): 2:37am On Oct 06
Oyindidi:
Cucumber power
1 Like
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by Thegamingorca(m): 2:38am On Oct 06
mhizesther:
Nah wah
1 Like
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by lefulefu(m): 3:53am On Oct 06
Is this not the same lady that dumped her naija husband for a white woman
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by lefulefu(m): 3:57am On Oct 06
pocohantas:hope u know some dudes might tell u dat in their village dem dey forbid to go down on a babe..so dis one u talking about cunninlingnus it might be taboo here based on how some guys might react to it.you right though...good sex is all about connection b/w partners.
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by morbeta(m): 4:45am On Oct 06
Make I eat moi moi joor after na barbing get me.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by Flashh: 10:20pm On Oct 06
I have been seeing too many strange things these days. I hope my eye balls won't start getting bigger?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by Ugoeze2016: 10:21pm On Oct 06
Na wa ooo Who be wife ? Because you two dressed like wives
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by lonelydora(m): 10:21pm On Oct 06
Still wondering how some ladies enjoy this Rubber thing.
Some guys sabi give head more than these ladies.
Meet better guy make e knack you akpako
*singing DNA's song*** ...meet me for the other room i go show you wazzup oooo...
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by otusnora(f): 10:21pm On Oct 06
Oyindidi:I swear!
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by free2ryhme: 10:22pm On Oct 06
NEHLIVE:
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by ihatebuhari(f): 10:22pm On Oct 06
Im so happy for her.
Some people will come here and insult her,to love is not a crime. #im happy to be a lesbian #nigeria law against lesbian is evil #God bless america and all civilized nation
2 Likes
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by josephine123: 10:22pm On Oct 06
Chei
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by ipobarecriminals: 10:22pm On Oct 06
even goats are better by far.God is patient Sha.
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by Factfinder1(f): 10:23pm On Oct 06
Confused old bitches
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by lonelydora(m): 10:24pm On Oct 06
pocohantas:
Hmmmm. Are you of them?
1 Like
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by Oyindidi(f): 10:24pm On Oct 06
jamariwolf:Ignored
2 Likes
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by muller101(m): 10:24pm On Oct 06
Cucumber and carrots job
|Re: Moji Solar-Percy, Lesbian Thanks Her Wife For Helping Her Lose Weight by sisisioge: 10:24pm On Oct 06
Alright girls...I think you two are cute
Making Your Partner Your DP - Is It A Sign Of Love ? / Men Only! What Can Make You Cry? / This Girl's Endowment Will Have You Speechless (PHOTO)
Viewing this topic: 50shot, Kinghenreey, derrick015, teamgreat, MummyJJ(f), Judgement12(m), Endomorph(f), olubams, PaperLace, MRAKBEE(m), oriented247, gominau(m), pahzz(m), Worthie(m), Reese1, Everythinggoes, ibkbaddestguy, gaby(m), PDPGuy, eemjay(f), morikee(m), absodiq(m) and 37 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13