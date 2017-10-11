Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) (13963 Views)

My Nigerian family and friends - I need your help to find out what has happened to My Sweetness, Nelson De'Enabry. Since Thursday morning there has been conflicting news from his family members concerning his well being and if he is even alive. I have no proof from his family that he has left this earth. Please reach out to one another to help me find the truth about this situation with Nelson De'Enabry.



An American lady, Lisa Flowers who is married to a much younger Nigerian man, Nelson has taken to Facebook to plead with Nigerians to help her find out what happened to her husband as she has been unable to communicate with him since Thursday. She revealed that she has been getting conflicting news from his family. SHe wrote;My Nigerian family and friends - I need your help to find out what has happened to My Sweetness, Nelson De'Enabry. Since Thursday morning there has been conflicting news from his family members concerning his well being and if he is even alive. I have no proof from his family that he has left this earth. Please reach out to one another to help me find the truth about this situation with Nelson De'Enabry.

SEE ALL THEIR FAMILY PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/us-lady-cries-out-as-her-younger-nigerian-hubby-goes-unreachable-pics







I pray he's alive. 5 Likes

Not enough info joor...

Hope all is well with him....

A lot of scenarios could be playing out right now...









Who knows that guy is juz here wandering , reading FP & very active in romance section... Is he in Nigeria or US?Who knows that guy is juz here wandering , reading FP & very active in romance section... 30 Likes

Hope he didn't fake his kidnap to extort ransom out of her.



Sorry, but humans can be untrustworthy.



May he be found safe and sound if otherwise 7 Likes 1 Share

Them won bill you now madam.... 29 Likes 2 Shares

Towncrier247:

the woman is offically nigeria whipped!!! the woman is offically nigeria whipped!!! 3 Likes

Hope he didn't take his own kidnap

chai,Nelson De'Enabry .don jazz dis mumu oyinbo lady



d beginning of struggling for green passport, is the beginning of wisdom 2 Likes

He is with his homebase wife, just chill, he would be back to you soon. If he is dead, I doubt they'll hide it from her, they would want to get burial levy from her sef.



On a second thought, the guy and his family might be scaring her intentionally, all to extort her, via a staged kidnap. 6 Likes

LexngtonSteele:

Hope he didn't fake his kidnap to extort ransom out of her.



Sorry, but humans can be untrustworthy.



May he be found safe and sound if otherwise

Are you thinking what I am thot? Are you thinking what I am thot? 3 Likes

Woman forget you have been swindled. 2 Likes 1 Share

What do u expect when he has attain the visa... Pls I'm loving and single and my line is always reachable 1 Like

LexngtonSteele:

Hope he didn't fake his kidnap to extort ransom out of her.



Sorry, but humans can be untrustworthy.



May he be found safe and sound if otherwise



hahahah you sabi the game hahahah you sabi the game







The boy iyaf finished business The boy iyaf finished business

Hmmmm i dey here dey chil she dey find me

this is what happens when u finally get your green card...granny u have been played..pele

Hmmmm whity check if he is with any of your belonging... If yes my dear sorry .... Na chup the guy don chup you..





Please why is no body helping this guys 1 Like

He's back in Nigeria.

With his real family

You are simply his American family

You self go and get American boyfriend

Oyinbo don enter one chance.

Sure scam

Adaumunocha:

I pray he's alive.

Warri boy no dey carry last. Area! It seems the dude has eloped. She seemed happy with him but seems dude had something up. So bad. Warri boy no dey carry last. Area! It seems the dude has eloped. She seemed happy with him but seems dude had something up. So bad.

pocohantas:

He is with his homebase wife, just chill, he would be back to you soon. If he is dead, I doubt they'll hide it from her, they would want to get burial levy from her sef.



On a second thought, the guy and his family might be scaring her intentionally, all to extort her, via a staged kidnap.



Over sabi!! � Over sabi!! � 1 Like

