Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by praizblog: 11:06pm On Apr 07
As shared by Libarty studios...the couple will be getting married this weekend. See more photos below


Source ::: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/04/checkout-this-colourful-pre-wedding.html?m=0

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by praizblog: 11:08pm On Apr 07
More




http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/04/checkout-this-colourful-pre-wedding.html?m=0

Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by youngberry001(m): 11:08pm On Apr 07
Oh mah God cheesy

Dis gurl fresh oooh

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Nma27(f): 11:11pm On Apr 07
Fwosh indeed

1 Like

Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Jacksparr0w127: 11:11pm On Apr 07
Oh lawd!

B(.)(.)bsssssss; my weakness cry cry cry

30 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by JeffreyJames(m): 11:16pm On Apr 07
This guy don strike gold.......Chai!!! grin......The babe too clean biko!!

15 Likes

Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by JeffreyJames(m): 11:16pm On Apr 07
Jacksparr0w127:
Oh lawd!

B(.)(.)bsssssss; my weakness cry cry cry

I can't even move cry

20 Likes

Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Laveda(f): 11:17pm On Apr 07
So cute together


Awwwn I'm jealous but happy for them.. HML kiss

2 Likes

Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by RoyalBlak007: 11:17pm On Apr 07
grin grin grin grin
Jacksparr0w127:
Oh lawd!

B(.)(.)bsssssss; my weakness cry cry cry
Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Laveda(f): 11:18pm On Apr 07
Jacksparr0w127:
Oh lawd!

B(.)(.)bsssssss; my weakness cry cry cry

You came for boobs, smh. undecided

4 Likes

Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Jacksparr0w127: 11:19pm On Apr 07
JeffreyJames:


I can't even move cry
Junior just dey salute dey give attention cry

11 Likes

Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Jacksparr0w127: 11:19pm On Apr 07
Laveda:


You came for boobs, smh. undecided
I'm very powerless when it comes to booobs

11 Likes

Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Jacksparr0w127: 11:20pm On Apr 07
RoyalBlak007:
grin grin grin grin
you know na
Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by RoyalBlak007: 11:23pm On Apr 07
Jacksparr0w127:
you know na

♤ama Big Big Big..

♤..Big fan of it too grin

1 Like

Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Nomfanelo99(f): 11:24pm On Apr 07
beautiful couple. I still don't get this pre- wedding pics thing though.

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by JeffreyJames(m): 11:25pm On Apr 07
Jacksparr0w127:
Junior just dey salute dey give attention cry


Hahahahaha hahahahaha werey
Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by WORDWORLD: 11:29pm On Apr 07
ARE 'WE' STILL PRACTICING CHRISTIANITY!?
I just remembered WORSE REVEALING clothes are worn on the wedding day by the bride in the church while the pastor and other men cant get enough to store in the minds from the FEAST OF THE FLESH displayed by the bride while the groom is all tied up in ties and coat, long pants, shoes. ALL COVERED UP!!! WOMEN ARE SO, SO CHEAP THIS DAYS.

8 Likes

Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Jacksparr0w127: 11:31pm On Apr 07
RoyalBlak007:


♤ama Big Big Big..

♤..Big fan of it too grin
We can't help it. It's just too powerful to overcome


JeffreyJames:

Hahahahaha hahahahaha werey

Make I run comot here before..... lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by RoyalBlak007: 11:33pm On Apr 07
Jacksparr0w127:
We can't help it. It's just too powerful to overcome

♤hahahahahah! grin

♤Very Powerful
Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Nomfanelo99(f): 11:33pm On Apr 07
Jacksparr0w127 :
you know na
well , well look who it is
Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by JeffreyJames(m): 11:33pm On Apr 07
Jacksparr0w127:
We can't help it. It's just too powerful to overcome




Make I run comot here before..... lipsrsealed

Right behind you.....lol
Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by WORDWORLD: 11:44pm On Apr 07
DONT BE SURPRISE HOW THIS MAN IS GOING TO REACT IF HIS WIFE TO BE CHOSES TO BREAST FEED THEIR BABY IN THE PUBLIC. HAVENT WE ALREADY SEEN IT ALL? I DONT UNDERSTAND ALL THIS TRIVIALITIES ANYMORE. WHY IS THE WORLD ALWAYS GOING ON THE INSANE LANE?

www.nairaland.com/3548133/hyperbole-called-pre-wedding-pictures-world

4 Likes

Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Emodeee: 11:54pm On Apr 07
those boobs. how i love boobs. missmossy, that could be us.
Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Moving4: 11:55pm On Apr 07
Really Colorful & Cute

1 Like

Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Jacksparr0w127: 3:41am
Nomfanelo99:

well , well look who it is
yea yea yea look who we got here cheesy grin cheesy

Where you been?
Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by thowbie7ven(m): 4:41am
Laveda:
So cute together


Awwwn I'm jealous but happy for them.. HML kiss
That could be us you know...
Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by AlexCk: 6:18am
Nomfanelo99:
beautiful couple. I still don't get this pre- wedding pics thing though.

It seems to be the koko *in dbanj voice*






Anyways, no be by pre-wedding pix ooo, na to just have an amazing married life.
Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Nomfanelo99(f): 6:23am
Jacksparr0w127:
yea yea yea look who we got here cheesy grin cheesy

Where you been?


lol been around. had to double check your profile pic.
Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Jacksparr0w127: 6:26am
Nomfanelo99:



lol been around. had to double check your profile pic.
hahaha so even my palm couldn't cover my face lol
Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Nomfanelo99(f): 6:32am
Jacksparr0w127:
hahaha so even my palm couldn't cover my face lol

it was an epic failure. nice try though
Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Jacksparr0w127: 6:45am
Nomfanelo99:


it was an epic failure. nice try though
epic failure cry cry cry cry


How you been tho? wink kiss
Re: Lady Rocks Sexy Swimsuit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Fiancé by Nomfanelo99(f): 6:54am
Jacksparr0w127:
epic failure cry cry cry cry

How you been tho? wink kiss
well I'm good now . wasn't very good these past few days . how uve been?

1 Like 1 Share

