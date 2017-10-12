Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' (14996 Views)

She shared pictures of the incident on Instagram and wrote:



#BREAKING The Nigerian police #Abuja undercover task force tried to kidnap me outside this courthouse now. Pls spread this message. My lawyer Eugene Meabe and other Rivers police foiled it. I feel unsafe here. The judge had just adjourned my case to December and they were probably not happy. The NPF IG task force has been stalking me since my release in June. Ibrahim Idris u have really crossed the line this time. The scene here is chaotic. My case needs to be DISMISSED. I'm never coming to Rivers again. My life is on danger and my case needs to be moved to Ibadan which was the real jurisdiction. I am in a court toilet hiding here looking at my lawyer and different security forces.

Did she stole our Yams? Did she stole our Yams? 1 Like 1 Share

Do I care? 2 Likes 1 Share





Drama queen. 3 Likes

Stay woke folks. Are you sure it isn't because of her involvement in the Davido case? Shey she say she get details to reveal?







The soundtrack to this movie should be Kendrick Lamar's 'Hiiipower'. 1 Like





Twitter investigator/journalist. 5 Likes

Na the smell of the toilet go pursue u come outside,busybody! 22 Likes

She just revealed her location to the police 29 Likes

yeah, thats what happens when one is not always minding her bussiness 6 Likes 2 Shares

yeah, thats what happens when one is not always minding her business 8 Likes

what is really wrong with this woman? 16 Likes 1 Share

A fool at 50.



You will not mind your business.



Police should arrest this hediot and send her back to prison. 8 Likes

Is she sure its not Yabaleft officials coming to retrieve their long lost patient 8 Likes

Wat wrong wt dis woman, few mins ago, she ws on Davido's case, now dis Wat wrong wt dis woman, few mins ago, she ws on Davido's case, now dis 10 Likes 1 Share

This 'THING' has started touching aunty Kemi's brain again 10 Likes

I said it few days ago that this woman might be assassinated due to her stupidity. 3 Likes

NgcoboP:

Did she stole our Yams? No sir..she stealeth them 12 Likes

what did you do this time? 1 Like

This woman is crazy 5 Likes

They want to take u back to jail bish 3 Likes

Police trying to kidnap her?

this is funny eh 7 Likes

drama queen 2 Likes

Was she not suppose to have been avoided with just one Condom? 5 Likes

Karma is a Bitch... Karma is a Bitch... 1 Like