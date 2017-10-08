₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,922 members, 3,840,038 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 04:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family (10565 Views)
Caroline Danjuma: I Dated Tagbo Umeike; Why I Called Davido Out Over His Death / Tagbo Umeike Died After A Drinking Competition; Davido Promised N200k - Witness / Dead Tagbo Umeike: Caroline Danjuma Accused Davido Of Dumping His Body & Running (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by Onyejemechimere(m): 11:14am
One of the tragic news that hit the net this week, was the death of Tagbo Umeike a friend of Nigerian popstar, Davido!
Tagbo was alleged to have died after drinking several shots of tequila during a night out with friends in Lagos.
However, Tagbo’s friend and actress, Caroline Danjuma, accused Davido and his team of dumping Tagbo’s body at a general hospital in Lagos Island and fled.
In the wake of several conflicting reports on the incident, Sunday Scoop spoke with Tagbo’s immediate elder sister, Equi Arakada, who is based in the United Kingdom.
She was badly shaken and it was clear to see that the sad incident was causing her great grief.
“I am a year older than he was, and October 3 was supposed to be his 35th birthday. They’re trying to portray him as a drunk or useless person, and that’s not true. There’s more to social media than what we see on the screen. He was not married and he didn’t have any kids. He was an engineer but he was trying to diversify into the music business. Not as a musician, but maybe as a record label owner,” she said.Continuing, she said,
“He could upload some pictures of himself hanging out with his friends, but that does not mean that he doesn’t have anything else he does with his life. He was a very caring and outgoing person, and he had a great future ahead of him. I would definitely not wish what we, his loved ones, are going through right now on anybody.
Right now, we’re trying to gather as much information as possible to aid the investigation. All we need is justice; we don’t need any financial gain from this sad incident. We would dig to the root of the matter and find out if it was the negligence of anybody that led to this, or there was any sort of tampering involved. The autopsy would be conducted on Monday; any contrary news is false.”
However, Davido and his team have refused to make any comment on the matter. When we put a call through to Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, he said, “We don’t have any comment on this matter; there is nothing to say.”
Meanwhile, the police have also confirmed that the autopsy would be carried out on Monday.
http://www.lailasblog.com/davido-yet-reach-us-tagbos-autopsy-monday-sister/
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by LUGBE: 11:18am
Davido
5 Likes
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by Bizideas7(m): 11:20am
Let wait for the police to confirm the autopsy which would be carry out this Monday
4 Likes
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by matrixA(m): 11:27am
Abeg goan find somewhere sit down joor. E time don complete niyen
2 Likes
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by soberdrunk(m): 11:29am
I understand they are in pain and just lost a loved one but i find it very awkward that they are blaming Davido a '24 years old' "boy" for a "35 years old" 'man's' death. Why will a 35 years old man be referred to as 'friend' to a 24 years old, in where i am from he wont even be able to call him by name......
94 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by Kobicove(m): 11:46am
Davido was not responsible for this guy's death
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by flawlessT(f): 3:02pm
Hmmmm... They should leave Davido in peace biko, he might not even know anything concerning that boy's death. Make them allow him to mourn in peace abeg
4 Likes
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by adeniyi55: 3:02pm
Comment later
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by modelmike7(m): 3:02pm
matters arising.
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by castrol180(m): 3:02pm
Davido? This guy could be wicked...
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by ThatCEO: 3:02pm
Wetin sef? Una no go let person hear word? Davido force drink enter him Belle?
Guy man wey no get ponmo for body, wey suppose dey dey house dey chop food, busy depriving himself of needed sleep, drinking Kai kai n smoking (whether primary or secondary smoking).
Please, leave Davido out of your family matter. Charge him to court if culpable.
8 Likes
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by eitsei(m): 3:03pm
Why do I have feeling that's an army against this davido, they always want to have his name in any negative news
It's not like he forced him to drink abi what's a 35 year old man doing with a 24 year old boy
3 Likes
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by SecondEva: 3:03pm
That senseless arrogant money-miss-road, doesn't ever know the right thing to do. Your friend died in your car you didn't see the need to meet his family?
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by Deicide: 3:03pm
So 9ja day do Autopsy?
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by Bibi294(f): 3:04pm
Dammy Krane and wahala sha....
