The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), have pledged unalloyed support for the transformation stride of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru.



Speaking during a solidarity visit to the GMD, National President of PENGASSAN, Comrade Francis Johnson, said the unions and their members considered it appropriate to rally round the GMD and the NNPC Management to pledge their support.







Comrade Johnson said the unions’ support for the GMD was based on his ability to walk his talk since assuming office last year.



“The National body of PENGASSAN and all the NNPC in-house unions are here today to show our support for you. You have brought stability to the NNPC and we are happy today that staff morale is high. You were Chairman of NNPC Anti-Corruption Committee for over five years and that was what informed your appointment as GMD of NNPC. Today, all the bullets you are taking are on behalf of members of staff. We will continue to pray for you, God will continue to guide and shield you,” Comrade Johnson assured.



The PENGASSAN President called on Nigerians to be cautious of their comments on the controversy, adding that any wrong information was capable of discouraging investors from the oil and gas industry which is the highest foreign exchange earner.



The unions’ visit came on the heels of the recent controversies over a letter the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu forwarded to the President alleging non-adherence to due process by the Management of NNPC in some contract administration.



The NNPC Group Chairman of PENGASSAN, Comrade Sale Abdullahi, who also spoke during the visit to the GMD, stated that their concern had to do with the need to protect not only the GMD but the NNPC as an institution.







He noted that Dr. Baru had streamlined the processes and procedures in the Corporation leading to the full restructuring which was beginning to yield positive results.



“Today, the GMD and NNPC Management receive inputs from staff and this gesture by Dr. Baru has given members of staff a sense of belonging. Today, our inputs are being implemented and we are highly motivated,” Comrade Abdullahi stated.



Supporting these positions, the Group Chairman of NNPC NUPENG, Comrade Udofia Odudu Benjamin, said the unions would continue to pray for divine guidance for Dr. Baru and the entire NNPC management



Earlier, the Chairman of NNPC Corporate Headquarters Chapter of PENGASSAN, Comrade Mathew Duru, reiterated the continued support of the unions for the Dr. Baru-led management.



“We just want to tell the GMD from the bottom of our hearts that we are with him and the Top Management; that we are behind the GMD who has done very well in turning the fortunes of the Corporation around”, the union leader stated.



He said since Dr. Baru assumed office, he had succeeded in clearing the air of uncertainty that prevailed in the corporation because of visionless reforms that left NNPC on the brink of collapse.



He also said the GMD succeeded in resolving the NNPC Pension challenge that had led to disenchantment among staff. “We are with you. We want to let you know that you are not an orphan”, Mr. Matthew emphasized.







Responding, Dr. Baru dismissed the allegations of award of contracts without regard to due process as unfounded and unfortunate. He explained that as a former chairman of the NNPC Anti-Corruption Committee, he would be the last person to breach the procurement process by disregarding extant laws and rules.



The GMD said both the NNPC Act and Public Procurement Act vested procurement powers on the NNPC Tenders Board, the President and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) depending on the cost threshold, stressing that the NNPC Board had no role whatsoever in the process.



“I know for those of you who are following what we are doing here, you know that there’s no money lost and no process has been breached. Our contracting process is perfect and we will continue to follow the process. The NNPC Board has no role, I repeat, has no role as far as the contracting process is concerned”, Dr. Baru emphasized, adding that the NNPC Tenders Board was made up of the GMD as Chairman and the Group Executive Directors as members.



On the crude term contract and the DSDP agreements, he explained: “These are not contract as such, they are essentially pre-qualification of off-takers of crude oil and in the case of DSDP, of those that will take crude and give us products in return. So there is no value to them. But humongous figures have been put forward mainly to incite the public, it is most unfortunate”.



On the allegation of lop-sided promotions, the GMD asked the union leaders if their members felt disenchanted to which the unionists chorused a resounding “no”.



He urged the union leaders to enlighten their members on the facts and encourage them to go about their duties without distraction.



NDU UGHAMADU

Group General Manager

Group Public Affairs Division,

NNPC, Abuja.

9th October, 2017.



Chai!!!! Another fallout for Ibe Kachikwu. They should just settle their differences and move on. 4 Likes

How far where are all the senseless Igbo/Ipob making unwarranted noise up & down since morning. I knew the Kachi dude was up to no good but nonetheless Buhari should vacate the office of minister for competent hand. If he like promote Kachie or bring is illiterate Northerners again. Whenever a Southerner is elected president they should prove they have balls and appoint 90% southerner in all sphere of governance n give all the northerners crumbs as well. If they like let them introduce boko world to destroy the entire north ko kan aye. 7 Likes

One thing I surely know about we Nigerians is that once a story comes up and its what we love, we believe it hook line and sinker...however, when it doesn't suit our narrative, we argue over it endlessly.



The crisis between Baru and Kachickwu has to do with ego between the two. When Kachickwu was the GMD and the State Min of Petroleum the first thing he did was to move Baru away to a position where he became irrelevant.



