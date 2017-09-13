₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by emusmithy(m): 10:45pm On Oct 05
Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy
Being broke is an usual phenomenon for the average Nigerian young man. It's almost like a necessary pathway to greatness.
The only issue is different ladies treat you differently when you're broke.
There are several categories of ladies you are likely to encounter when you're broke.
1. Miss "Unconditional Love" Lady
This particular type of ladies are as rare as diamond. In fact some guys believe they're like dinosaurs; they've gone on extinct. This kinda lady is loyal to the core. "Patience" is her middle name.
She can go through with him from being a "broke corper" to the point of getting a good job, without knowing if his parents has got some wealth. This Love, I heard is declared MIA in Nigeria due to the recession. May she be found again.
2. Verbally Abusive Ones
This is especially if the guy did all to 'impress' her. Eventually, she found out his name was "Stark Broke". Her heart is dashed. She resorts to abusive words, in person and online. I blame the guy though. But the girl in POINT 1 wouldn't do that. She would see the motive behind his action. Maybe he loved her too much and overestimated the cost of reaching her. That's love too, you know.
3. "In And Out" Kinda Girls
(Watching His Prosperity Level Through A Microscope)
Go, she won't go. Stay, she won't stay. When she manages to depart for months, she's all busy checking up on his progress.
Her love isn't dependable. She's of no good, at the long run. She will leave you if you face a financial challenge in the future.
She'll call and after some minutes, "Are you still working in that place?" One leg in, One leg out.
The very moment you breakthrough, they'll be all over you. Monitoring Spirits
4. Just-Friends Kinda Ladies
She's just there for you. She doesn't look at your predicament and sometimes even shares her cash with you. Probably has a serious relationship going for her, but you're damn closer to her than her fiancé. She tells you everything. You sometimes feel like asking her out, but no guts. Too close. It'll be odd. Above all, you're not sure of what will be her reply.
5. Business-Like Ladies
It's a business world bro. My people say; "if a dog is looking at you with tongue out; it's either there's bone with or around you."- If a business-like kinda girl looks faithful and loyal around you, look well. Maybe she's calculated you're the first son to inherit your dad's property or you've got one wealthy uncle. Lol!
She might even buy you things sef. Don't be fooled. Those are baits. You'll pay double
6. "Highest Bidder Kinda Ladies"
When these ladies were girls, they thought they could be that faithful girlfriend but as they evolved, richer guys revolved, they began to dissolve. They returned to the old ways of their predecessors. It's alarming.
Even though she truly loves you, without money, you've got no chance. That's one reason you've got to make the money.
7. "Sucking Blood" Kinda Girls
This set of girls got no chill. They don't leave him. By looking at him, you can tell he barely eats well and you're asking him to borrow you #10,000 that you'll pay back next week. Who told you you'll pay back at all? Must you be lied to? This type wants to suck him dry. Every kobo, they want to take away from him.
Goodnight famz!
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by CaptainSALAZAR: 10:46pm On Oct 05
Even if you aren't broke you will encounter some of the categories.
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by KendrickAyomide(m): 10:47pm On Oct 05
Lmao
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by emusmithy(m): 10:55pm On Oct 05
CaptainSALAZAR:
Even if you are broke you will encounter some of these categories.
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by CaptainSALAZAR: 10:58pm On Oct 05
emusmithy:If this is your way of countering, it's obsolete old man.
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by DanielsParker(m): 11:04pm On Oct 05
Funny
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by NoFavors: 11:06pm On Oct 05
CaptainSALAZAR:
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by indodon(m): 11:16pm On Oct 05
you forgot to mention 8
___broke___ ____aren't___ __supposed__ __to__ __get__ __an__ erection___
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by FinallyFamous: 11:17pm On Oct 05
Hmm
Some. Guys will be complaining that a girl didn't like Them because they are broke ..biko u that is broke did u like your life like that?
And to the ladies not all guys that are broke is actually poor even ATM sometimes are "Temporary unable to dispense cash"
Ori gbigbe sile sunmi. Don't give up.
