₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,779,459 members, 3,466,158 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 April 2017 at 02:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé (18127 Views)
Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo / Lady Flashes Her Bum For Her Man In Pre-wedding Photos After 10 Years Of Dating / Man Grabs Fiancee's Butt In Pre-Wedding Photos: Media React (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by praizblog: 11:06pm On Apr 07
As shared by Libarty studios...the couple will be getting married this weekend. See more photos below
Source ::: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/04/checkout-this-colourful-pre-wedding.html?m=0
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by praizblog: 11:08pm On Apr 07
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by youngberry001(m): 11:08pm On Apr 07
Oh mah God
Dis gurl fresh oooh
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Nma27(f): 11:11pm On Apr 07
Fwosh indeed
1 Like
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Jacksparr0w127: 11:11pm On Apr 07
Oh lawd!
B(.)(.)bsssssss; my weakness
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by JeffreyJames(m): 11:16pm On Apr 07
This guy don strike gold.......Chai!!! ......The babe too clean biko!!
15 Likes
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by JeffreyJames(m): 11:16pm On Apr 07
Jacksparr0w127:
I can't even move
20 Likes
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Laveda(f): 11:17pm On Apr 07
So cute together
Awwwn I'm jealous but happy for them.. HML
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by RoyalBlak007: 11:17pm On Apr 07
Jacksparr0w127:
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Laveda(f): 11:18pm On Apr 07
Jacksparr0w127:
You came for boobs, smh.
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Jacksparr0w127: 11:19pm On Apr 07
JeffreyJames:Junior just dey salute dey give attention
11 Likes
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Jacksparr0w127: 11:19pm On Apr 07
Laveda:I'm very powerless when it comes to booobs
11 Likes
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Jacksparr0w127: 11:20pm On Apr 07
RoyalBlak007:you know na
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by RoyalBlak007: 11:23pm On Apr 07
Jacksparr0w127:
♤ama Big Big Big..
♤..Big fan of it too
1 Like
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Nomfanelo99(f): 11:24pm On Apr 07
beautiful couple. I still don't get this pre- wedding pics thing though.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by JeffreyJames(m): 11:25pm On Apr 07
Jacksparr0w127:
Hahahahaha hahahahaha werey
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by WORDWORLD: 11:29pm On Apr 07
ARE 'WE' STILL PRACTICING CHRISTIANITY!?
I just remembered WORSE REVEALING clothes are worn on the wedding day by the bride in the church while the pastor and other men cant get enough to store in the minds from the FEAST OF THE FLESH displayed by the bride while the groom is all tied up in ties and coat, long pants, shoes. ALL COVERED UP!!! WOMEN ARE SO, SO CHEAP THIS DAYS.
8 Likes
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Jacksparr0w127: 11:31pm On Apr 07
RoyalBlak007:We can't help it. It's just too powerful to overcome
JeffreyJames:
Make I run comot here before.....
1 Like
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by RoyalBlak007: 11:33pm On Apr 07
Jacksparr0w127:
♤hahahahahah!
♤Very Powerful
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Nomfanelo99(f): 11:33pm On Apr 07
Jacksparr0w127 :well , well look who it is
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by JeffreyJames(m): 11:33pm On Apr 07
Jacksparr0w127:
Right behind you.....lol
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by WORDWORLD: 11:44pm On Apr 07
DONT BE SURPRISE HOW THIS MAN IS GOING TO REACT IF HIS WIFE TO BE CHOSES TO BREAST FEED THEIR BABY IN THE PUBLIC. HAVENT WE ALREADY SEEN IT ALL? I DONT UNDERSTAND ALL THIS TRIVIALITIES ANYMORE. WHY IS THE WORLD ALWAYS GOING ON THE INSANE LANE?
www.nairaland.com/3548133/hyperbole-called-pre-wedding-pictures-world
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Emodeee: 11:54pm On Apr 07
those boobs. how i love boobs. missmossy, that could be us.
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Moving4: 11:55pm On Apr 07
Really Colorful & Cute
1 Like
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Jacksparr0w127: 3:41am
Nomfanelo99:yea yea yea look who we got here
Where you been?
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by thowbie7ven(m): 4:41am
Laveda:That could be us you know...
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by AlexCk: 6:18am
Nomfanelo99:
It seems to be the koko *in dbanj voice*
Anyways, no be by pre-wedding pix ooo, na to just have an amazing married life.
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Nomfanelo99(f): 6:23am
Jacksparr0w127:
lol been around. had to double check your profile pic.
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Jacksparr0w127: 6:26am
Nomfanelo99:hahaha so even my palm couldn't cover my face lol
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Nomfanelo99(f): 6:32am
Jacksparr0w127:
it was an epic failure. nice try though
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Jacksparr0w127: 6:45am
Nomfanelo99:epic failure
How you been tho?
|Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Nomfanelo99(f): 6:54am
Jacksparr0w127:well I'm good now . wasn't very good these past few days . how uve been?
1 Like 1 Share
How Do You Know If Your Partner Is “the One” For You? / When A Girl Makes The First Move (pics) / Your Definition Of A Wife Material
Viewing this topic: theophilus02, JayB11(m), juliuscapps(m), ncoolsome(m), 2drajayi(m), Fyorgyn, soterslove, Dasimi1, megadinho(m), BabbanBura(m), Bigwig1, aeonczar, Ramaa(m), Erotex(m), emmawiz, curiositymaster, suso(m), Larrey(f), Youngdream1, modanwealth, abracadabraspec(f), Fixed010, inspired4real, sundesty, Petrosonly, izumcdon, shiffi(m), MrTeeo, ugonnalily(m), Redboi(m), justsun, edogu(m), Lbrasi, EngracedMay(f), Emodeee, dasphinx1(m), Chiefpriest1(m), teebarbie(f), Perfectdanny(m), owoeyeadeyinka(m), demolinka(m), joat247, youngberry001(m), 5ircreepy(m), Tiny23(f), arikibe, freezyprinzy(m), DandyWalker(m), NarnieSnyper(m), Drazeen(m), phpier, lalarge, zanga420, sauerr, mhiztwinky23(f), Adenike775(f), miteolu(m) and 126 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9