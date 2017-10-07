Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Kanu Is Fine , Stop Asking About His Whereabouts- Abdulkadir Erkah[video] (2619 Views)

Good day brothers and sisters today 5th October 2017, everybody is asking of the whereabouts of the IPOB leader, our brother his excellency Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, i will like to inform you from here that he is very very fine but because of security reasons no body should know where he is at the moment, so stop asking of his whereabouts because he is fine and his family members are fine too ,



He went further to speak on so many other issues concerning IPOB, Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu and also disclosed to them (ipob members) what their next move will be and how they will tackle Nigeria Government. the video clip below give you the detail .......



WATCH THE VIDEO CLIP BELOW





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94dULLqT6Yg





They will soon start singing a different song. They said he had been killed by the NA, others said he was in the army's custody.They will soon start singing a different song. 9 Likes 1 Share

I'm confused

Nigerian Army have been telling the truth all this while, but the stewpid potopotor miscreants won't let them be 14 Likes

"His Excellency" This is the kind of things this small boy likes,to be addressed and worshipped like a small god.



He took many chieftaincy titles just to raise himself above others,a clear note of one with very low esteem and complex problems.



As a leader he made himself, why are you hiding and let other fools die for your sake?



Stupid people everywhere you go like Emptyhen! 7 Likes 1 Share

Something tells me this Turkish man has some mental problem 8 Likes 1 Share

Who even cares whether the brain dead loud mouthed coward called kanu is fine or not? Maybe apart from his stupid ignorant and jobless followers everyone else has even forgotten that such a boil on the face of humanity once existed in our society! 9 Likes 2 Shares

I always knew the coward did an Ojukwu before doing a Saddam Hussein 8 Likes 1 Share

??... why is this moroon still not arrested....??... 1 Like 1 Share

Who even cares whether the brain dead loud mouthed coward called kanu is fine or not? Maybe apart from his stupid ignorant and jobless followers everyone else has even forgotten that such a boil on the face of humanity once existed in our society!



...definitely...but you can't forget this decay and misery...all across the funny country... ...definitely...but you can't forget this decay and misery...all across the funny country... 1 Like

Nigerian Army have been telling the truth all this while, but the stewpid potopotor miscreants won't let them be

You mean they were telling the truth when they said that they have never been to Kanu's house and didnt kill anyone in Abia state? You mean they were telling the truth when they said that they have never been to Kanu's house and didnt kill anyone in Abia state? 1 Like

Biafra is too clever for Nigeria or Nigerians

Take it or leave it biafra is a must 1 Like

...definitely...but you can't forget this decay and misery...all across the funny country...



The article is not about the countries infrastructure so kindly stop going off point! There is infrastructural decay and misery in places as diverse as anambra, lagos, kano, benue, delta, calabar, borno etc. That is a national problem borne out of pathetic leadership over the years! Kanu's problem is a human problem, caused by joblessness, poor home training, under achievement and blatant stupidity! The only thing he has an affinity for is political suicide and cowardice! EOD! The article is not about the countries infrastructure so kindly stop going off point! There is infrastructural decay and misery in places as diverse as anambra, lagos, kano, benue, delta, calabar, borno etc. That is a national problem borne out of pathetic leadership over the years! Kanu's problem is a human problem, caused by joblessness, poor home training, under achievement and blatant stupidity! The only thing he has an affinity for is political suicide and cowardice! EOD! 12 Likes 3 Shares

Biafra is too clever for Nigeria or Nigerians

Take it or leave it biafra is a must Keep dreaming.



Internet warriors! Keep dreaming.Internet warriors! 4 Likes 1 Share

why is this moroon still not arrested.... ??...

By? By?

Keep dreaming.



Have some shame people that don't want you

Walk away unity begger Have some shame people that don't want youWalk away unity begger

He is not a Diplomat. Don't put this man in trouble with Erdogan 7 Likes 1 Share

Biafra is too clever for Nigeria or Nigerians

Take it or leave it biafra is a must is this the definition of clever or absolute stupidity, the world is taking note of everything n they will use it to nail Nnamdi kanu come Oct 17 is this the definition of clever or absolute stupidity, the world is taking note of everything n they will use it to nail Nnamdi kanu come Oct 17 5 Likes 1 Share

With the way kanu talks during the pre-operation python days, I never knew that a day would come that he(kanu) would be hiding from security forces.



In fact , I am yet to believe that he is hiding. 1 Like

So he did a Ben Johnson afterall 3 Likes 1 Share

The next time you see him, warn him not to take tea for now. 1 Like 1 Share







Only Those who don't study patterns will keep asking... 2 Likes 1 Share

Is that so?

He can bleat all he likes. October 17th, we want kanu in court dead or alive. 2 Likes 1 Share