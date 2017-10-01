Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Publicly Masturbated At Cele, Lagos - Lady Claims (4615 Views)

Source; A Nigerian counsellor and author, Victor Ibeh, has shared the message he was sent on Facebook by a shocked lady who encountered a man masturbating close to her publicly at Cele area of Lagos. According to the lady via the Facebook chat, she said she has been reading this kind of stories online but never thought it will ever happen to her until yesterday. Read the full details below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/lady-narrates-man-publicly-msturbated-front-cele-area-lagos.html

Alarming konjugated felas everywhere 3 Likes

She could have helped the guy to masturbate with her mouth and other openings in her.



A man was masturbating in her presence and still had the time to watch and converse with the man. 11 Likes 1 Share

Funny. And she waited around to listen to him say rubbish and watch him masturbate? 4 Likes

Some people look normal but yet mentally derailed. sex is just overrated . 3 Likes

shoii....the too of them don enta coma together

Was she glued to the spot? Can't a man stroke his joystick in peace?











BTW, pictures or we don't believe it 1 Like

Why was she scared? The d*ck get teeth? E de bite? 14 Likes

A man was masturbating in her presence and still had the time to watch and converse with the man. Na so them de do like say they no de interested. But try them for... and see. Na so them de do like say they no de interested. But try them for... and see. 1 Like

potent5:

Why was she scared? The d*ck get teeth? E de bite? whereas na lie.



Only God knows what kinda wonders she would have performed with her mouth, hand, anus and poosy on different d¡cks she might have come across. whereas na lie.Only God knows what kinda wonders she would have performed with her mouth, hand, anus and poosy on different d¡cks she might have come across. 1 Like

Linus, this stupid girl can lie for Africa



She was there having a conversation with a man who was choking his chicken ?? She was disgusted by the guy's behavior but she didn't leave ??





She was there to make sure the guy got off and then sat there to be told how beautiful she is ??



Fish brain girl, go to the kitchen and make me some sandwiches

1 Like

Early signs of madness

Where hn pic kon dae?

A man was masturbating in her presence and still had the time to watch and converse with the man. I tell you. The babe fit be coded Olosho I tell you. The babe fit be coded Olosho

What a dying world. What a sick world

Lagos

Konji na bastard

The guy's chatting skills is so poor! 1 Like

why is she telling im??

Ladies are the ones most sex starved dx days,, can't imagine a decent girl sending me hot pics of her pussy last night and I call her and hear the sound her pussy was making while she was fingering her pussy on phone , but i came like tap too Sha. Bad guy

By now she must know that Konji's parents had him out of wedlock 1 Like

Mehn must treat em konji. It's better than raping. Shey e rape d gal ni

mofeoluwadassah:

shoii....the too of them don enta coma together lol bad man lolbad man

He truly entertained u coz u are spreading around the good news.

Just remembered how one brought d stuff out and was brushing it against my back as per crowded area na... Pushed the fool but decided to keep calm when he kept on saying Sorry. Experienced such like twice.

Lol, the girl is not a good liar

konji na bastard