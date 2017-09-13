Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Seven Kinds Of Ladies Around A Broke Guy (8692 Views)

Being broke is an usual phenomenon for the average Nigerian young man. It's almost like a necessary pathway to greatness.



The only issue is different ladies treat you differently when you're broke.



There are several categories of ladies you are likely to encounter when you're broke.







1. Miss "Unconditional Love" Lady



This particular type of ladies are as rare as diamond. In fact some guys believe they're like dinosaurs; they've gone on extinct. This kinda lady is loyal to the core. "Patience" is her middle name.

She can go through with him from being a "broke corper" to the point of getting a good job, without knowing if his parents has got some wealth. This Love, I heard is declared MIA in Nigeria due to the recession. May she be found again.





2. Verbally Abusive Ones



This is especially if the guy did all to 'impress' her. Eventually, she found out his name was "Stark Broke". Her heart is dashed. She resorts to abusive words, in person and online. I blame the guy though. But the girl in POINT 1 wouldn't do that. She would see the motive behind his action. Maybe he loved her too much and overestimated the cost of reaching her. That's love too, you know.





3. "In And Out" Kinda Girls



(Watching His Prosperity Level Through A Microscope)



Go, she won't go. Stay, she won't stay. When she manages to depart for months, she's all busy checking up on his progress.

Her love isn't dependable. She's of no good, at the long run. She will leave you if you face a financial challenge in the future.

She'll call and after some minutes, "Are you still working in that place?" One leg in, One leg out.

The very moment you breakthrough, they'll be all over you. Monitoring Spirits





4. Just-Friends Kinda Ladies



She's just there for you. She doesn't look at your predicament and sometimes even shares her cash with you. Probably has a serious relationship going for her, but you're damn closer to her than her fiancé. She tells you everything. You sometimes feel like asking her out, but no guts. Too close. It'll be odd. Above all, you're not sure of what will be her reply.





5. Business-Like Ladies





It's a business world bro. My people say; "if a dog is looking at you with tongue out; it's either there's bone with or around you."- If a business-like kinda girl looks faithful and loyal around you, look well. Maybe she's calculated you're the first son to inherit your dad's property or you've got one wealthy uncle. Lol!

She might even buy you things sef. Don't be fooled. Those are baits. You'll pay double







6. "Highest Bidder Kinda Ladies"





When these ladies were girls, they thought they could be that faithful girlfriend but as they evolved, richer guys revolved, they began to dissolve. They returned to the old ways of their predecessors. It's alarming.

Even though she truly loves you, without money, you've got no chance. That's one reason you've got to make the money.



7. "Sucking Blood" Kinda Girls



This set of girls got no chill. They don't leave him. By looking at him, you can tell he barely eats well and you're asking him to borrow you #10,000 that you'll pay back next week. Who told you you'll pay back at all? Must you be lied to? This type wants to suck him dry. Every kobo, they want to take away from him.







Even if you aren't broke you will encounter some of the categories. 4 Likes 1 Share

Lmao

CaptainSALAZAR:





emusmithy:





Funny

___broke___ ____aren't___ __supposed__ __to__ __get__ __an__ erection___ you forgot to mention 8___broke___ ____aren't___ __supposed__ __to__ __get__ __an__ erection___ 4 Likes 1 Share

Hmm

Some. Guys will be complaining that a girl didn't like Them because they are broke ..biko u that is broke did u like your life like that?



And to the ladies not all guys that are broke is actually poor even ATM sometimes are "Temporary unable to dispense cash"



Ori gbigbe sile sunmi. Don't give up. 15 Likes

Been broke or not, a real guy will always have his way around women.

