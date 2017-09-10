Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend (5197 Views)

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/newly-employed-nigerian-lady-explains-why-shell-spend-50-of-salary-on-bf As a show of appreciation for his financial support, Eniola, who recently got her first job said she plans on spending half of her salary on her boyfriend. How nice of her...but why the announcement? 3 Likes 1 Share

[b]See photos of the girl here>>[/b] http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/newly-employed-nigerian-lady-explains-why-shell-spend-50-of-salary-on-bf

Nice one from her..

Because he did same, so it's nice if she does same for him. 10 Likes









Well, let it be known to all her followers that she is about to spoil her booboo sha

Nice one.

Her money...., Her life. Let her do whatever she likes with it.





That is more like it, you go girl we are behind you 100%



She is not like the ladies who have the mindset that guys are atms...... That is more like it, you go girl we are behind you 100%

Why is she announcing it to the world like we give a shiit. Does she want a pat on the back or what? 2 Likes

Why is she announcing it to the world like we give a shiit. Does she want a pat on the back or what? When should I Pm you my account no??

Why is she announcing it to the world like we give a shiit. Does she want a pat on the back or what? were is jack were is jack 1 Like

were is jack Dont know Dont know

When should I Pm you my account no?? never never

Good enough reason.



Men needs pampering gifts and care too. 1 Like 1 Share

never

How nice

Is orait.

Hey! We like what you want to do, but we hate it when you come online to let the world know about it. It's irritating.



Keep it to yourself and get reward for it later. 3 Likes

Is it necessary?





when he finally leaves don't come back crying. And the mumu bo go dae smile for one place dae wait for 50%

This is a new and unchartered territory for those who have never been in a committed and love filled relationship.

My Bae does this and more all the time and still yet we have our differences.







My point is

This won't stop guyman from dumping her if she ain't in his future plans from day one.

So thoughtful of her. Not like those girls that when they see you opening your wallet or dipping hand in your pocket will be like.... 1 Like

Nice one

Some men are really trying 5 Likes

Bloggers make una atleast dey creative na





Boyfriend lo'nko gbogbo owo e fun abi? Eniholar se wo ni yen abi?Boyfriend lo'nko gbogbo owo e fun abi?

good one not like Augustap sucking ScotFree dry

your money,your spending

Nice one. Did you see & read that? Did you see & read that?

Nice way of showing appreciation, but na una 2 go still chop am finish na. If u really want to show him appreciation, serve him a chilled bottle of beer Unclad and while he sips you go down and make him speak in tongues, albeit IN THE ODA ROOM... #PEACE...