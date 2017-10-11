₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,683 members, 3,846,841 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 07:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) (13963 Views)
A Man I Considered A Friend Wanted To Have Sex With Me - Lady Cries Out (photos) / See What I Saw In My Hubby’s Phone, I'll Skin That Bitch Alive - Lady Cries Out / When You Meet Your Bae Family & See Her Younger Sister Is The Most Beautiful One (1) (2) (3) (4)
|US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by Towncrier247: 2:35pm
An American lady, Lisa Flowers who is married to a much younger Nigerian man, Nelson has taken to Facebook to plead with Nigerians to help her find out what happened to her husband as she has been unable to communicate with him since Thursday. She revealed that she has been getting conflicting news from his family. SHe wrote;
My Nigerian family and friends - I need your help to find out what has happened to My Sweetness, Nelson De'Enabry. Since Thursday morning there has been conflicting news from his family members concerning his well being and if he is even alive. I have no proof from his family that he has left this earth. Please reach out to one another to help me find the truth about this situation with Nelson De'Enabry.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/us-lady-cries-out-as-her-younger-nigerian-hubby-goes-unreachable-pics
2 Shares
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by Towncrier247: 2:36pm
SEE ALL THEIR FAMILY PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/us-lady-cries-out-as-her-younger-nigerian-hubby-goes-unreachable-pics
SEE ALL THEIR FAMILY PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/us-lady-cries-out-as-her-younger-nigerian-hubby-goes-unreachable-pics
1 Like
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by Adaumunocha(f): 2:45pm
I pray he's alive.
5 Likes
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by dayleke(m): 2:47pm
Not enough info joor...
Hope all is well with him....
A lot of scenarios could be playing out right now...
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:04pm
Is he in Nigeria or US?
Who knows that guy is juz here wandering , reading FP & very active in romance section...
30 Likes
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by LexngtonSteele: 3:20pm
Hope he didn't fake his kidnap to extort ransom out of her.
Sorry, but humans can be untrustworthy.
May he be found safe and sound if otherwise
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by bedford101(m): 3:22pm
Them won bill you now madam....
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by cristianisraeli: 3:24pm
Towncrier247:
the woman is offically nigeria whipped!!!
3 Likes
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by LifeofAirforce(m): 3:25pm
Hope he didn't take his own kidnap
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 3:31pm
chai,Nelson De'Enabry .don jazz dis mumu oyinbo lady
d beginning of struggling for green passport, is the beginning of wisdom
2 Likes
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by BlackDBagba: 3:31pm
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by pocohantas(f): 3:33pm
He is with his homebase wife, just chill, he would be back to you soon. If he is dead, I doubt they'll hide it from her, they would want to get burial levy from her sef.
On a second thought, the guy and his family might be scaring her intentionally, all to extort her, via a staged kidnap.
6 Likes
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by Coldfeets: 4:59pm
LexngtonSteele:
Are you thinking what I am thot?
3 Likes
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by muller101(m): 5:48pm
Woman forget you have been swindled.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by Egein(m): 6:33pm
HR Manager: So tell us what you did in your last role?
ME: I worked as a monocotyledon cremator Ma.
HR Manager: I have never heard of that before, can you explain further please.
ME: I roast maize Ma.
HR Manager: Get out of my office.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by Ericaikince(m): 6:33pm
What do u expect when he has attain the visa... Pls I'm loving and single and my line is always reachable
1 Like
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by cristianisraeli: 6:34pm
LexngtonSteele:
hahahah you sabi the game
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by AntiWailer: 6:34pm
The boy iyaf finished business
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by princechiemekam(m): 6:35pm
K
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by kokomaster3d: 6:35pm
Let her find him on www.yakata.com.ng
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by donblade85555(m): 6:35pm
sorry my dear.....they call it dupe in your side. but it is called 419 here
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like mad visit www.laughkillme.com
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by 9jayes: 6:36pm
Hmmmm i dey here dey chil she dey find me
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by deb303(f): 6:36pm
this is what happens when u finally get your green card...granny u have been played..pele
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by kabakaauu: 6:36pm
Hmmmm whity check if he is with any of your belonging... If yes my dear sorry .... Na chup the guy don chup you..