For some of you who have followed the story truthfully, you will know that Baru being the most senior then had hoped Buhari will make him the GMD but Buhari opted for Kachickwu an outsider instead and that affected Baru psychologically. As God will have it, Kachickwu usoped his power as GMD and state Min of petroleum by Raising memos as GMD and he could easily make PMB agree and sign without much eagle eyes Orr challenge.



Kachickwu had given so much contracts to his cronies and appointed into key positions his people to ease his runs but over time, it was clear that Buhari was silently allowing for the creation of another Diezieni and that was put to a halt by appointing Baru as GMD.



I don't have to explain how it would when you humiliate a person and suddenly he is back where he out to be.



Sadly to Kachickwu, KARMA is what has come to greet him. 15 Likes

Kai!! See how these unions threw my Kachikwu under the bus?



Was he that bad a leader that all the unions in NNPC are lining up behind his successor and rival just 1 year after he vacated the seat? See the names of the Union leaders sef!! Francis Johnson, Sale Abdullahi, Udofia Benjamin, Mathew Duru.



I don't want kachikwu to go as he's the face of the new petroleum industry in Nigeria. His exit might jeopardize all the confidence investors have reposed in the industry. I hope they resolve their differences 7 Likes

Nigeria is a fantastically corrupt country -David Cameron 4 Likes 1 Share

THIS IS THE EXPRESS ROAD TO DESTRUCTION





If you suck, you suck. Even Patience Jonathan still had supporters.



I remember that useless Onyeka Onwelu woman claiming they fired her because she's a flat head. Ibos always trying to use "they hate us" to justify their horrible terrible political styles and incompetency.If you suck, you suck. Even Patience Jonathan still had supporters.I remember that useless Onyeka Onwelu woman claiming they fired her because she's a flat head. 9 Likes 1 Share

shukuokukobambi:

Kai!! See how these unions threw my Kachikwu under the bus?



Was he that bad a leader that all the unions in NNPC are lining up behind his successor and rival just 1 year after he vacated the seat? See the names of the Union leaders sef!! Francis Johnson, Sale Abdullahi, Udofia Benjamin, Mathew Duru.



I don't want kachikwu to go as he's the face of the new petroleum industry in Nigeria. His exit might jeopardize all the confidence investors have reposed in the industry. I hope they resolve their differences

lol without Yorubas, Hausa-Fulanis would have savagely dealt with these flat heads. lol without Yorubas, Hausa-Fulanis would have savagely dealt with these flat heads. 8 Likes

isbish:

One thing I surely know about we Nigerians is that once a story comes up and its what we love, we believe it hook line and sinker...however, when it doesn't suit our narrative, we argue over it endlessly.



The crisis between Baru and Kachickwu has to do with ego between the two. When Kachickwu was the GMD and the State Min of Petroleum the first thing he did was to move Baru away to a position where he became irrelevant.



For some of you who have followed the story truthfully, you will know that Baru being the most senior then had hoped Buhari will make him the GMD but Buhari opted for Kachickwu an outsider instead and that affected Baru psychologically. As God will have it, Kachickwu usoped his power as GMD and state Min of petroleum by Raising memos as GMD and he could easily make PMB agree and sign without much eagle eyes Orr challenge.



Kachickwu had given so much contracts to his cronies and appointed into key positions his people to ease his runs but over time, it was clear that Buhari was silently allowing for the creation of another Diezieni and that was put to a halt by appointing Baru as GMD.



I don't have to explain how it would when you humiliate a person and suddenly he is back where he out to be.



Sadly to Kachickwu, KARMA is what has come to greet him.

You mean kachikwu's ego awarded contracts without due process and his ego also made unratified appointments.



Who exactly are you and where is your sense. Do you have a future or do you believe that Nigerian politicians have a plan for you. You better go for mental surgery. Nonsense. You mean kachikwu's ego awarded contracts without due process and his ego also made unratified appointments.Who exactly are you and where is your sense. Do you have a future or do you believe that Nigerian politicians have a plan for you. You better go for mental surgery. Nonsense. 6 Likes 1 Share

Fineman87:





You mean kachikwu's ego awarded contracts without due process and his ego also made unratified appointments.



Who exactly are you and where is your sense. Do you have a future or do you believe that Nigerian politicians have a plan for you. You better go for mental surgery. Nonsense.

Keep quiet!

Cashewku is a thief like the rest of them. Never vouch for a politician. Na the case of who steal pass be this. Keep quiet!Cashewku is a thief like the rest of them. Never vouch for a politician. Na the case of who steal pass be this. 6 Likes

kn23h:





Keep quiet!

Cashewku is a thief like the rest of them. Never vouch for a politician. Na the case of who steal pass be this.

You trivialize everything. $25bn contract awarded without due process is a 'theft' of our collective future. But you dont see it that way. You only come to nairaland to troll and expose your moral bankruptcy. You will never get a response from me again. I am not your level. I am far superior in all aspects of life. So Bleep off. You trivialize everything. $25bn contract awarded without due process is a 'theft' of our collective future. But you dont see it that way. You only come to nairaland to troll and expose your moral bankruptcy. You will never get a response from me again. I am not your level. I am far superior in all aspects of life. So Bleep off. 9 Likes 1 Share

Fineman87:





You trivialize everything. $25bn contract awarded without due process is a 'theft' of our collective future. But you dont see it that way. You only come to nairaland to troll and expose your moral bankruptcy. You will never get a response from me again. I am not your level. I am far superior in all aspects of life. So Bleep off.

