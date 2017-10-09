₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by engineerboat(m): 11:47am
As Copied-Letter Of Apology From Chaba Mark.
MY APOLOGY TO GOODLUCK JONATHAN.
Is there anyone close enough to former president Goodluck Jonathan who may be reading this post? Please tell him that one unknown quantity is seeking for his forgiveness.
I am asking for his forgiveness for the reasons I've carefully itemized below.
1. On Chibok Girls:
I was among those that lampooned him for being too slow to track down the abductors of the school children. I have to apologize to him because only recently, a serving minister threatened to implicate a governor on his role in the abduction saga. I told myself wait a minute, did I hear what I just heard? And I cast my mind back to when people said that the abduction was a stage managed plot to ease him out of power. I joined others then in calling such individuals, "conspiracy theorists" and "evil people". The story is getting clearer
Dear Jonathan,
in my haste or ignorance then, I couldn't ask myself these simple questions:
* how about 270 human beings could be loaded into trucks and just vanish from a city center.
*how none of the school authority could place a single phone call to the head office of any security outfit to confirm who authorized the evacuation as they said the abductors claim.
* why the principal who ought to be sacked and prosecuted for gross negligence, was elevated to the position of a commissioner shortly after. Whether it wasn't a reward for a job well executed?
Dear Jonathan, even now,
* the army has overrun Sambisa forest where the girls were said to be kept and still no trace of them is found.
* surprisingly, they are being released from "somewhere" in batches! Thank God that there are no traces of forest marks on their sleek skins. We eagerly await batch two. Hopefully, APC will secure the release of the last batch before 2019 as one major achievement for it to be voted again into power.
2. On Corruption:
Dear Jonathan,
I join others to insult your government because I thought then that the people in your government were thieves. Little did I know that compared to what we see today, they were mere pickpockets. Under the watch of our current anti corruption Messiah,
* government officials use hundreds of millions of naira of IDP funds to cut grasses in the sandy sahel region.
* billions of naira and millions of dollars, raw cash, are dug out of a house in a highbrow area of Lagos. The owner of the money is unknown and the said house lacks owner and C/o.
* $25 billion contracts are currently said to be wrongfully awarded by NNPC GMD to phoney companies.
Dear Jonathan,
Your former NSA, Dansuki has been held incommunicado for $2 billion. Your man's money is 2% of their man's. Even if Desiani's and other monies allegedly stolen by all those who served under your government are put together, they will not amount to 40% of what one man is currently alleged to have fingered.
In light of the above, dear Jonathan, find it in your heart to forgive me. I allowed myself to be deceived by smooth talkers and propagandists. People who hid under a hypnotic change mantra to deceive the minds of the simple. They promised to fix electric power in six months, build new refineries, pay monthly salaries to jobless graduates, feed school pupils and stamp out corruption. Who wouldn't fall for these lofty things?
But alas, since they shoved you aside, things have gotten worse in every front. Their first act was to jack fuel price up from N85 to N145. Something you tried and we gave you headache through our "occupy Nigeria" protests. We can't dare raise a single voice now. Next their ill advised economic policies caused prices of commodities to triple. They called it recession and blamed it on you.
No light, no road, no food, no security from attacks of herdsmen. The only means we use to cry out, social media, they want to shut it by draconian laws.
If we agitate, they unleash trained pythons and crocodiles on us.
There is God.
Jonathan, I am truly sorry.
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by engineerboat(m): 11:52am
More from chaba mark in his apology
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by swagagolic01: 12:10pm
He should go and apologies to his children, GEJ don't need it....
5 Likes
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by stobery(m): 12:12pm
He better write a book and document everything so that his future generation can find a way to forgive him, GEJ has moved on
5 Likes
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by KunkAcid: 12:24pm
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by Omeokachie: 12:34pm
Go and sin no more.
1 Like
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by brightology3: 12:38pm
God bless GEJ
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by Moheat(m): 12:54pm
GEJ has moved on. Go and seek forgiveness in church.
2 Likes
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by Paperwhite(m): 12:58pm
GEJ God will continue to vindicate you.You have been forgiven man.APC government are true witness.
4 Likes
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by ben4ever: 1:26pm
Jonathan said it that when he leaves they will praise him
4 Likes
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by hucienda: 1:28pm
Na now dis one dey wake up?
The 2015 Election was all about ganging up and pulling down a man whose only crime was not being a core northerner.
Afterall, the current administration is the worst ever since independence yet you still have dolts supporting it.
So, M. Mark and others like you, shine your eyes next time.
4 Likes
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by Built2last: 3:21pm
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by yomibelle(f): 3:21pm
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by greatjoshy(m): 3:21pm
okay, but it`s too late for this cos the damage has already been made.
i still wonder why so many Nigerians wickedly and intentionally decided to maltreat GEJ for no just cause at all..... he was treated like a mere piece of trash and not like a president.
nobody can do to this buhari (no matter how 100% clueless he has proven to be) all what they did to GEJ when he was the president.
till date GEJ and his family are still being maltreated for no reasonable cause!!
this is PAINFUL!!!
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by eleojo23: 3:21pm
GEJ said this and they thought he was blabbing.
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by jeeqaa7(m): 3:22pm
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by stcool(m): 3:22pm
They just released his brain from his village...former Zombie now A new Man
1 Like
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by lilmax(m): 3:23pm
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by FitnessDoctor: 3:23pm
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by IamHopeful(f): 3:24pm
Story for the gods......... Can you just imagine . After how many years, na now your day just break .
Even though I didn't really like Jonathan's style of government then, I never believed the poo about the abduction of the Chibok girls.
I can categorically say that this present government is the worst, just a bunch of failures........ Mtcheeewwww.
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by cristianisraeli: 3:24pm
Jonathan, I am truly sorry.
your eyes don clear
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by superemmy(m): 3:25pm
You are forgiven my son. Go and sin no more
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by 151487made(m): 3:25pm
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by policy12: 3:26pm
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by Edu3Again: 3:26pm
GEJ WAS GOOD!
THE NORTH FOOLED MANY
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by henryofficial: 3:26pm
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by Adaumunocha(f): 3:26pm
He doesn't need your apology.
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by Queendoncom(f): 3:26pm
Lol it's too late now.
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by TEYA: 3:26pm
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by ichidodo(m): 3:27pm
Re: Chaba Mark: My Apology To Goodluck Jonathan by chuose2: 3:27pm
