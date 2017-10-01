₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 2:42pm
A pastor in Ekiti state has been accused of causing injuries to a woman's private part after conducting a "special type" of deliverance for her after collecting N50,000 from her. The woman who is suffering from wounds in her private region - claimed it happened after the pastor inserted some substances there during deliverance for fertility.
She revealed this in an interview conducted by a journalist, Omo Edema of Voice 89.9FM, Ado-Ekiti.... Read below;
“I live in Lagos. One day, my younger brother called me that there was a prophecy from his Prophet, Prophet Oni Olakanye of CAC Palace of Mercy, Mathew, Olokuta, Ado-Ekiti, that I would need to come down to Ado-Ekiti for prayers concerning my infertility. I have married since 2011, but no child. So I discussed the issue with my husband and he allowed me travel to visit the prophet.
“When I got to the prophet a few days later, he first prayed with me at the church reception. He subsequently called me down into one of the rooms in the mission house where he placed a mirror under my private part—the exercise he called inspection, and later poured some liquid substance in my private part and fingered it in by himself. He therefore took me to bathroom where I bathed on a mortar with a black soap and native sponge while he stood in with me…
“He therefore demanded for N50,000 which I gave to him on the same day.
“Lastly, he gave me a ball-shaped substance to insert into my private part in the bedtime when I get home. I did according to his instructions. However, since then, my private part has been badly affected with wounds without cure yet…” These were the allegations of Mrs. Omowale against Prophet Oni Olakanye of CAC Palace of Mercy, Mathew, Olokuta, Ado-Ekiti.
“I know her, but not all her allegations against me were true. I collected N50,000 to work for her and to ensure she has child in life. The substance I gave her to insert into her private part; she didn’t use it according to my instruction…” The prophet, Oni Olakanye responded.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/woman-injured-in-her-private-region-after-deliverance-by-pastor.html
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by FortifiedCity: 2:42pm
8 "churches" you should be wary of. When I mean "wary", I mean suspect every move there
1. CAC
2 Cherubim and Seraphim
3. Cele
4. Eckankar
5. Ogboni Confraternity
6. The Grail message
7. Any gathering that has the word "Ministry" attached to it
8. Any gathering that has an Osama-like bearded "Alfa" as the head
Eheee. ..somebody called my attention to something, if you have a pastor that suddenly woke up and realized he's ordained and went ahead to establish a church without proper training...RRRRRRUUUUUNNNN and never look back
Don't say "Mr. Invincible", didn't warn you!
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 2:44pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by madridguy(m): 2:46pm
Women looking for fruit of the womb eyes they see many things. Many pastors, Alfas, Babalawos and even gynecologist sample dem free of charge all the name of getting preg. May God heal her and answer her prayer.
For those out there praying for the fruit of the womb, may God Almighty answer their prayer.
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by mcmurphy132(m): 2:49pm
Christian of this days is just a joke
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by Jesusloveyou(m): 2:52pm
Wonderful
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by nairavsdollars: 2:52pm
Na wetin eye find, eye see
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by madridguy(m): 2:53pm
Christians of this days and not Christianity.
mcmurphy132:
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by elgeehione: 2:53pm
I thought Christianity is free from all sorts of evils but always reverse is the case.What a pity.They will not pass bad comments on this religion as they usually do to others.Hypocrites!
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by Buharimustgo: 2:58pm
Yahoo plus pastors
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by FortifiedCity: 3:00pm
mcmurphy132:Even a Muslim had to correct you. Olodo nla
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by FortifiedCity: 3:01pm
elgeehione:Do me a favor, Shut your mouth and open your brain
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by wabinz(m): 3:40pm
hummmm.. first am new not up to 10 minutes ago and made front page. lastly. the husband get mind sha...
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by jakD: 3:40pm
FortifiedCity:
Your comment is senseless and baseless so as you. Because the idiotic being associated himself with CAC now mean every other Christ Apostolic Church is bad? Anyway, you are not to blame if not for some bad eggs.
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:41pm
Is it sperms...
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by thornapple(f): 3:41pm
FortifiedCity:
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by mofeoluwadassah: 3:42pm
endtime pastor
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by deepwater(f): 3:42pm
Poor woman
Go to the hospital
You will be cured
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by maxiuc(m): 3:42pm
fu
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by Lomprico2: 3:42pm
Hope she got her deliverance!
Fool!
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by jakD: 3:43pm
elgeehione:
Evil people are every where. So, forget that!
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by modelmike7(m): 3:43pm
eh wo
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by awoo47: 3:43pm
elgeehione:mumu are we supporting it?
Even d Bible speaks of false teachers
Dere will always be bad apples but npt condemning d action is what is wrong
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by zombieHUNTER: 3:43pm
All these afonja churches self
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by shurley22(f): 3:44pm
All these prophets and stupid humans too that will sit down and be forming deliverance this, deliverance that...
You people should continue!
Cos I see no reason why a sane person would sit back and watch someone conduct deliverance on you using fetish means yet in the name of God!!
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by SlimBrawnie(f): 3:44pm
Fingered on top??
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by Iseoluwani: 3:44pm
To the woman
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by Baawaa(m): 3:44pm
Women and their mumu behaviours,the husband also need to Cain for allowing her to go from Lagos to Ekiti.
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by 9inches(m): 3:45pm
FortifiedCity:
All self-appointed pastors and prophets of God.
|Re: "Pastor Poured Liquid In My Private Part"; Woman Injured After Deliverance. PICS by cristianisraeli: 3:45pm
FortifiedCity:
i guess you forgot to add,redeem,winners,chosen,which ones again....
