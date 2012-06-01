₦airaland Forum

"Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by alobispot(m): 12:01pm
Controversial Ghanaian legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw, has insisted that incessant loud moaning during sex is a crime which must be punished.

According to the legal practitioner, in a chat with Lexis Bill in an interview on Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM, moaning infringes on the rights of others and must be stopped.

He said;

“Why is it that you are having sex and I cannot sleep? In a compound house, they are having sex with you and everybody cannot sleep, you are infringing upon their rights to privacy and you are committing a crime and a wrong to them because you are committing what we call sexual nuisance,” 

“Everything that makes noise, everything that makes you uncomfortable is a nuisance.”

“There are some girls when they are having sex and you are passing on the streets, you will hear them moaning and screaming.”

“The worst ones are the men, if you are a man and you are having sex too and you are talking and moaning…can’t you control yourself? You should have self-control,” he said.

“When animals are having sex do you hear them moaning like that?”

Maurice Ampaw recounted an experience in Koforidua in the Eastern region where he could not get sleep because of the excessive noise being made by a couple having sex at a hotel he was lodging at.

“After I had finished with a hard day’s work at 7 o’clock I checked into my room and this guy and this girl came to town to chill…and they came to also rest…

I was lying down before I could realize, [their] bed [was making noise] and then I woke up, I could not sleep and the girl was giving commentary,” he narrated.

The legal practitioner, who was clearly not amused by the experience, said the couple punished him because he was also in the mood and he didn’t have anybody to have sex with.

“If you are enjoying, enjoy but don’t come and infringe on [my rights]…We must put a stop to it,” Maurice Ampaw concluded.


https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/moaning-crime-maurice-ampaw/

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by bentlywills(m): 1:02pm
Like seriously undecided

I dedicate this FTC to everyone genuinely hustling to get to the top

Keep keeping On, one day your payday will come

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by ShitHead: 1:19pm
What do women and police cars have in common? They both make a lot of noise to let you know they are coming.

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by sucess001(m): 1:20pm
Ghanians sha....


They are taking over from Kenyans on wierd news/stories

angry angry

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by Originality007: 1:20pm
grin grin Lolz, is like some plpp are dancing One Corner on this lawyer head

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by Evaberry(f): 1:20pm
...

But it's really not our fault nau.


we cant help it, if we could we would stop it.


I hate the way I scream and moan during sexual activities it's really embarrassing but damn I just can't control it especially if the person is really good in bed.

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by Crixina(f): 1:20pm
Someone pls come tell this my next door neighbour
That Lady is a screamer

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by LadyGoddiva(f): 1:20pm
Someone's obviously not getting some! grin grin

AH! AH AH AH AH YES YES YES YES YES YES YES
FASTER FASTER FASTER FASTER YES BABY OH YES OH OH OH OH YES BABY OH BABE I LOVE YOU YES YES YES OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH OH
I'M CUMMMMMMMMMIIIIIIIIIIIIIIINNNNNNNNGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by slapandfall(m): 1:20pm
Who be this one again?

I think he is high on one corner

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by Sunnycliff(m): 1:20pm
This lawyer have never achieved this feat before....
All through his life, he has never given it raw as to make a woman moan... His just another weak man in the waist... Jealousy at its peak

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by ipobarecriminals: 1:20pm
sad expert like tosyne2much/wristbangle nor better.

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by BreezyCB(m): 1:20pm
Next post abeq


Ghana people no get brain

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by joeeee240(m): 1:21pm
SUCH A FOOL

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by mazimee(m): 1:21pm
He is made a though, you can't be disturbing my peace because you are having orgasm undecided

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by emmyw(m): 1:21pm

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by Kimy97(f): 1:21pm
Arrant nonsense
Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by Iamnobody: 1:22pm
Lmao

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by coldsummer: 1:22pm
Nothing from Ghana and Kenya ever surprises me.

Bunch of weirdos
Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by GERALD1045: 1:22pm
Person no go enjoy sex again
Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by Lalas247(f): 1:22pm
Na wa o
So we should be laying there like plywood and not make a sound undecided omashe o

Orgasm fall on him grin

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by roqrules04(m): 1:22pm
Lol.. You better goan dance one corner
Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by Funkybabee(f): 1:22pm
lol
Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by alignacademy(m): 1:23pm
alobispot:
I was lying down before I could realize, [their] bed [was making noise] ...and the girl was giving commentary,” he narrated.

Perhaps a movie was being directed
Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by superemmy(m): 1:23pm
Evaberry:
...

But it's really not our fault nau.


we cant help it, if we could we would stop it.


I hate the way I scream and moan during sex it's really embarrassing but damn I just can't control it especially if the person is really good in bed.


Chai. You say wetin.

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by Imarnuel04(m): 1:23pm
This man needs to chill and to get himself laid
Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by thonyokun(m): 1:23pm
Na wa o, this one too na topic?
Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by Catalyst4real: 1:23pm
grin
Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by Uyi168(m): 1:23pm
All this charge and bail lawyer self
Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by yemmight(m): 1:23pm
Ghana and Kenya are the same blood.
Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by morikee(m): 1:23pm
So what is the enjoyment without moaning grin this one weak me

Re: "Moaning During Sex Is A Crime" - Ghanaian Lawyer Maurice Ampaw by sirusX(m): 1:24pm
alobispot:

“Why is it that you are having sex and I cannot sleep? In a compound house, they are having sex with you and everybody cannot sleep, you are infringing upon their rights to privacy and you are committing a crime and a wrong to them because you are committing what we call sexual nuisance,” 

“Everything that makes noise, everything that makes you uncomfortable is a nuisance.”

“There are some girls when they are having sex and you are passing on the streets, you will hear them moaning and screaming.”

The worst ones are the men, if you are a man and you are having sex too and you are talking and moaning…can’t you control yourself? You should have self-control,” he said.

“When animals are having sex do you hear them moaning like that?”

MEN take note cheesy grin

