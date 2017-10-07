₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video]
|Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by Solomonudofia(m): 6:30pm
A Turkish diplomat and special adviser to Nnamdi Kanu, Abdulkadir Erkahraman in a video clip released this afternoon in all the IPOB Facebook group stated that Nnamdi Kanu is fine and that Nigerians should stop asking about his whereabouts . he said,
Good day brothers and sisters today 5th October 2017, everybody is asking of the whereabouts of the IPOB leader, our brother his excellency Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, i will like to inform you from here that he is very very fine but because of security reasons no body should know where he is at the moment, so stop asking of his whereabouts because he is fine and his family members are fine too ,
He went further to speak on so many other issues concerning IPOB, Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu and also disclosed to them (ipob members) what their next move will be and how they will tackle Nigeria Government. the video clip below give you the detail .......
WATCH THE VIDEO CLIP BELOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94dULLqT6Yg
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by josephine123: 6:32pm
OK den
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by LionDeLeo: 6:34pm
They said he had been killed by the NA, others said he was in the army's custody.
They will soon start singing a different song.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by Pilate2016(m): 6:34pm
t
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by ruggedised: 6:36pm
I'm confused
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by fk001: 6:38pm
Nigerian Army have been telling the truth all this while, but the stewpid potopotor miscreants won't let them be
14 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by hatchy: 6:50pm
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by hatchy: 6:50pm
"His Excellency" This is the kind of things this small boy likes,to be addressed and worshipped like a small god.
He took many chieftaincy titles just to raise himself above others,a clear note of one with very low esteem and complex problems.
As a leader he made himself, why are you hiding and let other fools die for your sake?
Stupid people everywhere you go like Emptyhen!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by SalamRushdie: 6:51pm
Something tells me this Turkish man has some mental problem
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by funlord(m): 6:55pm
Who even cares whether the brain dead loud mouthed coward called kanu is fine or not? Maybe apart from his stupid ignorant and jobless followers everyone else has even forgotten that such a boil on the face of humanity once existed in our society!
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by chimerase2: 6:56pm
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by GoroTango: 6:56pm
I always knew the coward did an Ojukwu before doing a Saddam Hussein
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by tsdarkside(m): 6:57pm
why is this moroon still not arrested....??...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by Stingman: 6:58pm
funlord:
...definitely...but you can't forget this decay and misery...all across the funny country...
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by gidgiddy: 6:58pm
fk001:
You mean they were telling the truth when they said that they have never been to Kanu's house and didnt kill anyone in Abia state?
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by limeta(f): 7:01pm
Biafra is too clever for Nigeria or Nigerians
Take it or leave it biafra is a must
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by funlord(m): 7:03pm
Stingman:
The article is not about the countries infrastructure so kindly stop going off point! There is infrastructural decay and misery in places as diverse as anambra, lagos, kano, benue, delta, calabar, borno etc. That is a national problem borne out of pathetic leadership over the years! Kanu's problem is a human problem, caused by joblessness, poor home training, under achievement and blatant stupidity! The only thing he has an affinity for is political suicide and cowardice! EOD!
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by hatchy: 7:04pm
limeta:Keep dreaming.
Internet warriors!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by jumobi1(m): 7:06pm
tsdarkside:
By?
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by limeta(f): 7:06pm
hatchy:
Have some shame people that don't want you
Walk away unity begger
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by Mynd44: 7:07pm
He is not a Diplomat. Don't put this man in trouble with Erdogan
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by Unik3030: 7:07pm
limeta:is this the definition of clever or absolute stupidity, the world is taking note of everything n they will use it to nail Nnamdi kanu come Oct 17
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by coolhamid(m): 7:13pm
With the way kanu talks during the pre-operation python days, I never knew that a day would come that he(kanu) would be hiding from security forces.
In fact , I am yet to believe that he is hiding.
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by asdfjklhaha(f): 7:14pm
Ok
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by Tyche(m): 7:14pm
So he did a Ben Johnson afterall
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by lelvin(m): 7:14pm
The next time you see him, warn him not to take tea for now.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by Sleyanya1(m): 7:14pm
Only Those who don't study patterns will keep asking...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by Pridestorm(m): 7:14pm
Is that so?
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by FOLYKAZE(m): 7:14pm
He can bleat all he likes. October 17th, we want kanu in court dead or alive.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] by NwaNimo1(m): 7:15pm
Fake news...