Didn't I ask you to keep quiet?

Can you 100% vouch for Cashewku's innocence? He's a thief like the rest of them.

What has Cashewku ever done for the SE CORRECTION: SS?



Paupers fighting for the rich.





BrutalJab:



Oh Kachikwu is now suddenly from the SE?

Sugomu, happy now? Didn't I ask you to keep quiet?Can you 100% vouch for Cashewku's innocence? He's a thief like the rest of them.What has Cashewku ever done for thePaupers fighting for the rich.Sugomu, happy now? 6 Likes

kn23h:

Ibos always trying to use "they hate us" to justify their horrible terrible political styles and incompetency.



If you suck, you suck. Even Patience Jonathan still had supporters.



I remember that useless Onyeka Onwelu woman claiming they fired her because she's a flat head.





9 Likes

kn23h:





Didn't I ask you to keep quiet?

Can you 100% vouch for Cashewku's innocence? He's a thief like the rest of them.

What has Cashewku ever done for the SE?



Paupers fighting for the rich. Oh Kachikwu is now suddenly from the SE? stop disgracing ur generations here nau.



What pleasure do you derive from been intentionally fooolish? Oh Kachikwu is now suddenly from the SE? stop disgracing ur generations here nau.What pleasure do you derive from been intentionally fooolish? 3 Likes

Hmm..corruption fighting back....in a terrible way... 1 Like

Chai! Oh Nigeria

This guy is the last hope of the flatrons in this administration. Now there own don finish



Children of hate, how market?



Cashewcool has been left in the cold again! What a pity? Flat.inos are finished





3 Likes

SalamRushdie:

Nigeria is a fantastically corrupt country -David Cameron

Oboy! See format!

Fineman87:





You trivialize everything. $25bn contract awarded without due process is a 'theft' of our collective future. But you dont see it that way. You only come to nairaland to troll and expose your moral bankruptcy. You will never get a response from me again. I am not your level. I am far superior in all aspects of life. So Bleep off.

Stop whining son, there was approval by FEC, Bari does not report to Cashewcool, he reports to the minister of petroleum resources and that is PMB



Cashewcool guy was misled, he is probably strategizing now, but he don good big time already. Na do he dey be for flatroons 6 Likes 1 Share

Hope they keep on to these promises.

The beginning of the end for Cashewkwu. When i said Deziani did a better job in that ministry compared to Buahri and Cashewkwu combined, some hilarious ignoramuses opened their mouths to say ome sh**t to me. PEGASSAN and NUPENG supporting Baru, Mr cashew definitely knows how powerful these two groups are in the oil indusrty 2 Likes

Dem don chop from the pot of yam.

OAFMods:

How far where are all the senseless Igbo/Ipob making unwarranted noise up & down since morning. I knew the Kachi dude was up to no good but nonetheless Buhari should vacate the office of minister for competent hand. If he like promote Kachie or bring is illiterate Northerners again. Whenever a Southerner is elected president they should prove they have balls and appoint 90% southerner in all sphere of governance n give all the northerners crumbs as well. If they like let them introduce boko world to destroy the entire north ko kan aye.





I'm not surprise at all I had saud it ling ago when Kachukwu was elected and some people are jumping that he was elected as a stooge and they will soon mute him.and if he proof stubborn he will be send packing no one belief me now the wind us gathering moment and will blow hot soon. Keep watching.



$26 billion is about to be swept under the carpet

I'm not surprise at all I had saud it ling ago when Kachukwu was elected and some people are jumping that he was elected as a stooge and they will soon mute him.and if he proof stubborn he will be send packing no one belief me now the wind us gathering moment and will blow hot soon. Keep watching.



$26 billion is about to be sweep under the carpet. apc are saint and never corrupt. Nice one. Ikoy millions dollar and now its billion dollar before 2029 it will be a trillion dollar.

The moment I read that letter I knew Kachikwu had taken his ego too far!



His comments sounded like a baby crying over spilled milk.



This was a job you had before - and you gt removed. If they trusted you would they have removed you in the first place?



When you are taken off a job the rule is - look away, unless you are re-called to contribute.



Baru's response was so sound - technically.



Kachikwu just made a mess of himself.



Actually, he possibly should have excused himself when he was relieved and given a lesser (in terms of importance) job as minister of state. 1 Like 1 Share

I'm not surprise at all I had saud it ling ago when Kachukwu was elected and some people are jumping that he was elected as a stooge and they will soon mute him.and if he proof stubborn he will be send packing no one belief me now the wind us gathering moment and will blow hot soon. Keep watching.



$26 billion is about to be swept under the carpet 1 Like

Naija I hail o!