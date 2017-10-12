₦airaland Forum

John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by DutchBruh: 2:55pm
A former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, on Tuesday replied Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan who accused him of being a political lackey for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Campbell said Mr. Omokri mistook his appreciation of Mr. Buhari’s anti-corruption efforts for consultancy services.

“I am not a consultant to any Nigerian, to any Nigerian corporation, to the presidency, nor to any part of the Nigerian government,” Mr. Campbell told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday.

The retired diplomat, now a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, D.C., was responding to an email enquiry from PREMIUM TIMES over a slew of unflattering remarks Mr. Omokri directed at him.

Mr. Omokri had in a statement Sunday said Mr. Campbell was trying to divert attention from corruption allegations currently rocking the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in order to protect Mr. Buhari’s public image.

“It is most unfortunate that the former US Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, who is now a consultant to certain Nigerians and a self-confessed admirer of President Muhammadu Buhari, would again insult Nigerians with his procured opinions meant to divert the public from the monumental $26 billion corruption scam recently uncovered in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation of which President Muhammadu Buhari is the supervising minister,” Mr. Omokri said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Sunday.

The former presidential assistant was responding to a blog post Mr. Campbell published on the website of Council on Foreign Relations, a public policy think-tank which has its headquarters in New York.

In his article, Mr. Campbell criticised the Nigerian House of Representatives for issuing a warrant of arrest for the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.
The EFCC is currently probing several millions of dollars linked to Mrs. Jonathan, some of which she claimed to be hers.

Mr. Campbell said the arrest warrant was orchestrated by most “Christian” Nigerian lawmakers and they were hounding Mr. Magu for daring to go after Mrs. Jonathan, from whom they benefitted while her husband was in power.

Mr. Campbell also castigated Mrs. Jonathan as being “arrogant and flamboyant” and questioned how she was able to amass such stupendous wealth as a career civil servant.

In his Sunday statement, Mr. Omokri said Mr. Campbell was ignorant of issues in Nigeria, adding that Mrs. Jonathan had been a businesswoman who was never confined to “the other room”, in an apparent mockery of Mr. Buhari who last October said his wife, Aisha, belongs to the kitchen and the other room.

He also defended the House’s invitation to Mr. Magu, saying the lower chamber “is a legally constituted legislative body with powers to summon.”
PREMIUM TIMES wrote to Mr. Campbell for reactions to Mr. Omokri’s attacks on Sunday, but the diplomat did not respond before the story was published on Monday evening.

He later sent in his response, saying Mr. Omokri mischaracterised some elements of his article.
“Contrary to what Mr. Omokri seems to imply, I did not maintain that the PDP dominates the House of Representatives.

“Rather, I said that the Committee on Public Petitions’ move to issue a warrant for the arrest of Mr. Magu was led by PDP representatives, as it was. I did not comment one way or another on the justification for the arrest warrant, which is controversial.
“Nor did I comment on laudable steps taken by the Jonathan government for the empowerment of women,” Mr. Campbell said.

Mr. Campbell said although he supports Mr. Buhari’s anti-corruption efforts, he was equally as worried about corruption at the NNPC as Mr. Omokri.

“I share Mr. Omokri’s concern about corruption within the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation,” Mr. Campbell said while applauding “certain initiatives taken by President Muhammadu Buhari, especially with respect to corruption.”

The diplomat, however, maintained his assertion that the influence of Christians was most pronounced in Mr. Jonathan’s government, with the exception of some powerful Muslims in the cabinet at the time.
“I stand by my characterisation of the Jonathan government as being predominately Christian in colouration,” Mr. Campbell said. “I did note, however, that former National Security Advisor, Sambo Dasuki, charged with corruption, is a northern Muslim. I stand by my characterisation of the former first lady.”

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/245843-ex-u-s-ambassador-denies-working-buhari-expresses-worry-nnpc-scandal.html

Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Magnifico2000: 3:32pm
Ftc. Now lemme read d article properly.