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by 1nigeriamyfoot: 3:04pm
Stupid Tagbo
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by Kingspin(m): 3:04pm
I can see the Nigeria factor already playing out, nobody is talking about full investigation. However, you may choose to comment here pause awhile ask if Tagbo were to be your brother or family member? And considering the circumstances surrounding Tagbo's death. A reasonable person will always ask for justice to prevail irrespective of who's involve..
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by megrimor(m): 3:04pm
Never in our history has ANY govt official siphoned 26 BILLION USD through bogus oil contracts in less than one year until today.
In 1977 $2.8 billion went missing under Buhari. In 1997 $500 million went missing under him. Today $26 billion has gone missing under him.
So over the last 60 years approx. $30 BILLION USD has gone missing under Buhari's watch. He "hits it" every 20 years and that year always ends with 7.
The man stinks!
13 Likes
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by Gangster1ms: 3:05pm
This tagbo guy killed himself jor.. As old as he is he should know how this life works. No be must say u go roll with superstars. But even though u should use ur sense
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by emmyspark007(m): 3:05pm
soberdrunk:Lol
Guy there is nothing wrong to be friends with someone younger or older than you. Age is just a number walai, provided you guys reason alike
Anyways I don't see how davido should be blamed unless the autopsy shows something suspicious. Then davido and im crew don get matter
10 Likes
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by kereman1(m): 3:05pm
rip to tagbo.
alcohol poisoning
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by Divay22(f): 3:05pm
I thought Davido said, he has already visited the family This boy self
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by IamforGod: 3:05pm
G
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by bokohaman: 3:06pm
K
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by itiswellandwell: 3:06pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by LifeofAirforce(m): 3:07pm
Everyone now blaming Davido for everything even Reno Omokri
|Re: Sister: Tagbo Umeike's Autopsy Out Monday, Davido Yet To Reach Out To My Family by steveyoungwealth: 3:07pm
Abeg today Na Sunday, enough of this death things.
Happy Sunday
Is It True? Ini Edo Arrested In Uk For Drugs / Popular Yoruba Movies Actor,ishola Durojaiye(Alaasari) is dead / Nollywood Actor Ernest Obi Flaunts Wife And Kids 15yrs After Rape Saga(Photos)
Viewing this topic: samirchudi(m), NLProblemChild(m), AJOBI77(m), Suspect33(m), Sammyramires(m), fpbuba(m), feyilag(f), Lesky3(m), slamkobe(m), dahaz(m), badboyplay(m), Redstone(m), Crownny86, Sweetyie(f), shuddy29(m), fosky10, Itanola, Hollawayn05(m), Sicillian, sirgid2469, esther2ola, khasm(m), 3Dimension, pilli(m), Growingboi(m), zaramgrand(f), wman(m), henrystids(m), Sparkle777(f), AmoloPatrick(m), Cyberrex(m), zoomman(m), music4me, promisedwealth, Teneke007(m), Nastydroid(m), omoagbeke(m), nelsilvercloud(m), Shallypop(f), debokaz(m), benratigan(m), snipes4, asids55, dhebo(m), wilbow2k3(m), KingCassy(m), jamarifox(m), olusipimp(m), lampidoo, abdulaz, toluwatos(m), Centyakam(m), Lateedee(m), teetee1000(f), Arigu001(m), ajokebelle(f), Ojugunrege(f), Tundex4real(m), mm7, justmi1, ibietela2(m), stonecoldcafe, IyawoNwoke(f), Toybreezy, MisterDreamz(m), BARON7070, deligatus(m), eRex(m), corneli83(m), 5sims(m), lighthousearc, bankylan, winnielle(f), OreofeeOluwa(f), kazvid(m), munalyn, lekkie073(m), Tripletmom, thelegend1(m), whitebeard(m), anitapreeti(f), waledeji(m), rawpadgin(m), okomile, bamoza(m), CodedTobx(m), bewildered, pamijlove(f), DAVEZONIGLTD, Thosighno(m), BMCee, permsec, NaughtyBrainiac, Stylz69(m), JORDAN202, brunofarad(m), StRichard(m), Larrykaysail(m), Rolandonyi, forray(m), alabosian(m), wisesoul(m), hotdealz(m), mikky4764(f), Optofrank, Carinaflo(f), pejuakinab, Kingluqman89(m), PatKing(f) and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20