but aren't you atheist?" He replied, "No. I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important."



https://www.facebook.com/zuck/posts/10103363940448171



This is unfortunate. If not for the explicit "no", I would have said that he was dodging the question, but he said it. He threw atheism under the bus. He has made it very clear to everybody that he doesn't identify as an atheist and doesn't want to be considered as an atheist. Bless him. This doesn't mean he's not an atheist, of course; an atheist is simply someone who doesn't hold a belief in the existence of any God.



I don't believe for one second that Mark believes in the existence of the Jewish God. The one who forbade Jews from eating pork instead of teaching them how to cook it properly. Who created foreskins to protect the sensitive tips of male organs, but then ordered the Jews to cut them off their newborn babies. Who permitted Jews to enslave foreigners and treat them as property, even though he created all people. Who made women menstruate but then declared that a menstruating woman is unclean, and anyone who touches her - even her husband - is also unclean. Who banished children of single parents and their descendants from entering his temple for 400 years (the 10th generation). Who commanded Jews to commit genocide many many times. Whose favorite person in the whole world (David) was a serial mass murderer.



Seun:

The Oracle has spoken. 2 Likes 1 Share

what still surprises me is how excited Christians were when they saw the news



so excited that you'll be forgiven for thinking Mark just called Jesus his lord and Personal saviour 7 Likes 1 Share

Think I'm still at the agnostic stage too 1 Like

From ur response to the fact that he confirmed he is not an atheist, i can tell u are a bit disappointed in Mark. I have been following ur comments about religion so far n i know u are just at that point where u question everything just like mark did n soon or anytime in the future u had respond just like mark just did. I will be waiting to hear about it someday.Shalom 11 Likes 1 Share

Chipappii:





So u r not circumcised? i was about to quote him...or is he trying to tell us he will not circumcised his male child i was about to quote him...or is he trying to tell us he will not circumcised his male child 3 Likes







No peace surpasses discovering GOD ALMIGHTY IN YOU, SEPARATE FROM THE BOUNDS OF RELIGION.



As for the person behind Mark Zuckerberg's facebook username, the question posed to him was sudden and confrontational, so he had to type something fast at that moment. Well... Zuckerberg doesn't need to be an atheist. He could be a theist, as long as he perceives God in the day to day affair of the universe. And perceiving GOD by humans has always being from time immemorial. BUT ASCRIBING THE ATTRIBUTES OF GOD ALMIGHTY TO DEVILS(YAHWEH AND Allah) IS THE DANGEROUS THING HERE. Life is interesting when you are watching it in 3D. I bless nature I'm partaking in the comedy of life as a human being. Now Christianity seem more of what you profess and not what you are. I am still a true Christian to some people because I sing Christian songs and mention God, but they didn't try to find out the God I mention. Well... to very few of them, I declare to them myself that OUR GOD IS THE FATHER OF YAHWEH, Allah AND ALL OTHER little little gods who are causing religious panic here and there.No peace surpasses discovering GOD ALMIGHTY IN YOU, SEPARATE FROM THE BOUNDS OF RELIGION.As for the person behind Mark Zuckerberg's facebook username, the question posed to him was sudden and confrontational, so he had to type something fast at that moment. Well... Zuckerberg doesn't need to be an atheist. He could be a theist, as long as he perceives God in the day to day affair of the universe. And perceiving GOD by humans has always being from time immemorial. BUT ASCRIBING THE ATTRIBUTES OF GOD ALMIGHTY TO DEVILS(YAHWEH AND Allah) IS THE DANGEROUS THING HERE.

I hope one Day seun will finally realised that there is God. I think he is going through same phase like Mark zuckerberg. 1 Like

What if Mark lied? 1 Like

ireneony:

I hope one Day seun will finally realised that there is God. I think he is going through same phase like Mark zuckerberg. What phase are you guys always talking about.

Mark started questioning religion at the age of 13.



Do you know how old Seun is.

Or do you have an experience of this "phase", I would like to know. What phase are you guys always talking about.Mark started questioning religion at the age of 13.Do you know how old Seun is.Or do you have an experience of this "phase", I would like to know.

DeSepiero:

What if Mark lied?

that's one funny fact peeps fail to understand... anybody can lie to protect his or her interest best known to him or her. that's one funny fact peeps fail to understand... anybody can lie to protect his or her interest best known to him or her.

pweetyoge:

From ur response to the fact that he confirmed he is not an atheist[b], i can tell u are a bit disappointed in Mark. [/b]I have been following ur comments about religion so far n i know u are just at that point where u question everything just like mark did n soon or anytime in the future u had respond just like mark just did. I will be waiting to hear about it someday.Shalom Exactly my thought.



Mark has confirmed that he is no atheist, I wonder why seun sounds so pained.



Smh! Exactly my thought.Mark has confirmed that he is no atheist, I wonder why seun sounds so pained.Smh! 4 Likes

ireneony:

I hope one Day seun will finally realised that there is God. I think he is going through same phase like Mark zuckerberg. Realize? Reality is based on verifiable facts not unfounded beliefs. Realize? Reality is based on verifiable facts not unfounded beliefs.

Mark would do anything to keep the facebook family from getting frenzied, that I think is the reason for his answer.

This seun sef. Mark Zuckerberg refusing to join your delusion of atheism is really paining your ass, because i see no reason trying to rationalize is response to mean that he is not really a theist. 7 Likes





Here is a quote from Galileo who was a Christian

"The prohibition of science would be contrary to the Bible, which in hundreds of places teaches us how the greatness and the glory of God shine forth marvelously in all His works, and is to be read above all in the open book of the heavens. And let no one believe that the reading of the most exalted thoughts which are inscribed upon these pages is to be accomplished through merely staring up at the radiance of the stars. There are such profound secrets and such lofty conceptions that the night labors and the researches of hundreds and yet hundreds of the keenest minds, in investigations extending over thousands of years would not penetrate them, and the delight of the searching and finding endures forever." Painment of an atheist.Cry me river ogun.Mark gave a concrete"No" and you still doubt himEven if God comes down physically, you will still not believe.Hearts made of stones powered by illiteracy. Most Nigerian atheists are illiterates. So I am not surprised why a simple sentence is difficult to interprete.Here is a quote from Galileo who was a Christian 9 Likes

it seems atheism is gradually been eroded out of existence, so even Mark Zuckerberg has finally denounced being atheist, then I believe very soon seun will find his way back to God. it seems atheism is gradually been eroded out of existence, so even Mark Zuckerberg has finally denounced being atheist, then I believe very soon seun will find his way back to God.

Must he be an atheist? 3 Likes

DeSepiero:

What if Mark lied?



Mark said he is no atheist and some people are telling us that he is wrong because he didn't explain it very well.







Seun, my mum said she is not on Nairaland so do you have to bring in any logic through tha back door to make him one because she views naij.com page?





Seun, kindly let Mark be and respect his wish just like We respected yours.





Thank you