God has already made it possible. 9 Likes

internationalman:

This is Naija bro...those idealogies don't work here 2 Likes

8. The ones who just can't get enough of the good D. 3 Likes





I used to be this but now I know better. 1. Miss "Unconditional Love" LadyThis particular type of ladies are as rare as diamond. In fact some guys believe they're like dinosaurs; they've gone on extinct. This kinda lady is loyal to the core. "Patience" is her middle name.She can go through with him from being a "broke corper" to the point of getting a good job, without knowing if his parents has got some wealth. This Love, I heard is declared MIA in Nigeria due to the recession. May she be found again.I used to be this but now I know better. 4 Likes

broke guys ar always flashy, from dia dressing, u cn easily identify dem. broke guys ar always flashy, from dia dressing, u cn easily identify dem. 6 Likes 1 Share

Nice one, emusmith!

I swear broke guys don suffer

IAMSASHY:

broke guys ar always flashy, from dia dressing, u cn easily identify dem.

This your ideology....where is it from? Do you pick 'flashy' from the gutters? How can broke guys afford flashy? This your ideology....where is it from? Do you pick 'flashy' from the gutters? How can broke guys afford flashy? 10 Likes





The commonest kinds are 6 and 7 though. Everywhere on facebook, badoo,instagram, snapchat and so on. Their mates are busy in the office working 9 - 5, they are busy online working 24 - 24, begging for recharge cards, indomie, t-fare, money for panadol and so on.



Lots of HOOD RATS everywhere. You don't have to be broke to encounter all the kinds of ladies listed up there and more. Poor or Rich, we encounter these women everyday. A woman is what she is, regardless of your financial status. Ashewo will charge you what she charges others, rich or poor. Same way a loyal girl will stick with you, rich or poor.The commonest kinds are 6 and 7 though. Everywhere on facebook, badoo,instagram, snapchat and so on. Their mates are busy in the office working 9 - 5, they are busy online working 24 - 24, begging for recharge cards, indomie, t-fare, money for panadol and so on.Lots of HOOD RATS everywhere. 4 Likes

Rokia2:

I used to be this but now I know better.

Don't change who you are probably because you were with a douche bag in some previous relationship. Some loser guy wouldn't know how lucky he was to have an awesome woman.



Stay good, and you'll find a man deserving of your uniqueness and goodness. He'll appreciate it and cherish you for life.



I don't know why people think the ideal response to having being with a stupid ex is to change themselves. No! The ideal response is to wait for 'your own man' to come take you away.



When you change, who does it affect? You!! So don't change. Not every man out there is meant for you.



You let a douche bag win when you change who you are because of him. Don't change who you are probably because you were with a douche bag in some previous relationship. Some loser guy wouldn't know how lucky he was to have an awesome woman.Stay good, and you'll find a man deserving of your uniqueness and goodness. He'll appreciate it and cherish you for life.I don't know why people think the ideal response to having being with a stupid ex is to change themselves. No! The ideal response is to wait for 'your own man' to come take you away.When you change, who does it affect? You!! So don't change. Not every man out there is meant for you.You let a douche bag win when you change who you are because of him. 11 Likes 1 Share

indodon:

___broke___ ____aren't___ __supposed__ __to__ __get__ __an__ erection___ Cc oyindidi Cc oyindidi

being broke is not d end of the world bro 1 Like

shey una wan start another broke thread for the week..I will be watching... shey una wan start another broke thread for the week..I will be watching...

I currently have number 1 and i'm grateful...Not letting go tho' 1 Like

kozmicity:



This is Naija bro...those idealogies don't work here it does for the men wey sabi even if it means lying. it does for the men wey sabi even if it means lying. 2 Likes

God bless you, young man. God bless you, young man.

IAMSASHY:

broke guys ar always flashy, from dia dressing, u cn easily identify dem. ..



what's this one saying .. 1 Like

Rokia2:

I used to be this but now I know better.

Please return: The world needs people like that Please return: The world needs people like that

sekxy:

shey una wan start another broke thread for the week..I will be watching...

Lolz Lolz

Rapmoney:

Nice one, emusmith!

Thanks bro! Long time mehn! Thanks bro! Long time mehn! 1 Like

lefulefu:

Cc oyindidi buhahahahaha!!! make she no you o



























































where you been to btw buhahahahaha!!! make she no you owhere you been to btw