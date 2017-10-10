₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by Amagite: 6:52pm
Candle lighting for 35-year-old Tagbo Umeike, the friend of Davido who died on his birthday, 3rd October is about to hold tonight in Lagos.
Here are first photos…
https://www.lailasblog.com/tagbos-candle-lighting-holding-tonight-lagos-photos/
1 Share
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by djgreenland(m): 6:54pm
RIP...... Life goes on
FTC!!!
FP!!!
Second time today.
Dedicating this to my friend #deinma that will be +1 tomorrow.
6 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 6:55pm
Sleep well
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by Wapkoshcom(m): 6:58pm
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by Toyade888(m): 6:59pm
I blame jubril for this...RIP Tagbo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by LionInBoxOffice(m): 7:00pm
RIP.
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by Toyade888(m): 7:00pm
I blame jubril for this...RIP Tagbo
Watch how zoolanders quote me
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by greatmarshall(m): 7:01pm
Abeg if you see BROS J make you hail am for me
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:01pm
Sleep well.
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 7:06pm
hmmm......
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by beastofwestros(m): 7:40pm
am coming to see davido!!!
.
.if I no see am there, he will be roasted tomorrow.I trust Nigerians
someone that's not famous in life became famous in death
.
.
.
.
.
that will not be your portion, can somebody shout Ameeeen!!!
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by NoFavors: 8:23pm
RIP bro
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by tellwisdom: 8:23pm
People die everyday...So no big deal
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 8:24pm
[color=#000099][/color]
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by 26Clueless(m): 8:25pm
6ft underground....RIP bro
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by abike12(f): 8:25pm
God bless you and rest your soul. gone too soon
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by abbeyoye2001(m): 8:25pm
Its ok
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 8:25pm
smh
friendship with OBO davido is enmity with God
RIP Dj Olu
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by joeeee240(m): 8:25pm
AS USUAL TURTLE NINJA WILL NOT SHOW UP
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by Pavore9: 8:26pm
We will all exit.
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by shinarlaura(f): 8:26pm
Hmmmm... He died on the same date and month he was born
RIP
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by psalmhorah(m): 8:26pm
wat a painful exit ..rip man ..
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by Franzinni: 8:27pm
Why are we dying to live when we are just living to die....?? 2pac rip Baba...you need to hear what the rap game is now ...in your time rapers were drug dealers on the low but now they are drug addicts on the high...
2 Likes
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by eleojo23: 8:27pm
He died on his birthday?
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 8:29pm
Since Mikel Obi's girlfriend/wife is from Russia, Nigerians who can't afford hotels will lodge in their in-law's place.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by deepwater(f): 8:29pm
Rip
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by segebase(m): 8:30pm
Buhari
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by dljbd1(m): 8:33pm
On his birthday.....hmmmmm
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by addikt(m): 8:34pm
Tagbo baller is gone and gone for good ....we don't know who's next
DO GOOD!!!
|Re: Tagbo Umeike’s Candle Light Holds Tonight In Lagos (Photos) by Biggers82(m): 8:35pm
Na wa ooooo he was born on 3rd October 1982 and Died On 3rd October 2017 this is seriously Serious RIP bro
