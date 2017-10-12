₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,894,140 members, 3,848,535 topics. Date: Thursday, 12 October 2017 at 03:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal (1734 Views)
|John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by DutchBruh: 2:55pm
A former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, on Tuesday replied Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan who accused him of being a political lackey for President Muhammadu Buhari.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/245843-ex-u-s-ambassador-denies-working-buhari-expresses-worry-nnpc-scandal.html
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Magnifico2000: 3:32pm
Ftc. Now lemme read d article properly.
The guy below me thinks there was any $26 million dollars missing in the fist place. All na propaganda.
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Paperwhite(m): 3:32pm
Thats is inconsequential for now but where is the $26billion? Propaganda government.
3 Likes
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by supersystemsnig: 3:33pm
More drama..
APC and the drama continues
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by uzoclinton(m): 3:33pm
Question: How can you tell when a politician is lying
Answer: His mouth is moving.
1 Like
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Owode1: 3:33pm
Oh! They are talking of Bros J!
.......from Sudan.
1 Like
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by stobery(m): 3:33pm
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Lomprico2: 3:33pm
Him go accept am b4?
Hmmm! This is now making sense to me. American govt. under obama installed the vulture so that he will do their biddings, and I think d vulture have been on it since he stepped in. Remember the case where someone forged the vulture's signature for oil lifting during d part 1 of london visit? This $26 bill might also be connected with this bidding.
Hmmmm! "I wonder! I just wonder!!"
1 Like
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Ogaezy(m): 3:33pm
We shall see na#
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Tome4real(m): 3:34pm
hmm
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by stobery(m): 3:34pm
Magnifico2000:
U don big pass this abeg!
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Techwriter: 3:34pm
Why is everyone disassociating themselves from this mans government naa?
wife says she will not vote him again
daughter criticized aso clinic under his fathers presidency
His minister-Mama Taraba says she'd rather vote Atiku
His brothers - Arewa youths says he is not performing
this is not fair
1 Like
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by jeeqaa7(m): 3:34pm
Fuckless
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by olaolulazio(m): 3:34pm
That's his problem....
Ride on PMB!
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by JoshMedia(m): 3:35pm
Oh my God!
What kind of country is this?
Check my signature
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by 8kingz(m): 3:35pm
K
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by kokomaster3d: 3:35pm
Sell and Buy anything on www.yakata.com.ng - 100% Naija Made
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by itsandi(m): 3:35pm
Kuarapshion!
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by obailala(m): 3:35pm
supersystemsnig:You mean more embarrassing drama from frustrated PDP losers like Omokri who would stop at nothing to blame every Tom, Dick and Harry for the election loss of his boss which consequently deprived him of his meal ticket?
From blaming Obama, to blaming Cameron, to blaming Hilary, and now they have remembered Campbell. Ni wonder Omokri and his gang all celebrated with street carnivals when Trump won the election; to them, it was strangely sweet revenge victory against APC
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Prec1ous(m): 3:35pm
Na wa
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Ebimor96: 3:35pm
[CORRUPTION] BUHARI IS A TERRORIST
1 Like
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by GGirll(m): 3:35pm
Ftp first time
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Ebimor96: 3:35pm
Paperwhite:
Bros, no talk about that one again oooooooo.
The fake pastor Osinbajo has redeemed their thievery.
Buhari is a terrorist
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by maxiuc(m): 3:36pm
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by saraki2019(m): 3:36pm
Mr. Campbell also castigated Mrs. Jonathan as being “arrogant and flamboyant” and questioned how she was able to amass such stupendous wealth as a career civil servant.
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by polite2(m): 3:37pm
Okay
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by bukynkwuenu: 3:37pm
werin concern me.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCoseUicUBM
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by GodblessNig247(m): 3:37pm
This Government is really a scam and a joke!!! Corruption fighters indeed. They should keep deceiving themselves!!!
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Hentizzle: 3:37pm
Zoo presido..
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Folani2: 3:37pm
Saint buhahahahaha
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by informsuda(m): 3:37pm
purely rubbish. I now see why u were never treated well by Obama administration
|Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Nathdoug(m): 3:38pm
Saint Buhari...
Sex Scandal: My Son Needs Prayers - Obasanjo / 2011 Elections: Don't Contest For President, Obj Tells Ibb And Buhari - Latest / Oppostion Parties Accuse Pdp Of Blackmail
Viewing this topic: wwwmaster, mescan(m), brainpulse, LUGBE, kin9, adex79(m), donblanco, Dobsever, Okanokan(m), Salligreen, Ristamike, Taimony01, OgenemaroKessy(m), agugu(m), jamjo, tunlade02, joey150(m), Magnifico2000, BroZuma, Beetobee(f), Piiko(m), kokomaster3d, Praktikals(m), lafuria1(m), debusion, TheMainMan, Positiveminds(m), petrelli07, nandestan, auwalyau, softclickppc(m), brodachu, 8kingz(m), Kings109, Tims4all(m), Chillity, kennlynx, Chigorkizz(m), secretsuccess, walearoy(m), choo, saraki2019(m), chesterlee(m), elijah24(m), adviser(m), Ekeke1(m), Eskayla, Mac2016(m), volo112, skot7, Emmah123, kalebsky, Solonzo17(m), DVinci, easiest(m), richhy84, qimo, XtephenXL, ocee31(m), Slynonny(m), ikennaoma(m), bot101(m), cyrilfosy(m), udemzyudex(m), mars123(m), obailala(m), Emaytex, edonks1, alextywo(m), larryUG(m), Mollydee88, omocalabar(m), Ali97(m), adeblow(m), Ahmeduana(m), blym4real, ahoylt1, stcool(m), Legendaryd(m), topcollins, kizitoik2004(m), MobilityExpress, tochi55ba, shawwal1(m), NightCrawler1, tofolo(m), imoh81(m), Vutseck(m), agbojm, Lomprico2, 1610greg, mgbadike81, Student125(m), joesir, ibkn(m), Dollben, ejire042(m), Shydon(m), mavinc4u(f), labiowo, bukynkwuenu, KINGDOS, IPOBrep, beamtopola, eleven(m), chidiadivictor(m) and 156 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 49