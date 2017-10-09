



MY APOLOGY TO GOODLUCK JONATHAN.



Is there anyone close enough to former president Goodluck Jonathan who may be reading this post? Please tell him that one unknown quantity is seeking for his forgiveness.



I am asking for his forgiveness for the reasons I've carefully itemized below.



1. On Chibok Girls:

I was among those that lampooned him for being too slow to track down the abductors of the school children. I have to apologize to him because only recently, a serving minister threatened to implicate a governor on his role in the abduction saga. I told myself wait a minute, did I hear what I just heard? And I cast my mind back to when people said that the abduction was a stage managed plot to ease him out of power. I joined others then in calling such individuals, "conspiracy theorists" and "evil people". The story is getting clearer



Dear Jonathan,

in my haste or ignorance then, I couldn't ask myself these simple questions:



* how about 270 human beings could be loaded into trucks and just vanish from a city center.



*how none of the school authority could place a single phone call to the head office of any security outfit to confirm who authorized the evacuation as they said the abductors claim.



* why the principal who ought to be sacked and prosecuted for gross negligence, was elevated to the position of a commissioner shortly after. Whether it wasn't a reward for a job well executed?



Dear Jonathan, even now,



* the army has overrun Sambisa forest where the girls were said to be kept and still no trace of them is found.



* surprisingly, they are being released from "somewhere" in batches! Thank God that there are no traces of forest marks on their sleek skins. We eagerly await batch two. Hopefully, APC will secure the release of the last batch before 2019 as one major achievement for it to be voted again into power.



2. On Corruption:



Dear Jonathan,

I join others to insult your government because I thought then that the people in your government were thieves. Little did I know that compared to what we see today, they were mere pickpockets. Under the watch of our current anti corruption Messiah,



* government officials use hundreds of millions of naira of IDP funds to cut grasses in the sandy sahel region.



* billions of naira and millions of dollars, raw cash, are dug out of a house in a highbrow area of Lagos. The owner of the money is unknown and the said house lacks owner and C/o.



* $25 billion contracts are currently said to be wrongfully awarded by NNPC GMD to phoney companies.



Dear Jonathan,

Your former NSA, Dansuki has been held incommunicado for $2 billion. Your man's money is 2% of their man's. Even if Desiani's and other monies allegedly stolen by all those who served under your government are put together, they will not amount to 40% of what one man is currently alleged to have fingered.



In light of the above, dear Jonathan, find it in your heart to forgive me. I allowed myself to be deceived by smooth talkers and propagandists. People who hid under a hypnotic change mantra to deceive the minds of the simple. They promised to fix electric power in six months, build new refineries, pay monthly salaries to jobless graduates, feed school pupils and stamp out corruption. Who wouldn't fall for these lofty things?



But alas, since they shoved you aside, things have gotten worse in every front. Their first act was to jack fuel price up from N85 to N145. Something you tried and we gave you headache through our "occupy Nigeria" protests. We can't dare raise a single voice now. Next their ill advised economic policies caused prices of commodities to triple. They called it recession and blamed it on you.



No light, no road, no food, no security from attacks of herdsmen. The only means we use to cry out, social media, they want to shut it by draconian laws.



If we agitate, they unleash trained pythons and crocodiles on us.



There is God.



Jonathan, I am truly sorry.