The guy below me thinks there was any $26 million dollars missing in the fist place. All na propaganda.
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Paperwhite(m): 3:32pm
Thats is inconsequential for now but where is the $26billion? Propaganda government.

Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by supersystemsnig: 3:33pm
More drama.. wink


APC and the drama continues
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by uzoclinton(m): 3:33pm
Question: How can you tell when a politician is lying


Answer: His mouth is moving.

Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Owode1: 3:33pm
Oh! They are talking of Bros J!

.......from Sudan.

Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by stobery(m): 3:33pm
grin
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Lomprico2: 3:33pm
Him go accept am b4?

Hmmm! This is now making sense to me. American govt. under obama installed the vulture so that he will do their biddings, and I think d vulture have been on it since he stepped in. Remember the case where someone forged the vulture's signature for oil lifting during d part 1 of london visit? This $26 bill might also be connected with this bidding.

Hmmmm! "I wonder! I just wonder!!" grin

Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Ogaezy(m): 3:33pm
We shall see na#
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Tome4real(m): 3:34pm
hmm
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by stobery(m): 3:34pm
Magnifico2000:
First to comment. Na wa o.. after hw many years on nairaland.

U don big pass this abeg!
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Techwriter: 3:34pm
Why is everyone disassociating themselves from this mans government naa?
wife says she will not vote him again
daughter criticized aso clinic under his fathers presidency
His minister-Mama Taraba says she'd rather vote Atiku
His brothers - Arewa youths says he is not performing

this is not fair

Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by jeeqaa7(m): 3:34pm
Fuckless
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by olaolulazio(m): 3:34pm
That's his problem....

Ride on PMB!
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by JoshMedia(m): 3:35pm
Oh my God!

What kind of country is this?




Check my signature
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by 8kingz(m): 3:35pm
K
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by kokomaster3d: 3:35pm
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by itsandi(m): 3:35pm
Kuarapshion!
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by obailala(m): 3:35pm
supersystemsnig:
More drama.. wink


APC and the drama continkues
You mean more embarrassing drama from frustrated PDP losers like Omokri who would stop at nothing to blame every Tom, Dick and Harry for the election loss of his boss which consequently deprived him of his meal ticket?

From blaming Obama, to blaming Cameron, to blaming Hilary, and now they have remembered Campbell. Ni wonder Omokri and his gang all celebrated with street carnivals when Trump won the election; to them, it was strangely sweet revenge victory against APC lipsrsealed grin
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Prec1ous(m): 3:35pm
Na wa
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Ebimor96: 3:35pm
[CORRUPTION] BUHARI IS A TERRORIST

Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by GGirll(m): 3:35pm
Ftp first time
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Ebimor96: 3:35pm
Paperwhite:
Thats is inconsequential for now but where is the $26billion? Propaganda government.

Bros, no talk about that one again oooooooo.

The fake pastor Osinbajo has redeemed their thievery.

Buhari is a terrorist

Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by maxiuc(m): 3:36pm
cheesy
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by saraki2019(m): 3:36pm
Mr. Campbell also castigated Mrs. Jonathan as being “arrogant and flamboyant” and questioned how she was able to amass such stupendous wealth as a career civil servant.
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by polite2(m): 3:37pm
Okay
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by bukynkwuenu: 3:37pm
werin concern me.....


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCoseUicUBM
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by GodblessNig247(m): 3:37pm
This Government is really a scam and a joke!!! Corruption fighters indeed. They should keep deceiving themselves!!!
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Hentizzle: 3:37pm
Zoo presido..
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Folani2: 3:37pm
Saint buhahahahaha
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by informsuda(m): 3:37pm
purely rubbish. I now see why u were never treated well by Obama administration
Re: John Campbell Denies Working For Buhari, Expresses Worry Over NNPC Scandal by Nathdoug(m): 3:38pm
Saint Buhari...