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by internationalman(m): 11:33pm On Oct 05
Been broke or not, a real guy will always have his way around women.
God has already made it possible.
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by kozmicity(m): 11:39pm On Oct 05
internationalman:
This is Naija bro...those idealogies don't work here
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by HauteReel: 11:45pm On Oct 05
8. The ones who just can't get enough of the good D.
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by Rokia2(f): 11:51pm On Oct 05
1. Miss "Unconditional Love" Lady
This particular type of ladies are as rare as diamond. In fact some guys believe they're like dinosaurs; they've gone on extinct. This kinda lady is loyal to the core. "Patience" is her middle name.
She can go through with him from being a "broke corper" to the point of getting a good job, without knowing if his parents has got some wealth. This Love, I heard is declared MIA in Nigeria due to the recession. May she be found again.
I used to be this but now I know better.
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by IAMSASHY(f): 12:28am On Oct 06
broke guys ar always flashy, from dia dressing, u cn easily identify dem.
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by jamariwolf: 12:29am On Oct 06
CaptainSALAZAR:
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by Rapmoney(m): 12:39am On Oct 06
Nice one, emusmith!
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by Abdullateef77(m): 2:29am On Oct 06
I swear broke guys don suffer
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by ScotFree(m): 2:35am On Oct 06
IAMSASHY:
This your ideology....where is it from? Do you pick 'flashy' from the gutters? How can broke guys afford flashy?
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by ScotFree(m): 2:40am On Oct 06
You don't have to be broke to encounter all the kinds of ladies listed up there and more. Poor or Rich, we encounter these women everyday. A woman is what she is, regardless of your financial status. Ashewo will charge you what she charges others, rich or poor. Same way a loyal girl will stick with you, rich or poor.
The commonest kinds are 6 and 7 though. Everywhere on facebook, badoo,instagram, snapchat and so on. Their mates are busy in the office working 9 - 5, they are busy online working 24 - 24, begging for recharge cards, indomie, t-fare, money for panadol and so on.
Lots of HOOD RATS everywhere.
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by ScotFree(m): 2:46am On Oct 06
Rokia2:
Don't change who you are probably because you were with a douche bag in some previous relationship. Some loser guy wouldn't know how lucky he was to have an awesome woman.
Stay good, and you'll find a man deserving of your uniqueness and goodness. He'll appreciate it and cherish you for life.
I don't know why people think the ideal response to having being with a stupid ex is to change themselves. No! The ideal response is to wait for 'your own man' to come take you away.
When you change, who does it affect? You!! So don't change. Not every man out there is meant for you.
You let a douche bag win when you change who you are because of him.
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by lefulefu(m): 3:39am On Oct 06
indodon:Cc oyindidi
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by RETIREDMUMU(m): 3:43am On Oct 06
being broke is not d end of the world bro
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by sekxy(f): 4:26am On Oct 06
shey una wan start another broke thread for the week..I will be watching...
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by uminem02(m): 6:39am On Oct 06
I currently have number 1 and i'm grateful...Not letting go tho'
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by internationalman(m): 6:55am On Oct 06
kozmicity:it does for the men wey sabi even if it means lying.
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by emusmithy(m): 7:13am On Oct 06
CaptainSALAZAR:
God bless you, young man.
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by BoyHuncho(m): 7:21am On Oct 06
IAMSASHY:..
what's this one saying
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by emusmithy(m): 7:22am On Oct 06
Rokia2:
Please return: The world needs people like that
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by emusmithy(m): 7:24am On Oct 06
sekxy:
Lolz
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by emusmithy(m): 7:26am On Oct 06
Rapmoney:
Thanks bro! Long time mehn!
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by indodon(m): 8:08am On Oct 06
lefulefu:buhahahahaha!!! make she no you o
where you been to btw
|Re: Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy by lefulefu(m): 8:12am On Oct 06
indodon:haha gud morning my brother.na oyindidi favourite quote be dat oo.sorry bros i have just been held up thats why i was a little scarce.
