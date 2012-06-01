Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw (9371 Views)

According to the legal practitioner, in a chat with Lexis Bill in an interview on Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM, moaning infringes on the rights of others and must be stopped.



He said;



“Why is it that you are having sex and I cannot sleep? In a compound house, they are having sex with you and everybody cannot sleep, you are infringing upon their rights to privacy and you are committing a crime and a wrong to them because you are committing what we call sexual nuisance,”



“Everything that makes noise, everything that makes you uncomfortable is a nuisance.”



“There are some girls when they are having sex and you are passing on the streets, you will hear them moaning and screaming.”



“The worst ones are the men, if you are a man and you are having sex too and you are talking and moaning…can’t you control yourself? You should have self-control,” he said.



“When animals are having sex do you hear them moaning like that?”



Maurice Ampaw recounted an experience in Koforidua in the Eastern region where he could not get sleep because of the excessive noise being made by a couple having sex at a hotel he was lodging at.



“After I had finished with a hard day’s work at 7 o’clock I checked into my room and this guy and this girl came to town to chill…and they came to also rest…



I was lying down before I could realize, [their] bed [was making noise] and then I woke up, I could not sleep and the girl was giving commentary,” he narrated.



The legal practitioner, who was clearly not amused by the experience, said the couple punished him because he was also in the mood and he didn’t have anybody to have sex with.



“If you are enjoying, enjoy but don’t come and infringe on [my rights]…We must put a stop to it,” Maurice Ampaw concluded.





I dedicate this FTC to everyone genuinely hustling to get to the top



Keep keeping On, one day your payday will come Like seriously 8 Likes

What do women and police cars have in common? They both make a lot of noise to let you know they are coming. 35 Likes 5 Shares







They are taking over from Kenyans on wierd news/stories



Ghanians sha....They are taking over from Kenyans on wierd news/stories 4 Likes

Lolz, is like some plpp are dancing One Corner on this lawyer head Lolz, is like some plpp are dancing One Corner on this lawyer head 2 Likes

...



But it's really not our fault nau.





we cant help it, if we could we would stop it.





I hate the way I scream and moan during sexual activities it's really embarrassing but damn I just can't control it especially if the person is really good in bed. 18 Likes 3 Shares

Someone pls come tell this my next door neighbour

That Lady is a screamer 5 Likes





AH! AH AH AH AH YES YES YES YES YES YES YES

FASTER FASTER FASTER FASTER YES BABY OH YES OH OH OH OH YES BABY OH BABE I LOVE YOU YES YES YES OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH

I'M CUMMMMMMMMMIIIIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNNNNNGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Someone's obviously not getting some!AH! AH AH AH AH YES YES YES YES YES YES YESFASTER FASTER FASTER FASTER YES BABY OH YES OH OH OH OH YES BABY OH BABE I LOVE YOU YES YES YES OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OHI'M CUMMMMMMMMMIIIIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNNNNNGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 13 Likes

Who be this one again?



I think he is high on one corner 2 Likes

This lawyer have never achieved this feat before....

All through his life, he has never given it raw as to make a woman moan... His just another weak man in the waist... Jealousy at its peak 1 Like

expert like tosyne2much/wristbangle nor better. expert like tosyne2much/wristbangle nor better. 1 Like

Next post abeq





Ghana people no get brain 1 Like

SUCH A FOOL 5 Likes

He is made a though, you can't be disturbing my peace because you are having orgasm 1 Like

2 Likes 1 Share

Arrant nonsense

Lmao 25 Likes

Nothing from Ghana and Kenya ever surprises me.



Bunch of weirdos

Person no go enjoy sex again



So we should be laying there like plywood and not make a sound omashe o



Orgasm fall on him Na wa oSo we should be laying there like plywood and not make a soundomashe oOrgasm fall on him 6 Likes

Lol.. You better goan dance one corner

lol

alobispot:

I was lying down before I could realize, [their] bed [was making noise] ...and the girl was giving commentary,” he narrated.



Perhaps a movie was being directed Perhaps a movie was being directed

Evaberry:

...



But it's really not our fault nau.





we cant help it, if we could we would stop it.





I hate the way I scream and moan during sex it's really embarrassing but damn I just can't control it especially if the person is really good in bed.



Chai. You say wetin. Chai. You say wetin. 1 Like

This man needs to chill and to get himself laid

Na wa o, this one too na topic?

All this charge and bail lawyer self

Ghana and Kenya are the same blood.

this one weak me So what is the enjoyment without moaningthis one weak me 1 Like