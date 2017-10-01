Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS (16733 Views)

She revealed this in an interview conducted by a journalist, Omo Edema of Voice 89.9FM, Ado-Ekiti.... Read below;



“I live in Lagos. One day, my younger brother called me that there was a prophecy from his Prophet, Prophet Oni Olakanye of CAC Palace of Mercy, Mathew, Olokuta, Ado-Ekiti, that I would need to come down to Ado-Ekiti for prayers concerning my infertility. I have married since 2011, but no child. So I discussed the issue with my husband and he allowed me travel to visit the prophet.



“When I got to the prophet a few days later, he first prayed with me at the church reception. He subsequently called me down into one of the rooms in the mission house where he placed a mirror under my private part—the exercise he called inspection, and later poured some liquid substance in my private part and fingered it in by himself. He therefore took me to bathroom where I bathed on a mortar with a black soap and native sponge while he stood in with me…



“He therefore demanded for N50,000 which I gave to him on the same day.



“Lastly, he gave me a ball-shaped substance to insert into my private part in the bedtime when I get home. I did according to his instructions. However, since then, my private part has been badly affected with wounds without cure yet…” These were the allegations of Mrs. Omowale against Prophet Oni Olakanye of CAC Palace of Mercy, Mathew, Olokuta, Ado-Ekiti.



“I know her, but not all her allegations against me were true. I collected N50,000 to work for her and to ensure she has child in life. The substance I gave her to insert into her private part; she didn’t use it according to my instruction…” The prophet, Oni Olakanye responded.



8 "churches" you should be wary of. When I mean "wary", I mean suspect every move there



1. CAC

2 Cherubim and Seraphim

3. Cele

4. Eckankar

5. Ogboni Confraternity

6. The Grail message

7. Any gathering that has the word "Ministry" attached to it

8. Any gathering that has an Osama-like bearded "Alfa" as the head



Eheee. ..somebody called my attention to something, if you have a pastor that suddenly woke up and realized he's ordained and went ahead to establish a church without proper training...RRRRRRUUUUUNNNN and never look back



Don't say "Mr. Invincible", didn't warn you! 8 "churches" you should be wary of. When I mean "wary", I mean suspect every move there1. CAC2 Cherubim and Seraphim3. Cele4. Eckankar5. Ogboni Confraternity6. The Grail message7. Any gathering that has the word "Ministry" attached to it8. Any gathering that has an Osama-like bearded "Alfa" as the headEheee. ..somebody called my attention to something, if you have a pastor that suddenly woke up and realized he's ordained and went ahead to establish a church without proper training...RRRRRRUUUUUNNNN and never look backDon't say "Mr. Invincible", didn't warn you! 56 Likes 6 Shares

Women looking for fruit of the womb eyes they see many things. Many pastors, Alfas, Babalawos and even gynecologist sample dem free of charge all the name of getting preg. May God heal her and answer her prayer.



For those out there praying for the fruit of the womb, may God Almighty answer their prayer. 63 Likes 4 Shares

Christian of this days is just a joke 1 Like

Wonderful

Na wetin eye find, eye see





mcmurphy132:

Christianity of this days is just a joke Christians of this days and not Christianity. 12 Likes 1 Share

I thought Christianity is free from all sorts of evils but always reverse is the case.What a pity.They will not pass bad comments on this religion as they usually do to others.Hypocrites! 6 Likes

Yahoo plus pastors 2 Likes

mcmurphy132:

Christianity of this days is just a joke Even a Muslim had to correct you. Olodo nla Even a Muslim had to correct you. Olodo nla 10 Likes

elgeehione:

I thought Christianity is free from all sorts of evils but always reverse is the case.What a pity.They will not pass bad comments on this religion as they usually do to others.Hypocrites! Do me a favor, Shut your mouth and open your brain Do me a favor, Shut your mouth and open your brain 7 Likes 1 Share

hummmm.. first am new not up to 10 minutes ago and made front page. lastly. the husband get mind sha...

Your comment is senseless and baseless so as you. Because the idiotic being associated himself with CAC now mean every other Christ Apostolic Church is bad? Anyway, you are not to blame if not for some bad eggs. Your comment is senseless and baseless so as you. Because the idiotic being associated himself with CAC now mean every other Christ Apostolic Church is bad? Anyway, you are not to blame if not for some bad eggs. 3 Likes 1 Share

Is it sperms... 4 Likes 1 Share

endtime pastor

Poor woman

Go to the hospital

You will be cured 2 Likes

fu fu

Hope she got her deliverance!



Fool!

elgeehione:

I thought Christianity is free from all sorts of evils but always reverse is the case.What a pity.They will not pass bad comments on this religion as they usually do to others.Hypocrites!

Evil people are every where. So, forget that! Evil people are every where. So, forget that!

eh wo

elgeehione:

I thought Christianity is free from all sorts of evils but always reverse is the case.What a pity.They will not pass bad comments on this religion as they usually do to others.Hypocrites! mumu are we supporting it?

Even d Bible speaks of false teachers

Dere will always be bad apples but npt condemning d action is what is wrong mumu are we supporting it?Even d Bible speaks of false teachersDere will always be bad apples but npt condemning d action is what is wrong 5 Likes

All these afonja churches self 1 Like

All these prophets and stupid humans too that will sit down and be forming deliverance this, deliverance that...

You people should continue!

Cos I see no reason why a sane person would sit back and watch someone conduct deliverance on you using fetish means yet in the name of God!! 1 Like 1 Share

Fingered on top??

To the woman 3 Likes

Women and their mumu behaviours,the husband also need to Cain for allowing her to go from Lagos to Ekiti.

All self-appointed pastors and prophets of God. All self-appointed pastors and prophets of God.