|Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by WotzupNG: 2:14pm
Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo took to Instagram to state that she is currently hiding in the toilet of a courtroom in Rivers State cos the Nigerian Police are trying to kidnap her.
She shared pictures of the incident on Instagram and wrote:
#BREAKING The Nigerian police #Abuja undercover task force tried to kidnap me outside this courthouse now. Pls spread this message. My lawyer Eugene Meabe and other Rivers police foiled it. I feel unsafe here. The judge had just adjourned my case to December and they were probably not happy. The NPF IG task force has been stalking me since my release in June. Ibrahim Idris u have really crossed the line this time. The scene here is chaotic. My case needs to be DISMISSED. I'm never coming to Rivers again. My life is on danger and my case needs to be moved to Ibadan which was the real jurisdiction. I am in a court toilet hiding here looking at my lawyer and different security forces.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by NgcoboP: 2:16pm
Did she stole our Yams?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by Homeboiy(m): 2:18pm
Ok
Do I care?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by Prec1ous(m): 2:19pm
Who tampered with this woman's medulla?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by abelprice(m): 2:23pm
Drama queen.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by DanseMacabre(m): 2:23pm
**In Spesh's voice**
Stay woke folks. Are you sure it isn't because of her involvement in the Davido case? Shey she say she get details to reveal?
The soundtrack to this movie should be Kendrick Lamar's 'Hiiipower'.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by delugajackson(m): 2:23pm
Twitter investigator/journalist.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by Valro(m): 2:23pm
Na the smell of the toilet go pursue u come outside,busybody!
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by rafhell(m): 2:25pm
She just revealed her location to the police
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by Hashimyussufamao(m): 2:29pm
yeah, thats what happens when one is not always minding her bussiness
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by naijawisdom(m): 2:39pm
what is really wrong with this woman?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by newsynews: 2:44pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by hatchy: 2:47pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by hatchy: 2:48pm
A fool at 50.
You will not mind your business.
Police should arrest this hediot and send her back to prison.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by Nbote(m): 2:50pm
Is she sure its not Yabaleft officials coming to retrieve their long lost patient
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by IAMSASHY(f): 2:54pm
Wat wrong wt dis woman, few mins ago, she ws on Davido's case, now dis
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by dapsoneh: 2:55pm
This 'THING' has started touching aunty Kemi's brain again
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by Adaumunocha(f): 2:55pm
Joromi joro
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by Papiikush: 2:55pm
I said it few days ago that this woman might be assassinated due to her stupidity.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by BoyHuncho(m): 2:56pm
NgcoboP:No sir..she stealeth them
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by aldexrio(m): 2:56pm
what did you do this time?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by skaitlyn: 2:56pm
Lol
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by IamAirforce1: 2:56pm
This woman is crazy
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by Folani2: 2:56pm
They want to take u back to jail bish
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by kabakaauu: 2:56pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by Spylord48: 2:57pm
Police trying to kidnap her?
this is funny eh
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by AkupeMBANO(m): 2:57pm
drama queen
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by fvckme(f): 2:58pm
If I talk now some people go dey mention me.. .
Was she not suppose to have been avoided with just one Condom?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by stcool(m): 2:58pm
Karma is a Bitch...
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo: 'I Am In A Court Toilet Hiding; Police Tried To Kidnap Me'' by sylve11: 2:58pm
Valro:
na boiled shi...t them dey shi......tt there?
