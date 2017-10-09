₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by paulstrings(m): 5:55pm
Tim Godfrey, One of Nigeria's hottest gospel artiste has just awarded 2 Venzas and 3 Toyota Camrys to His longest crew members.
They all took to their social media handles to appreciate him for the gifts.
Tim Godfrey who recently hosted his Fearless concert with worldwide Grammy-winning Gospel Musician Kirk Franklin has carved out a niche for himself in the Nigerian Gospel Industry.
Known for his trendy music style and Awesome Fashion choices, He's become a big brand to the Nigerian gospel music industry.
My Opinion: This goes to all the people that say “Gospel Music doesn’t pay”.
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by LEOSIRSIR(m): 6:57pm
Good
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by solid3(m): 6:57pm
Nice to see a gospel artist making it big.
That's nothing less than N10m there mehn.
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by Discharge(m): 6:57pm
nice one bro........the stage is set for others to follow
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by yungbillionaire(m): 6:58pm
Matt 25vs15...nice one bro
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by eistien(m): 6:58pm
it's always good to appreciate those work for/with you, it's the only way you can grow bigger.
I wish most Nigerian employers can emulate this, it doesn't have to be a car but acknowledge them when they do it right, not just pointing out their errors
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by surrogatesng: 6:58pm
Na so music take dey make money
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:58pm
This Delta guy is doing well for himself
Maybe he has other businesses too
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:58pm
Cool
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by Josh44s(m): 6:58pm
That’s a real man who knows how to show appreciation to people around him
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by abbeyoye2001(m): 6:59pm
Good one
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by talk2saintify(m): 6:59pm
awesome
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by STANPASQUAL(m): 6:59pm
U are blessed bro!!
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by Isaacpyo04(m): 6:59pm
Very good gesture Tim, more than just being a boss. Bless up man.
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by SwayG: 6:59pm
the guy has been struggling for long..since 2003 I've know him buh E no gree blow, using all his personal cash to grow his music, from one concert to another buh the guy nor gree blow well until recently in 2014 when God finally visited him with grace to blow and make money like madt......
left all his ambition to face music, even getting married ..
he's currently 38..
lesson:
never give up on ur dream, you'll get there..
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by kay29000(m): 6:59pm
Nice one. He tried.
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by vicky6: 6:59pm
nice one unlike the ones dying from one popular boy, I no call anybody name oh
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by Chukazu: 6:59pm
Spread the gospel,spread the blessings!
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by rodrirodri(m): 6:59pm
And I need just one..... hmmmmmmm...
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by RichThug(m): 6:59pm
So gospel dey pay like this.... Chineke. School Is overhyped!
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by FroshJaynex(m): 7:00pm
Hmmmm he just finished a show here in Ghana. Seems they paid well.
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by abbeyoye2001(m): 7:00pm
Ok
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by gritzky1996: 7:00pm
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by mamuzoOMAH(m): 7:00pm
the guy dey try sha. e know work.
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 7:01pm
nice one
spending it
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by EponOjuku: 7:01pm
Very good
Unlike one froggy-voiced miscreant buying coffins for his crew. Maybe he's using them for weekly contribution.
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 7:01pm
Wire Wire Gospel musician
Yahoo Yahoo changing boys lives since 1990
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by fidet1(m): 7:02pm
solid3:
Around 15m actually. Congrats to the recipients.
Let me go and show my Partner this news maybe he’ll buy me an Audi A8.
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by TallPck1: 7:02pm
solid3:
More than 10m bro
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by narutop: 7:02pm
Just imagine the number of yearsit will take a civil servant to afford a brand new venza?
What a life
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by ctex4real: 7:05pm
Check out the last guy in the second row, he wished he was given a venza
|Re: Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) by Tosinex(m): 7:05pm
Really, I don't even know any of his Songs.. When it comes to gospel music in Nigeria I can only remember Frank, Sinach, Steve, Nathaniel and then others.
