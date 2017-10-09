Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tim Godfrey Buys 5 Cars For His Crew Members (Photos) (2779 Views)

They all took to their social media handles to appreciate him for the gifts.



Tim Godfrey who recently hosted his Fearless concert with worldwide Grammy-winning Gospel Musician Kirk Franklin has carved out a niche for himself in the Nigerian Gospel Industry.

Known for his trendy music style and Awesome Fashion choices, He's become a big brand to the Nigerian gospel music industry.



My Opinion: This goes to all the people that say “Gospel Music doesn’t pay”.



Good

Nice to see a gospel artist making it big.



That's nothing less than N10m there mehn.

nice one bro........the stage is set for others to follow

Matt 25vs15...nice one bro

it's always good to appreciate those work for/with you, it's the only way you can grow bigger.



I wish most Nigerian employers can emulate this, it doesn't have to be a car but acknowledge them when they do it right, not just pointing out their errors

Na so music take dey make money 3 Likes

This Delta guy is doing well for himself



Maybe he has other businesses too

Cool

That’s a real man who knows how to show appreciation to people around him 1 Like

Good one

awesome

U are blessed bro!!

Very good gesture Tim, more than just being a boss. Bless up man.

the guy has been struggling for long..since 2003 I've know him buh E no gree blow, using all his personal cash to grow his music, from one concert to another buh the guy nor gree blow well until recently in 2014 when God finally visited him with grace to blow and make money like madt......



left all his ambition to face music, even getting married ..

he's currently 38..









lesson:

never give up on ur dream, you'll get there.. 3 Likes

Nice one. He tried.

nice one unlike the ones dying from one popular boy, I no call anybody name oh

Spread the gospel,spread the blessings! 1 Like

And I need just one..... hmmmmmmm...

So gospel dey pay like this.... Chineke. School Is overhyped! 4 Likes

Hmmmm he just finished a show here in Ghana. Seems they paid well. 1 Like

Ok



the guy dey try sha. e know work.









spending it nice onespending it

Very good



Unlike one froggy-voiced miscreant buying coffins for his crew. Maybe he's using them for weekly contribution.



Wire Wire Gospel musician



Yahoo Yahoo changing boys lives since 1990

solid3:

Around 15m actually. Congrats to the recipients.



Let me go and show my Partner this news maybe he’ll buy me an Audi A8. Around 15m actually. Congrats to the recipients.Let me go and show my Partner this news maybe he’ll buy me an Audi A8.

More than 10m bro More than 10m bro

Just imagine the number of yearsit will take a civil servant to afford a brand new venza?



What a life

Check out the last guy in the second row, he wished he was given a venza