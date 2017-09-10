₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by Towncrier247: 1:22pm
As a show of appreciation for his financial support, Eniola, who recently got her first job said she plans on spending half of her salary on her boyfriend. How nice of her...but why the announcement?
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/newly-employed-nigerian-lady-explains-why-shell-spend-50-of-salary-on-bf
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by Towncrier247: 1:22pm
[b]See photos of the girl here>>[/b]http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/newly-employed-nigerian-lady-explains-why-shell-spend-50-of-salary-on-bf
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by Divay22(f): 1:25pm
Nice one from her..
Because he did same, so it's nice if she does same for him.
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by IamKashyBaby(f): 1:29pm
Well, let it be known to all her followers that she is about to spoil her booboo sha
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by Adaumunocha(f): 1:32pm
Nice one.
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by missbronze(f): 1:39pm
Her money...., Her life. Let her do whatever she likes with it.
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by sunshineG(m): 1:41pm
That is more like it, you go girl we are behind you 100%
She is not like the ladies who have the mindset that guys are atms......
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by Safiaa(f): 1:42pm
Why is she announcing it to the world like we give a shiit. Does she want a pat on the back or what?
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by Piiko(m): 5:04pm
When should I Pm you my account no??
Safiaa:
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by jaksmillioniar: 5:17pm
Safiaa:were is jack
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by Safiaa(f): 5:44pm
jaksmillioniar:Dont know
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by Safiaa(f): 5:45pm
Piiko:never
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by Rokia2(f): 5:46pm
Good enough reason.
Men needs pampering gifts and care too.
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by Piiko(m): 5:51pm
Safiaa:
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by Daeylar(f): 9:49pm
How nice
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by AntiWailer: 9:49pm
Is orait.
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by Flashh: 9:50pm
Hey! We like what you want to do, but we hate it when you come online to let the world know about it. It's irritating.
Keep it to yourself and get reward for it later.
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by DanielsParker: 9:50pm
ok
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by timilehin007(m): 9:50pm
Is it necessary?
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by donblade85555(m): 9:51pm
when he finally leaves don't come back crying. And the mumu bo go dae smile for one place dae wait for 50%
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by alexistaiwo: 9:51pm
This is a new and unchartered territory for those who have never been in a committed and love filled relationship.
My Bae does this and more all the time and still yet we have our differences.
My point is
This won't stop guyman from dumping her if she ain't in his future plans from day one.
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by epospiky(m): 9:51pm
So thoughtful of her. Not like those girls that when they see you opening your wallet or dipping hand in your pocket will be like....
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by MhizzAJ(f): 9:52pm
Nice one
Some men are really trying
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by yeyerolling: 9:53pm
Bloggers make una atleast dey creative na
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by MrPresident1: 9:53pm
Eniholar se wo ni yen abi?
Boyfriend lo'nko gbogbo owo e fun abi?
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by Legendaryarcher(f): 9:54pm
Issorite
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by candlewax: 9:54pm
good one not like Augustap sucking ScotFree dry
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by enemyofprogress: 9:54pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by Dillusionist(f): 9:55pm
your money,your spending
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by Nov6(m): 9:55pm
Adaumunocha:Did you see & read that?
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by ToluSuo(m): 9:55pm
Nice way of showing appreciation, but na una 2 go still chop am finish na. If u really want to show him appreciation, serve him a chilled bottle of beer Unclad and while he sips you go down and make him speak in tongues, albeit IN THE ODA ROOM... #PEACE...
|Re: Lady To Spend 50% Of Her Salary On Her Boyfriend by femi4: 9:57pm
Rokia2:When will i get that
Its good to be at the receiving end once in a while