Please why is no body helping this guys
1 Like
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by SenorFax(m): 6:36pm
He's back in Nigeria.
With his real family
You are simply his American family
You self go and get American boyfriend
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by Sirheny007(m): 6:37pm
Hentizzle:
kabakaauu:
deb303:
donblade85555:
kokomaster3d:
princechiemekam:
Egein:
3 Likes
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by Praktikals(m): 6:37pm
Oyinbo don enter one chance.
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by neoapocalypse: 6:38pm
Sure scam
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by Fxwarrior: 6:38pm
Adaumunocha:
Warri boy no dey carry last. Area! It seems the dude has eloped. She seemed happy with him but seems dude had something up. So bad.
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by Mushriqun: 6:38pm
pocohantas:
Over sabi!! �
1 Like
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by Hentizzle: 6:38pm
Okk
|Re: US Lady Cries Out As Her Younger Nigerian Hubby Goes Unreachable (pics) by deb303(f): 6:39pm
[quote author=Sirheny007 post=61326496][/quote] lolx...the hustle is real bro
Battered, Bruised But Still Hanging On To Your Boyfriend / Reasons Why You Should Never Look For Love But Let Love Find You / Ass Enlargement Gone Bad! Viewers Discretion Strongly Advised!!!
Viewing this topic: dastroud, Ajekuiya, ice25(f), TheSCRYPT, Blecus, supervic, tmama1, Henitan24(f), HenryO2(m), dopeJemi, uchsino, Dammytemmy(f), tmann626(m), Endison, CuriousX, Danjizzle, LagosIkd(m), Aduksade(f), sunkymike(m), BeastOfNoTribe, claremont(m), Malakh, VargasVee(m), biggie1o2(m), somto7(m), ccvizzle(m), metroid(m), michigano(m), labrinthy, hesilo(m), IAMBlesssed(f), ashas50(m), alexov(m), Siga, adetopsy1(m), ndujife(m), Youngstar76(m), Olami90, UrRealG, MoraxLanre(m), peripepe(m), courage89(m), StaffofOrayan(m), Horlaidex(m), hyperbolic(m), kurt09(m), slikyslimsly, opusingi(m), sparkle4u(f), DoubleEmpire231(m), hahnsmall, yemiosinbajo, Whobedatte(m), maikbanj(m), Gourdoinc(m), mayberry1(f), khain(f), daryoor03(m), realmindz, LoveJesus87(m), rajman4001(m), lamdobaly(m), Dreambeat, Philawole(m), menokela, Remily(m), net282, donleo92(m), Michelle55(f), AfonjaConehead, MRNICEGUYy(m), poj(m), lanetrips, Ahmeduana(m), SuperWorld(m), olamega(m), chykes5000(m), Dammyzzeal, monex(m), kaywise000, Claraola, Chetimah(m), AkhereOkaka(m), akinboluwarin(m), seunoj, FlySly05(m), Alexcollins(m), Propene, frostland(m), nnamdiosu(m), Icaretoo, dumga, xanie, crislyn(f), kwoi, jessejunior(m), kunlealao(m), skytreader(m), ItsBolaji, daylife7, JerryQ, Ceenelly(m), Tinnytony24(m), bigclem22, mrvitalis(m), rhamses, neenap25(f), maxchurchill, brightnelly(f), Sunmolar(m), amadika(m), jomboliski(m), florentyves, TobiArchy, wisedrugz, NCCnomzy(m), Mikenick, adriancarl(m), njideoby(f), CityStar123(f), Koolking(m), iykenex(m), uzoormah(m), Dami42lola(m), DarqChild, Seth2T, Atakata(f), mumu5000(m), ezy1861, Belle88(f), oake(m), berryprety(f), tiwiex, gen2lpat(m), oshyno(m), Zico4real(m), pheyikemi, ezewudo(m), chloride6, josessybj, Dhotseal(m), RedCapChief(m), HENRY940, j64real(m), ablavi01, okhey(m), StCapital, edubrazil442(m), azadian, Joeblazeochola(m), Willy7(m), Lilyjoe567(f), pinnocho, Soglow(m) and 160 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4